U.S. markets close in 5 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,000.66
    +33.81 (+0.85%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,867.21
    +210.79 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,874.23
    +89.10 (+0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,821.50
    -1.32 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.63
    +2.02 (+2.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,723.90
    +14.60 (+0.85%)
     

  • Silver

    17.92
    +0.26 (+1.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0006
    +0.0058 (+0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1860
    -0.0790 (-2.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1559
    +0.0017 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.1340
    -0.0840 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,296.25
    +399.69 (+2.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    485.54
    +5.87 (+1.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,250.06
    +101.56 (+1.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,650.84
    -10.63 (-0.04%)
     

At Farm Progress Show, Midwest Farmers Experienced Augmenta's Newest and Affordable Precision Ag Solution

Augmenta AgTech
·3 min read

The new Augmenta Mantis enables farmers to benefit from affordable and efficient input optimization services.

Featured Image for Augmenta AgTech

Featured Image for Augmenta AgTech
Featured Image for Augmenta AgTech

DALLAS, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regardless of the size of the operation, all farms are affected by skyrocketing input prices, the volatile nature of global agriculture supply, and the deteriorating soil and water resources. During a historical period of market uncertainty, Augmenta offers a frictionless and affordable input optimization solution, through Augmenta Mantis and Augmenta LIVE VRA services.

Augmenta Mantis, a computer vision-based ag tool, is easy to install in most equipment found in North America. Mantis combines state-of-the-art computer vision, artificial intelligence, and agronomic algorithms, and through LiveVra Services, it provides an average of 10% of savings on inputs. This has allowed customers to save on their input usage and secure or even increase their yield potential while enjoying the benefits of sustainable farming.

"The Augmenta solution is really easy for the farmer to use, without any sort of prior special knowledge. We are empowering farmers to produce smarter with fewer inputs," said Jim Evangelopoulos, Co-founder of Augmenta.

In addition to the above, Augmenta users can benefit from the seamless integration into their existing systems, equipment, and farming practices to maximize efficiency.

About Augmenta

Frustrated by the inefficiencies of traditional farming methods and the impracticalities of precision tools, Co-founders Dimitris Evangelopoulos and George Varvarelis combined their academic training in electronics with farming backgrounds to find a solution. They set up Augmenta in 2016 and set out to prove to the world that through optimization, not only is better sustainability possible, but farmers, irrespective of the size of their operations, can reap substantial financial rewards.

The Augmenta System - the world's first real-time, camera and AI-based VRA hardware platform. It is easy to install on all of the most common farming equipment and supports a full range of operational analytics, reports, and fleet management tools through the Augmenta Web Portal.

The creation of the Augmenta System is the manifestation of years of hard work, exhaustive testing, and sustained effort undertaken so as to make that aspiration a reality. It has been awarded EIMA's First Prize for 'Technological Innovation' and the 'Outstanding Agricultural Aspects Blue Award' for 2020/21.

So far, Augmenta has raised more than $11m in venture capital funding to bring sustainable precision automation to farmers (including from big players like CNHi). Commercially available in Europe, CIS, North, and South America, and Australia.

The Augmenta Team currently comprises +50 members, all with high-level academic backgrounds and specializations with the commercial and technical know-how to make innovative agricultural ideas a reality. Their mission is to 'augment' the capacity of arable land so as to help feed a growing world sustainably. Through the optimization of critical farming operations made possible by Augmenta's technology, the chemical load in soils, input costs, and operational inefficiencies are reduced, while improving the quality of produce and profitability.

For more information about Augmenta, please email info@augmenta.ag

Related Files

Augmenta_2022.pdf

Related Images






Image 1



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • US Deals Heavy Blow to China Tech Ambitions With Nvidia Chip Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- The US government’s new restrictions on the ability of Nvidia Corp. to sell artificial intelligence chips to Chinese customers threatens to deal a heavy blow to the country’s development of a sweeping range of cutting-edge technologies.Most Read from BloombergLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowGlobal Bonds Tumble Into Their First Bear Market in a GenerationPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USHong Kong Officials Target En

  • Nio, other Chinese EV makers report August delivery numbers

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss August delivery numbers for NIO, which is among the Chinese EV makers reporting their latest monthly deliveries.

  • Oil and Gas Rise Ahead of OPEC Meeting and Russian Pipeline Restart

    Traders are looking at how OPEC responds to falling oil prices, and there is concern Russia many not turn the gas tap back on as planned.

  • Crescent Point Energy Is Heading Higher on the Charts

    Crescent Point Energy CPG is a leading North American oil producer focused on the development of high-return resource plays. In this daily bar chart of CPG, below, we can see that prices have traveled higher the past 12 months and dips to the rising 200-day moving average line have been buying opportunities. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a one-year rise and confirms the price gains we have seen.

