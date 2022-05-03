U.S. markets open in 1 hour 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,152.75
    +1.75 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,980.00
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,088.75
    +15.75 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,879.00
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.89
    -0.28 (-0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,863.20
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.65
    +0.07 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0563
    +0.0054 (+0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9960
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.03
    -1.37 (-4.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2550
    +0.0061 (+0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8570
    -0.3240 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,486.23
    -176.95 (-0.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    889.08
    -2.57 (-0.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,509.41
    -35.14 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Farmer Focus Named One of Fast Company’s 2022 World Changing Ideas

Farmer Focus
·5 min read
Farmer Focus
Farmer Focus

Farmer focused business model disrupting the protein industry is honored on the global stage

Farmer Focus 100% USDA Organic and Free Range Chicken

Farmer Focus is committed to consistently producing exceedingly delicious, 100% USDA organic and humanely raised chicken that is better for people, the planet and animals.
Farmer Focus is committed to consistently producing exceedingly delicious, 100% USDA organic and humanely raised chicken that is better for people, the planet and animals.

CEO and founding farmer, Corwin Heatwole

Founded by 6th Generation Farmer Corwin Heatwole (pictured), Farmer Focus is the only 100% USDA organic and Humane Certified&#x0024c7; chicken company with a mission to promote and protect generational family farms.
Founded by 6th Generation Farmer Corwin Heatwole (pictured), Farmer Focus is the only 100% USDA organic and Humane CertifiedⓇ chicken company with a mission to promote and protect generational family farms.

HARRISONBURG, Va., May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmer Focus, the only 100% USDA organic and Humane Certified chicken company with a mission to promote and protect generational family farms, is proud to announce that it has been named one of Fast Company’s 2022 World Changing Ideas in the General Excellence category. The Awards, which were announced today, honor clean technology, innovative corporate initiatives, brave new designs for cities and buildings, and other creative works that are supporting the growth of positive social innovation, tackling social inequality, climate change and public health crises.

With a vision to build a more sustainable and resilient poultry supply chain, Farmer Focus’ unique business model was recognized as a World Changing Idea by Fast Company. The Farmer Focus business model, which was developed in partnership with farmers themselves, disrupts the incumbent integrator system by shifting farm-level decision-making and chicken ownership back to farmers. The model allows farmers to drive innovation and significantly improve financial viability of the farm. Farmer Focus’ individual growers report that they make 25% to 35% more gross profit farming with Farmer Focus than with their previous companies. They also report that the value of working with Farmer Focus goes far beyond profit. Farmer Focus farmers can reinvest in on-farm innovation while strengthening their communities.

“It is a great honor to be recognized by Fast Company for the work we are doing to build resiliency and equity in the food system, and impact the livelihood of American farmers. As a sixth-generation farmer myself, our model was inspired by my fellow farmers who shared my struggle to make our farms financially viable for the next generation,” said Corwin Heatwole, Farmer Focus founding farmer and CEO. “Our journey began with just 300 chickens. Due to the scaleability of our model, we now partner with over 70 farmers, with over 100 on the waiting list, and our chicken is available in over 2,800 stores. It is unbelievably humbling to me that in addition to impacting the lives of the farmers who partner with us, we are changing what is possible for farmers across the US.”

A panel of preeminent Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 2,997 entries across transportation, education, food, politics, technology, health, social justice, and more. The 2022 awards feature entries from across the globe, from Switzerland to Hong Kong to Australia.

This news is just the most recent validation of Farmer Focus' impact and commitment to its mission. Other noteworthy metrics include:

  • Farmer Focus is the #1 fastest growing organic chicken brand*

  • Farmer Focus is the #1 distributed organic chicken brand*

  • Farmer Focus is the #2 organic chicken brand*

  • The company was recognized by the White House in January 2022, when CEO Corwin Heatwole was invited to join President Biden at a roundtable to discuss competition in the meat industry. During this conversation, he advocated for independent farmers and explained how Farmer Focus is creating a new and equitable business model for the poultry industry.

