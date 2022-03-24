Farmers Insurance® Assisting Customers Impacted by Severe Storms and Tornadoes in Multiple Southern States

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a multi-day storm system that caused high winds, heavy rainfall, and tornadoes in Texas and continued to move over portions of the Southern United States, Farmers Insurance is responding to help affected customers with claims.

Customers who have sustained damage as a result of the storms can file claims by:

Visiting Farmers.com or Foremost.com

Calling their agents

Using the Farmers ® mobile app. through their smartphones or tablets

Texting REPORTCLAIM to 29141

Calling the 24-hour claim center:

For more information about Farmers Insurance and its catastrophe response efforts, visit https://www.farmers.com/catastrophe/.

