Farm Fresh Berhad (KLSE:FFB) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. In light of that, when we looked at Farm Fresh Berhad (KLSE:FFB) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Farm Fresh Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.072 = RM65m ÷ (RM1.1b - RM187m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Farm Fresh Berhad has an ROCE of 7.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Food industry average of 11%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Farm Fresh Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Farm Fresh Berhad here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Farm Fresh Berhad, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last three years, returns on capital have decreased to 7.2% from 13% three years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

What We Can Learn From Farm Fresh Berhad's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Farm Fresh Berhad. However, despite the promising trends, the stock has fallen 13% over the last year, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Farm Fresh Berhad that you might find interesting.