  • Farmer Focus recieved an Impact Award from Progressive Grocer in recognition of outstanding environmental, social and governance leadership.

  • Farmer Focus’s pre-seasoned organic chicken line earned two NEXTY Awards in September 2021 and was nominated for a third in March 2022. NEXTY Awards are bestowed upon products that display outstanding innovation, inspiration and integrity.

*All data references organic chicken brands in grocery stores over the 52-week period ending 4.17.2022 as indicated by IRI data.

“We are consistently inspired by the novelty and creativity that people are applying to solve some of our society’s most pressing problems, from shelter to the climate crisis. Fast Company relishes its role in amplifying important, innovative work to address big challenges,” said David Lidsky, interim editor-in-chief of Fast Company. “Our journalists have identified some of the most ingenious initiatives to launch since the start of 2021, which we hope will both have a meaningful impact and lead others to join in being part of the solution.”

About the World Changing Ideas Awards: World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company’s major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.

About Farmer Focus
Founded by sixth-generation farmer Corwin Heatwole in 2014, Farmer Focus is the only 100% USDA organic and Humane Certified chicken company with a mission to promote and protect generational family farms. By shifting farm-level decision-making and chicken ownership back to farmers and empowering them to farm the way they know is best, Farmer Focus significantly improves the financial viability of the farm and farmer profit. Available in 2,800 stores throughout the East Coast and Midwest, including major retailers like Publix, Kroger, Harris Teeter and more, Farmer Focus is committed to consistently producing exceedingly delicious, 100% USDA organic and humanely raised chicken that is better for people, the planet and animals.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7583bf3e-965c-4369-82cf-ba805885d25f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b1f78ca8-78bb-427a-890e-849d7204d966

Contact: Molly Antos
Dadascope Communications
farmer-focus@dadascope.com


Recommended Stories

  • The SEC Is Beefing Up Crypto Enforcement. Its Target Is Basically Everything.

    Executives already reeling from rapid-fire probes and enforcement actions brought by the securities regulator just got another thing to worry about.

  • SNAP Usage: Does Wendy’s Accept SNAP EBT Food Stamps?

    Along with McDonald's and Burger King, Wendy's makes up the Big Three of U.S. fast-food burger chains. The Ohio-based company has more than 7,000 restaurants worldwide that serve up its famous square...

  • Mass Casualty Commission Shares Interim Report

    Today, the Mass Casualty Commission ("the Commission") is sharing its interim report. The interim report is a required step in the mandate and marks a significant checkpoint in the Commission's work. The report does not include recommendations or findings to date, as that work is still underway.

  • SEC Crypto Team Getting 20 More Officials in Bid to Crack Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 BillionThe U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is adding 20 more officials to a team dedicated to policing crypto markets, the latest move by Wall Street’s main r

  • A subscription fee for fire service in rural Oklahoma gaslights public outcry

    In Luther, a subscription fee for fire service highlights small department struggles across U.S.

  • SEC to Hire More Crypto Cops to Fight Digital Frauds

    The Securities and Exchange Commission intends to add 20 investigators and litigators as it urges more oversight of the unregulated $1.7 trillion market.

  • If You Drink This Popular Beverage, the FDA Has a Major New Warning for You

    Whether you're a fan of coffee, diet soda, bottled water, or herbal tea, you probably assume that your favorite drinks aren't putting you in harm's way. This sense of security is largely afforded to us by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which protects people from unsafe consumption by regulating food and beverages distributed in the country, among other things. But while we all know there are potential long-term health risks associated with certain beverages, the FDA just sent out a

  • Twitter Says Musk Deal Uncertainty Could Cost Staff, Advertisers

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc.’s $44 billion deal to be acquired by Elon Musk means it risks losing advertisers and employees, who may be concerned about the company’s uncertain future.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26

  • Daily Gold News: Monday, May 2 – Gold Breaks Below $1,900 Again

    Gold is 0.8% lower this morning, as it is trading closer to its last week’s low. What about the other precious metals?

