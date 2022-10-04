U.S. markets open in 18 minutes

Farm Bureau Health Plans introduces new Medicare options

·2 min read

Tennessee Farm Bureau rolls out Medicare Advantage plan in 75th year of business

COLUMBIA, Tenn., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Farm Bureau Health Plans (FBHP) is introducing a new zero-dollar premium Medicare Advantage plan in 36 counties across Tennessee this fall, as the company celebrates 75 years of service to Tennesseans. Farm Bureau Advantage HMO combines medical, hospital and prescription drug coverage into one convenient plan while also providing access to extras not covered by Original Medicare like dental, vision, hearing, a fitness program and telehealth benefits.

Farm Bureau Health Plans has been taking care of our fellow Tennesseans on Medicare since 1966, and we continue to serve our members by helping them find coverage options at price points they can afford," said Anthony Kimbrough, Farm Bureau Health Plans CEO. "We're local folks looking after local folks."

The Annual Enrollment Period for Medicare runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, 2022. During this time, Medicare beneficiaries may enroll in or make changes to their current coverage. For more information or to enroll in Farm Bureau Advantage HMO, Medicare-eligible Tennesseans may visit fbhp.com/advantage or call 855.321.7577 (TTY 711).

"Our mission as part of the Farm Bureau family is to have a statewide presence in serving Tennesseans," added Kimbrough. "So our current Medicare Advantage rollout this fall is just the beginning of a multi-year expansion strategy."

About Farm Bureau Health Plans (FBHP)
Farm Bureau Health Plans is a Columbia, Tenn.-based company founded in 1947 as an affiliated service company of the Tennessee Farm Bureau. Its mission is providing high quality, affordable health care coverage for its members. FBHP offers an extensive range of health coverage options for both the under 65 and over 65 markets, including Traditional Individual and Family Plans, Short Term Care, Medicare Supplement plans, Medicare Part D prescription drug plans, and dental and vision plans.

A designated FBHP representative is available to provide personalized customer service in each of the 200+ Farm Bureau offices across the state of Tennessee. Farm Bureau Health Plans currently covers more than 200,000 lives in Tennessee, making it one of the state's largest health coverage providers. For more information, visit fbhealthplans.com.

Media Contact:
Laura Mansfield, APR
Tombras
lmansfield@tombras.com
865.599.9968

FBHP Contact:
Anita Nisbet
Marketing Manager
anisbet@fbhp.com
931.560.0041 Ext: 6219

Farm Bureau Health Plans Logo
Farm Bureau Health Plans Logo
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/farm-bureau-health-plans-introduces-new-medicare-options-301639318.html

SOURCE Farm Bureau Health Plans