  • Sears Gets Green Light to Wrap Up Bankruptcy Case After 4 Years

    A bankruptcy judge signed off on a $180 million settlement of a Sears creditor lawsuit against former chairman Edward S. Lampert and other executives, clearing the final hurdle for the retailer to wrap up its chapter 11 case.

  • Exxon, Shell sell California oil assets for $4 billion to IKAV

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp and Shell Plc on Thursday confirmed the sale of their California oil joint-venture Aera to German asset manager IKAV for $4 billion, ending a 25-year-long partnership that was one of the state's largest oil producers. The sale reflects the two companies move out of mature energy properties at a time when high oil and gas prices favor new deals.

  • Fewer U.S. tractor dealerships raise costs for farmers as sector consolidates

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -More farm equipment dealers are going out of business, leaving a handful of companies with control of a large swathe of the market and greater ability to set prices for selling and repairing equipment, according to interviews with farmers, equipment dealers and analysts. In Montana, a state the size of Germany, only three Deere & Co. dealerships remain compared to around 30 two decades ago, according to the state Farmers Union. Local barley farmer Erik Somerfeld said one dealer network dominates all sales and repairs for rival equipment maker CNH Industrial.

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • Why You Can't Trust Friday's Jobs Report, And What It Means For The S&P 500

    Recent monthly jobs reports are stretching credulity. Evidence suggests recession may be close at hand.

  • Incoming Whole Foods CEO Spells Big Changes for the Company

    Five years after Amazon announced that it would buy supermarket chain Whole Foods for $13.7 billion, a big new change has just taken place -- on September 1, incoming chief executive Jason Buechel is taking over for John Mackey. "As a co-founder of Whole Foods, I've often explained my relationship to the company with a parent-child metaphor," Buechel wrote in a letter announcing his retirement to Whole Foods Staff in September 2021. The transition took nearly a year and, now, former Chief Operating Officer Jason Buechel is stepping in to lead the high-end supermarket chain.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for September 2022

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2022.

  • Comcast reportedly mulls billion dollar cut to TV budgets amid Hollywood reckoning

    Comcast is looking to slash as much as $1 billion from its TV network budget, according to a new Bloomberg report.

  • New U.S. rules on EV subsidies slam Hyundai, Kia's dreams

    SEOUL/DETROIT (Reuters) -After grabbing the No. 2 spot in the U.S. electric vehicle market with stylish, long-range models, Hyundai Motor and Kia are the automakers with the most to lose from new rules that halt subsidies for EVs made outside North America. These two companies, which make the popular Ioniq 5 and EV6 models, sold more than 39,000 EVs in the United States between January and July – doubling last year's sales and blowing past Ford Motor Co, Volkswagen AG and General Motors Co. But the Inflation Reduction Act signed into law by U.S. President Joe Biden last month excludes Hyundai Motor Co and its affiliate Kia Corp from federal tax credits because they don't yet make EVs in North America, knocking their EV ambitions in the short term at least, a Hyundai official, parts suppliers, analysts and car dealers said.

  • Is JPMorgan Chase Stock a Buy?

    Amid high inflation and worries over a more severe recession, bank stocks have not fared well this year. As the largest bank by assets in the U.S., JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) has not been spared. With the Federal Reserve still aggressively raising interest rates and a lot of economic uncertainty still in the environment, is JPMorgan Chase stock a buy?

  • I lived in motels and ‘forgot to live’: I’m 48, have almost $900,000 and want to retire next year. What can I do?

    Many people, like you, try to strike some sort of balance between living in the moment and paying for the necessities now and in the future. First, you need to think about what your annual income needs to be in retirement to meet your cost of living, plus any emergencies, such as a health crisis or an unexpected move. Are you just trying to make it last until Social Security kicks in, or are you intending to see this money last your lifetime?

  • Shortage of Frack Gear Is Helping to Hold Back US Oil Production

    (Bloomberg) -- In a dusty corner of Oklahoma, close to where Erle Halliburton founded his eponymous oil services empire 103 years ago, a group of workers shows why US oil production growth has been underwhelming in spite of a price boom.Most Read from BloombergLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowGlobal Bonds Tumble Into Their First Bear Market in a GenerationPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USHong Kong Officials Target End to Hotel Qua

  • August Jobs Report Shows U.S. Added 315,000 Jobs

    U.S. employers added jobs in August at a slower but still solid pace in a tight labor market. The jobless rate rose to 3.7%.

  • Iconic investor Bill Bengen says inflation is 'a scary thing' for retirees — is his 4% rule still the best way to get the most out of your retirement money?

    Inflation is "a scary thing for retirees" — how should it affect your retirement planning?

  • 4 Top Railroad Stocks to Benefit from Strong Freight Demand

    The Zacks Transportation - Rail industry is gaining from a favorable freight environment. This bodes well for stocks like UNP, CP, CSX and NSC.

  • FTSE 100: Shell shares rise despite reports of CEO Ben van Beurden stepping down

    Ben van Beurden is said to be planning to step down in 2023 after nearly a decade at the helm of the British energy stalwart.