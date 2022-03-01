U.S. markets close in 5 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,360.48
    -13.46 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,632.56
    -260.04 (-0.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,764.93
    +13.53 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,034.44
    -13.65 (-0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.52
    +6.80 (+7.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,925.80
    +25.10 (+1.32%)
     

  • Silver

    25.00
    +0.64 (+2.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1150
    -0.0073 (-0.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7580
    -0.0810 (-4.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3381
    -0.0040 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8560
    -0.1340 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,925.49
    +3,818.87 (+9.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    992.55
    +15.56 (+1.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,399.24
    -59.01 (-0.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,844.72
    +317.90 (+1.20%)
     

Farmer sentiment rises during commodity price rally; concern over production costs remains

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CME

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. and CHICAGO, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmer sentiment continues to fluctuate month-to-month as the Purdue University/CME Group Ag Economy Barometer rose 6 points to a reading of 125 in February, a mirror image of the previous month. The Index of Current Conditions was down 1 point to a reading of 132, while the Index of Future Expectations improved 10 points to a reading of 122. The Ag Economy Barometer is calculated each month from 400 U.S. agricultural producers' responses to a telephone survey. This month's survey was conducted between February 14-18, 2022, days prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Farm Financial Performance Index remained unchanged in February at a reading of 83. However, the sharp drop in the index, down 27% from late 2021 to 2022, indicates producers expect financial performance in 2022 to be worse than in 2021. The financial index is generated based upon producers' responses to whether they expect their farm's current financial performance to be better than, worse than or about the same as the previous year.

"These survey responses suggest that concerns about the spike in production costs and supply chain issues continue to mostly outweigh the impact of the commodity price rally that's been underway this winter," said James Mintert, the barometer's principal investigator and director of Purdue University's Center for Commercial Agriculture.

Higher input costs have consistently been the number one concern identified by farmers over the past six-months, according to results from the Ag Economy Barometer survey. To gain additional insight into the concerns of producers, this month respondents were provided with a more detailed set of possible responses when answering this question. While a majority still consider input costs as their number one concern (47%), it was followed by lower output prices (16%), environmental policy (13%), farm policy (9%), climate policy (8%), and COVID-19's impact (7%).

Tight machinery inventories continue to be a problem. In February, over 40% of producers stated that low farm machinery inventories are holding back their investment plans. While plans for farm building and grain bin construction were more optimistic this month, 56% still said their plans for new construction are below the previous year.

Thirty-percent of corn and soybean producers say they've had difficulty purchasing crop inputs from their suppliers. In a follow-up question posed to corn and soybean producers who said they experienced difficulty procuring inputs, herbicides are the most problematic input to source followed by fertilizer and farm machinery parts. To learn more about how crop producers are responding to surging fertilizer prices, corn producers were again asked if they plan to change their nitrogen fertilizer application rate in 2022 compared to the rate used in 2021. One-third of corn producers in this month's survey said they plan to use a lower nitrogen application rate this year than in 2021, compared to 37% of corn producers who said they planned to reduce their nitrogen application rate when surveyed in January.

Each winter, the barometer survey asks producers to project their farm's annual growth rate over the next 5 years. In 2022, 53% stated they either had no plans to grow or plan to retire/exit in the next five years, 19% expect their farm's annual growth rate to range from 5-10%, while 18% expect their farm's annual growth rate to be less than 5%.

The need for better broadband coverage in rural areas has been highlighted in several legislative proposals at both the state and national level. The February barometer survey included a question asking respondents to characterize the quality of their farm's internet access. Just three out of ten respondents said they had "high quality" internet access, 41% said "moderate quality," 16% chose "poor quality" on the survey, while 12% stated that they did not have internet access at all. Responses to this question suggest that nearly three out of ten farms in this month's survey are unable to take advantage of many applications and services which require reasonable quality internet access.

Read the full Ag Economy Barometer report at https://purdue.ag/agbarometer. The site also offers additional resources – such as past reports, charts and survey methodology – and a form to sign up for monthly barometer email updates and webinars.

Each month, the Purdue Center for Commercial Agriculture provides a short video analysis of the barometer results, available at https://purdue.ag/barometervideo. For even more information, check out the Purdue Commercial AgCast podcast. It includes a detailed breakdown of each month's barometer, in addition to a discussion of recent agricultural news that affects farmers. Available now at https://purdue.ag/agcast.

The Ag Economy Barometer, Index of Current Conditions and Index of Future Expectations are available on the Bloomberg Terminal under the following ticker symbols: AGECBARO, AGECCURC and AGECFTEX.

About the Purdue University Center for Commercial Agriculture
The Center for Commercial Agriculture was founded in 2011 to provide professional development and educational programs for farmers. Housed within Purdue University's Department of Agricultural Economics, the center's faculty and staff develop and execute research and educational programs that address the different needs of managing in today's business environment.

About CME Group
As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and, E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec and EBS are trademarks of BrokerTec Europe LTD and EBS Group LTD, respectively. Dow Jones, Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and S&P are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and S&P/Dow Jones Indices LLC, as the case may be, and have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Writer: Kami Goodwin, 765-494-6999, kami@purdue.edu
Source: James Mintert, 765-494-7004, jmintert@purdue.edu

Related websites:
Purdue University Center for Commercial Agriculture: http://purdue.edu/commercialag
CME Group: http://www.cmegroup.com/

Photo Caption: Farmer sentiment rises during commodity price rally; concern over production costs remains. (Purdue/CME Group Ag Economy Barometer/James Mintert). https://www.purdue.edu/uns/images/2022/ag-barometer222LO.jpg

CME-G

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/farmer-sentiment-rises-during-commodity-price-rally-concern-over-production-costs-remains-301492715.html

SOURCE CME Group

Recommended Stories

  • Germany jacks up military spending and these 5 companies could be big winners

    Jefferies reveals five winners from a budding race to increase spending on the military in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Lucid Motors misses on earnings, cuts production forecast

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian details the Q4 earnings miss from Lucid Motors as the EV manufacturer forecasts expected supply chain pressures.

