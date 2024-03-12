Farmer's free-ranging cattle wreak havoc in northeast Iowa community, neighbors say

Wandering loose on Howard County roads, cattle have caused accidents and drawn hundreds of calls to the sheriff's office.

In a corner of far northeastern Iowa, cow chaos reigns.

There have been wrecked vehicles. Damaged crops. Hundreds of calls to the sheriff's office.

“Somebody is going to get killed before it's all said and done,” Mike Freidhof says of the situation he and fellow residents have endured for years.

They're lobbying Howard County officials to force a farmer to corral cattle they say are terrorizing their neighborhood, charging people, devouring and trampling crops and roaming the roads at all hours.

Last month, an Elma woman driving home about 8:40 at night plowed into a massive bull. The 63-year-old driver didn’t see the black animal on the dark road in time to stop, according to the sheriff’s office report on the accident. Her SUV was totaled, the report said. Luckily, she escaped without serious injuries, neighbors said.

A sheriff's deputy shot and killed the injured bull, owned by Michael F. Hastings, who lives five miles east of Elma, a town of about 500 that's roughly 60 miles north of Waterloo-Cedar Falls.

The Des Register was unsuccessful in its efforts to reach Hastings for comment on his neighbors’ complaints or the accident, which occurred about a mile from his home.

Northeast Iowa residents say cattle owned by neighbor Michael F. Hastings frequently roam their neighborhood. The cattle, here loose in a neighbor's field, damage crops and are often aggressive, charging residents, they say.

About a year ago, Howard County supervisors hired a company to erect a fence around part of Hastings’ property on Key Avenue, a $63,765 expense that officials are charging to Hastings’ property taxes.

But a fence on two sides of a four-sided property has done little to keep Hastings’ roughly 30 cattle from wandering, neighbors say.

Their frustration is mounting. Some have killed cattle that strayed onto their land, concerned about their family’s safety, said James Frantzen, who lives about a mile from Hastings.

The cattle, many of which are bulls, walk through fences that are in disrepair, he said. And they're aggressive.

“It’s a public safety issue,” said Frantzen, recounting how loose cattle have charged his truck as he drives to work.

“You can’t walk on Key Avenue,” he said. “We should have a safe environment to live in.”

2020 document says sheriff was called 150 times in nine years over roaming cattle

A cow wanders into the road in the darkness in Howard County.

Howard County Sheriff Tim Beckman said in an email his office has received “numerous complaints” about Hastings’ loose cattle. Beckman declined to say more, pending possible county litigation. Howard County Attorney Kevin Schoeberl also declined to comment.

Joe Pisney, chairman of the Howard County Board of Supervisors, said the sheriff’s office is called to the area two or three times a month.

A 2020 application for a search warrant to check on the health of Hastings’ cattle said the sheriff’s office had been called to the area 150 times over nine years, including nine times that September alone.

A deputy wrote in the warrant request that he thought the cattle were “breaching the fences” due to the lack of food, given the pasture’s shorn grass. A judge granted the warrant, enabling then-Sheriff Mike Miner to take a veterinarian to examine the cattle.

The cattle did not “meet the neglect standard,” Pisney said. Neighbors say that Hastings has hay bales occasionally delivered to his farm.

“We can’t just take his cattle,” Pisney said, adding that Hastings “has rights as well.”

Frantzen and Chad Buckley, whose father lives and farms south of Hastings, said they, too, believe the cattle are looking for food and water. The cattle drink from a creek that runs through Hastings’ property, but it freezes during the winter, Buckley said. And it can run dry during drought, which has been at extreme levels in Howard County since last August.

Frantzen and Buckley said Hastings brings buckets of water to the cattle. And Hastings has told officials the cattle get water by eating snow and ice during the winter. “That’s not sufficient for animals that large,” Buckley said. “An average cow will drink at least 10 gallons of water a day.

“You can't tell me he’s pouring 300-plus gallons into little buckets to try and meet the requirements for these animals,” he said.

Iowa fence law dating back almost two centuries isn't much help

Pisney said he shares many of the concerns that Hastings’ neighbors have.

Last month, the supervisors asked Schoeberl to investigate ways to force Hastings to maintain fencing to contain his cattle. But that will take time, Pisney said. “We’re hamstrung.”

Frantzen and Buckley say Iowa’s fence law fails to address the difficulties the neighbors face. The 1850s law is “too vague” when it comes to regulations for containing livestock, Frantzen said.. "State laws just aren't helping us."

