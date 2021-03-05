U.S. markets open in 8 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,764.00
    -1.50 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,858.00
    -20.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,447.75
    -7.25 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,141.00
    -3.50 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.59
    +0.76 (+1.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,695.40
    -5.30 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    25.32
    -0.14 (-0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1960
    -0.0019 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5500
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.57
    +1.90 (+7.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3888
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.1100
    +0.1340 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,294.97
    -1,931.08 (-3.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    945.36
    -41.85 (-4.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,650.88
    -24.59 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,864.32
    -65.79 (-0.23%)
     

Fariba Rahimi - How A Model And Entrepreneur Turned Her Startup Into A Six-Figure Business

Fariba Rahimi
·4 min read

Entrepreneurs need to create links with the important people in their industry

Fariba Rahimi

Entrepreneurs need to create links with the important people in their industry
Entrepreneurs need to create links with the important people in their industry
Entrepreneurs need to create links with the important people in their industry

Fossegrenda, Norway, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the young age of sixteen years, Fariba Rahimi moved from her home country Iran to follow her dreams in Norway. At that time, no one knew that this teenager was on her way to becoming a top international model, a successful entrepreneur and an inspiring entrepreneur.

The popular model is a woman of many talents and one of her achievements include Trøndervask, Norway’s leading real estate, construction and building maintenance company. Ten years ago, Fariba built her business from the ground up, all by herself and today, it is now a six-figure business. Thanks to the exponential growth of her business, Fariba Rahimi is now also a member of Forbes Business Council, a prestigious platform where major people from all over the world share their success stories.

But how did a teenager who fled her country go on to become a top model and entrepreneur? We got in touch with the star herself to share her insights about turning a startup into a six-figure business. Trust us, she would know!

So without further ado, let’s begin.

Embrace Your Failures

According to Fariba, every single startup faces a setback atleast once in its tenure. And the only ones who survive are those who embrace their failures and learn their mistakes, rather than giving up. Fariba says that the key to every successful business is learning from their mistakes and applying the findings towards your growth. Fariba says that failures are blessings in disguise because they show you where you lack, so that you can critically analyze the situation and avoid it the next time. If your business is facing obstacles, it means that it is on the right track. The only thing left to turn it into a successful business is to correcting those mistakes.

Keep Up With The Trends

Stay updated with the latest technology. Keep learning everyday about what’s new and update your business production with the latest machinery and equipment. Always stay aware of the modern practices as it will help you cater to the dynamic needs of the market.

According to Fariba, the most important and crucial step for businesses today is to adapt digital marketing practices. This is the trend that is here to stay and if any business fails to connect with the wider market on social media, it fails on every level. Businesses need to adapt to the internet platforms and use all of the relevant social media to cater to a wide segment of the market.

Know The Right People

Have you ever heard of a successful entrepreneur with 0 social links? Neither have I! According to Fariba, entrepreneurs need to create links with the important people in their industry. Knowing the right people is all it takes to save a failing business and turn it into a growing one.

But you need to start networking from even before you launch your business. In fact, start spending your early twenties getting to know successful people. Being in their company would motivate you a lot. Create a wide circle of only genuine and successful people who would help you grow both personally and professionally.

Believe In Yourself

According to Fariba, this goes without saying but self-belief from an early age is what separates successful people from the rest. You need to be confident in yourself and your abilities to fulfill your dreams.

If you follow these steps, your success is guaranteed and you are on the right track to growing a six-figure business, according to Fariba. Fariba now lives in Trondheim, Norway, and runs her business while partnering with famous brands such as Versace for their advertising campaigns. Apart from being an entrepreneur, Fariba is a very popular international model and influencer. She has appeared in the covers of various top magazines as a very inspiring

Fariba Rahimi

+4747711552


This news has been published for the above source. Fariba Rahimi [ID=17181]

Disclaimer: The information does not constitute advice or an offer to buy. Any purchase made from this story is made at your own risk. Consult an expert advisor/health professional before any such purchase. Any purchase made from this link is subject to the final terms and conditions of the website's selling. The content publisher and its distribution partners do not take any responsibility directly or indirectly. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the company this news is about.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Disney to Close 60 Retail Stores to Focus on E-Commerce

    Disney (NYSE: DIS) announced on Tuesday that the company planned to close at least 30% of its brick-and-mortar retail stores in North America by the end of 2021. Disney described the move as the beginning of its downsizing efforts with plans to assess operations at other locations, with the potential for more closures. The company has roughly 300 Disney stores worldwide.

