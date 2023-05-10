U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,137.75
    +3.75 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,655.00
    +18.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,269.75
    +5.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,758.20
    +3.10 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.12
    -0.59 (-0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    2,038.70
    -4.20 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    25.84
    -0.05 (-0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0981
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5210
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.71
    +0.73 (+4.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2626
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1500
    -0.0310 (-0.02%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,687.87
    +57.18 (+0.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    608.71
    +1.38 (+0.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,764.09
    -14.29 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,113.33
    -129.49 (-0.44%)
     

Faraday Future to raise $100 million in debt to ramp up production

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Faraday Future's luxury electric car FF91 is seen at the company's headquarters in Gardena

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to say funding would help ramp up production, not sales)

(Reuters) -Electric vehicle (EV) startup Faraday Future Intelligent Electric said on Tuesday it was raising $100 million in debt to ramp up production and achieve a delivery milestone for its flagship FF 91 Futurist vehicle.

The company signed agreements for financing commitments of $100 million in unsecured convertible notes to generate cash to increase production and development of its sales & service system for the vehicle.

The Los Angeles-based company had pushed back deliveries of the FF 91 Futurist vehicle by two months and said it was down to about $30 million in cash and resumption of deliveries would depend on additional financing.

Faraday Future has been struggling with a cash crunch and a board reshuffle following a governance dispute with one of its largest shareholders, FF Top Holding. Last November, Faraday Future raised doubts about its ability to continue as a "going concern".

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)