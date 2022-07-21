Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record 2022 Second-Quarter and Year-to-Date Financial Results
ARCHBOLD, Ohio, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMAO) today reported financial results for the 2022 second quarter and year-to-date June 30, 2022.
2022 Second Quarter Financial and Operating Highlights (on a year-over-year basis unless noted):
Net income increased 66.0% to a quarterly record of $8.3 million, from $5.0 million
Earnings increased 43.2% to $0.63 per basic and diluted share, from $0.44 per basic and diluted share
Average shares outstanding increased 16.8% as a result of the Perpetual Federal Savings Bank Acquisition
Efficiency rate improved to 50.17%
Organic loan growth of 19.9%, excluding PPP loans and loan balances at time of acquisitions
Total loans were a record of $2.035 billion and increased 9.6% from $1.857 billion at December 31, 2021
Total assets increased 23.4% to $2.675 billion
Deposits increased 20.0% to $2.224 billion
Strong asset quality continues as nonperforming loans declined 25.4% to $5.2 million, or 0.26% of total loans
Net charge-offs to average loans were 0.00%, the fifth consecutive quarter at or below 0.00%
Return on average equity, increased to 11.66% from 8.00%
Return on average tangible equity, based on regulatory calculations, increased to 14.72% from 10.26% on a year-over-year basis
Lars B. Eller, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our record second quarter financial and operating performance reflects the benefits of our organic and acquisition growth strategies, excellent asset quality, and focus on controlling expenses and driving efficiencies. The growth we are experiencing across our Ohio, Indiana and Michigan markets is encouraging, which we believe is a result of our desire to help our retail, commercial and agricultural customers realize their best lives. Loans increased organically by $237.1 million, or 19.9% on a year-over-year basis and are up 9.6% from December 31, 2021.”
Mr. Eller continued, “In April 2022, we formally honored F&M’s 125th anniversary, which included activities that recognized the efforts and support of our communities, customers, employees, and shareholders. We are looking forward to building a sustainable business for the next 125 years by investing in our team, innovating our organization, providing our local communities with best-in-class service, and expanding our franchise to new markets. In June 2022, we restructured our leadership team, and added new capabilities and functions that will help us manage and lead a larger organization. We also continue to pursue opportunities for de novo growth. Expansion plans underway include new full-service offices that are expected to open over the next 12 months in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Toledo, Ohio as well as an office relocation in Auburn, Indiana.”
Income Statement
Net income for the 2022 second quarter ended June 30, 2022, was $8.3 million, compared to $5.0 million for the same period last year. Net income per basic and diluted share for the 2022 second quarter was $0.63, compared to $0.44 for the same period last year. Net income for the 2022 first half ended June 30, 2022, was $16.4 million, compared to $9.9 million for the same period last year. Net income per basic and diluted share for the 2022 first half was $1.25, compared to $0.88 for the same period last year.
Profitability is benefitting from F&M’s larger scale, strong asset quality, and prudent expense management. The Company’s efficiency ratio improved to 50.17% during the 2022 second quarter. Strong profitability also drove higher returns, and ROAA, ROAE, and ROATCE all expanded on a year-over-year basis.
Deposits
At June 30, 2022, total deposits were $2.22 billion, an increase of 20.0% from June 30, 2021, and an increase of 1.4% from December 31, 2021. F&M continues to see growing customer preferences to more stable and secure saving instruments as deposits have increased since the COVID-19 crisis began. The Company’s cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 0.45% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to 0.44% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and 0.51% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.
Loan Portfolio and Asset Quality
Total loans, net at June 30, 2022, increased 39.5%, or by $576.4 million to $2.03 billion, compared to $1.46 billion at June 30, 2021, and up from $1.84 billion at December 31, 2021. The year-over-year improvement resulted primarily from the contribution of continued organic loan growth and the completion of both the Perpetual Federal Savings Bank, Inc. and Ossian Financial Services, Inc. acquisitions.
Loans increased 19.9% organically from the same period a year ago when not including the Perpetual acquisition, and the impact of PPP loans. During the 2022 second quarter, the Company processed $455,000 of PPP loan forgiveness and principal payments received. At June 30, 2022, there were only $8,000 of PPP loans within F&M’s loan portfolio.
F&M continues to closely monitor its loan portfolio with a particular emphasis on higher risk sectors. Nonperforming loans were $5.2 million, or 0.26% of total loans at June 30, 2022, compared to $7.0 million, or 0.48% at June 30, 2021. Due to loan growth, F&M continues to prudently fund its allowance for loan and lease losses which has increased 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. At June 30, 2022, the Company’s allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans was 351.44%, compared to 214.58% at June 30, 2021.
Mr. Eller concluded, “While economic uncertainty has increased throughout 2022, we are committed to pursuing our long-term strategic growth initiatives, helping our customers and communities, and returning additional capital to our shareholders. We are also focused on successfully closing and integrating the Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation acquisition, which will add $132.7 million in total assets to F&M and expand F&M’s community banking franchise into compelling markets throughout Shelby County Ohio. As a result, we believe 2022 will be another record year of earnings and growth for F&M.”
