U.S. markets open in 3 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,384.75
    +29.75 (+0.68%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,452.00
    +195.00 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,884.25
    +120.00 (+0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,257.80
    +19.30 (+0.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.40
    +0.96 (+1.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.90
    +3.20 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    23.33
    +0.16 (+0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1614
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5490
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.74
    -2.11 (-10.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3718
    +0.0059 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.3400
    +0.0930 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,480.85
    +2,693.72 (+4.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,366.20
    +31.80 (+2.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,195.72
    +53.90 (+0.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,550.93
    +410.65 (+1.46%)
     

Faraday Pharmaceuticals Announces First Patient Enrolled in Phase 2 Study for ICU-Acquired Weakness

Faraday Pharmaceuticals
·3 min read

Expands the potential therapeutic use of FDY-5301

SEATTLE, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faraday Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the quality of life for patients experiencing potentially life-changing critical illness by focusing on muscle health, today announced the enrollment of its first patient in a Phase 2 study of FDY-5301 (“Iocyte ICU”). FDY-5301 is an elemental reducing agent being developed by the company for the prevention and treatment of ICU-acquired weakness (ICUAW) and other muscle related conditions.

“We are excited to advance the clinical development of FDY-5301 in ICUAW, a second potential indication for this product candidate,” commented Dr. Stephen A. Hill, CEO of Faraday. He added that, “We believe FDY-5301 has the potential to be the first approved medical option for preventing or treating secondary organ injury, including muscle wasting, for trauma patients in the ICU. This study is an important step as we expand our targets for maintaining muscle health beyond the prevention of heart muscle injury after acute myocardial infarction.”

Iocyte ICU is designed to evaluate the efficacy, pharmacokinetics, and safety of FDY-5301 in major trauma patients admitted to the ICU where the need for ventilation is anticipated. The study is evaluating two dose levels of FDY-5301 (1 mg/kg or 2 mg/kg) compared to placebo. Using co-primary endpoints of the Chelsea Critical Care Physical Assessment Tool (CPAx) score and overall time to organ recovery, the study will assess the effect of FDY-5301 on muscle function and organ dysfunction.

About ICU-Acquired Weakness

ICU-acquired weakness (ICUAW) is a condition characterized by peripheral muscle weakness and wasting affecting ICU patients. It is estimated 825,000 patients in the U.S. will be admitted to the ICU with a traumatic injury in 2021. Many of those patients will lose significant muscle function and mass, independent of the trauma that put them into the ICU, and many will endure a high degree of organ failure during their stay. Acute muscle loss often becomes a chronic disabling problem, leading to diminished quality of life after release from the ICU (ICUAW or Post-ICU syndrome).

About FDY-5301

FDY-5301 is an elemental reducing agent containing sodium iodide for which Faraday has obtained method of use patent protection. It works to catalytically destroy hydrogen peroxide, which is generated as a response to acute injury and contributes to loss of muscle mass and function. Preclinical studies of FDY-5301 have demonstrated its ability to reduce cardiac and skeletal muscle injury. Phase 1 data have demonstrated no signs of toxicity in healthy subjects, and a Phase 2 study suggested a reduction in infarct size and improved cardiac function in patients treated with FDY-5301 after suffering an acute myocardial infarction (AMI).

About Faraday Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Faraday Pharmaceuticals® is a Seattle-based biopharmaceutical company founded by Dr. Mark Roth of the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and backed by an investor group led by ARCH Venture Partners and Polaris Partners. With a clinically and commercially experienced senior leadership team, the company is focused on treating and preventing muscle injury. In addition to starting the Iocyte ICU study, the Faraday team has progressed FDY-5301 from IND to Phase 3-ready in reperfusion injury associated with AMI.

For more information, visit www.faradaypharma.com.

Contact:

Jason Wong

Blueprint Life Science Group

(415) 375-3340 Ext. 4

jwong@bplifescience.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Crispr's Gene-Editing Dive Helped Reinvigorate Its Chief Rival, Allogene

    Analysts were split Wednesday as they compared Crispr's gene-edited cancer drug to Allogene's — but CRSP stock tumbled as ALLO stock popped.

  • Why CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Is Sinking Today

    Investors aren't impressed with the early-stage results from the biotech's lead cancer therapy candidate.

  • With its e-cigarette authorization, the FDA is buying into Big Tobacco’s narrative

    The FDA authorized marketing of the first e-cigarette products, and several others are under review.

  • AbbVie Stock Is Making A Comeback On Inflammatory Drugs — Is It A Buy Now?

    Is AbbVie stock a buy as shares make a comeback on promising news for its drugs, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, in inflammatory conditions?

  • 2 Super-Charged Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Growth stocks can be a thing of beauty. The trick, if you will, is to suss out growth stocks that won't rot on the vine, so to speak. While both of these biotech stocks have more than doubled in value in the past three years, I believe each of these healthcare equities still has a lot of room to run in 2022 and beyond.

