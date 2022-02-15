U.S. markets close in 2 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,463.04
    +61.37 (+1.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,972.66
    +406.49 (+1.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,063.78
    +272.86 (+1.98%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,066.37
    +45.58 (+2.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.46
    -4.00 (-4.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,855.40
    -14.00 (-0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    23.36
    -0.49 (-2.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1364
    +0.0055 (+0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0360
    +0.0400 (+2.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3533
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6350
    +0.0850 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,114.30
    +1,614.91 (+3.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.98
    +20.39 (+2.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.92
    +77.33 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,865.19
    -214.40 (-0.79%)
     

Farmers Bankshares, Inc. Announces New Chairman

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • FBVA

WINDSOR, Va., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTC-PINK: FBVA) (the "Company") announces that the Board of Directors elected William A. Gwaltney, Jr. as Chairman of the Farmers Bankshares, Inc. board of directors. Mr. Gwaltney replaces outgoing Chairman Richard J. Holland, Jr. Mr. Gwaltney has served on the board since 1993 and most recently as Vice-Chairman. He has a deep-rooted passion for Farmers Bank, its shareholders, employees and customers.

Farmers Bank Logo (PRNewsfoto/Farmers Bankshares, Inc.)
Farmers Bank Logo (PRNewsfoto/Farmers Bankshares, Inc.)

The board also elected Kent B. Spain as Vice Chairman. Mr. Spain has served as a board member since 2005 and as Chairman of our Corporate Governance Committee. Mr. Spain has an expansive knowledge about the Bank's corporate structure and governance.

The Board and staff appreciate Mr. Holland's years of dedication to the organization and guidance over the past forty years and look forward to working under Mr. Gwaltney, Mr. Spain and the entire board's leadership.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/farmers-bankshares-inc-announces-new-chairman-301482897.html

SOURCE Farmers Bankshares, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) were up by roughly 3.4% as of 1 p.m. ET Monday, after having been up by as much as 4.6% earlier in the session. The big-data specialist's share price gains were apparently driven by CEO Alex Karp's 2022 letter to shareholders, which was published before the market opened. While the letter contained little in the way of detailed company-specific news, Karp laid out some commentary on Palantir's business and the software industry broadly.

  • The Pros and Cons of Investing in AT&T

    With the telephone company in the midst of a turnaround, investors must weigh some key factors before deciding to buy shares.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped Ahead of Earnings

    Semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) got another lift on Tuesday morning when investment bank Piper Sandler predicted -- on the day before fourth-quarter earnings arrive -- that Nvidia will deliver a "significant beat and raise," as StreetInsider.com reported this morning. "Overall, demand [for Nvidia's chips] continues to be strong for gaming given the adoption of RTX GPUs with ray tracing," Piper Sandler said this morning. In short, Piper Sandler is predicting that Nvidia will exceed expectations for 48% quarterly revenue growth and 58% earnings growth in its fourth-quarter report.

  • 2 Wildly Oversold Stocks That Could Explode Higher

    The stock market is often an exercise in reverse psychology. When a stock goes up, investors instinctively want to get a piece of the action. Likewise, when a stock drifts to the bottom, the natural inclination is to run away. But any investor worth their salt knows they need to battle against those natural impulses as the bottom is often the most appealing starting point; because it is from there that the real gains are made. Of course, not any stock lying in the doldrums is worth picking up, t

  • Why Affirm Is a Table-Pounding Buy After Earnings

    The opportunity with Affirm involves a weird Tweet, a tumbling stock, and sensational long-term growth prospects.

  • Here Are The 8 High-Dividend Stocks Everyone Is Racing To Buy

    The race is on to add dividends to stock portfolios. But investors are still being picky in the S&P 500 — and know what they're looking for.

  • Can Novavax Stock Double in 2022?

    Once upon a time, Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) ranked as the hottest COVID-19 vaccine stock around. These days, Novavax is anything but hot. Its shares are down more than 40% so far this year and more than 70% below their 52-week high.

  • Greenlight Capital’s David Einhorn bets against Tesla again

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss David Einhorn shorting Tesla again.

  • If You're an Intel Investor, Here's What I'd Do

    INTC is here to stay but it's a long way from competing effectively against either Nvidia or AMD, or even Taiwan Semiconductor.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: This Is What Berkshire Hathaway Bought And Sold In Q4

    Berkshire Hathaway bought Activision Blizzard before Microsoft swooped in. Not all "Warren Buffett stocks" are actually his picks.

  • Nvidia’s Earnings Could Be a Big Win for Its the Stock. What to Expect.

    Solid performance is expected in the chip maker's gaming and data center businesses when it reports earnings Wednesday.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 9%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    What can we say about 2022? The year is only 6 weeks old, and the markets – which climbed so high in 2021 – are in a correction. The NASDAQ has fallen almost 12% since the start of the year, and the S&P 500 is behind at a net year-to-date loss of 8%. The losses have been broad-based, although tech has been particularly hard hit. The headwinds pushing against the market momentum have come in a cluster. From the supply chain bottlenecks, to increasing shortages of goods, to steadily rising inflati

  • Roblox, a metaverse gaming company, will report earnings today

    Roblox is set to report its Q4 earnings after the bell on Tuesday.

  • 10 Cheap Pharmaceutical Stocks For 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 cheap pharmaceutical stocks for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Cheap Pharmaceutical Stocks For 2022. The pharma industry is in the midst of a fundamental transformation as disruptive technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing become […]

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Bounced Back Today

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a digital entertainment and e-commerce company, were rebounding today after the company's stock fell off a cliff yesterday. Sea Limited is based in Singapore, but Tencent Holdings, a tech giant in China, is a major investor in Sea. The news sent Sea Limited's stock tumbling 17% yesterday.

  • Elon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to Charity

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk gifted almost $6 billion worth of Tesla Inc. stock to charity late last year in one of the largest philanthropic donations in history.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityPutin Seeks Diplomatic Solution Amid ‘Partial’ Troop PullbackPutin Sees Basis for Talks After Scholz Meeting: Ukraine UpdateTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?Sarcasm in Ukraine Roils Markets Swinging Between War, PeaceThe world’s richest man don

  • 5 Leading Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Tech stocks tend to also be closely associated with innovation, disrupting old industries and creating new ones. This allows these technology companies to evolve and grow at an outsized pace for many years (if they have strong management teams and enough opportunity). Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) started as a content delivery network (CDN), a network of servers distributed across the world that helps deliver web content.

  • Resonant's stock skyrockets on heavy volume after Murata's buyout bid for a more than 265% premium

    Shares of Resonant Inc. more than tripled in very active trading Tuesday, after the mobile device software company announced an agreement to be acquired by Murata Electronics North America Inc., which is a subsidiary of Japan-based Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. in a deal that implies a market capitalization for Resonant of about $295.7 million. Resonant's stock skyrocketed 249.6% to pace all gainers, while trading volume spiked up to 10.6 million shares, compared with the full-day average of abo

  • ViacomCBS' (NASDAQ:VIAC) Dividend Will Be US$0.24

    The board of ViacomCBS Inc. ( NASDAQ:VIAC ) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 1st of April, with...

  • When Will Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) Turn A Profit?

    With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Ideanomics, Inc.'s...