Stockholders’ Equity and Dividends
Total stockholders’ equity increased 12.1% to $280.9 million at June 30, 2022, from $250.6 million at June 30, 2021. At June 30, 2022, the Company had a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 11.1%, compared to 8.78% at June 30, 2021.
Tangible stockholders’ equity on a regulatory basis increased to $227.7 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $189.6 million at June 30, 2021. On a per share basis, tangible stockholders’ equity at June 30, 2022, was $17.43 per share, compared to $16.94 per share at June 30, 2021.
For the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company has declared cash dividends of $0.3925 per share, which is a 15.4% increase over the 2021 six-month declared dividend payment. Dividends declared for the 2022 six months included a special one-time cash dividend of $0.0125 to honor F&M’s 125th anniversary. F&M is committed to returning capital to shareholders and has increased the annual cash dividend for over 27 consecutive years. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, the dividend payout ratio was 30.08% compared to 38.18% for the same period last year.
About Farmers & Merchants State Bank:
The Farmers & Merchants State Bank is a local independent community bank that has been serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana since 1897. The Farmers & Merchants State Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services. Our locations are in Champaign, Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Williams, and Wood counties in Western Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, we have offices located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay, Steuben and Wells counties, and we have Loan Production Offices in West Bloomfield, Michigan; Muncie, Indiana; and Bryan and Oxford, Ohio.
Safe Harbor Statement
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (“F&M”) wishes to take advantage of the Safe Harbor provisions included in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements by F&M, including management’s expectations and comments, may not be based on historical facts and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21B of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results could vary materially depending on risks and uncertainties inherent in general and local banking conditions, competitive factors specific to markets in which F&M and its subsidiaries operate, future interest rate levels, legislative and regulatory decisions, capital market conditions, or the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its impacts on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions. F&M assumes no responsibility to update this information. For more details, please refer to F&M’s SEC filing, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Such filings can be viewed at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov or through F&M’s website www.fm.bank.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes disclosure of financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.’s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is included within this press release.
FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME & COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Interest Income
Loans, including fees
$
22,388
$
20,455
$
21,008
$
18,766
$
16,259
$
42,843
$
31,871
Debt securities:
U.S. Treasury and government agencies
1,035
1,023
964
924
857
2,058
1,608
Municipalities
322
300
289
284
289
622
597
Dividends
57
42
49
44
31
99
81
Federal funds sold
9
10
10
10
6
19
11
Other.
100
69
103
94
88
169
127
Total interest income
23,911
21,899
22,423
20,122
17,530
45,810
34,295
Interest Expense
Deposits
1,379
1,360
1,581
1,221
1,276
2,739
2,616
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase
166
152
155
165
163
318
329
Borrowed funds
218
335
361
87
115
553
337
Subordinated notes
284
269
291
199
-
553
-
Total interest expense
2,047
2,116
2,388
1,672
1,554
4,163
3,282
Net Interest Income - Before Provision for Loan Losses
21,864
19,783
20,035
18,450
15,976
41,647
31,013
Provision for Loan Losses
1,628
580
444
659
641
2,208
2,341
Net Interest Income After Provision For Loan Losses
20,236
19,203
19,591
17,791
15,335
39,439
28,672
Noninterest Income
Customer service fees
2,148
2,648
2,417
2,242
2,198
4,796
5,012
Other service charges and fees
1,008
998
1,026
1,010
874
2,006
1,712
Net gain on sale of loans
164
697
1,074
822
955
861
2,001
Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities
-
-
-
-
-
-
293
Total noninterest income
3,320
4,343
4,517
4,074
4,027
7,663
9,018
Noninterest Expense
Salaries and wages
5,366
5,502
5,761
5,442
4,591
10,868
8,981
Employee benefits
1,546
2,054
1,792
1,621
1,915
3,600
3,909
Net occupancy expense
522
598
532
529
546
1,120
1,123
Furniture and equipment
1,008
1,056
782
903
848
2,064
1,639
