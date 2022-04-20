U.S. markets open in 1 hour 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,461.25
    +2.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,894.00
    +53.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,198.75
    -18.50 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,036.20
    +7.70 (+0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.70
    +1.14 (+1.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,955.90
    -3.10 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    25.36
    -0.03 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0850
    +0.0057 (+0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.67
    -1.50 (-6.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3058
    +0.0056 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8320
    -1.0820 (-0.84%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,924.82
    +1,142.30 (+2.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    978.04
    +27.48 (+2.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,611.46
    +10.18 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,217.85
    +232.76 (+0.86%)
     

Farm Equipment Rental Market Size to Grow by USD 14.89 bn | 53% Growth to Originate from APAC | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

·14 min read

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis offering titled, Farm Equipment Rental Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The farm equipment rental market outlook report identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 7.78%. The market potential growth difference between 2021 and 2026 is expected to grow by USD 14.89 billion during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Farm Equipment Rental Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Farm Equipment Rental Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Unlock CAGR highlights and Growth variance analysis as you have a Look at our sample report!

Farm Equipment Rental Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.78%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 14.89 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.41

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 53%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, India, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ALMACO, Associated Supply Co. Inc., Cedar Street Sales and Rentals, Deere and Co., Escorts Crop Solutions, Flaman, German Bliss Equipment Inc., Holmes Rental Station, Mascoutah Equipment Co. Inc., Messicks Farm Equipment, Pacific Ag Rentals, Sandhills Global Inc., Simplex Tool Rental, The Pape Group Inc., TINGA, Titan Machinery, Total Equipment Rental Inc., and Zimmerman Farm Service Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Market Dynamics

  • The rising need to minimize financial burdens on farmers will drive the market positively during the forecast period. Larger farm equipments such as forage harvesters, mower conditioners, and tillage equipment are not only expensive but take longer to offer desired results. Hence, farm equipment rental companies are increasingly engaging in offering large equipment at affordable rental options.

  • Growing need to meet the rising demand for food products is one of the key farm equipment rental market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. The millennial population in such countries opt for a vegetarian or vegan diet due to ethical issues over animal cruelty. Thus, owing to the large-scale global demand for fruits and vegetables, there will be an increase in the demand for rental farm equipment.

  • However, growing government support for the purchase of new farm equipment will emerge as one of the key challenges limiting the market growth. Government subsidies offered on agriculture equipment will increase the demand for new models of farm equipment. Hence, such government support allows farmers to purchase new models of farm equipment instead of renting them.

Download Report Sample for more insights on key factors influencing the market growth

Competitive Analysis

  • The farm equipment rental market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Vendors try to compete in the market by offering innovative services to farmers. Similarly, the entry of new players in the global farm equipment rental market is also expected to make the market more fragmented during the forecast period.

  • The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

  • The farm equipment rental market report provides complete insights on key vendors including ALMACO, Associated Supply Co. Inc., Cedar Street Sales and Rentals, Deere and Co., Escorts Crop Solutions, Flaman, German Bliss Equipment Inc., Holmes Rental Station, Mascoutah Equipment Co. Inc., Messicks Farm Equipment, Pacific Ag Rentals, Sandhills Global Inc., Simplex Tool Rental, The Pape Group Inc., TINGA, Titan Machinery, Total Equipment Rental Inc., and Zimmerman Farm Service Inc.

Speak to our Analysts for a tailor-made report comprising extensive competitive benchmarking

Market Segment Highlights

  • By Product, the market is classified into tractors, harvesters, haying equipment, and others. The tractors product segment held the largest market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the highest share throughout the forecast period. The increase in demand for lower capacity models of tractors is also encouraging farm equipment manufacturers to launch new models of such tractors and make them available to the farmers on a rental basis.

  • By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. APAC will have the largest share of the market. The growth in population in many countries of APAC is leading to an increase in demand for food products, which will facilitate the farm equipment rental market growth in APAC over the forecast period. 53% of the market's growth will originate from the region during the forecast period with China and India emerging as the key revenue-generating economies.

Get Market Report Sample Right Here and Know More about the Key segment highlights

Related Reports:

Vertical Farming Technologies Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Agricultural Machinery Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Key topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Tractors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Harvesters - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Haying equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 ALMACO

  • 10.4 Deere and Co.

  • 10.5 Flaman

  • 10.6 Holmes Rental Station

  • 10.7 Mascoutah Equipment Co. Inc.

  • 10.8 Messicks Farm Equipment

  • 10.9 Pacific Ag Rentals

  • 10.10 Sandhills Global Inc.

