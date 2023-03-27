Farm Management Software and Data Analytics Market Report 2023: Penetration of Innovative Wireless Networks Presents Opportunities
Global Farm Management Software and Data Analytics Market
Dublin, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Farm Management Software and Data Analytics Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Product, and Country-Wise Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global farm management software and data analytics market was valued at $3.56 billion in 2022, which is expected to grow with a CAGR of 15.39% and reach $7.28 billion by 2027.
Some of the primary benefits related to farm management software and data analytic solutions in the agricultural field include yield monitoring and field mapping, crop scouting, weather tracking and forecasting, irrigation management, and farm economics.
Market Lifecycle Stage
The farm management software and data analytics market is in a growth phase. Since 2010, the adoption of farm management software and data analytic solutions has increased, especially by medium and large-scale farmers.
Increased awareness regarding the benefits of farm management software has increased the adoption rate of these solutions. High technological advancement in some regions of the world is another driver toward the adoption of farm management software and data analytic solutions by farmers.
Impact
Traditionally, software in agriculture was popularly installed on-premises, where users had to build servers, install applications, and configure them. Since 2015, the trend of the on-cloud delivery model has risen, allowing farmers and other users to access the software in a subscription model, such as a service where users pay on a rental or pay-per-use basis.
Recently, many companies have started developing innovative technologies such as 3D printing, blockchain, and artificial intelligence. The global agriculture industry has witnessed significant changes in the past decades, especially with the introduction of artificial intelligence to improve crop yield.
Market Segmentation
Segmentation 1: by Application
Precision Farming
Livestock Management
Aquaculture
Forestry
Livestock management is expected to dominate the global farm management software and data analytics market in the application segment. The huge market share and growth potential associated with livestock management as an application for farm management software and data analytics is attributed to the broad range of applications found under the farming type for agricultural software solutions.
Segmentation 2: by Product
On-Cloud Software
On-Premise Software
The product segment's global farm management software and data analytics market is expected to be dominated by on-cloud software-based farm management solutions. The benefits of affordable pricing models, scalability, integration, and convenience associated with software solutions are the primary reasons behind the growth of this product offering.
Segmentation 3: by Service Provider
System Integration and Consulting
Maintenance and Support
Managed Services
The global farm management software and data analytics market in the product segment is expected to be dominated by managed services. Managed services include various services such as data, analytics, farm operation, supply chain management, and climate information services. They deliver service-oriented architecture services and solutions, providing many benefits to an organization, including enhanced information flow, configuration flexibility, ability to build new functionalities, and advanced integration capabilities quickly. Thus, the vast market share of managed services segment is due to the market players providing a service-oriented architecture that aligns the business objectives with the IT environment.
Segmentation 4: by Region
North America - U.S., Canada, and Mexico
Europe - Germany, France, Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Switzerland, Greece, Ukraine, and Turkey
China
U.K.
Asia-Pacific - India, Japan, Australia, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
South America
North America is expected to dominate the global farm management software and data analytics market due to the region's high technological advancement and the presence of leading farm management software and data analytics solution providers in the North America region. In the region, government support along with technological advancement has helped in the growth of the market. Also, leading players in the farm management software and data analytics market are operating in the North America region, which gives a wide range of options to growers purchasing farm management solutions. The region is expected to witness high growth of CAGR 14.44% during the forecast period 2022-2027.
Recent Developments in Global Farm Management Software and Data Analytics Market
In May 2022, JCA Industries, a leader in developing autonomous software for agricultural machines, implementing controls, and electronic system components, was acquired by AGCO Corporation.
In September 2022, AGRIVI partnered with Genome Technologies. This partnership aimed to provide premium digital agriculture solutions to East African countries, mainly in Kenya. This would strengthen its presence in the East Africa region.
In May 2022, EOS Data Analytics uses AWS solutions to enhance AI-powered satellite imagery analytics for crop monitoring and near-real-time farm management. This opportunity would support EOS Data Analytics to create satellite-powered farm management software and data analytics solutions for informed crop-growing decisions to help users boost farm productivity and profitability.
In March 2022, BASF launched an open innovation platform called AgroStart to inspire new digital solutions for agriculture. The company launched it in North America with future collaboration expansions in Europe and Asia-Pacific.
Market Dynamics
Trends
Increasing Requirement for Crop Yield
Growing Need to Combat Climate Change
Increasing Agricultural Farm Size
Expanding Technological Advancements in Agricultural Applications
Augmenting Implementation of Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service
5G: A Boost for Farm Management and Data Analytics Services
Drivers
Increasing Demand for Food
Need to Reduce Crop Losses
Decreasing Workforce Availability
Need for Automation and Mechanization
Increased Government Support
Challenges
Threat to Farm Data Security Leading to Low Investments
Technological Challenges Impede the Development
Complexities Due to Lack of Infrastructure
Lack of Interoperation Management
Opportunities
Rise in Integration of Emerging Technological Advancements
Increasing Adoption of Modern Technologies
Growth in AI and Blockchain-Based Solution Providers
Integral Offerings with Horizontal Integration in Farming
Improved Services for Farmers in Rural Areas
Penetration of Innovative Wireless Networks
Scope of Developing Affordable Solutions
Key Companies Profiled
Accenture
AGCO Corporation
Ag Leader Technology
AGRIVI
Amazon Web Services, Inc.
BASF SE
Climate LLC
CNH Industrial N.V.
Deere & Company
Granular Inc.
Hexagon Agriculture
IBM Corporation
Kubota Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
PrecisionHawk, Inc.
Proagrica
Semios
Syngenta AG
Trimble Inc.
Yara International ASA
OneSoil
Terraview Pte. Ltd.
Vidacycle
Vinelytics LLC
