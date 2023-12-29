Farm Bureaus offer winter events, workshops for members; Ag-Pro Expo set for Jan. 25

It’s hard to believe we are closing out 2023 and about to jump in to 2024. I hope you all have had a safe and healthy fall. For many, the winter months are a time to slow down (just a bit!), work on equipment maintenance and other indoor tasks and prepare for the next planting season. Winter also tends to be when Farm Bureau, Extension and other like-minded organizations plan workshops or member events.

Since there is a lot going on, I wanted to put together a list to give you all a preview of what to expect to hear about from Farm Bureau this winter. Details for some of the events may still be in the process of being finalized.

Jan. 25: Ag-Pro Expo at the Holmes County Fairgrounds at Harvest Ridge. The event, started by Shearer Equipment years ago, is a large gathering of the farming community that features John Deere equipment and products, a multitude of safety and informational training sessions, breakfast and lunch. Ashland, Holmes, Medina, and Wayne County Farm Bureaus and OSU Extension – Holmes and Wayne counties had the opportunity to partner with Ag-Pro this year to plan a great event. The event is free for all to attend and registration is not required. The final schedule will be available the second week of January online.

Jan. 26 and 27: Winter Leadership Experience in Columbus. Join Farm Bureau members for a weekend to network, connect with friends, relax and recharge. Young farmers, students and professionals affiliated with the agriculture industry are welcome! This annual event is an opportunity to enhance your leadership experience while building personal and professional skills. You’ll also have the opportunity to network with agricultural leaders, and those making a difference in our communities, Farm Bureau and agriculture. Farm Bureau members between the ages of 18 and 35 years old are eligible to attend. This is a family friendly event. To register and find conference details, visit ofbf.org. Thanks to the generosity of local businesses, some sponsorships are available. If you are a member and interested in a sponsorship, please contact Ltournoux@ofbf.org. January 10 is the registration deadline for this conference.

Feb. 3: Wayne County Farm Bureau’s Member Appreciation Breakfast at the Wayne County Schools Career Center from 8-10 AM. In addition to breakfast, members are invited to join us for a presentation about the Beginning Farmer Tax Credit program provided by Evan Callicoat, Ohio Farm Bureau Director of State Policy, as well as a presentation about succession planning. Details for the breakfast will be available on wayne.ofbf.org.

Feb. 24: Ashland County Farm Bureau’s Member Appreciation Breakfast at the Ashland County-West Holmes Career Center from 8-10 AM. In addition to breakfast, members are invited to join us for a presentation about the CAUV program provided by Leah Hetrick, Ohio Farm Bureau Director of Legal Education and Member Engagement, as well as Auditor Cindy Funk. Details for the breakfast will be available on ashland.ofbf.org.

March 2: Medina County Farm Bureau’s Member Appreciation Breakfast at the Medina County Career Center from 8-10 AM. In addition to breakfast, members are invited to join us for a presentation about the CAUV program provided by Leah Curtis, Ohio Farm Bureau Policy Senior Director of Member Engagement, as well as Auditor Anthony P Capretta, Lori Koran and Roni Leatherman. Details for the breakfast will be available on medina.ofbf.org.

February or early March TBD: Wayne County Candidate’s Night. Please stay tuned to our Facebook page or website for details on this event!

Lindsay Tournoux is the organization director serving Ashland, Medina, Summit and Wayne County Farm Bureaus