  • China rebounds with economic growth target above 6%

    Economic growth last year languished at 2.3%, the country's poorest result in decades.

  • Disney Shutting At Least 60 Retail Stores In North America, Will Focus More On E-Commerce

    Walt Disney Co plans to close at least 60 Disney retail stores in North America this year, representing about 20% of its worldwide total, the company said today. The move will see the entertainment conglomerate focus more on digital shopping platforms. Disney said it is also looking at cutting back on its European stores, but […]

  • Cuomo accuser rejects his public apology

    The heat is on Andrew Cuomo, the governor of New York, over allegations of sexual harassment.The second of three women who have accused him of misconduct rejected his public apology on Thursday.In an interview with CBS News, Charlotte Bennett repeated her accusation that the governor questioned her about her sex life with what she took as sexual overtones.The former aide to Cuomo said she did not accept his apology:"It's not an apology.// It's not an issue of my feelings.// It's an issue of his actions. // The fact is that he was sexually harassing me and he has not apologized for sexually harassing me. And he can't even use my name."Three women, including Bennett, have come forward to accuse Cuomo of sexually harassing them or making inappropriate remarks.Two are former aides, and the third met him at a wedding in 2019 during which he allegedly made unwanted advances. The allegations have prompted calls for Cuomo's resignation, that have even come from prominent Democratic state lawmakers.Cuomo has denied any misconduct and pledged to cooperate with a review by the state's attorney general.On Wednesday, he offered a lengthy and sometimes emotional public apology.

  • Advisers of New York governor pushed for changes in nursing home deaths report: papers

    The report in July had examined factors leading to the spread of the coronavirus in nursing homes and focused only on residents who died inside long-term care facilities, leaving out those who died in hospitals after becoming sick in nursing homes, the Journal said https://on.wsj.com/3uSGDN0. Hence, that report had said 6,432 nursing-home residents died from the outbreak, which was a significant undercount of the death toll attributed to the state's most vulnerable population, the Journal added, citing sources with knowledge of the report's production. The New York Times reported on Thursday that the report written by state health officials showed over 9,000 deaths from COVID-19 among nursing home residents by June and Cuomo's most senior aides did not want to make that number public.

  • Sharks' Joachim Blichfeld suspended for head shot on Nathan MacKinnon

    The NHL found San Jose Sharks forward Joachim Blichfeld's hit to Nathan MacKinnon's head worthy of a two-game suspension.

  • The Rush: WWE’s The Miz challenges Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski to a tag team match

    WWE Superstar The Miz stops by The Rush to talk shop with Liz Loza! The Miz dishes on losing his title on RAW and pleads his case for a rematch against Bobby Lashley, gives some “friendly” advice for music sensation and wrestling foe Bad Bunny, issues a tag team challenge to Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, reminisces about The Real World and how it ties into his current reality show and reveals his top pick in the WWE Fantasy Draft.

  • Jack Dorsey's Square buys Jay-Z's streaming startup Tidal for $297m

    Square said the acquisition extends the fintech's 'purpose of economic empowerment to a new vertical: musicians.'

