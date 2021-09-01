U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,525.50
    +4.25 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,306.00
    +16.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,629.50
    +20.25 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,289.30
    +2.70 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.17
    -0.42 (-0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.80
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    24.20
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1850
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3020
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • Vix

    16.11
    -0.37 (-2.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3777
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0230
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,936.39
    +1,731.89 (+3.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,284.94
    +71.78 (+5.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,149.84
    +30.14 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,451.02
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Farmers Insurance® Deploys Resources to Assist Customers Affected by Hurricane Ida

·2 min read

State-of-the-art Mobile Claims Center (MCC) arrives in Baton Rouge to help customers with claims, and also offer telephone and internet access to residents in need

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following widespread damage caused by Hurricane Ida, which moved through Louisiana, Mississippi and other communities along the Gulf Coast, Farmers Insurance® has deployed members of its specially-trained catastrophe claims team, along with one of its Mobile Claims Centers, to provide front-line claims assistance to customers impacted by the hurricane.

Farmers Insurance Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Farmers Insurance)
Farmers Insurance Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Farmers Insurance)

Customers who have sustained damage as a result of the hurricane and accompanying severe weather can file a claim by:

  • Visiting the Mobile Claims Center relief site location at:
    Lowe's
    1777 Millerville Rd
    Baton Rouge, LA 70816
    Hours: 8 a.m. CT5 p.m. CT

  • Visiting Farmers.com, Foremost.com or BristolWest.com.

  • Calling their agent.

  • Using the Farmers or Bristol West Mobile App through their smartphone or tablet.

  • Texting REPORTCLAIM to 29141.

  • Or by calling the 24-hour claims center:

To help reduce the spread of COVID-19, and to make the process easier for customers, Farmers Insurance is offering a number of digital-first solutions for processing claims. Customers who file a claim will be able to work directly with a specially-trained claims professional to guide them through the claims process. Customers can visit farmers.com/catastrophe for updates.

Farmers also offers the following tips to help residents after a storm:

  • Listen to authorities: Make sure to get the "all clear" before returning home.

  • Avoid flood waters: Six inches of moving water can knock you down. One foot of fast-moving water can sweep your car away.

  • Even still water is dangerous: Pools of water can be electrified from underground or downed power lines.

  • Take inventory: Inspect your home and take any pictures of damage that occurred. Stay out of your home if you smell gas, notice fire damage, or if any floodwater remains.

About Farmers Insurance
"Farmers Insurance®" and "Farmers®" are tradenames for a group of insurers providing insurance for automobiles, homes and small businesses and a wide range of other insurance and financial services products. For more information about Farmers Insurance, visit Farmers.com, follow on Twitter @WeAreFarmers, Instagram @ThisIsFarmers or follow on Facebook.com/FarmersInsurance.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/farmers-insurance-deploys-resources-to-assist-customers-affected-by-hurricane-ida-301367956.html

SOURCE Farmers Insurance

Recommended Stories

  • Corn Crashes as Hurricane Ida Devastates Busiest U.S. Export Hub

    (Bloomberg) -- Corn prices in Chicago sank to a seven-week low as broken grain elevators and power outages in the U.S.’s busiest agricultural port raised concerns about grain supplies with nowhere to go.Hurricane Ida left more than 1 million homes and businesses without electricity in southern Louisiana and also shuttered export terminals in New Orleans. Food supply chains were already under severe pressure amid the pandemic, with shortages of everything from packaging to truck drivers.The U.S.

  • Coca-Cola's and Microsoft's Latest Gamble: A Giant CO2 Vacuum Cleaner

    A Swiss startup has created a giant vacuum cleaner to capture carbon dioxide from the air, helping companies offset their emissions. WSJ visits the facility to see how it traps the gas for sale to clients like Coca-Cola, which uses it in fizzy drinks. Composite: Clément Bürge

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Trillion-Dollar Infrastructure Bill Moves Forward?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Cathie Wood Should Like These Energy Storage Names Even More Than Tesla

    Energy storage has long been a high-potential industry as the cost of batteries and other technologies fall rapidly and new intermittent electricity sources like wind and solar proliferate on the grid. As this industry evolves, there are multiple ways to invest in this growing segment of renewable energy stocks, including with a company like Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). As an early investor in innovative technologies, including energy storage, ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood counts Tesla as a top holding in her ARK Innovation ETF.

  • Rolex watch shortage is a 'perfect storm'

    “It’s really a perfect storm,” Wind Vintage Founder Eric Wind says on the shortage of Rolexes and high-end watches.

  • Hurricane Ida: Before and after images reveal devastation

    Aerial photographs reveal damage and flooding in parts of Louisiana following Hurricane Ida.

