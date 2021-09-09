U.S. markets close in 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,505.73
    -8.34 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,966.70
    -64.37 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,295.56
    +8.93 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,260.17
    +10.44 (+0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.05
    -1.25 (-1.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.30
    +2.80 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1832
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2990
    -0.0350 (-2.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3843
    +0.0068 (+0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7160
    -0.5440 (-0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,708.68
    +375.78 (+0.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,202.68
    +12.01 (+1.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,024.21
    -71.32 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,008.19
    -173.02 (-0.57%)
     

Farm near St. Louis, with development potential, set for October auction

·2 min read

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A 638-acre farm with development potential northeast of St. Louis will be offered at auction Oct. 20, with Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company conducting the event.

The farm will be offered in 15 tracts ranging in size from 15 acres to 85 acres. Most of the land is currently used as highly productive cropland. But the location 15 miles northeast of St. Louis and six miles west of Edwardsville, Illinois, also has development potential.

"The land is near the Gateway Commerce Center, in a fast growing area for distribution and warehousing. It is zoned heavy industrial, has easy access to Interstates 255 and 270 and has utilities available. In addition, it is about a mile from where the Mississippi and Missouri rivers join, and there is potential for rail access," said Brad Horrall, who is co-managing the auction for Schrader.

R.D. Schrader, president of the auction company, said he expects the land to appeal to those seeking cropland as well as those interested in the development potential. "This is highly productive cropland that has been well managed," he said.

The auction will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, at St. Gregory Armenian Community Center, 3501 Century Drive, Granite City, Illinois. Internet bidding will be available for those who make arrangements a week prior to the auction.

Schrader personnel will be available at the farm to accommodate inspections and provide additional information 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, September 23; and 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 5.

Those seeking information may visit www.schraderauction.com or call 800-451-2709.

Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company, based in Columbia City, Indiana, is a leading auctioneer of agricultural land and equipment throughout the United States. The company is a five-time USA Today/National Auctioneers Association Auction of the Year winner.

For more information:
Carl Carter, 205-910-1952

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/farm-near-st-louis-with-development-potential-set-for-october-auction-301372898.html

SOURCE Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company

Recommended Stories

  • Why Gevo Stock Is Taking Off Today

    Renewable energy stock Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) is absolutely crushing the market today, up 39.7% as of 1:05 p.m. EDT. Gevo just found an investor in an oil and gas giant, and the market can't seem to control its excitement. Gevo is an early-stage renewable energy company that aims to produce low-carbon gasoline and jet fuel from feedstocks like corn.

  • 3 Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

    These energy stocks have tailwinds behind them that could last decades.

  • U.S. Oil Output Drops by Most on Record After Hurricane Ida

    (Bloomberg) -- Even the deadly Texas freeze didn’t do as much damage to oil production as Hurricane Ida. The historic storm, which swept through the Gulf of Mexico almost two weeks ago, drove a record 1.5 million-barrel decline in daily crude output, according to weekly data from the Energy Information Administration going back to 1983. Nearly three-fourths of U.S. Gulf oil output was still offline as of Thursday. The storm is the second major weather event this year that temporarily shut more t

  • The 'Old Farmer's Almanac' Predicts This Winter Could Be the Coldest We've Seen in Years

    They're calling it the "season of shivers." 😱❄️

  • Why Plug Power Stock Sank Today

    There was no news from Plug Power this morning, but the stock struggled to hold up amid the weakness in broader markets as rising delta variant coronavirus cases sparked fears of a slowdown in the economy. As it is, investors in Plug Power are becoming increasingly impatient in the absence of substantive progress in the company's business of late even as rivals continue to bag orders. On Sept. 8, too, Ballard Power Systems' (NASDAQ: BLDP) subsidiary, Ballard Fuel Cell Systems, announced a partnership with industrials giant Eaton to develop fuel-cell technology for heavy-duty trucks.

  • This 6.7%-Yielding Energy Stock Is Getting Even More Sustainable

    Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) recently made a big splash. The Canadian energy infrastructure giant agreed to acquire privately held Moda Midstream Operating for $3 billion in cash. The deal will advance its U.S. Gulf Coast expansion strategy while significantly boosting its cash flow.

  • Cisco's Continued Journey to Net Zero

    By Tae Yoo

  • The Gulf Of Mexico Just Saw Its Worst Energy Disruption Since Hurricane Katrina

    Hurricane Ida’s disruption to Gulf of Mexico energy production is the worst since Hurricane Katrina 16 years ago

  • California settles climate lawsuit with fossil fuel giant SoCalGas

    The Sempra Energy subsidiary is a powerful opponent of efforts to eliminate natural gas.

