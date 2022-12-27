U.S. markets close in 3 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,834.19
    -10.63 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,289.28
    +85.35 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,382.75
    -115.11 (-1.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,756.80
    -4.13 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.58
    +1.02 (+1.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.70
    +20.50 (+1.14%)
     

  • Silver

    24.20
    +0.28 (+1.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0638
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8520
    +0.1010 (+2.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2013
    -0.0053 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.4490
    +0.5890 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,704.83
    -139.44 (-0.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    385.73
    -4.95 (-1.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.01
    +3.73 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,447.87
    +42.00 (+0.16%)
     

Fareportal Continues Commitment to Charitable Causes

Fareportal
·2 min read

New York, NY, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Economic uncertainty exists today, and stocks have been volatile over recent months.  This has put pressure on charitable organizations to obtain the donations required to continue to serve those in need.  According to an October article published in The Chronicle of Philanthropy, “The number of donors to organizations fell by 7 percent in the first half of 2022 compared with the first half of 2021.”

 

Despite the times, Fareportal, the Manhattan-based travel technology company that operates leading online travel agencies CheapOair and OneTravel, has continued to support a broad array of local and global organizations in 2022.  Among these are Tourism Cares; Covenant House; The Ali Forney Center; UNICEF; UN World Food Programme; Mayor’s Fund to Advance NYC; Food Bank for NYC; Berkshire South Regional Community Center; CT Brain Tumor Alliance; Amigos de los Animales Puerto Rico; Helping Hands Rescue Mission; YICG; Girls Who Code and Digital Undivided.

 

“Fareportal and its Founder and Executive Chairman, Sam S. Jain, have always placed great importance on giving back to the community,” says Werner Kunz-Cho, CEO of Fareportal.  He continues, “We are talking about charitable giving in the hope that it serves as a reminder to corporations and individuals of the importance of continuing to support worthy organizations, even in challenging times.”

 

 

 

 

 

About Fareportal

Fareportal is a travel technology company powering a next generation travel concierge service. Utilizing its innovative technology and company-owned and operated global contact centers, Fareportal has built strong industry partnerships providing customers access to over 500 airlines, a million lodgings, and hundreds of car rental companies around the globe. With a portfolio of consumer travel brands including CheapOair and One Travel, Fareportal enables consumers to book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone, or live chat. Fareportal provides its airline partners with access to a broad customer base that books high-yielding international and domestic flight, hotel, and other travel and add-on ancillaries. 

CONTACT: Kathi Moore Fareportal 646.738.7813 kathi.moore@fareportal.com


Recommended Stories

  • Double-digit U.S. home price growth streak skids to an end

    Meanwhile the Federal Housing Finance Agency, which oversees U.S. mortgage-finance entities Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, said annual home price growth slowed to 9.8% in October from 11.1% in September, marking that index's first non-double-digit gain since September 2020. On a month-over-month basis, S&P Case Shiller's index fell for a fourth straight month, while FHFA's gauge was unchanged.

  • Is Airbnb a Top Stock for 2023?

    Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) has changed the way many people travel. If you look at the stock, down 48% this year, you'd think issues like this are spelling the end for Airbnb. While the cleaning fees may be one of the most annoying parts of the customer experience, CEO and co-founder Brian Chesky is cracking down on that practice.

  • Southwest stock falls as the airline cancels thousands of flights

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Julie Hyman and Jared Blikre discuss the decline in stock for Southwest following the airline’s decision to cancel flight cancellations amid the severe weather storm.

  • Airlines faced a difficult Christmas of storms and sickness, says Cowen: Who fared best and worst?

    The Christmas travel season has been a tough one for the airline industry with extreme weather and employee sickness causing disruption for travelers.

  • Southwest Airlines CEO Says More Cancellations Ahead as Airline Tries to Recover

    The carrier plans to slash its schedules through Thursday as it tries to recover from a meltdown that stranded thousands of customers.

  • Royal Caribbean Plans Late Christmas Gift for Some Passengers

    Every cruise line has a program that both rewards loyal members and provides ways for them to connect. Every cruise line does it a little differently, but the goal is to lock in customers so they sail on the same cruise line each time. The perks can range from small (a pin denoting your status or a bottle of water in your room) to really meaningful like Royal Caribbean offering Diamond and above Crown & Anchor Society loyalty members four free drinks per day that can be used at any time on the ship or at Perfect Day at CocoCay.

  • Southwest travelers frustrated by canceled flights, long waits

    Travelers packed Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport early Monday amid widespread delays at Southwest Airlines. According to FlightAware, there were more than 190 flight cancellations in the past 24 hours at BWI-Marshall, a hub for Southwest. Already, many Southwest flights are already canceled for Tuesday, FlightAware showed Monday night. As of 5 a.m., people were waiting in line at the Southwest ticketing counter for hours. Some travelers told 11 News they waited since 2:30 a.m. People were sleeping all over the airport.

