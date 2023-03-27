U.S. markets open in 3 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,014.25
    +13.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,537.00
    +103.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,906.00
    +15.75 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,757.70
    +10.00 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.56
    +0.30 (+0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,961.10
    -22.70 (-1.14%)
     

  • Silver

    23.10
    -0.23 (-1.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0768
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.24
    -0.37 (-1.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2257
    +0.0026 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.3900
    +0.6890 (+0.53%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,910.56
    +230.04 (+0.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    606.92
    -11.47 (-1.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,442.96
    +37.51 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,476.87
    +91.62 (+0.33%)
     

Farm Management Software and Data Analytics Market Report 2023: Penetration of Innovative Wireless Networks Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Farm Management Software and Data Analytics Market

Global Farm Management Software and Data Analytics Market
Global Farm Management Software and Data Analytics Market

Dublin, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Farm Management Software and Data Analytics Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Product, and Country-Wise Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global farm management software and data analytics market was valued at $3.56 billion in 2022, which is expected to grow with a CAGR of 15.39% and reach $7.28 billion by 2027.

Some of the primary benefits related to farm management software and data analytic solutions in the agricultural field include yield monitoring and field mapping, crop scouting, weather tracking and forecasting, irrigation management, and farm economics.

Market Lifecycle Stage

The farm management software and data analytics market is in a growth phase. Since 2010, the adoption of farm management software and data analytic solutions has increased, especially by medium and large-scale farmers.

Increased awareness regarding the benefits of farm management software has increased the adoption rate of these solutions. High technological advancement in some regions of the world is another driver toward the adoption of farm management software and data analytic solutions by farmers.

Impact

  • Traditionally, software in agriculture was popularly installed on-premises, where users had to build servers, install applications, and configure them. Since 2015, the trend of the on-cloud delivery model has risen, allowing farmers and other users to access the software in a subscription model, such as a service where users pay on a rental or pay-per-use basis.

  • Recently, many companies have started developing innovative technologies such as 3D printing, blockchain, and artificial intelligence. The global agriculture industry has witnessed significant changes in the past decades, especially with the introduction of artificial intelligence to improve crop yield.

Market Segmentation

Segmentation 1: by Application

  • Precision Farming

  • Livestock Management

  • Aquaculture

  • Forestry

Livestock management is expected to dominate the global farm management software and data analytics market in the application segment. The huge market share and growth potential associated with livestock management as an application for farm management software and data analytics is attributed to the broad range of applications found under the farming type for agricultural software solutions.

Segmentation 2: by Product

  • On-Cloud Software

  • On-Premise Software

The product segment's global farm management software and data analytics market is expected to be dominated by on-cloud software-based farm management solutions. The benefits of affordable pricing models, scalability, integration, and convenience associated with software solutions are the primary reasons behind the growth of this product offering.

Segmentation 3: by Service Provider

  • System Integration and Consulting

  • Maintenance and Support

  • Managed Services

The global farm management software and data analytics market in the product segment is expected to be dominated by managed services. Managed services include various services such as data, analytics, farm operation, supply chain management, and climate information services. They deliver service-oriented architecture services and solutions, providing many benefits to an organization, including enhanced information flow, configuration flexibility, ability to build new functionalities, and advanced integration capabilities quickly. Thus, the vast market share of managed services segment is due to the market players providing a service-oriented architecture that aligns the business objectives with the IT environment.

Segmentation 4: by Region

  • North America - U.S., Canada, and Mexico

  • Europe - Germany, France, Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Switzerland, Greece, Ukraine, and Turkey

  • China

  • U.K.

  • Asia-Pacific - India, Japan, Australia, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

  • Middle East and Africa

  • South America

North America is expected to dominate the global farm management software and data analytics market due to the region's high technological advancement and the presence of leading farm management software and data analytics solution providers in the North America region. In the region, government support along with technological advancement has helped in the growth of the market. Also, leading players in the farm management software and data analytics market are operating in the North America region, which gives a wide range of options to growers purchasing farm management solutions. The region is expected to witness high growth of CAGR 14.44% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

Recent Developments in Global Farm Management Software and Data Analytics Market

  • In May 2022, JCA Industries, a leader in developing autonomous software for agricultural machines, implementing controls, and electronic system components, was acquired by AGCO Corporation.