  • Patent Ruling Is a Setback for Gene-Editing Firms Tied to Crispr Nobelists

    The decision is a setback for Intellia Therapeutics, Crispr Therapeutics, and Caribou Biosciences, and a win for Editas Medicine and Beam Therapeutics.

  • Why Cruise Line Stocks Dropped Today

    The travel industry had a rough start to the week, with stocks falling across the market. The conflict between Ukraine and Russia continued, and that's at least making investors think twice about owning stocks like cruise lines, which rely on customers and locations all over the world, including places people may not want to visit right now. Carnival (NYSE: CCL) was hardest hit, falling as much as 6.1% in early trading and closing the day down 3.7%.

  • ENDO REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS

    Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) today reported financial results for the fourth-quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2021 and introduced first-quarter 2022 financial guidance.

  • ‘They all promise to help’ but no financial adviser seems to offer what I need. I have two 401ks, Roth accounts and real estate, and want a one-time plan for managing my money myself. Can you help?

    Question: I have read your columns, as well as others discussing how you can hire a financial advisor who can assist with financial planning. In your case, you have an added level of complexity on top of that, as it can also be a challenge to find an adviser who works for an hourly fee, rather than charging, say, a percentage of your assets under management.

  • Why EPAM Systems Is Crashing Today

    The software outfit relies heavily on workers located in the areas most impacted by recent military conflict.

  • Target Hits the Mark, but This Once-Healthy Stock Is Plunging Tuesday

    Stock investors have had to wrestle with an increasingly complex combination of factors affecting markets, as the fallout from measures taken against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine continues to ripple around the world. One bright spot on a gloomy market day was Target (NYSE: TGT), which announced quarterly results that affirmed the ongoing strength of the U.S. consumer economy. Shares of Target soared almost 11% in premarket trading on Tuesday morning.

  • $10 toothpaste? U.S. household goods makers face blowback on price hikes

    Colgate-Palmolive Co CEO Noel Wallace said last week at an industry conference that the household goods maker sees its new Optic White Pro Series toothpaste as the type of premium product "vital" to its ability to raise prices, which will help drive profit growth this year. His remarks come when many consumer products companies are hiking prices as much as they can to offset their own rising costs, a trend that could continue due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, whose economic risks include driving up gasoline prices. So far retailers and consumers seem largely unfazed by higher prices.

  • This Bill Could Give You a $60,000 Tax Deduction

    Americans who rely on the state and local tax (SALT) deduction at tax time may be in luck. A Democratic proposal aims to restore the SALT deduction for taxpayers who make less than $400,000 a year and increase the deduction … Continue reading → The post This Bill Could Give You a $60,000 Tax Deduction appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Could Be Worth Watching

    Let's talk about the popular Lumen Technologies, Inc. ( NYSE:LUMN ). The company's shares saw significant share price...

  • China Shunning Russian Coal With Banks Nervous Over Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese power plants and steelmakers are looking for alternatives to Russian coal after some domestic banks suggested they avoid purchases due to the mounting sanctions being imposed on Moscow. Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldMicrosoft Says Son

  • Why Nordic American Tankers Stock Jumped 26% Today

    Shares of oil tanker owner Nordic American Tankers (NYSE: NAT) jumped by as much as 27.6% in trading on Monday after it was announced that an insider was buying shares. The big news was that on Monday, board of directors member Alexander Hansson -- son of founder and CEO Herbjorn Hansson -- bought 250,000 shares of Nordic American stock for $2.05 per share. Alexander Hansson's purchase came on the heels of the delivery of the company's fourth-quarter earnings report Friday.

  • Microsoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. said Zain Nadella, son of Chief Executive Officer Satya, died Monday morning. He was 26 years old and had been born with cerebral palsy. Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26World’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldThe s

  • Why Norwegian Cruise Line Is a Buy Despite Delayed Profitability

    On a day when Russia invades Ukraine, it pretty much doesn't matter what earnings a company reports; its stock is going to take a hit. The cruise ship operator's stock tumbled 8% at the open on Feb. 24 after the results missed analyst expectations for the fourth quarter. While revenue was substantially higher than a year ago as its 28-ship fleet was back at 70% strength, it reported a much wider-than-anticipated loss as disruptions caused by the rogue waves of the delta and omicron variants of COVID-19 swept over Norwegian.

  • GoodRx Stock Is Plunging to a Record Low. Its Earnings Were That Bad.

    Prescription-drug-referral platform GoodRx is seeing shares dive after the company reported a disappointing fourth quarter and glum outlook.

  • Zoom stock falls despite Q4 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down fourth-quarter earnings for Zoom.

  • Sea Limited Quarterly Results Miss on Earnings, Beat On Revenue

    SE stock fell during premarket action Tuesday as the Singapore-based provider of e-commerce and gaming reported quarterly results.

  • Baidu Stock Jumps Even as Earnings Miss Estimates. Here’s What to Like.

    Baidu, often hailed as China's Google, eked out a revenue beat despite a marked slowdown in its core business. Thank cloud computing and AI.

  • RECONAFRICA ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF C$47.5 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL OFFERING

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced bought deal offering (the "Offering") of units (the "Units") for gross proceeds of C$47,466,250, including the full exercise of the over-allotment option in the amount of C$6,191,250. The Offering was completed by way of a short form prospectus filed in all of the provinces of Canada, except Québec, and the Units wer