  • Morgan Stanley Says These 2 Travel and Leisure Stocks Are ‘Top Picks’ Heading Into 2023

    Investors have had little to feast on in 2022, with all the main indexes likely to see out the year in the red. With 2023 about to kick off, uncertainty rules; many financial prognosticators are predicting a recession next year, either of the mild kind or one that will last a while. But as usual, there are bright spots for investors to focus on, and the analysts at Morgan Stanley are quick to point them out. Ravi Shanker, an expert on the travel and leisure industry, in a recent note pointed out

  • 15 Safest Places To Retire in the US

    As you get closer to retirement age, you're probably looking for places to live that fit your lifestyle, but also offer a sense of security. Wherever you'll call home, you'll want to feel safe, while...

  • Peloton to offer refurbished bikes at discounted prices

    The program, called Peloton Certified Refurbished, will provide models priced at $1,145 and $1,995 with the same 12 month warranty provided with new bikes. The fitness equipment maker was all the rage among fitness enthusiasts during COVID-19 lockdowns, with the company hitting a peak market valuation of nearly $50 billion in early 2021. However with people returning to gyms the company saw demand for its fitness equipment dwindle and saw its market cap slump to $3.02 billion currently.

  • Flight attendants' union says Southwest Airlines failed workers

    Southwest Airlines canceled more than 50% of its traffic through Denver International Airport according to FlightAware, a flight-tracking service. More than one thousand flights nationwide were canceled according to representatives from the airline.

  • U.S. to examine Southwest Airlines cancellations after airline scraps 70% of flights

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Transportation Department (USDOT) said late on Monday it would examine the large number of Southwest Airlines cancelled and delayed flights in recent days to determine if they were in the airline's control, calling them "unacceptable." Southwest canceled 2,886 flights on Monday, or 70% of scheduled flights, after cancelling 48% on Sunday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. "USDOT is concerned by Southwest Airlines’ disproportionate and unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays as well as the failure to properly support customers experiencing a cancellation or delay," the department said.

  • Southwest Cancels or Delays Nearly Half Its Flights

    The problems have been ongoing since Christmas Day, when Southwest canceled 39% of its flights and delayed 43%. This news comes at a time when Southwest is already coping with some bad press. The report also says that Southwest flew dozens of used planes that lacked complete inspection and repair documentation, as well as regularly reporting incorrect luggage-weight data.

  • Korea, Japan Reopening Stocks Gain on End of China’s Quarantine

    (Bloomberg) -- Travel and consumer stocks in Asia advanced along with many of the region’s currencies, as traders bet popular destinations for Chinese tourists will benefit from Beijing’s move to end quarantine for travelers.Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveChina Reopens Borders to World In Removing Last Covid Zero CurbsRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsSouthwest Air Faces Gridlock With Over 80% of Fligh

  • Holiday chaos at SFO as Southwest, Alaska continue to cancel flights

    Dozens of flights at San Francisco International Airport have been cancelled by Alaska Airlines (NYSE: ALK) and Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) Tuesday due to operational failures and severe winter storms. Of the 21 Southwest flights scheduled at SFO Tuesday, 16 have been cancelled, according to SFO's flight status report. 22 of 29 Southwest flights have been canceled at San Jose International Airport.

  • Southwest Airlines Stock Falls, Airlines Retreat, After Mass Cancellations

    Shares of Southwest Airlines dropped nearly 6% early Tuesday after the company [canceled more than two-thirds of its flights](https://www.wsj.com/articles/southwests-troubles-mount-as-airline-scraps-more-than-half-its-flights-11672084678https://www.wsj.com/articles/southwests-troubles-mount-as-airline-scraps-more-than-half-its-flights-11672084678) Monday and plans to slash its schedules Tuesday and Wednesday, in a meltdown that stranded thousands of customers. Southwest was among the morning's w

  • Southwest cancels hundreds more flights at KCI, as holiday travel meltdown snowballs

    Thousands of Southwest passengers in Kansas City and around the nation are being impacted by flight cancellations over the next few days as they attempt to return home from holiday travel.

  • Storms strand thousands at San Diego airport

    Although it is far from the winter storms, flight delays and cancellations stranded thousands at San Diego International Airport on Sunday. Over 5,000 flights have been cancelled as of noon Eastern time on Monday. (Dec. 26)

  • Has your flight been canceled or delayed? Here’s what to do

    Flights across the country are being delayed or canceled now more than ever. Here's how to get compensation for travel changes.

  • Why Buying Property in These Vacation Destinations Could Be a Great Investment

    Real estate in general has long been a way for Americans to generate wealth. However, most Americans don't venture outside of their primary residence when it comes to investing in real estate....