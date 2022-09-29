U.S. markets closed

Farm Automated Weather Stations Market to Record a CAGR of 7.09%, Aeron Systems Pvt. Ltd. and Caipos GmbH Among Key Vendors - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Farm Automated Weather Stations Market by Product (Battery-based and Cable-based) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the farm automated weather stations market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 29687.41 thousand. To get the exact CAGR and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Farm Automated Weather Stations Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Farm Automated Weather Stations Market 2022-2026

Company Profiles

The farm automated weather stations market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors, including Aeron Systems Pvt. Ltd., Ambient LLC, Airmar Technology Corp., Campbell Scientific Inc., Caipos GmbH, Davis Instruments Corp., Cimel Electronique SAS, DTN LLC, Delta-T Devices Ltd., Instrumex, Environmental Measurements Ltd., METER Group Inc. USA, Kaizen Imperial, Onset Computer Corp., Calpeda Spa, Pessl Instruments GmbH, Optical Scientific Inc., Vaisala Oyj, PULSONIC, and Yuktix Technologies. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:

  • Aeron Systems Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers sensors in automatic weather stations such as wind speed and wind direction sensor, soil moisture sensor, and solar radiation sensor.

  • Caipos GmbH - The company offers weather stations and data loggers, sensors, software, and systems.

  • Campbell Scientific Inc. - The company offers automated weather stations such as WEATHERPAKM Mobile, WxPRO, and MetPRO, which provide an integrated system of components that are used to measure, monitor, and study the weather and climate.

  • Cimel Electronique SAS - The company offers automated weather station devices such as photometers, LiDARs, radiometers, and CimAGRO.

  • Davis Instruments Corp. - The company offers personal weather stations such as Vantage Vue and Vantage Pro2.

Technavio's reports provide key strategic initiatives used by vendors, along with key news and the latest developments. View our FREE PDF Sample Report Now

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the farm automated weather stations market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include growth strategies, the financial performance of companies over the past few years, new product launches, product innovations, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Key Market Dynamics

The increasing application of smart agriculture methods is driving the farm automated weather stations market growth. However, factors such as high ownership costs for farm AWS may challenge the market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. View our FREE PDF Sample Report

Market Segmentation

  • By product, the market has been classified into battery-based and cable-based. The battery-based segment will contribute the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

  • By geography, the market has been classified into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

View our FREE PDF Sample Report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report

Related Reports

Agroscience Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The agroscience market share is expected to increase by USD 24.02 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Farm Equipment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The farm equipment market share is expected to increase by USD 33.65 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Farm Automated Weather Stations Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.09%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 29687.41 thousand

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.37

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 32%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Australia, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Aeron Systems Pvt. Ltd., Airmar Technology Corp., Ambient LLC, Caipos GmbH, Campbell Scientific Inc., Cimel Electronique SAS, Davis Instruments Corp., Delta-T Devices Ltd., DTN LLC, Environmental Measurements Ltd., Instrumex, Kaizen Imperial, METER Group Inc. USA, Calpeda Spa, Onset Computer Corp., Optical Scientific Inc., Pessl Instruments GmbH, PULSONIC, Vaisala Oyj, and Yuktix Technologies

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Industrials Market Reports

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Battery-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Cable-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Aeron Systems Pvt. Ltd.

  • 10.4 Caipos GmbH

  • 10.5 Campbell Scientific Inc.

  • 10.6 Cimel Electronique SAS

  • 10.7 Davis Instruments Corp.

  • 10.8 Delta-T Devices Ltd.

  • 10.9 Kaizen Imperial

  • 10.10 METER Group Inc. USA

  • 10.11 Pessl Instruments GmbH

  • 10.12 Vaisala Oyj

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Farm Automated Weather Stations Market 2022-2026
Global Farm Automated Weather Stations Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/farm-automated-weather-stations-market-to-record-a-cagr-of-7-09-aeron-systems-pvt-ltd-and-caipos-gmbh-among-key-vendors---technavio-301635495.html

SOURCE Technavio