While Schoeberl declined to comment, it appears the county used the state's law addressing trespass by stray animals to build the partial fencing around part of Hastings' property.

Iowans on whose land livestock trespasses three times or more within a year may ask the owner to erect or maintain fencing. If no action is taken within a month, neighbors can turn to local officials.

“We call it three strikes and you’re out,” said Kristine Tidgren, director of the Iowa State University agricultural law center.

An Elma woman's SUV is a total loss after a collision with a loose bull on a Howard County road.

The law acknowledges that sometimes livestock can find a way through fencing. “Every once in a while, you’ll have a bull that’s a Houdini,” Tidgren said. But there’s a “duty of care” not to put others at risk, she said.

Livestock owners may need to make hard decisions if the animals can’t be contained. The law asks “what would a careful and prudent farmer do?” Tidgren said.

Brian Waddingham, executive director of the Coalition to Support Iowa's Farmers, said repeated instances of roaming cows are rare.

"Cattle are worth a lot of money, so you want to do everything you can to keep them safe and protected," said Waddingham, whose group works with farmers and community members to address concerns about livestock operations. "This is a situation I don't normally run across."

Frantzen said his neighbors would gladly help Hastings round up cattle if it happened occasionally. But it's a daily occurrence, he said.

"The cattle are so wild, there's no such thing as chasing them back," he said, adding that neighbors have tried talking to Hastings about the problem over several years.

Pisney said the trustees of the township where Hastings lives turned to the county supervisors to pay for the upfront fence costs. An adjacent landowner to Hastings also is sharing the cost for a small east-west fence the county had built.

“We’ve put in as much fencing as we legally can,” Pisney said. “We’d love to fix the problem overnight, but we just can’t.”

Those who shoot straying cattle taking a risk

State law requires that the owner of straying livestock pay for damages their animals cause.

Schoeberl, the county attorney, represented an Oklahoma man in 2020 who also ran into one of Hastings’ cows. The truck driver sued Hastings for medical costs, lost wages and other damages. About a year later, Schoeberl's client dropped the suit.

Vicki Cartwright, the driver who hit Hastings' bull last month, couldn't be reached for comment.

Buckley said Hastings’ cattle ate and trampled about $20,000 of his father’s corn and soybeans in 2022. “When you see the cattle in the spring and summer, they've got juicy, growing crops in their neighbors' fields, so they look pretty healthy,” he said.

He and his father put up an electric fence at the corner of a field that Hastings’ cattle routinely enter, but It’s done little to stop the animals. Buckley said it just takes them a little longer to get into the field.

Buckley said the family is considering seeking damages in small claims court, but he's unsure whether they would recover any money.

Last month, Iowa’s Department of Revenue won the right to garnish payments from a Chickasaw County farmer who rents Hastings' farmland. The state seeks about $18,000 for three years of back taxes from Hastings.

Crops trampled by wandering cattle in Howard County.

It's not just neighbors and motorists who have run into difficulty.

Buckley said a Howard County sheriff deputy was called to a nearby hog confinement about a year ago, where a bull was threatening workers. The deputy had to shoot the animal, which neighbors said was attracted to feed at the facility.

Neighbors walk a fine line if they shoot Hastings' livestock, said Jennifer Zwagerman, Drake University’s agricultural law center executive director. “If you truly fear there's danger to yourself or others, then you have a right to protect yourself,” Zwagerman said.

Residents shouldn’t shoot the animals because they’re concerned about property damage, though, she said. “Being loose is generally not enough,” she said.

Frantzen said neighbors won't let their children or grandchildren play outside because of the loose cattle, which can weigh up to 1,500 pounds. Freidhof put up an electric fence to keep Hastings' cattle from his yard. He won't approach the cattle on foot, instead using a small tractor to chase them away from his property.

"They'll chase after you. ... They can be mean," said Freidhof, who once picked up 20 pails' worth of manure from his yard before erecting the fence.

Neighbors who have destroyed the animals report it to the sheriff and have them removed.

"It's a crazy situation, but we're trying to play by the rules," said Buckley, who's concerned the cattle could cause more accidents or hurt residents. "Everything is moving in the wrong direction."

Donnelle Eller covers agriculture, the environment and energy for the Register. Reach her at deller@registermedia.com or 515-284-8457.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Roaming cattle cause car accidents, terrorize Iowa neighbors, they say