  • Stocks Slump as Treasury Yields Top 1.5% on Powell: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and bonds sold off after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell underwhelmed markets by refraining from pushing back more forcefully against the recent spike in Treasury yields.The S&P 500 briefly erased its 2021 gains, notching its lowest close in about five weeks. Benchmark 10-year bond rates topped 1.5% and the dollar climbed. The Nasdaq 100 extended losses from a February peak to almost 10%, and the Russell 2000 of small caps slid 2.8%. Reddit users appeared to rush back into GameStop Corp., with the video-game retailer soaring.Powell said in an online event Thursday that he’d be “concerned” by disorderly markets, but stopped short of offering steps to curb heightened volatility. The surge in Treasury yields has triggered fears about elevated stock valuations after a torrid equity rally from the depths of the pandemic. While bulls have decided to view the jump in rates as a sign of economic strength that could lift corporate profits, there’s been mounting concern over a potential inflation pickup. For Bleakley Advisory Group’s Peter Boockvar, the Fed has put itself in a “tough situation.”“We are again seeing a market that is taking control of monetary policy from the Fed,” said Boockvar, the firm’s chief investment officer. “Long rates are rising right now because Powell is again very dovish. The more dovish they get in the face of market expectations of higher inflation, the more financial tightening we’ll see.”Stock-Market Momentum Comeuppance Gets No Sympathy From the FedDespite the lingering uncertainties about the impacts of rising bond yields, such fears are “misplaced,” according to Candice Bangsund, portfolio manager of global asset allocation at Fiera Capital.“As long as the back-up in bond yields reflects stronger growth expectations (versus tighter monetary policy), then the long-term bull market will not be at risk,” she said. “The latest normalization in bond yields should be viewed as an encouraging sign that growth is healing, while the prospect for a hawkish turn from the Federal Reserve is clearly not in the cards today.”The U.S. Senate voted to take up a $1.9 trillion relief bill backed by President Joe Biden, setting off a debate expected to end this weekend with approval of the nation’s sixth stimulus since the pandemic-triggered lockdowns that began a year ago.Elsewhere, Bitcoin’s appeal as a hedge against inflation was put to the test, with the largest cryptocurrency joining a slump in other risk assets. Oil surged after the OPEC+ alliance surprised traders with its decision to keep output unchanged, signaling a tighter crude market in the months ahead.Some key events to watch this week:The February U.S. employment report on Friday will provide an update on the speed and direction of the nation’s labor market recovery.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 sank 1.3% at 4 p.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 0.4%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index dipped 2.5%.The MSCI Emerging Market Index declined 2.6%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.7%.The euro decreased 0.8% to $1.1971.The Japanese yen depreciated 0.8% to 107.92 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries rose six basis points to 1.54%.Germany’s 10-year yield fell two basis points to -0.31%.Britain’s 10-year yield decreased five basis points to 0.731%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude jumped 4.8% to $64.24 a barrel.Gold fell 0.8% to $1,698.21 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. judge rejects SEC bid to expand Rio Tinto fraud lawsuit on Mozambique coal business

    The SEC filed a complaint against Rio in 2017 with allegations that it had fraudulently concealed the decline in value of the business. Rio had acquired Riversdale mining for $3.7 billion in 2011, on the premise it would be able to barge 30 million tonnes of coal per year down the Zambezi river, and rail a further 12-15 million tonnes of coal per year to port. But it failed to secure government approvals, and discovered the resource was lower than expected, still raising more than $5 billion in 2012 before impairing the assets as coal prices fell the following year, when Chief Executive Tom Albanese departed.

