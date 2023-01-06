U.S. markets open in 3 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,831.50
    +2.50 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,095.00
    +25.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,812.00
    -8.25 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,764.50
    +2.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.33
    +0.66 (+0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.80
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    23.57
    +0.14 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0512
    -0.0012 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7200
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.74
    +0.73 (+3.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1856
    -0.0055 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.3030
    +0.9110 (+0.68%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,792.57
    -37.25 (-0.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    390.76
    -2.40 (-0.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,656.04
    +22.59 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,973.85
    +153.05 (+0.59%)
     

Farm Animal Healthcare Global Market Report 2022: Rapid Technological Developments Present Opportunities

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Farm Animal Healthcare Market

Global Farm Animal Healthcare Market
Global Farm Animal Healthcare Market

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Farm Animal Healthcare Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global farm animal healthcare market is expected to grow from $16.97 billion in 2021 to $18.52 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The poultry vaccines market is expected to reach $23.83 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.5%.

North America was the largest region in the farm animal healthcare market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the farm animal healthcare market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The increase in livestock is expected to drive the growth of the farm animal healthcare market going forward. Livestock refers to agricultural animals that are housed, reared, and used by people, such as cows, horses, and pigs. The need for farm animal healthcare services grows along with the increase of livestock since these services help protect animals from illnesses including swine flu and avian flu, which can also infect humans, workers, and veterinarians. For instance, according to a report published by the US Department of Agriculture in 2022, India's national herd of cattle increased from 1.2 million in 2021 to 306.7 million in 2022. Therefore, the growing livestock population will propel the farm animal healthcare market.

Rapid developments in technology have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the farm animal healthcare market. Major companies in the farm animal healthcare sector are focused on developing new technologies to meet consumer demand and strengthen their position. For instance, in January 2020, Boehringer Ingelheim, a Germany-based pharmaceutical company, launched the VAXXITEK HVT+IBD+ND vaccine based on trojan horse vaccine technology to protect poultry from three types of diseases. This vaccine technology is similar to a trojan horse in that it protects against disease by employing a non-pathogenic substance as a vector to carry pathogen-protective genes VAXXITEK HVT+IBD+ND builds a solid immune foundation and provides enhanced protection against marek's disease, infectious bursal disease (classic and variant kinds), and newcastle disease.

In April 2020, Heska Corporation, a US-based advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products company, acquired Scil Animal Care Company for $110 million. Through this acquisition, Heska Corporation aimed to expand the company with veterinarians and point-of-care analyzers to serve companion animals. Scil Animal Care Company is a US-based company that specializes in animal health laboratories and imaging diagnostic products and services.

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

  • Assessment of Russia - War Impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodities supply and their direct and indirect impact on the market analyzed in the report.

  • Impact of high global inflation on market growth.

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

  • Identify growth segments for investment.

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.

  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Scope
Markets Covered:

1) By Product: Vaccines; Parasiticides; Anti-Infectives; Medical Feed Additives; Other Products
2) By Application: Cattle; Swine; Poultry; Fish; Sheep
3) By End User: Reference Laboratories; Point-of-care Testing or In-House Testing; Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics; Other End Users

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Farm Animal Healthcare Market Characteristics

3. Farm Animal Healthcare Market Trends And Strategies

4. Farm Animal Healthcare Market - Macro Economic Scenario

5. Farm Animal Healthcare Market Size And Growth

6. Farm Animal Healthcare Market Segmentation

7. Farm Animal Healthcare Market Regional And Country Analysis

8. Asia-Pacific Farm Animal Healthcare Market

9. China Farm Animal Healthcare Market

10. India Farm Animal Healthcare Market

11. Japan Farm Animal Healthcare Market

12. Australia Farm Animal Healthcare Market

13. Indonesia Farm Animal Healthcare Market

14. South Korea Farm Animal Healthcare Market

15. Western Europe Farm Animal Healthcare Market

16. UK Farm Animal Healthcare Market

17. Germany Farm Animal Healthcare Market

18. France Farm Animal Healthcare Market

19. Eastern Europe Farm Animal Healthcare Market

20. Russia Farm Animal Healthcare Market

21. North America Farm Animal Healthcare Market

22. USA Farm Animal Healthcare Market

23. South America Farm Animal Healthcare Market

24. Brazil Farm Animal Healthcare Market

25. Middle East Farm Animal Healthcare Market

26. Africa Farm Animal Healthcare Market

27. Farm Animal Healthcare Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Farm Animal Healthcare Market

29. Farm Animal Healthcare Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Bayer Healthcare

  • Boehringer Ingelheim

  • Ceva Animal Health

  • Elanco

  • Merck

  • Merial (Sanofi)

  • Virbac

  • Zoetis Animal Healthcare

  • Vetoquinol

  • Norbrook

  • Alivira Animal Health Limited

  • Phibro Animal Health

  • Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

  • Hester Bioscience

  • Eli Lilly and Company.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1b8hxc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Why Micron Is Rallying Today

    The memory giant rose on reports that China may be throwing in the towel on subsidizing competitors.

  • 39% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 3 Tech Giants

    Buffett's company, Berkshire Hathaway, is much more invested in the tech sector than it used to be.

  • Warm Weather Sends Some of 2022's Hottest Stocks South

    Unseasonably warm weather is snuffing out the rally in natural-gas stocks, which were some of the market's top performers over the past two years. Shares of EQT, which is the country's largest gas producer, logged annual gains of 72% and 55% in 2021 and 2022, respectively, while Antero Resources tripled in 2021 and rose another 77% last year. They and rivals have started this year headed the other way now that it looks like the northern hemisphere will have plenty of natural gas to get through w

  • ExxonMobil's Profits Are Falling. Is It Time to Sell the Oil Stock?