  • Crop-Trade Routes Altered as Ida Disrupts U.S. Exports

    (Bloomberg) -- Hurricane Ida’s lingering impacts to the busiest U.S. agricultural port is showing early signs of altering crop-trading routes.China soybean importers began shifting orders to agricultural powerhouse Brazil for a shipment in October -- during the U.S. harvest when American supplies are the biggest -- after Ida damaged a key export terminal and left others without power.“Buyers haven’t had many options to get soybeans after Ida,” said Eduardo Vanin, an analyst at brokerage Agrinves

  • Video shows rescue workers saving cow stuck in tree in wake of Hurricane Ida

    Cow is safe after being rescued in Hurricane Ida clear up

  • Crews save California town near Lake Tahoe; wildfire rages on

    SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (Reuters) -South Lake Tahoe stood smoke-filled and largely deserted on Wednesday after crews fought back a huge wildfire, leaving the California resort town unscathed as the flames raged toward Nevada. "We steered the fire away" from South Lake Tahoe, Jason Hunter, a spokesman for the Caldor incident command, told Reuters by telephone.

  • Tropical Storm Larry forms and is forecast to be a major hurricane, far from the U.S.

    Tropical Storm Larry has formed in in the eastern Atlantic and is forecast to turn into a major hurricane, possibly a Category 3, as it moves across the open waters far from land.

  • Allstate on Hurricane Ida damage

    Allstate EVP Eric Brandt on the insurer's exposure to Hurricane Ida and what the company's agents are seeing on the ground.

  • As Caldor fire rages, beloved Echo Lake hideaway hangs in the balance

    There were no resources to spare for the lake cabins, which can't be accessed by road.

  • Massive Caldor Fire closes in on Lake Tahoe area

    Fire crews continue working to try to stop flames from engulfing the area surrounding Lake Tahoe. Residents have evacuated South Lake Tahoe and CBS News correspondent Carter Evans is there with the latest details.

  • Louisiana man's personal levee no match for Ida's fury

    Flooded out by Hurricane Katrina, Roy Comardelle wasn't going to let another hurricane beat him. Comardelle thought he was winning against Hurricane Ida until the Category 4 winds at its heart battered his house and sent water spilling over the grassy walls of his handmade levee, which includes a pump and a homemade flood gate for the driveway. As he worked, Comardelle couldn't help but wonder when he might be able to get back out on the water to make a living catching crabs.

  • Bears roam free in empty South Lake Tahoe amid wildfire evacuations

    The California resort town is bereft of people as the Caldor Fire approaches. Bears, who are often spotted in the area, have made themselves at home outside convenience stores, around garbage cans and elsewhere.

  • U.S. Gulf Oil Industry Studying Ida’s Damage Days After Storm

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil’s entire chain of providers, from explorers in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico to refineries along the coast, are now three days into assessing operations after the passage of Hurricane Ida.It could be quite some time before a full extent of the damage is known, with access to many facilities along the Louisiana coast still severely limited. Crews have been able to make aerial surveys, but roads are largely impassable due to high water and downed trees.At least 2 million barrels a day

  • Ida flooding shuts down East Market Street in York, Pa.

    Flooding from Ida has shut down East Market Street at I-83 in York.

  • Apparent miles-long slick seen in photos near offshore oil rig after Ida hit

    Photos show what appears to be a miles long oil slick near an offshore rig in the Gulf of Mexico after Hurricane Ida, according to aerial survey imagery released Wednesday by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and reviewed by The Associated Press.

  • Corn, Soy Slide Further as Storm Damage Hobbles U.S. Export Flow

    (Bloomberg) -- Soybeans declined for a fifth day and corn prices fell to a seven-week low as U.S. exports face obstacles after a storm tore through the nation’s busiest agricultural port.Hurricane Ida, which ripped through Louisiana over the weekend, has left behind broken grain elevators, widespread power outages and shuttered export terminals in New Orleans. With shipping stalled in a region that accounts for about two-thirds of U.S. grain and soy exports, there’s concern supply could get back

  • Damage Surveyed in Grand Isle in Wake of Hurricane Ida

    Hurricane Ida bore down on Grand Isle, Louisiana, on Sunday, August 29, bringing strong winds and life-threatening flooding that caused damage around coastal Louisiana.Footage by Josh D Welch shows splintered docks and overturned equipment in Grand Isle, as seen on Tuesday morning, August 31, by which time Ida, weakened to a depression, had moved north.Welch rode out the storm on a barge Sunday and spent the time afterwards documenting flooding and damage in the coastal community.Hundreds of thousands of customers remained without power on Tuesday across Louisiana and Mississippi. Four deaths were attributed to the storm, but officials expected this number to rise. Credit: Josh D Welch via Storyful