  • Oil Rallies Toward $65 With Saudi Supply Gamble Reverberating

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed toward $65 a barrel after OPEC+ chose not to relax supply curbs even as the global economy pulls out of its pandemic-driven slump, confounding widespread expectations the group would loosen the taps.The surprise decision spurred a wave of crude price forecast upgrades by major banks. The producer alliance agreed to hold output steady in April, while Saudi Arabia said that it will maintain its 1 million barrel-a-day voluntary production cut. West Texas Intermediate rose a further 1% in Asian trading after surging by more than 4% to the highest close since April 2019 on Thursday.See also: Saudis Bet ‘Drill, Baby, Drill’ Is Over in Push for Pricier OilCrude has soared this year, shepherded higher by OPEC+ restraining supplies and the vaccine-aided recovery in consumption that’s drained inventories. The group’s decision represents a victory for Riyadh, which has advocated for tight curbs to keep prices supported.The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies including Russia had been debating whether to restore as much as 1.5 million barrels a day of output. As part of the agreement, which was struck at a virtual meeting on Thursday, Russia and Kazakhstan were granted exemptions. The group’s next meeting is set for April 1 to discuss production levels for May.Saudi Arabia’s bold and unexpected gamble to restrain production is founded upon its view that, this time around, higher prices will not lead to a big increase in output by American shale drillers. Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told Bloomberg News in an interview after the OPEC+ meeting that shale companies are now more focused on dividends.Oil’s rapid gains this year stand to intensify the debate about the potential resurgence in inflation, and complicate the task facing the Federal Reserve as it supports the U.S. recovery. The Treasury market is already on edge for signs of faster price gains, with yields rising rapidly. Crude is up more than 7% since Tuesday’s close despite a marked strengthening of the dollar and a steep sell-off in other major commodities, especially economic bellwether copper.Saudi Arabia’s optimism over U.S. shale remaining subdued appears plausible for now, said Vandana Hari, founder of Vanda Insights in Singapore. However, “the kingdom might be pushing its luck if it pursues the hawkish path for too long” and oil can’t remain fully immune to broader risk-aversion, she said.See also: Here’s What Top Banks Are Saying About the Saudi-Led Oil ShockGoldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its Brent forecasts by $5 a barrel and now sees the global crude benchmark at $80 in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its Brent projection by $2 to $3 a barrel and Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. boosted its three-month target to $70. Citigroup Inc. said crude prices could top $70 before the end of this month.Change CourseOil rising to these levels will likely increase strains within OPEC+ as some members will want to pump more to relieve under-pressure economies, Citi said in a note. Top importers such as China and India would also not be happy and the alliance is likely to change course at its next meeting, it said.The lack of fresh supply was reflected in oil’s futures curve. Brent’s prompt timespread widened to 61 cents in backwardation, a bullish structure where near-dated prices are higher than later-dated ones, from 54 cents Thursday.More evidence of the demand recovery continued to emerge, especially in Asia. Gasoline and diesel consumption in China has extended its run above pre-virus levels this year after the faster-than-expected return of factory activity and infrastructure building following the Lunar New Year holiday.In addition to the fallout from the OPEC+ shock, investors are tracking China’s National People’s Congress, the nation’s biggest political meeting of the year. Beijing set a conservative economic growth target of above 6% for the year, well below what economists had forecast. It said it will increase stockpiles of oil and gas in its new five-year plan and improve the reserves system, while it will also seek to diversify its sources of energy imports.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Replay: “SPAC to the Future” Featuring SwitchBack, Haymaker, InterPrivate, Nasdaq, Easterly, MorganFranklin, V&E, Mizuho, ICR

    March 4 marked an outright meltdown in the SPAC market and IPO Edge was right in the middle of the action. We heard from a panel of nine experienced SPAC sponsors and seasoned advisors during market hours who gave their take on the current market turmoil and the next phase of growth. IPO Edge hosted […]

