U.S. markets close in 5 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,105.39
    -26.76 (-0.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,803.73
    -186.39 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,037.13
    -44.26 (-0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,849.31
    -14.74 (-0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.50
    +1.83 (+1.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.80
    -5.60 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    21.78
    +0.09 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0663
    -0.0073 (-0.68%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9080
    +0.0640 (+2.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2491
    -0.0110 (-0.87%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8700
    +1.1940 (+0.93%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,392.56
    -158.51 (-0.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    684.70
    +0.50 (+0.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,571.04
    -36.62 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,457.89
    +178.09 (+0.65%)
     

Farm Management Software Market Size is Projected To Reach USD 1982.8 Million By 2028 At A CAGR of 11.4% - Valuates Reports

·8 min read

BANGALORE, India , June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Farm management software market is segmented by Type - Local/Web Based Farm Management Software, Cloud Based Farm Management Software, by Application - Precision Farming, Livestock Monitoring, Fish Farming, Smart Greenhouse Farming. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Management Category.

Valuates Reports Logo
Valuates Reports Logo

The global farm management software market size is projected to reach USD 1982.8 million by 2028, from USD 921.4 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 11.4% during 2022-2028.

Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Global Farm Management Software Market

The growth of the farm management software market is driven by factors such as growing awareness and increasing implementation of cloud computing in real-time farm data management, growing population, and subsequent rise in demand for food worldwide will boost the growth of the market.

Government support to encourage the adoption of modern agricultural techniques and focus on monitoring livestock performance, precision farming, fish farming, smart greenhouse, etc to increase farm efficiency are also driving the growth of the farm management software market.

Browse The Table of Contents And List of Figures At https://reports.valuates.com/reports/QYRE-Auto-7E4329/global-farm-management-software

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE GLOBAL FARM MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET

Global food demand is escalating at a rapid pace. The use of cloud computing and web-based farm management software is rising as farmers become aware of the benefits. Precision farming is gaining prominence as it boosts crop yield and avoids wastage of crucial resources. The software helps in comparing and mapping out the seed varieties, giving real-time insights on specific locations for yield. It can monitor labor productivity, track the flow of goods from manufacturers to warehouses and help in storing the farm produce. GPS enabled weather updates, soil analysis, and built-in accounting helps to keep records of the entire revenue and profitability. These factors will drive the growth of the farm management software market in the coming years.

Favorable government support and technological advances will boost the global farm management software market. The software is being adopted extensively for keeping a detailed track of the livestock's ID, breeding, and pedigree. It provides important data on sales, location, health, performance, weight, and other details of the animal husbandry.  Dairy farm activities become trackable and remote access allows for monitoring when you are away from home. Farmers are able to sell online without the interference of any middlemen. Moreover, in case of any emergencies, e-consultation offers universal access to experts.

Fish farming is spreading globally as worldwide commercial fish consumption increases. Inventory tracking, water quality assessment, feeding levels, and determining optimal harvests are done through the software. Inbuilt tracking systems provide farmers with information on individual fish data, overall population statistics, and the latest trends in breeding. Cost of goods sold and expense monitoring become easy and the actual investment into producing an entire fish population is provided in visual aids with clear dashboards. Historical data on the aquaculture facility help in preparing farmers for better management and meeting production needs. Such factors will bolster the growth of the farm management software market.

The advent of IoT sensors and predictive analytics will fuel the growth prospects of the global farm management software market. Huge volumes of data are fed into an IoT integrated platform for providing on-demand information on crops and surroundings 24/7. The algorithms offer accurate analysis of the HVAC, lighting systems, temperature, humidity, irrigation, and spraying facilities. This enables growers to improve the efficiency in labor, and chemical use for improving yield rates.

Get Your Sample Today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-7E4329/Global_Farm_Management_Software_Market

FARM MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on type, the location/web-based segment is expected to maintain dominance in the farm management software market share as the interface is easy to use, secure, and readily available in smartphones, desktops, tablets, etc.

Based on application, precision farming will witness considerable growth due to the rising need for optimum crop yield and higher profitability.

Based on region, North America is expected to see the highest growth in the farm management software market share due to rising awareness levels amongst farmers, booming internet usage, and the presence of key farm management software service providers. On the other hand, Asia-pacific will grow the fastest due to its huge population base, and increasing demand for advanced agricultural products.

