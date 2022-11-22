U.S. markets close in 4 hours 27 minutes

Farmers Business Network Releases Farmer2Farmer Session Previews including Climate in Ag Summit with NASA Harvest

Farmer's Business Network, Inc.
·6 min read
Farmer's Business Network, Inc.
Farmer's Business Network, Inc.

On-site Press Briefings Announced Include: New Report on Drought and Mississippi Transport; Farmland Values, New Fertilizer Trial Results; Livestock Management and Precision Ag; The Future of Irrigation; Regenerative Agriculture Financing Programs; December Commodity Outlook

SAN CARLOS, Calif. and CHICAGO, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers Business Network (FBN®), the global AgTech platform and farmer-to-farmer network, today announced that farmer registrations for their Sixth Annual Farmer2Farmer global conference dedicated to driving family farm prosperity have surpassed 3,000 and previewed the three-day schedule of educational sessions, expert presentations, keynote speakers and trade show demonstrations as well as a schedule of on-site news releases and special press briefings at the conference at the CHI Center in Omaha from Dec 6-8.

MEDIA REGISTRATION IS FREE, BUT WILL CLOSE SOON.
Credentialled media can register for Farmer2Farmer at no cost prior to the November 29 deadline USING CODE: F2FMEDIA. Registered members of the press can:

  • Access work space in the FBN Press Center

  • Attend all sessions with breakfast and lunch provided, happy hours, keynote speeches, and media briefings

  • Book advance interviews with selected session leaders and farmers

  • Receive a schedule of news to be announced by FBN and others at the conference

  • Ag reporters from local markets who register up to one week in advance can request local analysis of FBN’s major national report data from FBN Research on the following topics to contextualize major ag news for their state or region: Fertilizer pricing trends and variation; Farmland value trends; Regional impact of Mississippi drought on commodity prices; December yield data

News announcements planned for exclusive release or press briefing at Farmer2Farmer

  • New data analysis from FBN Research on drought and Mississippi Transport and resulting impact on commodity prices and regions

  • New Co-Investment Program for farmers to keep land in the hands of farmers and successive generations

  • Results of FBN’s largest fertilizer field trials for fertilizer that lowers cost per acre while maintaining yield, reduces runoff and increases soil health

  • Major announcement on regenerative agriculture financing option

  • December Commodity Outlook from Chief Economist Kevin McNew

  • Keeping Farm Families Safe: New Approaches to Farm Safety

  • Sustainable Ag Market Trends

  • Managing Stress on the Farm

Selected Farmer2Farmer Conference Sessions Previewed Today

Day 1: FBN University Training Sessions

Livestock University
Cow-Calf, Swine & Dairy, and Feedlot sessions will feature in-depth educational training with expert veterinarians, nutritionists, insurance and precision ag

Farm Finance University
Aimed at helping farmers drive profit potential focusing on risk management in high inflation/interest rate environment, insurance, and farmland insights drawing from the latest research and data from the FBN network.

Climate in Ag Summit with NASA Harvest
With three overarching sessions on themes including “How to Maintain Farm Profitability Despite Weather Volatility” and “How to Prepare Your Operation for a Changing Climate,” the Summit will explore the critical role farmer engagement plays in shaping the frontier of today’s digital agricultural revolution. Featured speakers from NASA Harvest, FBN, farming and ranching operations, and other groups will also discuss how to assess the impacts of climate change on agricultural production and the business case for adopting more data-driven conservation practices across your farming operation without sacrificing long-term profitability.

Day 2: Panels and Presentations

Biologicals: Do They Work? What Farmers Need to Know
While once considered just an option for organics, biologicals are now mainstream in both conventional and organic operations and current fertilizer prices are driving increased interest. This session will offer the latest insights on the state of biologicals and help farmers determine if biological products could help your operation, and highlight which biological products producers are finding success with.

Farm Bill: Show Me the Money
The Farm Bill has been the main policy vehicle for farmers and rural America, but has its impact shifted in light of recent developments? Distinguished farm policy leaders will delve into whether the Farm Bill offers support or potential resolution for critical issues like input pricing, supply chain disruptions, labor and immigration, environmental regulations, and water access.

Balancing Family and Farm: Stress Management Strategies
Farming and ranching can be filled with long hours, social isolation, physical challenges, and economic difficulties. The panel will focus on recognizing the problems stress can cause and strategies to manage them.

Seed Trends for 2023
When it's time to order seed, why are you choosing the seeds you’re purchasing? For most growers, the answer to that question has become quite complex. Featured agronomic speakers discuss which trends and innovations in the seed world they think about heading into the next planting season– from hybrids to traits to treatments.

Financial Management: Cash Flow in a High Interest Rate Environment
As interest rates continue to rise, it’s important to review cash flow and management strategies. Panelists will review short-term operating lines vs. long-term debt strategies and refinancing options in order to secure better rates for long term financial stability.

Implementing & Monetizing Regenerative Ag: Successes and Failures
Conservation practices can have major benefits on the long term health and profitability of your farm. In this session, our featured speakers will honestly discuss both their wins and losses in implementing and monetizing regenerative practices in their operations.

Want to Start Farming? The Most Innovative Strategies from Startup Farmers
Hear from the next generation of farmers about how they leverage online platforms to get started and cement their unique place in farming.

Canadian Market Outlook 2023
A huge 2022 harvest following last year’s drought-induced short crop has produced a record-breaking harvest in Canada. Hear from commodity experts and producer specialists as they share their lessons learned from the rebound harvest of '22, the conditions that will or have already impacted '23, and what producers across the country need to know about next year’s market.

Data Science in Agriculture
What is data science, and how can it benefit your farm? A perennial Farmer2Farmer favorite, this talk has historically helped thousands of producers better understand how to leverage data on their operations. Listen to FBN’s Data Science leaders as they walk through the basics of statistical analysis, the benefits of data-driven decision making, and the insights and tools that FBN has developed to give you a unique advantage in your operation.

ABOUT FBN
Farmers Business Network® (FBN®) is an independent AgTech platform and farmer-to-farmer network with a mission to power the prosperity of family farmers around the world while working towards a sustainable future. Its Farmers First® promise has attracted over 55,000 members to the network with a common goal of helping farmers maximize their farm’s profit potential with data and technology enabled direct-to farmer commerce, community and sustainability offerings. FBN has set out to redefine value and convenience for farmers by helping reduce the cost of production and maximize the value of their crops. The FBN network has grown to cover more than 117 million acres of member farms in the US, Canada, and Australia. Blending the best of Midwestern agricultural roots and Silicon Valley technology, the company has over 900 personnel and principal offices in San Carlos, CA, Chicago, IL, Sioux Falls, SD, a Canadian Headquarters in High River, Alberta, and an Australian Headquarters in Perth with significant warehouse and logistics, remote and field employees across the US, Canada and Australia. To learn more, visit: www.fbn.com

Media Contact
Amy Wolfcale
Head of Corporate Communications and Media Relations
awolfcale@farmersbusinessnetwork.com 
(917) 576 8767