  • Powell Likely to Push Back on Bond-Market Doubts Over Fed Policy

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will probably seek to convince suddenly skeptical financial markets on Thursday that the central bank will be ultra-patient in pulling back its support for the economy after the pandemic has ended.Rather than trying to cap rising long-term interest rates, Fed watchers expect Powell to use his appearance at a Wall Street Journal webinar to reaffirm the Fed’s determination to meet its revamped employment and inflation goals by keeping monetary policy looser for longer, and to make clear he’d like to avoid a repeat of last week’s disorderly bond market.“It’s not an issue of trying to talk down the market,” said JPMorgan Chase & Co. chief U.S. economist Michael Feroli. “But you do want interest rates to be aligned with the Fed’s objectives.”That’s important for the economy’s long-run health. If the markets and the Fed are in sync, they’ll work together to attain the central bank’s objectives of maximum employment and 2% average inflation under its new strategic framework.Long-term interest rates have climbed this year -- the yield on the Treasury’s 10-year note was 1.48% at 4:50 p.m. in New York Wednesday, up from under 1% at the start of 2021 -- as more widespread dissemination of vaccines to fight the virus and the promise of stepped-up government spending has fanned expectations of much faster economic growth ahead.Brainard PatientIn what was potentially a preview of Powell’s remarks, Governor Lael Brainard stressed on Tuesday how far the Fed was from meeting its objectives.“We have quite a lot of ground to cover,” she told a Council on Foreign Relations webinar. “It’s appropriate to be patient.”Brainard said that the speed of last week’s moves in the bond market had “caught my eye,” adding that she would be concerned if she saw disorderly trading, or a persistent tightening in financial conditions, that could slow progress toward the Fed’s goals.In congressional testimony on Feb. 23 and 24, Powell played down concerns that rising yields would hurt the economy, instead declaring at one point that they were a “statement of confidence” in the outlook.The markets blew up the next day, with the 10-year Treasury note yield briefly spiking to 1.6%.Investors also moved forward their expectations for the first Fed rate hike to early 2023 as they began to question the central bank’s commitment to keeping policy easy until inflation overshoots 2%.“Early 2023 strikes me as quite early,” said Goldman Sachs Group chief economist Jan Hatzius, who doesn’t expect a hike until 2024.PGIM Fixed Income chief economist Nathan Sheets said this won’t be the last time that the Fed is confronted by escalating long-term interest rates. He sees the 10-year yield climbing as high as 2% during the summer before tailing off by end year.The Fed has a variety of ways of pushing back against a yield run-up if it sees a need to do so.Guidance LiteFirst will come more words. Call it forward guidance lite.The central bank is currently buying $120 billion of assets per month -- $80 billion of Treasury securities and $40 billion of mortgage-backed debt -- and has pledged to keep up that pace “until substantial further progress” has been made toward its goals.To help anchor yields, policy makers could become more explicit about when they’ll begin to scale back purchases. Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida took a step in that direction last week, suggesting the current pace of buying would be appropriate for the rest of 2021.Policy makers could also be more definitive about what it would take for them to raise interest rates. They’ve said they will keep rates near zero until the labor market has reached maximum employment and inflation has risen to 2% and is on track to moderately exceed that level for some time. But those thresholds are somewhat amorphous and open to interpretation.After the words, would come action. The Fed could step up its bond-buying program or shift purchases of mortgage-backed securities into Treasuries.Operation TwistAnother option: a reprise of Operation Twist, in which the Fed eliminates its holdings of Treasury bills and puts the money into longer-dated securities. That would have the added benefit of alleviating downward pressure on bill rates, which are threatening to go negative.The Fed could also emulate its Australian counterpart and adopt yield curve control, seeking to cap yields of short-dated Treasuries -- a strategy that Brainard has spoken approvingly of in the past.Wrightson ICAP LLC chief economist Lou Crandall said Powell has to be careful about pushing back on interest-rate expectations baked into the Treasury market. The Fed’s next Summary of Economic Projections, which will be published after its March 16-17 policy meeting, might show a growing number of policy makers penciling in a rate increase in 2023.Powell could instead highlight the Fed’s new modus operandi for monetary policy under the framework it adopted last year.“He may try to focus the market’s attention on how much of a regime change there’s been in the Fed’s thinking,” Crandall said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Exxon to Hold Output at 20-Year Low to Address Debt, Emissions

