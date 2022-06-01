Farm Management Software Market Size is Projected To Reach USD 1982.8 Million By 2028 At A CAGR of 11.4% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India , June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Farm management software market is segmented by Type - Local/Web Based Farm Management Software, Cloud Based Farm Management Software, by Application - Precision Farming, Livestock Monitoring, Fish Farming, Smart Greenhouse Farming. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Management Category.

Valuates Reports Logo

The global farm management software market size is projected to reach USD 1982.8 million by 2028, from USD 921.4 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 11.4% during 2022-2028.

Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Global Farm Management Software Market

The growth of the farm management software market is driven by factors such as growing awareness and increasing implementation of cloud computing in real-time farm data management, growing population, and subsequent rise in demand for food worldwide will boost the growth of the market.

Government support to encourage the adoption of modern agricultural techniques and focus on monitoring livestock performance, precision farming, fish farming, smart greenhouse, etc to increase farm efficiency are also driving the growth of the farm management software market.

Browse The Table of Contents And List of Figures At https://reports.valuates.com/reports/QYRE-Auto-7E4329/global-farm-management-software

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE GLOBAL FARM MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET

Global food demand is escalating at a rapid pace. The use of cloud computing and web-based farm management software is rising as farmers become aware of the benefits. Precision farming is gaining prominence as it boosts crop yield and avoids wastage of crucial resources. The software helps in comparing and mapping out the seed varieties, giving real-time insights on specific locations for yield. It can monitor labor productivity, track the flow of goods from manufacturers to warehouses and help in storing the farm produce. GPS enabled weather updates, soil analysis, and built-in accounting helps to keep records of the entire revenue and profitability. These factors will drive the growth of the farm management software market in the coming years.

Story continues

Favorable government support and technological advances will boost the global farm management software market. The software is being adopted extensively for keeping a detailed track of the livestock's ID, breeding, and pedigree. It provides important data on sales, location, health, performance, weight, and other details of the animal husbandry. Dairy farm activities become trackable and remote access allows for monitoring when you are away from home. Farmers are able to sell online without the interference of any middlemen. Moreover, in case of any emergencies, e-consultation offers universal access to experts.

Fish farming is spreading globally as worldwide commercial fish consumption increases. Inventory tracking, water quality assessment, feeding levels, and determining optimal harvests are done through the software. Inbuilt tracking systems provide farmers with information on individual fish data, overall population statistics, and the latest trends in breeding. Cost of goods sold and expense monitoring become easy and the actual investment into producing an entire fish population is provided in visual aids with clear dashboards. Historical data on the aquaculture facility help in preparing farmers for better management and meeting production needs. Such factors will bolster the growth of the farm management software market.

The advent of IoT sensors and predictive analytics will fuel the growth prospects of the global farm management software market. Huge volumes of data are fed into an IoT integrated platform for providing on-demand information on crops and surroundings 24/7. The algorithms offer accurate analysis of the HVAC, lighting systems, temperature, humidity, irrigation, and spraying facilities. This enables growers to improve the efficiency in labor, and chemical use for improving yield rates.

Get Your Sample Today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-7E4329/Global_Farm_Management_Software_Market

FARM MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on type, the location/web-based segment is expected to maintain dominance in the farm management software market share as the interface is easy to use, secure, and readily available in smartphones, desktops, tablets, etc.

Based on application, precision farming will witness considerable growth due to the rising need for optimum crop yield and higher profitability.

Based on region, North America is expected to see the highest growth in the farm management software market share due to rising awareness levels amongst farmers, booming internet usage, and the presence of key farm management software service providers. On the other hand, Asia-pacific will grow the fastest due to its huge population base, and increasing demand for advanced agricultural products.

Inquire For Customization: https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/QYRE-Auto-7E4329/Global_Farm_Management_Software_Market

Market By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Inquire For Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-7E4329/Global_Farm_Management_Software_Market

Key players

Deere & Company

Trimble, Inc.

Agjunction, Inc.

Raven Industries, Inc.

Iteris, Inc.

AG Leader Technology

Dickey-John Corporation

Sst Development Group, Inc.

Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc

The Climate Corporation

Conservis Corporation

Farmers Edge Inc.

Delaval

Gea Group AG

Boumatic LLC

Start-Up Ecosystem

Inquire For Chapter Cost: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-7E4329/Global_Farm_Management_Software_Market

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-7E4329&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

- The global Precision Farming market size is projected to reach USD 9284.1 million by 2028, from USD 4415.8 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 10.7% during 2022-2028.

- The global Livestock Monitoring market size is estimated to be worth USD 562.1 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 1006.7 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 10.2% during the review period.

- The global smart agriculture market size was valued at USD 16,746.7 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach USD 29,234.6 million by 2027 with a CAGR of 9.7% from 2021 to 2027.

- The global Biostimulants market size is estimated to be worth USD 147.2 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 203 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.5% during the review period.

- The global Crop Protection Chemicals market size is projected to reach USD 64520 million by 2027, from USD 52630 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.9% during 2021-2027.

- The global Stevia market size is estimated to be valued at USD 647.7 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 1016.5 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.8% during the review period.

- The global Farm Management Systems market size is projected to reach USD 2801.8 million by 2028, from USD 1265.4 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 11.8% during 2022-2028.

- The global herbicide market size is expected to reach an overall market revenue of USD 7,998.9 Million by 2025, by growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

- The global Agricultural Robots market size is estimated to be worth USD 5820.3 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 16120 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 18.5% during the review period.

- The global Agrochemicals market size is estimated to be worth USD 95700 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 115610 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.2% during the review period.

- In 2020, the global Formic Acid Market size was USD 241 million and it is expected to reach USD 317.8 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2027.

- The global ammonia market size is estimated to be worth USD 75390 million in 2022 and is projected to a readjusted size of USD 80500 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 1.1% during the forecast period.

- The global Sulfur Dioxide market size is estimated to be worth USD 9699.8 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 12560 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.4% during the review period.

- The global Amines market size is estimated to be worth USD 16220 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 21370 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.7% during the review period.

- Global Dairy Farm Management Software Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

- Global Farm Software Management Solution Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

- Global Digital Farming Software Market Research Report 2022

Click Here To See Related Reports on Farm Management Software Market

About Us:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

Contact Us:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/farm-management-software-market-size-is-projected-to-reach-usd-1982-8-million-by-2028-at-a-cagr-of-11-4---valuates-reports-301558953.html

SOURCE Valuates Reports