U.S. markets close in 3 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,544.11
    -38.53 (-0.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,797.38
    -124.50 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,240.71
    -291.84 (-2.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,060.57
    -34.87 (-1.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.78
    -0.50 (-0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,926.80
    -7.20 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    24.52
    -0.07 (-0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0917
    -0.0060 (-0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.5580
    +0.1460 (+6.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3087
    -0.0028 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.5860
    +0.8140 (+0.66%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,849.13
    +148.07 (+0.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,078.62
    -19.03 (-1.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,613.72
    +54.80 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,787.98
    +51.51 (+0.19%)
     

Faraz Rana joins LawFi as Fintech Advisor

LawFi, Inc.
·2 min read
LawFi, Inc.
LawFi, Inc.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LawFi, Inc., (“LawFi”) the startup Legal Fintech company developing the first-of-its-kind Legal Fee Financing platform empowering more inclusive access to legal services and credit, is pleased to announce that Mr. Faraz Rana, member of the founding team at Bread, a cutting edge payments and lending company, has signed on as an Advisor to help guide our growing team.

Bread sold in a successful $500M exit to a financial institution in late 2020. As part of his six-year journey from inception to exit, in addition to managing day-to-day corporate matters as the Chief Legal Officer, Faraz’s experience was broad, including: product work, bank partnerships, debt and equity capital raising, scaling internal operations, and building and managing bank grade legal & compliance functions. Prior to his start-up life, he advised buyers and sellers as a Private Equity/M&A attorney at a large global law firm. Combined, he has 15 years of experience operating, building, and advising.. He graduated from the University of Virginia and Cornell Law School.

Steven Highfill, Founder & CEO of LawFi, commented, "Faraz brings us the perfect combination of startup, Fintech, digital POS payments and lending, compliance, product development, and legal industry experience. Faraz fills an instrumental role as our Fintech Advisor. He will be helping our team build the legal industry’s first platform and embedded payments & financing technology offering real-time invoicing, real-time payments, and real-time financing of lawyer retainers and legal fees.”

About LawFi, Inc.

(“LawFi”) is a privately held development stage Legal Fintech company focused on developing the first-of-its-kind Legal Fee Financing platform bringing financial inclusion to the legal system. LawFi is reinventing and improving the lawyer procurement and legal fee payment experience. LawFi will help solve the longstanding Access-to-Justice problem. Our platform will generate the industry's first direct and point-of-service loans, buy-now-pay-later options, and no credit check income-based financing of lawyer retainers and legal fees.

For more information contact:
info@lawfi.com
or inquire at
25 North Market Street, 1st Floor
Jacksonville, Florida 32202


Recommended Stories

  • Ex-Celtics coach Doc Rivers to be played by Laurence Fishburne in new Donald Sterling docuseries

    The six-part series will document Rivers' time with the Clippers during one of the NBA's most sordid scandals.

  • Stocks, Bonds Fall After Hawkish Brainard Remarks: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities and bonds fell as traders weighed hawkish Federal Reserve commentary and a potential ban on Russian coal by the European Union, ratcheting up global tensions over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksPutin’s Pe

  • Why Did Nio Stock Drop Today?

    Investors in electric vehicle (EV) companies look for technology that can differentiate one company from its competitors. Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) offers a battery swap technology that is unique, and it received some publicity today. One might think that would move Nio shares higher, but that's not the case, at least this morning.

  • 3 Huge Things to Watch in Tilray's Q3 Earnings Report This Week

    Canadian pot producer Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) reports its third-quarter earnings on Wednesday before the bell. The stock has been red hot and investors may be tempted to jump on the bandwagon. A couple of quarters ago, Tilray CEO Irwin Simon referred to small producers as "ankle biters" who were taking market share away from the business.

  • Why Upstart Holdings Plummeted 31% in March

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) had a rocky month of March as its stock price dropped 31%, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Upstart Holdings is a consumer finance company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to handle loan requests. Roughly 70% of its loan requests are fully automated, and about two-thirds are approved instantly through the AI.

  • We Have a New AbbVie Price Target After Our Previous One Was Reached

    AbbVie is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that was spun off from Abbott Laboratories a number of years ago. Trade ABBV from the long side risking to $114. In the daily bar chart of ABBV, below, we can see that the shares have been in a strong rally since September.