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. pledged to hold oil production at a two-decade low as part of a plan to reduce debt, boost dividends and address shareholders’ concerns about its record as one of America’s biggest corporate polluters.The oil giant will produce the equivalent of 3.7 million barrels a day by 2025, about the same level as this year, after aggressively cutting investment in new projects to focus on rebuilding cash flow.That’s down about 18% from Exxon’s 2011 peak, when it sat atop the S&P 500 Index, and the lowest since the late-1990s takeover of Mobil Corp., according to Bloomberg data. By contrast, Exxon’s pre-pandemic plan, first laid out to Wall Street three years ago, would have ballooned daily production to 5 million barrels.In his annual address to Wall Street, Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods on Wednesday laid out plans for a smaller, nimbler Exxon in a bid to resuscitate the company’s reputation as a financial powerhouse and technological innovator. Woods spent a significant portion of his presentation discussing Exxon’s centrality to a low-carbon world, despite the absence of any new, long-term emissions targets.The stagnant production outlook took some analysts by surprise and will stem primarily from reduced drilling schedules in North American gas fields and Permian Basin oil, along with asset sales.“Production disappoints,” Giacomo Romeo, an analyst at Jefferies Group LCC said in a note. “This should trigger some consensus downgrades.”READ: Exxon’s $30 Billion Mozambique LNG Project Drifts in LimboStill, a less ambitious production program means fewer potential emissions, a key concern for investors including Engine No. 1 which is running a proxy battle to overhaul Exxon’s board. Through 2025, greenhouse-gas emissions from Exxon’s upstream operations will be 30% below what they were a decade earlier, Woods said. That figure does not include pollution from the company’s refining and chemicals businesses.“Exxon Mobil has now adopted the language of long-term net zero emissions and dramatically shifted its emphasis from production growth to investor returns, both of which are remarkable shifts,” Engine No. 1 said in a statement. “Without real change these gains could be short-lived.”Woods spoke at length about Exxon’s forays into carbon capture, where it’s considering 20 projects around the world including several along the U.S. Gulf Coast. While government policy and technological advances have accelerated in recent months, more work needs to be done for such projects to be economically competitive, Woods said.Rather than simply investing in renewable energy like European rivals have done, Exxon will focus on “hard-to-solve problems” such as lowering emissions from airplanes, factories and trucking, he said. Senior Vice President Andrew Swiger, one of the CEO’s top lieutenants, said that such efforts won’t swallow up large amounts of capital beyond the $3 billion allocated to Exxon’s new low-carbon business through 2025.The stock rose 2.1% to $57.24 at 2:38 p.m. in New York, extending the year-to-date advance to 32%.Exxon’s new plans are based on last year’s $10 billion-a-year capital-spending cuts through the middle of the decade. By then, operational cash flow will rise 20% compared with this year, assuming oil averages about $50 a barrel. Any cash generated above this level will be used to erode the company’s $70 billion debt load, Swiger said.The resurgence in cash is much needed. Over the past three years, Exxon has burned through $24 billion as it shelled out $15 billion in annual dividends and plowed capital into costly growth projects. Much of the cash rebound will come from developments in Guyana and the U.S. Permian Basin, which will generate 10% returns even if crude dips below $35 a barrel, the company said Wednesday.In an ominous sign for Exxon’s employees and suppliers, Swiger said there may be a “much larger amount of structural savings” on top of the thousands of jobs already eliminated. Woods chimed in that he was “confident there’s more opportunities” to save money.What Bloomberg Intelligence SaysExxon’s investments in carbon capture, sequestration and storage are expected to increase, more than doubling capacity over the next decade. This is likely to see the company continuing to support a carbon tax wherever it operates.-- Fernando Valle, BI analystKey targets announced Wednesday include:Reiterated 700,000 barrels-a-day forecast for Permian Basin by 2025Pre-Covid-19, the plan was to reach 1 million barrels a day by 20247-10 rigs will be active on Exxon’s Permian wells this year, down from 10-12 at year-end 2020Permian production to be about 400,000 barrels a day in 2021, slightly down from 4Q 2020$3.5 billion of cash flow from Guyana and $4 billion from the Permian by 2025, assuming $50 crude$15 billion-a-year dividend can be maintained at $35 oil and “average” refining, chemical margins(Updates with historic production levels in third paragraph; analyst’s comment in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • How stimulus checks can give you a $14,000 windfall this year

    Some households are collecting a big pile of federal money in 2021.

