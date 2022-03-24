U.S. markets close in 3 hours 32 minutes

Fareportal OTA’s Chosen as Canada Jetlines First Travel Agency Partner

Fareportal
·6 min read

Canada Jetlines

Canada Jetlines Aircraft
Canada Jetlines Aircraft

New York, NY, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fareportal, the travel technology innovator that operates leading online travel agencies CheapOair, CheapOair.CA and OneTravel is pleased to announce their brands have been chosen by Canada Jetlines Operations Ltd. (NEO: CJET) (“Canada Jetlines”) as the first online travel agencies to provide access to the new leisure air carrier’s flights.

Canada Jetlines will begin flying in July of this year from their Toronto hub, with the aim of providing value to the traveling public. Jetlines has selected the A320 as its fleet standard, offering the best-in-class operating economics, customer comfort and fly-by-wire technology. With the goal of providing a guest centric experience from the first touchpoint, Jetlines will use a state-of-the-art web booking platform, making the solution available to tour operators and consumers

“We’re thrilled to be able to provide customers with a convenient turn-key travel experience at the click of a button,” shared Eddy Doyle, CEO of Canada Jetlines. “As we aim to offer the most convenient travel for the best value possible, Fareportal is the ideal partner to support the rapid growth and international expansion of our airline.”

“We believe CheapOair and OneTravel are the perfect partners to bring this exciting new airline to the public. Our brands excel in serving the value-conscious consumer. Canada Jetlines provides a way for passengers to book the travel they want, at a great price. We are pleased and honored to be the first online travel agencies to offer Canada Jetlines to air travelers,” says Werner Kunz-Cho, Fareportal Chief Executive Officer.

Please visit www.jetlines.com to learn more and follow on all social media platforms for updates and to join the Canada Jetlines family.

# # #

About Fareportal

Fareportal is a travel technology company powering a next generation travel concierge service. Utilizing its innovative technology and company-owned and operated global contact centers, Fareportal has built strong industry partnerships providing customers access to over 600 airlines, a million lodgings, and hundreds of car rental companies around the globe. With a portfolio of consumer travel brands including CheapOair and One Travel, Fareportal enables consumers to book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone, or live chat. Fareportal provides its airline partners with access to a broad customer base that books high-yielding international and domestic flight, hotel, and other travel and add-on ancillaries.

Media Contact:

Kathi Moore, Vice President, Branding & Communications - Fareportal

public.relations@fareportal.com

About Canada Jetlines

Canada Jetlines is a well-capitalized leisure focused carrier, utilizing a growing fleet of Airbus320 aircraft starting in 2022, subject to Transport Canada approval. The carrier was created to provide Canadian consumers with more value choices and travel options to fly to coveted sun and leisure destinations in the U.S., Caribbean, and Mexico. With a projected growth of 15 aircrafts by 2025, Canada Jetlines aims to offer the best-in-class operating economics, customer comfort and fly-by-wire technology, providing an elevated guest centric experience from the first touchpoint. The efficient aircraft design merged with the experience of the all-Canadian management team, allows for accessible flight options without sacrificing quality or convenience. The carrier will use a state-of-the-art web booking platform, making the turnkey solution available to Travel Agents, Tour Operators, and consumers, with the capability of generating revenue on reservations and ancillary sales. We aim to provide more revenue opportunities to express our gratitude to current and future agent partners and all the work that they do. We look forward to working with you to create memorable travel experiences for consumers. To learn more, please visit www.jetlines.com and follow on all social media platforms for news and updates.


Connect With Us!

Instagram: @ca_jetlines

Twitter: @ca_jetlines

Facebook: @CAJetlines

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/jetlines


Media Contact:

media@jetlines.ca

Investor Relations Contact:

Jeff Walker, Vice President – The Howard Group

Email: jeff@howardgroupinc.com

Tel: 403.221.0915

Toll Free: 1.888.221.0915

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" concerning anticipated developments and events that may occur in the future. Forward-looking information contained in this news release includes, but is not limited to the Company’s intention to operate as a leisure airline, the intention to offer the lowest possible price, the number of aircraft it intends to operate, the benefits of the arrangement with NAVBLUE, the destinations of its intended flights, the completion of the CTA and Transport Canada approval process, growth plans, revenue options and intended timeline to begin servicing destinations and business of Jetlines.
In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or " or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the receipt of financing to commence airline operations, the accuracy, reliability and success of Jetlines’ business model; the timely receipt of governmental approvals including from the CTA and Transport Canada; Jetlines concluding a definitive agreement for aircraft to commence airline operations; the timely commencement of operations by Jetlines and the success of such operations; the legislative and regulatory environments of the jurisdictions where Jetlines will carry on business or have operations; the impact of competition and the competitive response to Jetlines’ business strategy; and the availability of aircraft. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks related to, the ability to obtain financing at acceptable terms, the impact of general economic conditions, domestic and international airline industry conditions, the failure of the Company to conclude definitive agreements to acquire aircraft, supply chain disruptions causing delays in expected timelines, the impact of the global uncertainty created by COVID-19, future relations with shareholders, volatility of fuel prices, increases in operating costs, terrorism, pandemics, natural disasters, currency fluctuations, interest rates, risks specific to the airline industry, the ability of management to implement Jetlines’ operational strategy, the ability to attract qualified management and staff, labour disputes, regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits from Transport Canada, the Canadian Transportation Agency and other regulatory agencies, and the additional risks identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's reports and filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking information.

Attachment

CONTACT: Kathi Moore Fareportal 646.738.7813 kathi.moore@fareportal.com


