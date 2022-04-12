U.S. markets close in 4 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,450.84
    +38.31 (+0.87%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,550.74
    +242.66 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,578.93
    +166.97 (+1.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,017.95
    +37.62 (+1.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.31
    +7.02 (+7.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,977.90
    +29.70 (+1.52%)
     

  • Silver

    25.81
    +0.82 (+3.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0858
    -0.0028 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7000
    -0.0800 (-2.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3034
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.1940
    -0.1910 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,317.99
    -542.66 (-1.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    945.18
    +17.68 (+1.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,576.66
    -41.65 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,334.98
    -486.54 (-1.81%)
     

Farmers Insurance® is named one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2022 by Great Place to Work®

·5 min read

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine have honored Farmers Insurance® as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in 2022, the fourth consecutive year Farmers® has been named to the prestigious list. The Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® award is based on analysis of survey responses from more than 4.5 million current U.S. employees.

Farmers Insurance Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Farmers Insurance)
Farmers Insurance Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Farmers Insurance)

"At Farmers, we recognize the importance of creating an inclusive environment that champions and empowers people to thrive in their roles," said Mark Welch, chief people & diversity officer for Farmers Insurance. "As a leading national employer, we're honored our efforts have been recognized by Fortune and Great Place to Work as we continue to foster an engaging and rewarding workplace."

Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience regardless of role.

Farmers employees can enjoy a variety of benefits, including:

  • Competitive 401(k): Eligible employees can plan for the future by participating in Farmers 401(k) Savings Plan immediately. The organization matches contributions dollar for dollar, up to 6% of employees' eligible pay, and the Farmers match is vested immediately. Additionally, Farmers makes an automatic 4% base contribution to the 401(k) Savings Plan based on eligible pay, which has a three-year vesting period and is in addition to Farmers match amount.

  • Family-friendly benefits: Farmers provides 10 weeks of 100 percent paid leave for parents to care for and bond with a new child. The policy extends to eligible employees who become a parent following a birth, surrogacy, or legal adoption (17 or younger).

  • Time to recharge: Farmers promotes a healthy work/life balance allowing for time to relax, recharge and spend time with family and friends. Eligible employees are provided 19-34 paid days off per year depending on their tenure with the organization.

  • Focus on health and wellbeing: Farmers offers a comprehensive benefits package, including medical, dental, vision, health savings and flexible spending accounts, life and AD&D insurance, short- and long-term disability, and wellness programs. All employees have access to telemedicine services for general and behavior health concerns and free counseling sessions and other mental health resources through the Employee Assistance Program. Farmers provides employees with a subscription to Headspace, a guided meditation app that provides tools to improve mental health, address parenting concerns, promote financial wellness and provide information to employees on other relevant topics.

  • Ways to give back: Farmers helps employees make a difference through Farmers-sponsored volunteer activities. The Farmers Family Fund, which is funded through employee donations, is a resource for Farmers employees who experience significant financial hardship.

  • Opportunities to grow professionally: Farmers invests in employees' professional development with training opportunities through the University of Farmers, and on-the-job learning and mentorship opportunities. The Farmers Tuition Assistance program can help eligible employees reach educational goals.

  • Annual employee bonus: Eligible employees can receive a bonus for their work linked to individual and business performance.

"Best Companies' leadership has never been more necessary," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work®. "As workers struggle with the Great Resignation, burnout and covid disruptions, these exceptional companies offer workplace experiences as strong as prior to the pandemic. These companies get that 'place' is wherever their employees are sitting or standing, and they are committed to make that place equitable, safe and productive. Their commitment to genuinely care for their people through trust, inclusion, purpose and meaningful flexibility for life circumstances goes beyond surface-level perks and is a model for the market to follow."

For more information or to explore open positions at Farmers Insurance, please visit farmers.com/careers/corporate/.

