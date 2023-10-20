Farendy Farms opens new storefront in Sault Ste. Marie

SAULT STE. MARIE — Homemade doughnuts and other fresh foods will be available at the new storefront for Farendy Farms at 1098 E. Portage Ave. in Sault Ste. Marie.

Around 10 years ago, Faren and Wendy Smith moved to Sugar Island and founded a farm together. Farendy Farms takes its name from the husband and wife team.

Since 2019, the farm has had a presence at farmers markets and other community events. Now with their new storefront location, they plan to sell all kinds of products grown and made on Farendy Farms, including chicken, bread, pies and some frozen options.

The main focus of the store, however, is the homemade doughnuts. The farm features several kinds of doughnuts at any one time but will also rotate through flavors seasonally.

It has been a childhood dream of the owners to have their own bakery, and this new opportunity allows them to live out that dream while expanding their business.

"My husband has always wanted to own a bakery, we started with baked goods at the farmers market," said Wendy Smith. "We're expanding and we're going to expand more into different products as we get going. Right now this is kind of flying by the seat of our pants."

The new store is located is at 1098 E. Portage Ave., in a building that has been out of use for more than 10 years. Recently, the couple noticed the building was available and decided to fix it up and make it a vibrant part of the community once again.

"We drive by this place numerous times when we were come to the Soo, and we always look at old buildings and think how sad it is that they're just sitting there not being used," said Wendy Smith. "So this is a chance to reinvent the old building as well."

After only 10 days of planning and renovation, the location was up and running for its grand opening on Wednesday, Oct. 18, where they sold out of all baked goods within two hours of opening.

Wendy said the store has also received lots of support from local residents on social media and in person.

"The city has been very accepting of us and people are very enthusiastic not just that we opened a new business but that the old building is being used," she said.

