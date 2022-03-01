Farmers & Mechanics Implements insured.io

insured.io

New customer engagement platform streamlines and improves the customer journey

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- insured.io, a provider of cloud-based, customer engagement solutions for the insurance industry, is pleased to announce that Farmers & Mechanics Insurance Companies (Farmers & Mechanics) has successfully implemented the insured.io Customer Engagement Platform.



Established in 1877, Farmers & Mechanics provides a wide range of property and casualty (P&C) coverages, including homeowners, personal auto, farm, mobile home, dwelling fire, commercial, and umbrella, in West Virginia and Virginia.

"The customer's first choice for information and transaction processing is the internet and mobile devices,” said Dan Otto, senior VP and chief financial officer of Farmers & Mechanics. “Self-serviced, real-time processing is expected. The customer portal insured.io has implemented for us has expanded our ability to serve our customers in these areas.”

As part of this implementation, insured.io provides Farmers & Mechanics a more holistic modern platform for policyholders to manage policies online, streamlining the customer journey by providing a single solution for customer engagement, including a customer portal, managing and processing recurring payments, reporting and analytics modules, and more. Insured.io modernized Farmers & Mechanics’ interactions with policyholders while effectively extending the capabilities of the company’s core systems, especially as it relates to the ability to schedule and process digital payments.

“Farmers & Mechanics was looking to offer their customers more modern options for customer service, policy changes, and more,” said Steve Johnson, co-founder and head of product for insured.io. "Our SaaS, cloud-based Customer Engagement Platform gave them the options they were looking for, without requiring a major infrastructure commitment or large-scale rip-and-replace initiative.”

Insured.io provides insurers with a platform which connects and unifies consumers, producers, and employees via any channel. Capable of integration with any existing core administration system, insured.io’s Customer Engagement Platform transforms the customer journey, enhances internal capabilities, maximizes capital investments, and increases process transparency for insurance organizations across all lines of business. Insured.io accelerates digital transformation by providing a platform that not only works seamlessly with any system, but also creates a mobile-friendly user experience, and increases the self-service and engagement opportunities for all insurance process stakeholders.

About insured.io

Insured.io accelerates digital transformation for insurance organizations with a 360-degree suite of SaaS solutions built on a modern, cloud-based platform. The insured.io Customer Engagement Platform integrates seamlessly with multiple core administration systems and includes interactive voice response (IVR), policyholder and producer portals, direct-to-consumer sales, recurring payments, first notice of loss (FNOL), and analytics. For more information and to schedule a demo of insured.io, please visit us at https://insured.io, call us at (888) 470-0637, or email us at get@insured.io

About Farmers & Mechanics

Farmers & Mechanics Insurance Companies consists of three entities, Farmers & Mechanics Mutual Insurance Company of West Virginia, Farmers & Mechanics Fire & Casualty, and Pulaski and Giles Mutual Insurance Company (Virginia). Learn more by visiting www.fmiwv.com.