About Farmers Insurance
"Farmers Insurance®" and "Farmers®" are tradenames for a group of insurers providing insurance for automobiles, homes and small businesses and a wide range of other insurance and financial services products. For more information about Farmers Insurance, visit Farmers.com, follow on Twitter @WeAreFarmers, Instagram @ThisIsFarmers and @WeAreFarmers or follow on Facebook.com/FarmersInsurance.

About the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For
Great Place to Work® selected the 100 Best Companies to Work For by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 4.5 million U.S. employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations that have at least 1,000 U.S. employees. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Read the full methodology.

To get on this list next year, start here.

About Great Place to Work®
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Contact:

External Communications


Farmers Insurance


818-965-0007


reporterhotline@farmersinsurance.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/farmers-insurance-is-named-one-of-the-fortune-100-best-companies-to-work-for-in-2022-by-great-place-to-work-301523944.html

SOURCE Farmers Insurance

Recommended Stories

  • ‘It put everyone in a weird position’: Our waitress said a 20% service fee was added to cover benefits and health insurance, but that it was not a tip. Is this normal?

    ‘No one would have flinched if our meal was just $3 more, but the way it was broken out was just weird and struck us the wrong way.’

  • Warner Bros. Discovery starts trading on Nasdaq following AT&T-Discovery deal

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal details the Warner-Discovery merger, what subsidiary channels and content are included under this umbrella, and WarnerMedia-Discovery's stock debut.

  • Singapore’s Zilingo Is Said to Suspend CEO Amid Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- Zilingo Pte, one of Singapore’s highest-profile startups, has suspended Chief Executive Officer Ankiti Bose after an effort to raise new funding led to questions about the company’s accounting, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsMultiple People Shot at Brooklyn’s 36th Street Subway StationEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions F

  • Novartis to cut thousands of jobs in global revamp - paper

    Swiss drugmaker Novartis will cut thousands of jobs worldwide as it combines its pharma and oncology businesses in a reorganisation announced last week, Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed company sources. More than 100 jobs could also disappear at Novartis's Swiss sites in Rotkreuz and Basel, the paper reported. Contacted by Reuters, a Novartis spokesperson said efficiencies would come through leaner structures and would "inevitably lead to roles being impacted", but it was too early to give specific numbers.

  • Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age

    A recent study from the career experts Zety says that 40% of respondents fear retirement more than death. And almost nine in 10 responded that their biggest retirement fear is not having enough income. For married couples, planning retirement for two people can … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Applied Materials has big plans for its Fremont footprint

    The publicly traded Santa Clara company leased 210,000 square feet of space in Fremont last year. Now its plans for the site are coming into focus.

  • UPS wants to ship packages in the metaverse

    UPS seems to be exploring ways to connect its metaverse experience with items and rewards that customers can claim in real life.

  • Shopify, Alphabet, Amazon, and Tesla Stocks Are Splitting -- Which Ones Are the Best Buys?

    Shopify is on a "100 year mission to make commerce better for everyone." Shopify's software suite helps aspiring entrepreneurs, small businesses, and fast-growing retail brands manage their sales online and via traditional in-person channels.

  • Saudi Arabia leads OPEC decision to drop IEA data as US ties fray

    A decision driven by Saudi Arabia that OPEC+ should stop using oil data from the West's energy watchdog reflected concern about U.S. influence on the figures, sources close to the matter said, adding to strain on ties between Riyadh and Washington. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, a group referred to as OPEC+, has so far ignored Western calls to increase output to try to lower oil prices of around $100 a barrel. The issue is delicate as expensive energy, in part because of Russia's war with Ukraine, has stoked inflation and as U.S. President Joe Biden faces pressure to lower record U.S. gasoline prices ahead of mid-term elections in November.

  • J.P.Morgan slaps 'sell' rating on Rolls-Royce, shares drop

    Lowering the stock to "underweight" from "equal-weight" in its first rating change since March last year, the U.S. bank said Rolls-Royce's move implied weak confidence in the company's biggest unit and could raise execution risks in the coming years. After being floored by the COVID-driven collapse in air travel in 2020, Rolls-Royce has tried to repair its balance sheet by cutting more than 1 billion pounds ($1.30 billion) in costs and said recently that it expected to be modestly cash flow positive for 2022 as airline customers fly again. The company has also sharpened its focus on developing less carbon-intensive hybrid, electric or hydrogen-powered engine options, which could eventually replace traditional engines.

