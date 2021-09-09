Farm near St. Louis, with development potential, set for October auction

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A 638-acre farm with development potential northeast of St. Louis will be offered at auction Oct. 20, with Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company conducting the event.

The farm will be offered in 15 tracts ranging in size from 15 acres to 85 acres. Most of the land is currently used as highly productive cropland. But the location 15 miles northeast of St. Louis and six miles west of Edwardsville, Illinois, also has development potential.

"The land is near the Gateway Commerce Center, in a fast growing area for distribution and warehousing. It is zoned heavy industrial, has easy access to Interstates 255 and 270 and has utilities available. In addition, it is about a mile from where the Mississippi and Missouri rivers join, and there is potential for rail access," said Brad Horrall, who is co-managing the auction for Schrader.

R.D. Schrader, president of the auction company, said he expects the land to appeal to those seeking cropland as well as those interested in the development potential. "This is highly productive cropland that has been well managed," he said.

The auction will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, at St. Gregory Armenian Community Center, 3501 Century Drive, Granite City, Illinois. Internet bidding will be available for those who make arrangements a week prior to the auction.

Schrader personnel will be available at the farm to accommodate inspections and provide additional information 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, September 23; and 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 5.

Those seeking information may visit www.schraderauction.com or call 800-451-2709.

Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company, based in Columbia City, Indiana, is a leading auctioneer of agricultural land and equipment throughout the United States. The company is a five-time USA Today/National Auctioneers Association Auction of the Year winner.