  • TUI says rise in bookings points to sustained recovery

    Holiday group TUI recorded 1.3 million bookings in the past four weeks, chief executive Fritz Joussen told staff in a letter seen by Reuters on Sunday, pointing to a sustained recovery from the pandemic. TUI said earlier this year that summer holiday bookings were approaching pre-COVID levels on pent-up demand, with a steady recovery in Britain since restrictions and testing rules were lifted.

  • Pfizer beats Q1 estimates as COVID vaccine and antiviral boost revenue

    Pfizer Inc. posted better-than-expected first-quarter earnings on Tuesday, boosted by sales of its COVID-19 vaccine and antiviral Paxlovid. The company posted net income of $7.864 billion, or $1.37 a share, for the quarter, up from $4.877 billion, or 86 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $1.62, well ahead of the $1.49 FactSet consensus. Revenue climbed 77% to $25.661 billion from $14.516 billion a year ago, also ahead of the $24.099 billion FactSet con

  • As Expected, FDA Rejects Axsome Therapeutics' Migraine Candidate

    The FDA has issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) to Axsome Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: AXSM) AXS-07 for the acute treatment of migraine. The CRL did not identify or raise any concerns about the clinical efficacy or safety data in the NDA, and the FDA did not request any new clinical trials to support the approval of AXS-07. Related: Axsome Poised To Receive FDA Rejection For Its Migraine Candidate, Shares Fall. The principal reasons given in the CRL relate to chemistry, manufacturing, and con

  • 4 Takeaways From the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting

    CEO Warren Buffett was joined by the company’s three vice chairmen to present to shareholders and answer questions over the course of some five hours on Saturday.

  • DuPont cuts 2022 forecast as higher material costs bite

    The company, once part of the erstwhile chemical giant DowDuPont, has been hard hit by rising costs for raw materials and energy, as well as other inflationary pressures due to global supply chain challenges prompted by the pandemic and now intensified by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Shares of DuPont were down as much as 5.92% at $62 in premarket trading.

  • Pemex Swings to Highest Profit in 18 Years Amid Oil Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Petroleos Mexicanos swung to a first-quarter profit of $6 billion, the highest in at least 18 years, as the company benefited from rallying oil prices and stabilizing crude output. Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsCiti Says Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechDip Buyers Save the Day as Stocks Fin

  • BAYC Metaverse Land Sale Fetches $285M But Investors Paid $176M in Gas Fees Alone

    Yuga Labs debuted its long-awaited Bored Ape Yacht Club metaverse project “Otherside,” generating roughly $285 million in digital land sales, but the Ethereum-based project created some of the highest gas fees in the network’s history – costing investors over $176 million. “The Hash” group discusses speculation that Yuga Labs might refund users the gas fees and how high transaction costs could hinder mass adoption.

  • 7 Asian and Pacific Islander Financial Influencers to Follow

    Amid stagnating wages and rising prices, the financial pros will tell you the same thing: You can’t keep saving and spending the same way you always have if you want…

  • Traders Face Up to Reality as Nasdaq 100 Profit Forecasts Drop

    (Bloomberg) -- Tech bulls are grappling with a new reality: breakneck profit growth is no longer something they can count on.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 BillionAnalysts are becoming more glum on tech earnings

  • Joint Revocable Trust: Estate Planning

    Establishing a joint revocable trust can be an ideal estate planning tool for the benefit of your children, your grandchildren and beyond. Married couples have the possibility of establishing a joint trust instead of simply establishing one in each of … Continue reading → The post Joint Revocable Trust: Estate Planning appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • HSBC Shares Rise in Hong Kong as Top Holder Supports Split

    (Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc shares in Hong Kong rose after it emerged late Friday that the bank’s largest active investor would support a breakup of the lender on the basis that a separate Asia-listed unit would create shareholder value.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in Sp