  • In September 2022, AGRIVI partnered with Genome Technologies. This partnership aimed to provide premium digital agriculture solutions to East African countries, mainly in Kenya. This would strengthen its presence in the East Africa region.

  • In May 2022, EOS Data Analytics uses AWS solutions to enhance AI-powered satellite imagery analytics for crop monitoring and near-real-time farm management. This opportunity would support EOS Data Analytics to create satellite-powered farm management software and data analytics solutions for informed crop-growing decisions to help users boost farm productivity and profitability.

  • In March 2022, BASF launched an open innovation platform called AgroStart to inspire new digital solutions for agriculture. The company launched it in North America with future collaboration expansions in Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Market Dynamics

Trends

  • Increasing Requirement for Crop Yield

  • Growing Need to Combat Climate Change

  • Increasing Agricultural Farm Size

  • Expanding Technological Advancements in Agricultural Applications

  • Augmenting Implementation of Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service

  • 5G: A Boost for Farm Management and Data Analytics Services

Drivers

  • Increasing Demand for Food

  • Need to Reduce Crop Losses

  • Decreasing Workforce Availability

  • Need for Automation and Mechanization

  • Increased Government Support

Challenges

  • Threat to Farm Data Security Leading to Low Investments

  • Technological Challenges Impede the Development

  • Complexities Due to Lack of Infrastructure

  • Lack of Interoperation Management

Opportunities

  • Rise in Integration of Emerging Technological Advancements

  • Increasing Adoption of Modern Technologies

  • Growth in AI and Blockchain-Based Solution Providers

  • Integral Offerings with Horizontal Integration in Farming

  • Improved Services for Farmers in Rural Areas

  • Penetration of Innovative Wireless Networks

  • Scope of Developing Affordable Solutions

Key Companies Profiled

  • Accenture

  • AGCO Corporation

  • Ag Leader Technology

  • AGRIVI

  • Amazon Web Services, Inc.

  • BASF SE

  • Climate LLC

  • CNH Industrial N.V.

  • Deere & Company

  • Granular Inc.

  • Hexagon Agriculture

  • IBM Corporation

  • Kubota Corporation

  • Microsoft Corporation

  • PrecisionHawk, Inc.

  • Proagrica

  • Semios

  • Syngenta AG

  • Trimble Inc.

  • Yara International ASA

  • OneSoil

  • Terraview Pte. Ltd.

  • Vidacycle

  • Vinelytics LLC


Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

378

Forecast Period

2022 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$3.56 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$7.28 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

15.4%

Regions Covered

Global


Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

2 Application

3 Products

4 Region

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/itym9b

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Alibaba Co-Founder Jack Ma Returns to China After a Year Away

    The billionaire’s trip home after a year away comes as Beijing winds down a tech crackdown that hit entrepreneurs’ confidence.

  • I'm 50. Is This Enough Money to Have in My 401(k) Right Now?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How Big Companies Choose Who Is Laid Off

    In the current economic environment, a final decision can take weeks, according to executives and corporate advisers. With layoffs that target corporate staff, department heads often take the lead and human resources troubleshoots their lists, which can lead to intense debate and multiple rewrites. “There is no good way to do this,” said Gregory DeLapp, a human-resources executive who spent much of his career at the steel and materials manufacturer Carpenter Technology in Pennsylvania, where he helped conduct layoffs.

  • Huawei Touts Progress Replacing Chip Design Software Led by US

    (Bloomberg) -- Huawei Technologies Co. has developed software tools capable of designing chips as advanced as 14 nanometers, advancing efforts to help Chinese companies sidestep US sanctions and replace American technology.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayFirst Citizens Buys Silicon Valley Bank After Run on LenderBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed ViewThe tel

  • Pinduoduo App Malware Detailed by Cybersecurity Researchers

    (Bloomberg) -- Security researchers at Moscow-based Kaspersky Lab have identified and outlined potential malware in versions of PDD Holdings Inc.’s Chinese shopping app Pinduoduo, days after Google suspended it from its Android app store.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayFirst Citizens Buys Silicon Valley Bank After Run on LenderBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy

  • Microsoft, Google, Amazon Look to Generative AI to Lift Cloud Businesses

    The three largest cloud companies— Amazon.com Microsoft and Alphabet Google—have put the potential of new, so-called generative AI at the center of their sales pitches to try to capitalize on the explosion in interest in applications like the viral chatbot ChatGPT. Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella has made presentations at sales meetings in the company’s Redmond, Wash., headquarters and New York office on how companies can increase efficiency using AI through its Azure cloud, said people familiar with the matter. Google said this month that it would sell access to one of its largest AI programs, the Pathways Language Model, to software developers using the company’s cloud services.