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) is starting to feel the pinch of lower oil prices. The oil giant's profits could continue declining in 2023 if oil and gas prices don't perk back up. The company's profit slump might have investors wondering if it's time to sell.

  • ‘Rage-applying’ is the new ‘quiet quitting,’ and it’s helping Gen Z and millennials land $30,000 raises

    Firing off applications when you’re passed over for a promotion might be the key to getting a huge salary bump, work-from-home privileges, and whatever else you’re after.

  • 10 Biggest Canadian Oil & Gas Companies

    With Cenovus Energy leading the pack, these are the 10 biggest Canadian oil & gas companies by 12-months trailing revenue.

  • Philip Morris Stock Is About to Get Smoking Hot

    An expansion into reduced-risk products will keep Philip Morris International’s profits healthy for years to come.

  • ‘A friend advised me to find a husband’: I’m nearly 50 and close to retiring. Would it be a mistake to marry and commingle my finances?

    ‘If a relationship did not work out, I would have a big problem parting with any of my pension or savings.’

  • Shopify Just Threw a Big Lifeline to Meta Platforms and Alphabet

    In early 2021, Apple turned the digital advertising world on its head. This put a multibillion-dollar dent in the online advertising last year, disrupting companies including Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google and Facebook parent Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), which rely exclusively on targeted ads for the lion's share of their revenue.

  • World food prices hit record high in 2022

    PARIS (Reuters) -A surge in the cost of most food commodities last year, as the disruption caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine raised concerns of shortages, sent the U.N. food agency's average price index to the highest level on record. The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) food price index, which tracks international prices of the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 143.7 points in 2022, up 14.3% from 2021, and the highest since records started in 1990, the agency said on Friday.

  • Why It’s Hard for Apple to Make iPhones Outside of China

    Apple is facing an uphill battle as it plans to shift its production out of China. Here’s why it’s difficult to replicate Foxconn’s ‘iPhone City’ in Zhengzhou and the company’s finely-tuned ecosystem in countries like India and Vietnam. Photo: Karen Dias/Bloomberg News

  • 5 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Betting Big on for 2023

    If you've ever wondered why Wall Street pays so much attention to billionaire investor Warren Buffett, look no further than his track record as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B). Since becoming CEO in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha has nearly doubled the average annual total return of the broad-based S&P 500, including dividends (20.1% versus 10.5%). Despite a 19% decline in the S&P 500 last year, Berkshire Hathaway's stock gained 4%.

  • Silvergate Tumbles After FTX Implosion Prompts $8.1 Billion Bank Run

    (Bloomberg) -- Silvergate Capital Corp. shares plunged after the bank said the crypto industry’s meltdown triggered a run on deposits, prompting the company to sell assets at a steep loss and fire 40% of its staff.Most Read from BloombergWhat We Know About the ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant XBB.1.5 and Why It’s Causing ConcernUS and Germany to Send Ukraine Armored Vehicles in Major Arms UpgradeIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarUkraine Latest: US, Germany Sending Armored Vehicle

  • Here are the companies in the layoffs spotlight: Amazon joins Salesforce, Intel, Google, HP, Cisco

    Analysts at Morgan Stanley are looking for Amazon and other tech companies to continue reining in costs.

  • 2023 could bring markdowns and sustainability into focus for footwear brands

    As the new year starts, footwear and apparel analysts are anticipating 2023 could bring continued inventory troubles but success for smaller brands. Nike’s stock was down 29% on the year, but Cowen analyst John Kernan and Baird analysts Jonathan Komp and Alexander Conway raised their price targets for Nike to $130 in mid-December, citing the company’s unexpected Q2 revenues of $13.3 billion. Both firms said a large part of Nike’s success last quarter can be attributed to its digital sales, which grew 34% on the year, as well as the hefty markdowns given its massive inventories from shipping and freight problems.

  • Oil Rises After US Inventory, Export Figures Cheer Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rallied after US crude stockpiles rose less than anticipated, countering the dour outlook reflected by Saudi Arabia’s decision to cut its prices. Most Read from BloombergWhat We Know About the ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant XBB.1.5 and Why It’s Causing ConcernIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarUS and Germany to Send Ukraine Armored Vehicles in Major Arms UpgradeTrump’s Troubles Mount as Special Counsel Gets New 2020 EvidenceUkraine Latest: US, Germany Sending

  • Bankman-Fried’s Alameda Research Joins Chorus Objecting to Binance Voyager Buy

    The $1 billion transaction has also been opposed by the Securities and Exchange Commission and Texas regulators

  • Deere Jumps Into Electric Excavators in Tech Transformation

    (Bloomberg) -- Deere & Co., the world’s largest manufacturer of farm equipment, launched a new electric excavator amid rising demand to reduce emissions in heavy industry.Most Read from BloombergWhat We Know About the ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant XBB.1.5 and Why It’s Causing ConcernIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarUS and Germany to Send Ukraine Armored Vehicles in Major Arms UpgradeTrump’s Troubles Mount as Special Counsel Gets New 2020 EvidenceUkraine Latest: US, Germany Se

  • Laid-Off Twitter Workers Remain in Limbo Over Severance Pay

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. employees who were laid off shortly after Elon Musk took over are still awaiting details of their severance packages months after being let go, leading to further legal trouble for the new owner. Most Read from BloombergWhat We Know About the ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant XBB.1.5 and Why It’s Causing ConcernIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarUS and Germany to Send Ukraine Armored Vehicles in Major Arms UpgradeTrump’s Troubles Mount as Special Counsel

  • Why only the return of Jeff Bezos can reverse Amazon’s decline

    As Jeff Bezos hit the slopes in Aspen, Colorado, last week, his successor at Amazon, Andy Jassy, was deciding where the axe should fall in the online retailer’s biggest ever round of job cuts.