  • EV industry: Tesla, Nio see production slump amid China lockdowns

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian explains how Chinese COVID lockdowns are impacting EV production and sales, in addition to talking about the New York Auto Show's return.

  • Natural Gas Is Flying High Even as Oil’s Rally Stalls

    Oil prices have faded, and are now nearly back to where they traded before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The dynamic has had a major impact on stocks, with natural gas producers outperforming companies that produce more oil. In the past month, Exxon Mobil (ticker: XOM) is down 0.7% and ConocoPhillips (COP) has traded flat, while natural gas producer EQT (EQT) is up 45% and Southwestern Energy (SWN) has risen 44%.

  • What Does It Mean to Be Mass Affluent?

    Households are often divided by consumption and wealth levels so marketers and businesses can better understand their spending habits. Certain segments exhibit specific behaviors that, when identified, allow businesses to serve their needs in a more personalized manner. According to … Continue reading → The post What Does It Mean to Be Mass Affluent? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Larry Fink is only half-right about globalization’s end. A new era of world trade is here and it will create U.S. jobs

    When Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his war against Ukraine, most observers predicted the conflict would end quickly with a Russian flag flying over Kyiv. Just as projections about the conflict have been exaggerated, so too are those forecasting the demise of globalization as an after-effect. In his annual letter to shareholders, BlackRock (BLK) CEO Larry Fink declared the invasion, “put an end to the globalization we have experienced over the last three decades.”

  • Cisco tops Fortune's best places to work. Salesforce, Nvidia in top 10

    The magazine praised Cisco's commitment to its employees as they return to work. The company topped last year's list, too.

  • You Could Be Doing More to Limit Taxes in Retirement

    A common approach to retirement income relies on withdrawing money from taxable accounts first, followed by 401(k)s and IRAs, and lastly, Roth accounts. Conventional wisdom holds that withdrawing money from taxable accounts first allows a retiree's 401(k) assets to continue … Continue reading → The post You Could Be Doing More to Limit Taxes in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Taiwan iPhone maker Pegatron suspends operations at two China plants

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's Pegatron Corp, which assembles iPhones for Apple Inc, said on Tuesday it had suspended operations at its Shanghai and Kunshan plants in China due to the government's strict COVID-19 protocols. China has put Shanghai under a tight lockdown since late March and neighbouring Kunshan has also tightened curbs to control the country's biggest COVID-19 outbreak since the coronavirus was discovered in late 2019 in the city of Wuhan.

  • The Near-500% Rally in Lithium Is Showing Cracks in China

    (Bloomberg) -- Lithium is showing signs of losing momentum -- at least in China -- after a powerful rally that carried prices to what Elon Musk called “insane levels”.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsMultiple People Shot at Brooklyn’s 36th Street Subway StationEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions Fail to Sway PutinU.S. Inflation Quickens to 8.5%, Ratcheting Up Pressure on FedChinese

  • Oil rises on OPEC warning and easing of Shanghai COVID curbs

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices climbed on Tuesday as Shanghai's relaxation of some COVID-19 restrictions eased concerns about Chinese demand and as OPEC warned it would be impossible to replace potential supply losses from Russia. Brent crude futures rose by $5.51, or 5.6%, to $103.99 a barrel by 1343 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate was up $5.12, or 5.4%, at $99.41. Shanghai said on Monday that more than 7,000 residential units had been classified as lower-risk areas after reporting no new infections for 14 days and districts have since been announcing which compounds can be opened up.

  • Starbucks Competitors: Top 3 Starbucks Rivals

    Starbucks has experienced phenomenal growth and success. Learn more about Starbucks competitors and where the company stands in relation to them.