U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,105.25
    -8.75 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,838.00
    -51.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,580.00
    -35.75 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,886.00
    -3.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    122.51
    +0.40 (+0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,854.20
    -2.30 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    22.05
    -0.05 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0717
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0290
    +0.0570 (+1.92%)
     

  • Vix

    23.96
    -0.06 (-0.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2524
    -0.0014 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.3400
    +0.1080 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,116.88
    -994.98 (-3.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    651.79
    +0.16 (+0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,593.00
    -5.93 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,233.85
    -0.44 (-0.00%)
     

Faraday Future says it plans to open a Chinese factory by mid-decade

Jaclyn Trop
·2 min read

Faraday Future said Wednesday during an investor presentation that it plans to open a factory in China as early as 2025, even as it faces a shortage of capital and an SEC investigation.

The electric vehicle maker said it is scouting locations for a site to build its future vehicles and serve as a local headquarters for the Chinese market, according to an SEC filing Wednesday. While Faraday previously mentioned plans to expand into China, this is the first time the company has provided a few crumbs of detail.

Faraday’s announcement comes as the country flourishes as a key market for EV manufacturers, but at a precarious time for the troubled EV maker.

Expanding into China may sound overly ambitious given the company’s struggle to launch its long-delayed first model, the 1,050-horsepower FF 91, while burning through cash with little near-term prospect for generating revenue. Jia Yueting, the company’s Chinese founder who was forced to step down as CEO in April, has limited powers in China since refusing to return to face financial fraud charges.

CEO Carston Breitfeld warned in May that the company was running out of money. He also said, at the time, that the company plans to deliver the first FF 91s to customers in the third quarter of 2022. Its 1.1 million-square-foot factory in Hanford, California, is scheduled to open in July and will eventually ramp up to produce 10,000 vehicles annually, he added.

According to the SEC filing, Faraday has about 90% of the equipment it needs to build the car, which features facial recognition technology, three 5G modems and nearly a dozen screens.

Meanwhile, it narrowly avoided a Nasdaq delisting in May by filing its overdue 2021 annual report and 2022 first-quarter financial results. Still, the results showed widening losses and a lack of funds to build its second vehicle, the FF 81 sedan designed for the mass market.

The China location will build the FF 81 as well as the company’s third model, the FF 71 smart last-mile delivery vehicle.

A presence in China will help the company cut costs, lead times and supply chain complexities, as well as build and customize vehicles rapidly for the local market, according to Faraday. The company said in the filing that “deep cultural roots in both U.S. and China provide a competitive advantage across two of the largest EV markets.”

The company also announced in February an agreement with South Korean manufacturer Myoung Shin to build the FF 81 in a former GM plant in Gunsan, South Korea starting 2024.

Faraday Future was not immediately available for comment late Wednesday.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden and Bolsonaro to have awkward first meeting at Americas summit

    Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden have never seen eye-to-eye, but they have agreed to an awkward, hastily arranged meeting in Los Angeles on Thursday for their own different motives. Biden reached out to Bolsonaro, a far-right populist, in a last-ditch attempt to save a hemispheric summit, while Bolsonaro will use a meeting with the world's most powerful man to boost his image as he heads into a tough re-election campaign. Biden hosts the Summit of the Americas this week in a push to repair Trump-era damage to ties with Latin America and reassert U.S. primacy over China's growing clout in the region.

  • Record exports help shrink U.S. trade deficit

    The U.S. trade deficit narrowed by the most in nearly 9-1/2 years in April as exports jumped to a record high, putting trade on course to contribute to economic growth this quarter. The sharp decline reported by the Commerce Department on Tuesday reversed March's surge and suggested that trade could be shifting back to a more normal pattern.

  • Multiple insiders bought Moho Resources Limited (ASX:MOH) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

    When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase...

  • Exclusive: Under Biden, China has widened trade lead in much of Latin America

    China has widened the gap on the United States in trade terms in large swathes of Latin America since U.S. President Joe Biden came into office early last year, data show, underscoring how Washington is being pushed onto the back foot in the region. An exclusive Reuters analysis of U.N. trade data from 2015-2021 shows that outside of Mexico, the top U.S. trade partner, China has overtaken the United States in Latin America and widened the gap last year.

  • Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) investors are sitting on a loss of 61% if they invested five years ago

    We think intelligent long term investing is the way to go. But that doesn't mean long term investors can avoid big...