  • 10.11 TINGA

  • 10.12 Titan Machinery

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/farm-equipment-rental-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-14-89-bn--53-growth-to-originate-from-apac--17-000-technavio-reports-301528143.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • China Buys Cheap Russian Coking Coal as World Shuns Moscow

    (Bloomberg) -- China more than doubled imports of steel-making coal from Russia in March, procuring the fuel at a discount as other nations move to ban deliveries due to the war in Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergNetflix Breaks Its Own Rules After Subscriber Losses Batter SharesKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsCoking coal impo

  • U.S. Natural Gas Is on a Path to `Crazy Prices' With No Relief in Sight

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. natural gas is on a tear. Prices have almost doubled this year to the highest since the shale revolution more than a decade ago, driving up energy costs and helping fuel the fastest inflation in 40 years.Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceNetflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in DecadeTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to Tyc

  • Top Energy Stocks for May 2022

    The energy sector is composed of companies focused on the exploration, production, and marketing of oil, gas, and renewable resources around the world. Energy sector stocks include upstream companies that primarily engage in the exploration of oil or gas reserves, such as Devon Energy Corp. Downstream companies include Marathon Petroleum Corp., which refines and processes oil and gas products for delivery to consumers. Among the industry's biggest players are Chevron Corp. and ExxonMobil Corp.

  • Are you sharing a Netflix password? Not for long …

    As Netflix searches for new subscribers amid a big downturn, the streaming giant is looking to end password sharing.

  • Exxon sees carbon capture market at $4 trillion by 2050

    Exxon Mobil Corp. estimates there will be a $4 trillion market by 2050 for capturing carbon dioxide and storing it underground, the company said in a presentation on Tuesday. That is about 60% of the $6.5 trillion market the U.S. largest crude producer estimates for oil and gas by then. Carbon capture is an important emissions reduction technology, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

  • J.P. Morgan Says You'll Need to Replace This Much Income in Retirement

    How much of your income will you need to replace in retirement to maintain your current lifestyle? It's a pivotal question and the answer will serve as a foundational piece of your plan for retirement. After all, you can't set … Continue reading → The post J.P. Morgan Says You'll Need to Replace This Much Income in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil Rebounds as Traders Weigh China’s Demand, Lower Stockpiles

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rebounded as industrial activity in virus-hit China picked up, and a report pointed to a decline in U.S. crude stockpiles.Most Read from BloombergNetflix Breaks Its Own Rules After Subscriber Losses Batter SharesKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsBrent futures climbed above $108 a barrel after tumbling more tha

  • Why Elon Musk wants Tesla to start mining lithium

    The prices of lithium, nickel, and cobalt are soaring. Electric battery manufacturers like Tesla, who need these metals and several more, are so worried about a supply crunch that they're wading into the mining industry.

  • Rio Tinto fall drags FTSE 100 down

    The world's biggest iron ore producer shipped 15% less iron ore in the first three months of 2022.

  • Gas station owner ‘on verge of tears’ after undercharging for fuel in Tennessee

    “How many people this morning thought, it’s my lucky day, while this man was getting taken to the cleaners?”

  • Forget Stock Splits: 3 Other Reasons to Buy Shopify Now

    There's a lot more to like about this company beyond its headline-grabbing stock split announcement.

  • Volkswagen focuses on regions to reduce supply chain vulnerability

    Volkswagen said on Tuesday that a new growth plan would aim to reduce its vulnerability to the effects of global conflicts, such as supply chain disruption and rising prices, by divesting more power to its regions and brands. "The latest geopolitical changes and increased block-building have been exposing our global vulnerability, particularly with regards to the U.S.," Volkswagen Chief Executive Herbert Diess said in a LinkedIn post. Diess did not specify which political events he was referring to, but carmakers have been hit hard by Russia's invasion of Ukraine as Western sanctions pushed up the price of energy and raw materials.

  • War Hits Europe Car Sales Recovery, Undermines Manufacturers

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNetflix Breaks Its Own Rules After Subscriber Losses Batter SharesKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsThe war in Ukraine is deepening European manufacturers’ supply-chain woes, eroding expectations for a recovery in the region’s car sales and spreading to industrial giants like Siemens Energy

  • Oil giant Halliburton tops earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Halliburton.

  • SAP Shutting Down Russia Operations After 30 Years in Country

    (Bloomberg) -- SAP SE is taking steps toward an “orderly exit” of its operations in Russia with plans to stop offering support for on-premise products in the country while winding down cloud services.Most Read from BloombergNetflix Breaks Its Own Rules After Subscriber Losses Batter SharesKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsThe Ge

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    While I'm not a believer in owning all the FAANG stocks, I do feel a strong case can be made that Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), the company behind internet search engine Google and streaming platform YouTube, is the best value of the group. What investors are getting with Alphabet is well over a decade of dominance when it comes to internet search. Google has controlled between 91% and 93% of monthly search share dating back at least two years, according to GlobalStats.

  • CalPERS backs Berkshire shareholder measure to remove Warren Buffett as chairman

    CalPERS, the country's largest state public pension fund, disclosed Tuesday that it intends to vote for a Berkshire Hathaway shareholder proposal that would replace Warren Buffett as chairman.

  • Have semiconductor companies’ performance decoupled from the economy? Taiwan Semi earnings say yes, but we’ll get a clearer picture soon

    Many chipmakers' stocks are way off their highs as high inflation produces higher interest rates.

  • NatGas Sellers Eyeing $6.762 – $6.423 Retracement Zone

    The direction of the June natural gas futures contract early Wednesday will be determined by trader reaction to the minor pivot at $7.625.