  • UPDATE 2-J&J COVID-19 shot gets better boost from Moderna or Pfizer in NIH study

    People who got Johnson & Johnson Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine as a first shot had a stronger immune response when boosted with vaccines from Pfizer Inc /BioNTech SE or Moderna Inc, a study run by the National Institutes of Health showed on Wednesday. The study, which is preliminary and hasn't been peer reviewed, is the latest challenge to J&J's efforts to use its COVID-19 vaccine as a booster in the United States. The study, which included more than 450 adults who received initial shots from Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson, showed that "mixing and matching" booster shots of different types is safe in adults.

  • Too young for Medicare? Here are 5 health insurance options to try instead

    Take action instead of just crossing off the days until you turn 65.

  • UnitedHealth Earnings Preview: What's In Store For UNH Stock?

    The Q3 UnitedHealth earnings report may not be the usual catalyst for UNH stock, due to the delta Covid wave and possible Medicare changes.

  • About a third of Pennsylvanians self-reported obesity in 2020

    Data: CDC; Chart: Jared Whalen/AxiosNearly a third of Pennsylvania's adult population reported having obesity in 2020, according to data released by the CDC last month.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeOver 31% of Pennsylvania adults reported being obese last year, up from 28.6% a decade ago.Why it matters: Obesity is linked to various health issues, including Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and mental disorders. It also incr

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Funds Snapped Up Crispr Shares Ahead of Plunge

    (Bloomberg) -- Crispr Therapeutics AG plunged 8.8% in postmarket trading Tuesday after an experimental blood cancer therapy disappointed investors. That may spell more bad news for a Cathie Wood fund that’s already slid more than 20% this year.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument for the

  • I’m A Fat Woman. This Is Why I Post Photos Of Myself Eating.

    "Anyone who exists in a fat body has a horror story about a time they were simply trying to enjoy food in public."

  • If You Use This Medication, Throw It Away Now, FDA Says

    It's often hard to tell if a new medication is working initially. In the first few days of using a new prescription, you may not notice significant improvements in the condition you're trying to treat. However, in the case of one common prescription, you may find yourself not only noticing changes in your condition, but serious health issues, as well. Now, the U.S. Food&Drug Administration (FDA) is telling customers to stop using this popular medication immediately. Read on to discover if your m

  • 3 Biotech Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Investing in biotech companies can be hard to figure out. Great science and early-stage success doesn't always translate into drug approvals. In fact, only 10% of drug candidates that enter phase 1 trials will make it to the market.

  • U.S. to open Canada, Mexico borders for vaccinated visitors

    Dr. Rishi Desai, Chief Medical Officer at Osmosis & Former Center for Disease Control and Prevention Epidemic Intelligence Officer, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest in the coronavirus pandemic.

  • An FDA committee will discuss Moderna boosters. Here's what to expect

    This week marks another potential watershed moment for Moderna Inc.'s Covid-19 vaccine: A key advisory committee to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is set to meet to discuss so-called "booster shots."

  • Miromatrix hits clinical milestone on path to scale organ transplants

    The successful nature of the transplants demonstrates the efficacy of bioengineered whole organs using the company's technology.

  • This Company's Device is Becoming Essential to Cancer Treatment -- Why Is the Stock Slumping?

    Aggressive forms of cancer can be devastating to patients and their families. Healthcare company Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) aims to improve both these aspects for patients. Novocure approaches cancer treatments differently than most of its peers; it uses electric fields to disrupt cancer cell division, and the frequency it uses does not affect healthy cells.

  • American Airlines and Southwest to defy Texas ban on COVID-19 vaccine mandates as lines harden, while Minnesota becomes latest hot spot

    Two of the biggest employers in Texas, American Airlines Group and Southwest Airlines Co., said they would not follow the executive order signed by Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates in the Lone Star state, because as federal contractors, they are bound to comply with President Joe Biden's requirement.

  • Romanian doctors issue 'cry of despair' amid virus surge

    Romanian doctors sent an open letter Wednesday titled “a cry of despair” as the country's overwhelmed and deteriorated health care system copes with a record-setting surge of coronavirus infections and deaths. The College of Physicians of Bucharest, a nongovernmental organization representing doctors in Romania's capital, said in a letter addressed to Romanians that the medical system has “reached the limit” and that low vaccination rates reveal a “failure of trust” between doctors and the population. Romania, a country of 19 million people, is the European Union member nation with the population second-least vaccinated against COVID-19.

  • OpSens Successfully Treats First Patients in Human Clinical Study for TAVR Procedure

    OpSens Inc. ("OpSens" or the "Company") (TSX: OPS) (OTCQX: OPSSF), a cardiology medical device company providing innovative product solutions based on its patented optical technology, is pleased to announce the commencement of the human clinical study utilizing the SavvyWire, and successful treatment of the first patients. The SavvyWire, developed initially for transcatheter aortic valve replacement ("TAVR"), is the first guidewire intended to both deliver a valvular prosthesis while allowing co