  • Jim Cramer Advises Looking for Tomorrow’s Winners Among Q1’s Losers; Here Are 3 Stocks Analysts Like

    With Q1 behind us, it’s time to sit back and evaluate our situation. First off, the obvious – volatility ran higher in the first quarter of the year, fueled by multiple conflicting headwinds. Those include inflation, which is still rising; a global supply chain plagued with snarls; resurgent COVID outbreaks flaring up around the world; and Russia’s war against Ukraine, that is both Europe’s largest land conflict in three generations and a major disruptor of global food and oil markets (which bri

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Falling Again Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) are sliding 4.5% at 10:41 a.m. ET on Tuesday. After hitting a recent high of $29.44 per share on March 29, AMC's stock has given up about a quarter of the gains it made on the announcement that the company was investing in a gold and silver miner. The news pushed the stock out of the doldrums it had been in for months as traders anticipated that the "mother of all short squeezes" (MOASS) had arrived, but the upward momentum quickly stalled and now it's resuming its downward trajectory again.

  • Trump’s Truth Social parent DWAC stock extends decline

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman breaks down Digital World Acquisition shares.

  • 3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in April

    Next month, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) will celebrate its 126th "birthday." Since its debut in May 1896, the Dow Jones has evolved from a 12-stock index that was predominantly dominated by industrial companies into a 30-component index filled with a diverse group of profitable and time-tested businesses. Although we often think of the Dow's components as slower-growing, mature businesses, these companies can still pack a punch and make patient investors a lot richer.

  • Elon Musk Is Suddenly Twitter’s Largest Shareholder: Here’s a List of the Top 10 Holders

    The billionaire reported owning a 9.2% stake in the social-media company, topping co-founder and Jack Dorsey and elbowing out numerous financial institutions.

  • 3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy in April

    Users of the commission-free trading app have remained committed to high-quality picks despite their recent weakness.

  • 3 Top Buffett Stocks To Buy and Hold for the Long Haul

    When it comes to finding the best stocks, there are few investors better to imitate than Warren Buffett. From 1965 to 2020, his Berkshire Hathaway has seen its stock compound at a 20% annual rate. To put it another way, $10,000 invested in Berkshire in 1965 would be worth over $735 million today.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The stock market can be a fickle place, as we’ve seen this year. Starting early in January, all the main indexes fell, in a broad-based sell-off caused, at least in part, by worries over inflation and the Federal Reserve’s decision to start raising interest rates in response. The promised end of the central bank’s long-standing easy money policy spooked investors. The currents shifted in mid-March, however, after the Fed pulled the trigger with a quarter-point rate hike. The collective mind calm

  • This EV Stock Could Keep Outperforming Tesla and the Nasdaq in 2022 and Beyond

    Despite all three major indices posting gains in March -- the S&P 500, the Nasdaq Composite, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average all finished the quarter with their worst percentage declines since Q1 2020. Electric car stocks and elective vehicle (EV) charging stocks were no different, with all major U.S. automakers, except for Tesla, losing to the market. Here's why ChargePoint is crushing the market and remains an excellent long-term buy.

  • U.S. stops Russian bond payments in bid to raise pressure on Moscow

    NEW YORK/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States stopped the Russian government on Monday from paying holders of its sovereign debt more than $600 million from reserves held at U.S. banks, in a move meant to ratchet up pressure on Moscow and eat into its holdings of dollars. Under sanctions put in place after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, foreign currency reserves held by the Russian central bank at U.S. financial institutions were frozen. But the Treasury Department had been allowing the Russian government to use those funds to make coupon payments on dollar-denominated sovereign debt on a case-by-case basis.

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on These 2 Reliable Dividend Stocks

    There are a multiple headwinds buffeting the markets right now, pushing stocks, bonds, and commodities in various directions. Between stubbornly high inflation, the war in Ukraine, the persistence of COVID, and even the developing instability in Chinese real estate, the possible shocks that can hit the market are enough to make any investor’s head spin. They are also a strong inducement to start taking a defensive stance on an investment portfolio. At least, that’s the bottom line from Morgan St

  • 10 Safe Stocks To Invest in For The Long Term in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 safe stocks to invest in for the long-term in 2022. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of these stocks and the current market situation, and go directly to 5 Safe Stocks To Invest in For The Long Term in 2022. 2022 started off on a tough note for […]

  • This Warren Buffett Stock Is Down 87% From Its High. Is It a Buy?

    Stocks sold off hard in March 2020, then followed that up with a huge bull run, as growth stocks led the way. One growth stock that has had its up and downs is StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE), the Brazilian fintech backed by Warren Buffett. StoneCo is a payment processor providing fintech solutions to Brazilian merchants so they can sell their products anywhere: in-store, online, or through cellphones.

  • Is Nvidia Stock A Buy? NVDA Stock Eyes Buy Point As Chip Giant Moves Metaverse To Cloud

    Nvidia GPUs power self-driving cars and cloud gaming, with the chip giant also expanding fast in the metaverse. Is Nvidia stock a buy?