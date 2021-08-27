U.S. markets closed

Farmers Insurance® Ready to Assist Customers Impacted by Hurricane Ida; Offers Preparation Tips for Residents in Path of Storm

·3 min read

The insurer is closely monitoring weather systems as Hurricane Ida appears to strengthen prior to a projected landfall in Louisiana

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As Hurricane Ida heads toward Louisiana, Farmers Insurance® has begun to ready its Catastrophe Response Team to assist impacted customers.

Farmers Insurance Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Farmers Insurance)
Farmers Insurance Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Farmers Insurance)

Farmers® urges those in or near the path of the hurricane to listen closely to the National Weather Service, heed the warnings of local authorities in their area and follow mandatory evacuation orders.

Customers in the area who have damage from the storm can file a claim by:

  • Visiting Farmers.com or Foremost.com.

  • Calling their agent.

  • Using the Farmers Mobile App through their smartphone or tablet.

  • Texting REPORTCLAIM to 29141.

  • Or by calling the 24-hour claims center:

To help reduce the spread of COVID-19, and to make the process easier for customers, Farmers Insurance is offering a number of digital-first solutions for processing claims. Customers who file a claim will be able to work directly with a specially-trained claims professional to guide them through the claims process. Visit farmers.com/catastrophe for updates.

Farmers also offers the following tips to consider to help residents prepare:

  • Make a plan: Prepare an emergency kit and make a communication plan. Creating a family communication plan is helpful for knowing where you will take shelter, how you will use escape routes from your home and neighborhood, where your emergency meeting place will be and deciding how you will communicate with one another if separated.

  • Don't wait – evacuate: If instructed to or considering evacuation, act quickly. Flooding is likely during a hurricane and potential evacuation routes could be affected.

  • Unplug: Unplug devices and appliances like TVs, computers, microwaves and stoves. Widespread power outages are possible and can last weeks. As the storm passes, power surges could cause serious damage to your electronics.

  • Try to save the food: Unless advised to turn off utilities by local authorities, keep the refrigerator plugged in and on the lowest temperature setting possible to help prevent food loss if there is a power outage. If evacuating, and if you have time, it's a good idea to take everything out and move it to the evacuation location.

  • Utilities: If ordered to do so, or planning to evacuate, turn off the utilities (water, gas and electricity).

  • Don't go outside: Stay indoors, away from windows and glass doors while the storm passes. Close all internal doors and lock external doors. According to IBHS (Institute for Business and Home Safety), during the height of the storm seek shelter in an interior room, closet or hallway on the lowest level of the home. If in a high-rise, seek shelter below the 10th floor of the building.

  • Plan ahead for pets: Create an emergency kit for pets, including a leash, 2-3 weeks supply of food, water and litter, medication or prescription refills, and bedding or toys to help keep them calm.

More information on what to do and consider before, during and after a hurricane is available at www.farmers.com/prepare.

About Farmers Insurance
"Farmers Insurance®" and "Farmers®" are tradenames for a group of insurers providing insurance for automobiles, homes and small businesses and a wide range of other insurance and financial services products. Farmers Insurance Exchange®, the largest of the three primary insurers that make up Farmers Insurance, is recognized as one of the largest U.S. companies on the 2021 Fortune 500 list.

For more information about Farmers Insurance, visit Farmers.com, Twitter.com/WeAreFarmers, Instagram.com/ThisIsFarmers or Facebook.com/FarmersInsurance.

Contact:

External Communications


Farmers Insurance


818-965-0007


reporterhotline@farmersinsurance.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/farmers-insurance-ready-to-assist-customers-impacted-by-hurricane-ida-offers-preparation-tips-for-residents-in-path-of-storm-301364669.html

SOURCE Farmers Insurance