  • Stimulus check changes: Did Joe Biden kill your $1,400 payment?

    The president has agreed to a compromise making millions ineligible for the third checks.

  • Texas watchdog says grid operator made $16-billion error

    A firm hired to monitor Texas' power markets says the region's grid manager overpriced electricity over two days during last month's energy crisis, resulting in $16 billion in overcharges.

  • GameStop spikes as investors eye cryptic tweet by shareholder

    GameStop shares closed up 6.4% at $131.93 after earlier hitting $147.87, their highest since a surge in the heavily shorted stock late last month. One analyst and some Twitter users pointed to a cryptic tweet by Ryan Cohen, a major shareholder of GameStop and founder of e-commerce firm Chewy.com, as a plausible reason for the move, although Reuters could not independently determine causation. The late afternoon rally in GameStop began roughly around the time that Cohen tweeted what appeared to be a screenshot with the puppet dog advertising mascot of Pets.com, a famous casualty of the dotcom bubble two decades ago.

  • Texas Watchdog Says Grid Operator Made $16 Billion Error

    (Bloomberg) -- A firm hired to monitor Texas’ power markets says the region’s grid manager overpriced electricity over two days during last month’s energy crisis, resulting in $16 billion in overcharges.Amid the deep winter freeze that knocked nearly half of power generation offline, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, known as Ercot, set the price of electricity at the $9,000-a-megawatt-hour maximum -- standard practice during a grid emergency. But Ercot left that price in place days longer than necessary, resulting in massive overcharges, according to Potomac Economics, an independent market monitor hired by the state of Texas to assess Ercot’s performance. In an unusual move, the firm recommended in a letter to regulators that the pricing be corrected and that $16 billion in charges be reversed as a result.Potomac isn’t the first to say that leaving electricity prices at the $9,000 cap for so long was a mistake. Plenty of power companies at risk of defaulting on their payments have said the same. But the market monitor is giving that opinion considerable weight and could sway regulators to let companies off the hook for some of the massive electricity charges they incurred during the crisis.The Arctic blast that crippled Texas’s grid and plunged more than 4 million homes and businesses into darkness for days has pushed many companies to the brink of insolvency and stressed the power market, which is facing a more-than $2.5 billion payment shortfall. One utility, Brazos Electric Power Cooperative, has already filed for bankruptcy, while retailers Griddy Energy LLC and Entrust Energy Inc. defaulted and have been banned from participating in the market.“The market is under quite a bit of duress,” Kenan Ogelman, Ercot’s vice president of commercial operations told Texas lawmakers Thursday. Moody’s Investors Service downgraded Ercot one notch from A1 to Aa3 and revised the grid operator’s credit outlook to “negative.”Retroactively adjusting the power price would ease the financial squeeze on some of the companies facing astronomical power bills in the wake of the energy crisis. EDF Renewable Energy and Just Energy are among those asking the Public Utility Commission to reset the power price for the days after the immediate emergency while others have also asked regulators to waive their obligation to pay until price disputes are resolved.“If we don’t act to stabilize things, a worst-case scenario is that people will go under,” said Carrie Bivens, the Ercot independent market monitor director at Potomac Economics. “It creates a cascading effect.”The erroneous charges exceed the total cost of power traded in real-time in all of 2020, said Bivens, who spent 14 years at Ercot, where she most recently was director of market operations before becoming its watchdog. “It’s a mind-blowing amount of money.”While prices neared the $9,000 cap on the first day of the blackouts, they soon dipped to $1,200 -- a fluctuation that the utility commission later attributed to a computer glitch. The panel, which oversees the state’s power system, ordered Ercot to manually set the price at the maximum to incentivize generators to feed more electricity into the grid during the period of supply scarcity. The market monitor argues that Ercot should have reset prices once rotating blackouts ended because, at the point, the emergency was over.It’s asking the commission to direct Ercot to correct the real-time price of electricity from 12 a.m. Feb. 18 to 9 a.m. Feb. 19. Doing so could save end-customers around $1.5 billion that otherwise would be passed through