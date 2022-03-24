Farmers Insurance® Assisting Customers Impacted by Severe Storms and Tornadoes in Multiple Southern States
WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a multi-day storm system that caused high winds, heavy rainfall, and tornadoes in Texas and continued to move over portions of the Southern United States, Farmers Insurance is responding to help affected customers with claims.
Customers who have sustained damage as a result of the storms can file claims by:
Visiting Farmers.com or Foremost.com
Calling their agents
Using the Farmers® mobile app. through their smartphones or tablets
Texting REPORTCLAIM to 29141
Calling the 24-hour claim center:
For more information about Farmers Insurance and its catastrophe response efforts, visit https://www.farmers.com/catastrophe/.
About Farmers Insurance
"Farmers Insurance®" and "Farmers®" are tradenames for a group of insurers providing insurance for automobiles, homes, and small businesses and a wide range of other insurance and financial services products. For more information about Farmers Insurance, visit Farmers.com or follow Farmers on Twitter @WeAreFarmers, on Instagram @ThisIsFarmers and Facebook.com/FarmersInsurance.
