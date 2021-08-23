FARMACEUTICALRX Announces Certification to Commence Operation of its Ohio Medical Marijuana Processing Business

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FARMACEUTICALRX ("FARMACEUTICALRX" or the "Company"), the leading natural and organic vertically integrated medical marijuana multi-state operator in the United States, announced today that the Company has completed construction of its Ohio processing facility and received certification to commence operations as a medical marijuana processor from the Ohio Department of Commerce. The FARMACEUTICALRX of Ohio medical marijuana processing business is co-located with the Company's Level 1 25,000 sq. ft. cultivation facility that is currently under construction in East Liverpool, Ohio. FARMACEUTICALRX of Ohio also operates its FRX Health dispensary in East Liverpool, Ohio.

"We are excited to commence operation of our Ohio processing business," stated Rebecca Myers, Founder and CEO of FARMACEUTICALRX. "Adding processing operations to our highly rated FRX Health dispensary brings us one step closer to being a fully vertically integrated operator in Ohio. We are building on the strong momentum and success of our FARMACEUTICALRX of PA business with the launch of our Ohio processing business," Myers continued. "Our Ohio processing business will introduce a wide range of new sub-branded innovative products to the Ohio market. We anticipate that we will complete construction of our large Level 1 Ohio Cultivation facility later this year. With the commencement of operations of our Ohio cultivation business, we will also be positioned to produce our premium - high-quality FARMACEUTICALRX branded products for Ohio patients. These critical steps position us to continue to build our FARMACEUTICALRX brand and to expand our loyal customer base across multiple states," Myers stated.

ABOUT FARMACEUTICALRX.

FARMACEUTICALRX is the leading natural and organic multistate vertically integrated medical marijuana operator in the United States. FARMACEUTICALRX is focused on bringing research and development-based innovation to the medical marijuana sector. FARMACEUTICALRX develops premier high-quality craft and innovative organic products under its existing FARMACEUTICALRX brand. The Company's Burst of Wellness brand combines the quality that FARMACEUTICALRX is known for, at a lower price point, with the goal of expanding the Company's reach to a broader demographic of patients. The FARMACEUTICALRX affiliated companies are licensed to offer high quality medical marijuana products to more than 26 million patients in Ohio and Pennsylvania. FARMACEUTICALRX is led by a world-class team of scientists, healthcare, organic food and beverage and cannabis industry professionals who are driven by the discovery, development, and manufacturing of revolutionary, high quality natural and organic products through its vertically integrated platform. Our innovation is your future health. Learn more at www.FARMACEUTICALRX.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking information and statements, which may include, but ‎are not limited to, information and statements regarding or inferring the future business, ‎operations, financial performance, prospects, and other plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, ‎and beliefs of the Company. Words such as "expects", ‎‎"continue", "will", "anticipates" and "intends" or similar expressions are intended to identify ‎forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's ‎current projections and expectations about future events and financial trends that management ‎believes might affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial ‎needs, and on certain assumptions and analysis made by the Company in light of the experience ‎and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and ‎other factors management believes are appropriate. Forward-looking information and statements ‎involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other ‎factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company ‎to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed ‎or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein. Although the Company ‎believes that any forward-looking information and statements herein are reasonable, in light of ‎the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such information ‎and statements, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking information and ‎statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are advised to rely on their own ‎evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such ‎forward-looking information and statements. Any forward-looking information and statements ‎herein are made as of the date hereof, and except as required by applicable laws, the Company ‎assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking ‎information and statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or ‎do differ from those projected in any forward looking information and statements herein, whether ‎as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by ‎applicable laws.‎

Investor Contact

For further information, contact:

IR@FARMACEUTICALRX.COM

Media Contact:

Terence Lin,

724-655-3335



