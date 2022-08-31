U.S. markets open in 3 hours 31 minutes

Farm Equipment Market worth $141.6 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·5 min read

CHICAGO, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Farm Equipment Market is projected to grow from USD 111.8 billion in 2022 to USD 141.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. An increase in farm mechanization, government support with farm loan waivers/credit finance, contract farming, and a shortage of skilled labor are the key factors driving farm equipment growth globally.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo
MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Browse in-depth TOC on "Farm Equipment Market"
333 – Tables
59 – Figures         
349 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id= 164005174

The demand for electric & autonomous tractors and the rising demand for farm equipment rental services would create growth opportunities in the Farm Equipment Market.

Battery electric tractors would lead the future of the tractors industry

To meet the stringency of Non-Road Mobile Machinery (NRMM) emission regulations, the OEMs are developing hybrid and electric farm tractors. Hybrid electric farm tractors use a diesel engine and a regenerative energy storage system that helps increase fuel efficiency and offers the required propulsion in heavy-duty applications. Alternatively, the pure battery electric tractors would run on battery power only. Hybrid electric tractors can offer 35-40% savings on annual fuel expenditures. Challenges such as high battery cost, limitations in battery technology and limited possible applications of battery electric tractors would slow down the demand for these tractors for the next 3-4 years. However, the benefits such as energy efficiency, high torque, low emission, and low maintenance of electric tractors would boost their demand in the long run.

The 31-70 HP farm tractor would hold the largest share in the rental market

Tractors hold the largest share among all the rented farm equipment. Companies collaborate with application companies to promote leasing businesses and encourage farmers to use farm equipment at affordable prices. The North American and European countries have a higher demand for tractor rental compared to developing regions. The demand for high-powered tractors is higher in European countries, whereas Asian countries demand low-powered tractor rental. For instance, demand for >50 HP tractors is more for rental purposes, as they are used for multiple implements. According to Agri Evolution Report 2020, the rental market for 31-70 HP tractors is higher in India, China, and other Asia-Oceania countries.

Request FREE Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id= 164005174

Asia Oceania is estimated to be the dominant regional market

Farmers in the Asia Oceania region are increasingly producing rice and crops such as palm and cotton. Further, a shift from adopting labor-intensive farming techniques to advanced technological equipment in the agricultural sector across the Asia Oceania countries has led to increasing demand for tractors and various farming equipment such as harvesters and spraying and threshing equipment for the renting purpose. Increasing government efforts to promote farm mechanization, contract farming, and loan waivers would also to drive the market. Investments in various agricultural machinery have also increased crop production, particularly in developing countries such as India, China, Vietnam, and Indonesia. India is the largest market for tractors in the world. The rolling out of government schemes and loan waivers for farmers and the promotion of farm mechanization would boost the Indian tractor market. Regulations would mainly drive the Indian farm industry.

Key Market Players

The Farm Equipment Market is consolidated. John Deere (US), AGCO Corporation (US), CNH Industrial (UK), Kubota Corporation (Japan), and CLAAS (Germany) are the top players in the Farm Equipment Market. New product development, partnership, and joint venture strategy have been the most dominating strategy adopted by major players from 2018 to 2022, which helped them to innovate their offerings and broaden their customer base.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id= 164005174

Browse Related Reports:

Terminal Tractor Market by Type, Tonnage, Propulsion, Application (Airport, Marine, Oil & Gas, Warehouse & Logistics), Industry (Retail, Food & Beverages, Inland Waterways & Marine Service, Rail Logistics, RoRo), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

Construction Equipment Market by Type (Excavator-Crawler & Mini; Loader-Backhoe, Skid-steer, & Wheel; Dozer, Dump Truck, Compactor, Crane), Electric Equipment, Propulsion, Power Output, Rental, Aftertreatment Device and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/agriculture-equipment-market.asp
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/agriculture-equipment.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/farm-equipment-market-worth-141-6-billion-by-2027--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301614724.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

