Farmer Paintings Exhibited to Share the Spirit of the Asian Games Hangzhou 2022

·2 min read

QUZHOU, China, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of The 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 Organizing Committee's efforts to heighten interest in the Games and create an atmosphere where people are encouraged to become engaged in the event, last September, the publicity department of Kecheng District, together with FM99.6, held the China (Yu Dong) Farmer Painting Contest, themed Sharing the Asian Games and Painting the Future. The contest provided an opportunity for farmer-painters across China to create works related to the Games as a tribute to the upcoming event. More than 100 submissions were shortlisted, of which, 19 of the best works were selected and formally donated to The 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 Organizing Committee on the morning of July 26.

At the donation ceremony, Fang Yuan, in his role as a government publicist for Gouxi Township, Kecheng District, handed the 19 paintings to the committee. The drawing in the photo she is holding at the event, Cycling Marathon, describes the lively scene of national participation in sports events amid the atmosphere of the Games. Riders in the painting sporting golden armor are striving to win, reflecting the permanent and unceasing nature of the games' spiritual traditions. Featuring lush green grass and trees, the work used contrasting colors to draw the attention of the viewer. 

From a unique perspective, farmer-painters have integrated their artistic creativity into their own life experiences. In the works, farmers took off their hats, put aside their sickles, put on their hair bands and lace up their sneakers, conveying the vibrant love for sports that continues to live on in rural areas. The works give a clear picture of the splendid landscapes of new villages alongside the famers' aspirations and their good tidings for the Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, in an expression of love and pursuit of a better and healthier lifestyle in line with the national rural revitalization initiative.

Starting from July 26, the 19 paintings will be exhibited at The 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 Organizing Committee for a week, then move into a permanent space after the exhibition to serve as a precious memory of The Asian Games Hangzhou 2022.

 

SOURCE FM99.6