  • Oil gains some ground as investors assess banks, Russia

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Monday as investors assessed efforts by authorities to rein in concerns over the global banking system while Russian President Vladimir Putin's plans to place tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus ratcheted up tensions in Europe. Brent crude futures were up 30 cents, or 0.4%, to $75.29 a barrel at 0900 GMT. West Texas Intermediate U.S. crude was up 28 cents, or 0.4% at $69.54 a barrel.

  • This Table Explains 2023's IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD)

    An individual retirement account, more commonly referred to as an IRA, is a good place to save for your retirement. Once you reach a certain age, though, you'll have to start taking a minimum amount out of your account each … Continue reading → The post IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) Table for 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • I'm Retired But Want to Work Still. What Are My Options?

    Retired people need to stay busy and it never hurts to make extra cash, especially when you're on a fixed income. If you're thinking of working while retired, let's go over some of the best part-time jobs for retirees. Here are … Continue reading → The post 9 Best Part-Time Jobs for Retirees appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Saudi Aramco in Deal with Chinese Partners to Build Refinery

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Aramco and its Chinese partners will start building a huge refining and petrochemical complex in the Asian nation, accelerating a development that was paused during the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayFirst Citizens Buys Silicon Valley Bank After Run on LenderBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed ViewAramco agreed to start construc

  • Dunkin' Has a New Weapon in Its War With Starbucks

    Starbucks undoubtedly has the largest market share of the coffee business. While Dunkin' is a major player in the coffee business, it has over 8,500 locations in the United States, the company says. Starbucks has over 15,800 locations across the country, according to Statista.

  • Banking Crisis Has Triggered Capital Flight From Oil To Gold

    Oil traders ran for the exit during the last major sell off in oil, and now the latest Commitment of Traders report has revealed where that oil money flowed to

  • South Korea to Surpass China in Chip Machine Spending Next Year

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea is forecast to overtake China in spending on advanced chipmaking equipment next year in a sign of US export controls reshaping global supply chains for semiconductors.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayFirst Citizens Buys Silicon Valley Bank After Run on LenderBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed ViewKorea will likely increase its inves

  • Silicon Valley Loses a Giant

    Semiconductor maker Intel co-founder Gordon Moore, who pioneered a theory on the technological evolution of computer chips, died on March 24 at the age of 94.

  • Why Chinese Apps Are the Favorites of Young Americans

    It isn’t just the algorithms, but a competitive, user-oriented culture boosting apps such as TikTok, Shein and Temu.

  • Most Americans Retire at This Age

    Determining when to retire can be tough. There are various factors to consider, including your financial situation, your health, and the lifestyle you wish to enjoy once you retire. While the decision of when to retire is personal to you, … Continue reading → The post When Do People Retire on Average appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Some workers are worried that ChatGPT will replace their jobs. They might be right

    ChatGPT and other generative AI tools are starting to see more widespread adoption. That has some workers worried.

  • America's biggest bank bought $1.3M worth of nickel — but it was actually just a big bag of rocks. Here are 3 ways to invest in the hot commodity. (And do it legally)

    Apparently, even the price of stones has skyrocketed.

  • Is There Actually an RMD Cut-Off Age?

    Required minimum distributions (RMDs) are the minimum amount that you must withdraw from certain tax-advantaged retirement accounts. They begin at age 72 or 73, depending on your circumstances and continue indefinitely. There is, unfortunately, no age when RMDs stop. You … Continue reading → The post At What Age Do RMDs Stop? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • A Wharton professor gave A.I. tools 30 minutes to work on a business project. The results were ‘superhuman’

    He would have needed a team and “maybe days of work” to do what A.I. tools like GPT-4 and MidJourney did in 30 minutes.