Inquire For Customization: https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/QYRE-Auto-7E4329/Global_Farm_Management_Software_Market

Market By Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Inquire For Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-7E4329/Global_Farm_Management_Software_Market

Key players

  • Deere & Company

  • Trimble, Inc.

  • Agjunction, Inc.

  • Raven Industries, Inc.

  • Iteris, Inc.

  • AG Leader Technology

  • Dickey-John Corporation

  • Sst Development Group, Inc.

  • Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc

  • The Climate Corporation

  • Conservis Corporation

  • Farmers Edge Inc.

  • Delaval

  • Gea Group AG

  • Boumatic LLC

  • Start-Up Ecosystem

Inquire For Chapter Cost: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-7E4329/Global_Farm_Management_Software_Market

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-7E4329&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

-  The global Precision Farming market size is projected to reach USD 9284.1 million by 2028, from USD 4415.8 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 10.7% during 2022-2028.

-  The global Livestock Monitoring market size is estimated to be worth USD 562.1 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 1006.7 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 10.2% during the review period.

-  The global smart agriculture market size was valued at USD 16,746.7 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach USD 29,234.6 million by 2027 with a CAGR of 9.7% from 2021 to 2027.

-  The global Biostimulants market size is estimated to be worth USD 147.2 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 203 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.5% during the review period.

-  The global Crop Protection Chemicals market size is projected to reach USD 64520 million by 2027, from USD 52630 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.9% during 2021-2027.

-  The global Stevia market size is estimated to be valued at USD 647.7 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 1016.5 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.8% during the review period.

-  The global Farm Management Systems market size is projected to reach USD 2801.8 million by 2028, from USD 1265.4 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 11.8% during 2022-2028.

-  The global herbicide market size is expected to reach an overall market revenue of USD 7,998.9 Million by 2025, by growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

-  The global Agricultural Robots market size is estimated to be worth USD 5820.3 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 16120 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 18.5% during the review period.

-  The global Agrochemicals market size is estimated to be worth USD 95700 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 115610 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.2% during the review period.

-  In 2020, the global Formic Acid Market size was USD 241 million and it is expected to reach USD 317.8 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2027.

-  The global ammonia market size is estimated to be worth USD 75390 million in 2022 and is projected to a readjusted size of USD 80500 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 1.1% during the forecast period.

-  The global Sulfur Dioxide market size is estimated to be worth USD 9699.8 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 12560 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.4% during the review period.

-  The global Amines market size is estimated to be worth USD 16220 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 21370 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.7% during the review period.

Global Dairy Farm Management Software Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Global Farm Software Management Solution Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Global Digital Farming Software Market Research Report 2022

Click Here To See Related Reports on Farm Management Software Market

About Us:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

Contact Us:
Valuates Reports
sales@valuates.com
For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225
For IST Call +91-8040957137
WhatsApp: +91-9945648335
Website: https://reports.valuates.com
Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/farm-management-software-market-size-is-projected-to-reach-usd-1982-8-million-by-2028-at-a-cagr-of-11-4---valuates-reports-301558953.html

SOURCE Valuates Reports

Recommended Stories

  • Musk memo to Tesla staff: return to office or leave company

    "Anyone who wishes to do remote work must be in the office for a minimum (and I mean minimum) of 40 hours per week or depart Tesla," the memo said. Reuters could not immediately verify the authenticity of the memo. Tesla did not respond to a request for comment.

  • ‘Pretend to work somewhere else.’ Elon Musk reportedly tells Tesla staff working remotely is no longer an option.

    A leaked email purportedly from the Tesla CEO, said employees need to return to Tesla's offices, and not just any old convenient one either.

  • 2 Under-the-Radar Growth Opportunities Energy Transfer Investors Won't Want to Overlook

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) has a lot of growth coming down the pipeline to expand its existing operations. The master limited partnership (MLP) has several pipeline projects under way and in development, along with building new processing and export capacity. Two that investors might have missed are its potential expansion into Panama and the emerging carbon capture and storage (CCS) market.

  • Mullen Automotive Skyrockets As Solid-State Polymer Battery Testing Exceeds Expectation

    Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: MULN) has put forth the results of its solid-state polymer battery testing with the Battery Innovation Center (BIC) in Indiana. "The battery has performed exceptionally well, and I'm pleased with the results from BIC in Indiana," said David Michery, CEO and chairman. Testing results from BIC show the solid-state polymer cell, rated at 300 Ah and 3.7 volts, tested at 343.28 Ah at 4.2 volts, exceeding expectation and is in line with test tolerance from previous EV Gr

  • 1 Green Flag and 1 Red Flag for Automakers

    The auto sector continues to divide investors with near-term bad news balanced with some positive end-market indicators.

