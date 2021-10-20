Farm Credit Announces 2021 Virtual Showcase Contest Winners

MidAtlantic Farm Credit announced the results of their 2021 Virtual Showcase contest for 4-H and FFA youth.

Westminster, MD, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MidAtlantic Farm Credit recently announced the results of their 2021 Virtual Showcase contest, created to give 4-H and FFA youth an opportunity to share their livestock, dairy, horse, poultry, or rabbit projects online. The top winners of the showcase were:

Essay Award Winners

Champion: Elizabeth Green from New Windsor, Maryland

Reserve Champion: Emily Vincent from Boyce, Virginia

Video Award Winners

Champion: Cohen Miller from Marietta, Pennsylvania

Reserve Champion: Emily Fritz from Westminster, Maryland

“We were once again blown away by the entries in the virtual showcase this year,” says Tom Truitt, President and CEO of MidAtlantic Farm Credit. “These students have such passion and drive for their summer fair projects and we are proud to be able to award them for their hard work. The future of agriculture is looking bright with these 4-H and FFA youth in our region.”

Entrants could either write an essay or submit a video to answer the question: What is one new skill you learned this summer with your fair project and how can this experience positively influence your future? Champion and Reserve Champion winners for both the essay and video received a hanging show box. The contest was open to 4-H and FFA youth, ages 8-18, located in MidAtlantic Farm Credit’s territory.

Visit mafc.com/showcase to see all of the results and to check out the winning entries.

About MidAtlantic Farm Credit

MidAtlantic Farm Credit is an agricultural lending cooperative owned by its member‐borrowers. It provides farm loans for land, equipment, livestock and production; crop insurance; and rural home mortgages. The co-op has over 12,400 members and over $2.9 billion in loans outstanding. MidAtlantic has branches serving Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia. It is part of the national Farm Credit System, a network of financial cooperatives established in 1916 to provide a dependable source of credit to farmers and rural America.