  • Brady Manek works out for NBA teams ahead of draft

    Former UNC basketball forward Brady Manek has worked out for the Atlanta Hawks and New Orleans Pelicans ahead of the 2022 NBA draft.

  • Naoya Inoue demolishes Nonito Donaire in two rounds in their rematch

    Naoya Inoue demolished Nonito Donaire in two rounds in their rematch Tuesday in Japan.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Popping Ahead of Q1 Earnings

    The electric vehicle maker will announce its quarterly results Thursday morning, and expectations are high.

  • These 10 Stocks Are Getting Crushed Today

    In this article, we will discuss 10 stocks getting crushed today. To take a look at some more stocks that are declining, go to These 5 Stocks Are Getting Crushed Today. The US equity market is in the red today after the S&P 500 Index and the Dow 30 Index closed positively in the last […]

  • Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones Loads Up on These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    For the retail investor, the only certainty of our current market environment is uncertainty. The reasons are multiplying: high inflation is rising higher, wages are not keeping up, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has initiated Europe’s largest war since 1945, and energy and food commodities – key ingredients in the inflation mix – are sure to rise in price as a result of that fighting. In a time like this, it’s good to find a guide, a market expert whose trading can stand as an example. Paul Tudor

  • These 3 dividend stocks offer monstrous yields between 8.5% and 16% — for inflation defense and hefty cash income, take a closer look now

    Inflation remains white-hot. These stocks can help stop the pain.

  • J.P. Morgan Says There’s Room for at Least 50% Gains in These 2 Stocks

    Despite the modest rally that we’ve seen since late May, volatility still rules the markets. The overall trend for the year has been down – to the tune of 14% on the S&P 500 and 23% on the NASDAQ. It’s not exactly an environment that would encourage large-scale buying. But Marko Kolanovic, global market strategist from JPMorgan, takes the contrarian view, explaining why, in his view, current low prices represent opportunities. “As the market got into oversold conditions, it didn’t take much to c

  • Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says the market rally isn’t a buy signal as stagflation looms. ‘I would take some chips off the table’

    “Everybody now acknowledges that our baseline is stagflation,” El-Erian said, warning investors to be cautious as a recession is more likely than a return to normal.

  • 4 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Before Its Stock Split

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), the parent company of Google, will execute a 20-for-1 stock split on July 15. Alphabet might seem like a wobbly investment after its first-quarter revenue and earnings miss, but I believe it's still a great stock to buy ahead of its split for four simple reasons.

  • 11 Best EV Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we look at the 11 best EV stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis on the EV industry, its history, current status, and future outlook, please go directly to the 5 Best EV Stocks to Buy Now. The EV industry has seen an exponential growth over past couple years off […]

  • Dividends, Buybacks, and Profits Growth: What More Could Exxon Investors Ask For?

    From $60 at the end of last year, to more than $104 at Wednesday's close, shares of oil giant Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) have surged 75% in less than six months as Evercore ISI analyst Stephen Richardson sat on the sidelines -- but no longer. Shouting "put me in, coach!" (one imagines), Richardson leapt off the bench and, lamenting (a bit hyperbolically) that he had already "missed the First $50/shr" in Exxon's run-up, Richardson declared that he has no intention of missing out on the next $5

  • What stocks should I buy now if we're nearing a market bottom? Evercore likes these 3 hyper-growth tech plays to provide an 'additional boost' in a comeback rally

    Want to bet on a bounce? Consider these three stocks first.

  • Lumber Price Gets Chopped in Half Amid Chill in Housing Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Lumber futures slid to the cheapest since September as rising interest rates put a damper on the housing market.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersThese Are the World’s 20 Most Expensive Cities for ExpatsLumber futures fell as low as $568.40 per 1,000 board feet

  • 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in June

    What follows are three promising stocks selected by a team of Fool.com contributors that could deliver similar returns on the other side of the market madness. John Ballard (Alibaba): The leading e-commerce platform in China has been through the gauntlet over the last 12 months. Over the last year, shares of Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) are down 53% following the Chinese government's recent scrutiny over large internet platforms.

  • Why Netflix buying Roku doesn't make sense

    Sure, Roku Founder and CEO Anthony Wood once ran internet TV for Netflix as he proudly lists on his LinkedIn profile. And yes, you can use a $25 Roku stick to access your Netflix account.