  • CrowdStrike Reports Thursday: Let's Check the Charts

    CRWD failed and turned lower into May. In this daily bar chart of CRWD, below, we see an "interesting" picture. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been strong since December and its new highs are suggesting that we will see new price highs.

  • 5 large companies that will emerge from the tech wreck as even more fearsome

    Technology companies that provide a real value for the economy will stand apart from those that benefited from pandemic-era hype.

  • I want my entire estate to go to my spouse when I die — should I name them or my trust as beneficiary?

    Then they can convert the retirement plans to their own IRA and take withdrawals on their own schedule. Trusts are also used in estate tax planning. If you live in one of those states, a trust may protect this amount from being taxed upon the death of the survivor of yourself and your spouse.

  • Gas Wars Deepen as Russia Curbs Supplies to More European Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia cut off gas supplies to more European buyers, stepping up its use of energy as a weapon and sowing further division in the continent.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffYellen Says ‘I Was Wrong’ Last Year on the Path of US InflationBiden Says US Will Provide Ukraine Advanced Rocket SystemsGazprom PJSC

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • IBM Has to Pay BMC $1.6 Billion for Poaching AT&T Account

    (Bloomberg) -- International Business Machines Corp. must pay $1.6 billion to BMC Software Inc. for swapping in its own software while servicing their mutual client, a federal judge ruled.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffYellen Says ‘I Was Wrong’ Last Year on the Path of US InflationBiden Says US Will Provide Ukraine Adv

  • Better Oil Stock: Murphy Oil or Devon Energy?

    Most energy stocks have a modest valuation and a decent dividend yield -- offering solid value to investors fleeing the lofty valuations and dividend-free zone of the high-growth technology sector. Murphy Oil is an independent oil and gas producer founded in 1950 and headquartered in Houston, Texas. Murphy's operations are based across three regions: Western Canada, Texas, and The Gulf of Mexico.

  • Beijing Says US Supply Chain Curbs Sabotage China’s Development

    (Bloomberg) -- The United States is “over-stretching” the concept of national security by imposing supply chain sanctions on China to stymie its growth, according to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffYellen Says ‘I Was Wrong’ Last Year on the Path of US InflationBiden Says US

  • HP Is Poised for an Upside Breakout

    For his second Executive Decision segment of Tuesday's "Mad Money" program, host Jim Cramer spoke with Enrique Lores, president and CEO of HP Inc. , the PC, printer and peripheral maker that once again saw strong sales in its fiscal second quarter. Lores said commercial customers grew by 18% in the PC category last quarter and now account for 65% of HP's total PC sales. Lores also said he's proud that Warren Buffett has become a shareholder of HP.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for June 2022

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for June 2022.

  • Oil Rally Evaporates After Touching the Highest Since March

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil’s rally fizzled following a report that OPEC members are exploring the idea of exempting Russia from its oil-production deal, which could open the door for other producers to pump more oil.West Texas Intermediate futures in New York shed nearly all of its gains to settle under $115 after earlier rising almost $5. Exempting Russia from oil-production targets could potentially pave the way for Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other producers in the cartel to pump more crude, the Wall S

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock Split Growth Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    While splitting a stock changes nothing about the underlying business or its intrinsic value, it can drive share price appreciation in some cases by making the stock more affordable. The company has a 10-for-1 stock split planned for June 28, and it's a key player in the growing commerce industry. Better yet, with the stock price down 78% from its high, now is great time to buy.

  • NIO stock rallies after May deliveries return to growth as production gradually recovers

    Shares of NIO Inc. rallied 1.5% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the China-based electric vehicle maker reported a 4.7% increase in May deliveries, to 7,024 vehicles from 6,711 a year ago. That followed a 28.6% year-over-year decline in April. NIO said deliveries in May were still constrained by COVID-19-related lockdowns, but vehicle production had been "gradually" recovering. "NIO plans to further ramp up the production capacity to a higher level by working closely with supply chain partn

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • Europe lurches closer to energy crisis as Kremlin cuts off gas supply to Shell

    Europe lurched closer to an energy crisis on Tuesday after the Kremlin cut off gas supplies to major buyers including Shell.