to them from electricity providers, Bevins said.But power generators that reaped substantial profits from the high prices during the crisis week are likely to push back. Vistra Corp. on Thursday submitted comments to the utility commission arguing against repricing. During a Texas senate hearing the same day, utilities South Texas Electric Cooperative and the Lower Colorado River Authority also voiced opposition.Texas Competitive Power Advocates, a trade association representing generators, said retroactively changing prices could discourage future investments in Texas’s electricity market. “Changing prices after the fact creates additional instability and uncertainty,” Michele Richmond, the group’s executive director, said in an email.Bivens acknowledged the market monitor isn’t typically in favor of repricing, but noted in her letter to the commission that the move wouldn’t result in any revenue shortfalls for generators. Instead, the new price would reflect the actual supply, demand and reserves during the period.“This isn’t some Monday morning quarterbacking,” she said in an interview. “Ercot made an error and we don’t let errors slide.”The utility commission on Wednesday adopted a prior recommendation made by the market monitor, voting to to claw back some payments to power generators for services they never actually provided during energy crisis. The commissioners also expressed support for capping the price of certain grid services -- a request made by several retailers -- but didn’t take action on it. Another commission meeting is scheduled for Friday.(Adds Ogelman quote, Moody’s downgrade in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Sands Give OPEC a Boost With Half-Million-Barrel Output Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Major oil sands producers in Western Canada will idle about half a million barrels a day of production next month, helping tighten global supplies as oil prices surge.Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.’s plans to conduct 30 days of maintenance at its Horizon oil sands upgrader in April will curtail roughly 250,000 barrels a day of light synthetic crude output, company President Tim McKay said in an interview Thursday. Work on the Horizon upgrader coincides with maintenance at other cites.Suncor Energy Inc. plans a major overhaul of its U2 crude upgrader, cutting output by 130,000 barrels a day over the entire second quarter. Syncrude Canada Ltd. will curb 70,000 barrels a day during the quarter because of maintenance in a unit.The supply cuts out of Northern Alberta, following a surprise OPEC+ decision to not increase output next month, could add more support to the recent rally in crude prices. OPEC+ had been debating whether to restore as much as 1.5 million barrels a day of output in April but decided to wait.The Saudi-led alliance closely monitors other major oil producers as it seeks to manage the entire global market, and surging production in North America was its biggest headache in recent years -- especially from U.S. shale but also from Canada.“The U.S., Saudi Arabia, Russia, Canada, Brazil and other well endowed countries with hydrocarbon reserves -- we need to work with each other, collaboratively,” Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said after the group’s meeting on Thursday.Canada’s contribution to balancing the market with less production, much like slowing output in the U.S., is not a deliberate market-management strategy but significant nonetheless.Even though the output cuts are short-term, the battered oil-sands industry shouldn’t be a concern for the Saudis in the long run either, judging from McKay’s outlook for the industry.“I can’t see much growth in the oil sands happening because there is going to be less demand in the future,” he said. “The first step is we have to get our carbon footprint down.”After years of rising output turned Canada into the world’s fourth-largest crude producer, expansion projects have nearly halted on the heels of two market crashes since 2014.Adding to its struggles, Canada’s oil industry is being shunned by some investors such as Norway’s $1.3 trillion wealth fund amid concern that the higher carbon emissions associated with oil sands extraction will worsen climate change. These forces help make future growth in the oil sands unlikely, said McKay, whose company is among the largest producers in the country.Oil sands upgraders turn the heavy bitumen produced in oil sands mines into light synthetic crude that’s similar to benchmarks West Texas Intermediate and Brent. Syncrude Sweet Premium for April gained 60 cents on Thursday to $1.50 a barrel premium to WTI, the strongest price since May, NE2 Group data show.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.