  • Walmart Breaks Green-Bond Record With $2 Billion Debut Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Walmart Inc. made its green bond market debut with a $2 billion offering Wednesday, the largest ever from a U.S. corporation, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.The retail giant’s inaugural sustainable debt issuance comes amid efforts to reduce carbon emissions, boost recycling and clean up its supply chain. The deal surpasses NextEra Energy Capital’s $1.5 billion June sale, which matched the prior record from Apple Inc. in 2016.Walmart’s $2 billion 10-year green issuance is

  • Verizon raises another $1 billion to push more carbon off the grid, and will provide paperwork to prove it

    Verizon Communications Inc. is emerging as a green-bond heavyweight in the U.S., using its vast network to bring more renewable power to the electricity grid. It's also taking on diversity and inclusion on Wall Street.

  • Karora Announces Major Extension of Beta Hunt Larkin Zone to Over 1,000 Metres of Strike, Including 9.4 g/t Over 11.0 Metres and Povides Beta Hunt Exploration Update

    Karora Resources Inc. (TSX: KRR) ("Karora" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce additional drilling from the Larkin Zone discovery at its Beta Hunt Mine has extended the strike length of the new zone to over 1,000 metres just one year after initial discovery. The rapid extension of the zone is a direct result of the significant infrastructure already in place allowing Karora to drill from optimal locations without requiring extensive additional underground development. The initial phase

  • Biden Shifts Balance of FERC to Democrats With a Nomination

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden plans to nominate a Washington utility regulator to fill the remaining open seat at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, potentially tipping the panel’s balance of power in favor of Democrats.Willie Phillips Jr., the chair of the Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia, would replace former FERC Commissioner Neil Chatterjee, who stepped down at the end of last month. Phillips’s appointment, if confirmed by the Senate, would give the top U.S.

  • No Hurricane Has Hit U.S. Energy Markets Quite Like Ida Has

    (Bloomberg) -- Just over 20% of U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil and natural gas production is back online after Hurricane Ida battered southeast Louisiana, marking an even slower comeback than in the wake of Katrina.More than a week after the Category 4 storm made landfall, about 77% of the region’s offshore production remains shut, according to the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement. By comparison, about 60% of oil output and 40% of gas was still offline this long after Hurricane Katrina de

  • Biden unveils plan for solar power to produce 45% of US electricity by 2050

    The Biden administration released plans to increase the country’s reliance on solar energy from 3 per cent to almost half the country’s electricity in less than 30 years. In a move aimed at addressing climate change, the Department of Energy released a blueprint that calls for ramping up production of solar panels and transforming the United States’ energy infrastructure to produce 45 per cent of the country’s electricity from the Sun by 2050. The “Solar Futures Study” found that solar power, which currently accounts for about 3 per cent of electricity in the US, could reach 40 per cent by 2035 by doubling the installation of solar energy annually.

  • World's largest direct-air carbon capture plant launches in Iceland

    The world's largest direct-air carbon dioxide capture and sequestration plant, developed by Climeworks and Carbfix, went online in Iceland on Wednesday.Why it matters: Though current direct CO2 capture and storage technologies can offset only a tiny fraction of annual emissions, some climate scientists believe they will have an important role in limiting global warming and climate change in the future.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.How it works: The pl

  • This hack for cleaning your Keurig coffee maker is a total game-changer: ‘I totally needed a visual’

    This hack might make your morning joe taste even better.

  • Bill Gates-backed KoBold Metals uses AI to mine battery minerals

    A startup is using artificial intelligence to find new sources of metals that power electric vehicles and renewable energy technologies.Why it matters: The world desperately needs new supplies of lithium, cobalt and other metals to accelerate the shift to EVs and renewable energy, and machine learning can help narrow the search.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: This morning, the Silicon Valley-based startup KoBold Metals — which is backe

  • Weather Statement Issued as Intense Lightning Flashes Above South Carolina

    The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement for parts of South Carolina on September 8, warning of intense lightning and minor flooding.Video posted by Samantha Weiss shows an intense burst of lightning. Weiss said she filmed the video in Boiling Springs, Spartanburg County.The National Weather Service said more showers and thunderstorms were possible later in the day on September 8. Credit: Samantha Weiss via Storyful

  • Bear cubs orphaned when poacher kills mom in Colorado. Officials puzzled weeks later

    “Someone made a decision to kill this animal, orphaning her two cubs. We need to find this person.”