Data processing
654
604
1,020
1,548
428
1,258
933
Franchise taxes
757
418
361
372
294
1,175
740
ATM expense
544
532
478
460
459
1,076
908
Advertising
300
237
431
439
331
537
566
Net (gain) loss on sale of other assets owned
(266
)
(5
)
13
219
227
(271
)
202
FDIC assessment
270
114
265
296
276
384
512
Mortgage servicing rights amortization
59
26
266
285
524
85
1,029
Consulting fees
233
178
761
256
394
411
617
Other general and administrative
2,242
2,179
1,964
1,951
2,227
4,421
4,260
Total noninterest expense
13,235
13,493
14,426
14,321
13,060
26,728
25,419
Income Before Income Taxes
10,321
10,053
9,682
7,544
6,302
20,374
12,271
Income Taxes
2,050
1,951
1,999
1,624
1,319
4,001
2,379
Net Income
8,271
8,102
7,683
5,920
4,983
16,373
9,892
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Net of Tax):
Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities
(14,602
)
(20,939
)
(5,170
)
173
786
(35,541
)
(5,951
)
Reclassification adjustment for realized gain on sale of available-for-sale securities
-
-
-
-
-
-
(293
)
Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities
(14,602
)
(20,939
)
(5,170
)
173
786
(35,541
)
(6,244
)
Tax expense (benefit)
(3,067
)
(4,397
)
(1,085
)
36
165
(7,464
)
(1,311
)
Other comprehensive income (loss)
(11,535
)
(16,542
)
(4,085
)
137
621
(28,077
)
(4,933
)
Comprehensive Income (Loss)
$
(3,264
)
$
(8,440
)
$
3,598
$
6,057
$
5,604
$
(11,704
)
$
4,959
Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
0.63
$
0.62
$
0.59
$
0.53
$
0.44
$
1.25
$
0.88
Dividends Declared
$
0.2025
$
0.1900
$
0.1900
$
0.1800
$
0.1700
$
0.3925
$
0.3400
FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except share data)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
69,955
$
94,118
$
135,485
$
112,875
$
93,636
Federal funds sold
1,484
45,404
45,338
45,203
57,483
Total cash and cash equivalents
71,439
139,522
180,823
158,078
151,119
Interest-bearing time deposits
6,684
8,677
10,913
14,622
18,597
Securities - available-for-sale
399,687
413,996
429,931
426,717
407,500
Other securities, at cost
8,735
8,568
8,162
4,905
6,419
Loans held for sale
4,230
6,060
7,714
3,735
8,041
Loans, net
2,016,394
1,945,449
1,841,177
1,479,864
1,443,336
Premises and equipment
26,492
26,653
26,913
26,476
26,915
Goodwill
80,434
80,434
80,434
55,214
56,066
Mortgage servicing rights
3,426
3,336
3,157
3,097
3,146
Other real estate owned
-
-
159
167
198
Bank owned life insurance
27,874
27,715
27,558
27,397
27,218
Other assets
29,321
25,735
21,359
18,711
18,310
Total Assets
$
2,674,716
$
2,686,145
$
2,638,300
$
2,218,983
$
2,166,865
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing
$
503,395
$
497,249
$
473,689
$
438,076
$
443,863
Interest-bearing
NOW accounts
678,552
681,975
650,466
646,237
652,078
Savings
617,850
626,787
597,828
529,532
501,687
Time
424,249
447,586
471,479
252,383
256,445
Total deposits
2,224,046
2,253,597
2,193,462
1,866,228
1,854,073
Federal funds purchased and
securities sold under agreements to repurchase
71,944
31,680
29,268
29,601
29,882
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances
42,635
22,656
24,065
17,868
17,868
Other borrowings
-
40,000
40,000
-
-
Subordinated notes, net of unamortized issuance costs
34,528
34,499
34,471
34,441
-
Dividend payable
2,626
2,462
2,461
2,002
1,888
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
18,064
14,773
17,406
14,097
12,569
Total liabilities
2,393,843
2,399,667
2,341,133
1,964,237
1,916,280
Commitments and Contingencies
Stockholders' Equity
Common stock - No par value 20,000,000 shares authorized; issued and
outstanding 14,063,999 shares 6/30/22 and 12/31/21
123,145
122,886
122,674
81,382
82,259
Treasury stock - 998,174 shares 6/30/22, 997,766 shares 12/31/21
(11,822
)
(11,739
)
(11,724
)
(11,718
)
(12,172
)
Retained earnings
200,811
195,057
189,401
184,181
179,734
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(31,261
)
(19,726
)
(3,184
)
901
764
Total stockholders' equity
280,873
286,478
297,167
254,746
250,585
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
2,674,716
$
2,686,145
$
2,638,300
$
2,218,983
$
2,166,865
FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECT FINANCIAL DATA
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
Selected financial data
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Return on average assets
1.23
%
1.21
%
1.17
%
1.12
%
0.90
%
1.22
%
0.98
%
Return on average equity
11.66
%
11.00
%
10.94
%
9.32
%
8.00
%
11.32
%
7.94
%
Yield on earning assets
3.47
%
3.47
%
3.59
%
3.85
%
3.53
%
3.79
%
3.61
%
Cost of interest bearing liabilities
0.45
%
0.45
%
0.51
%
0.45
%
0.44
%
0.44
%
0.48
%
Net interest spread
3.02
%
3.02
%
3.08
%
3.40
%
3.09
%
3.35
%
3.13
%
Net interest margin
3.14
%
3.14
%
3.21
%
3.53
%
3.21
%
3.47
%
3.27
%
Efficiency
50.17
%
55.44
%
58.76
%
63.50
%
64.98
%
57.90
%
63.72
%
Dividend payout ratio
30.02
%
30.64
%
32.03
%
33.81
%
37.89
%
30.08
%
38.18
%
Tangible book value per share (1)
$
17.43
$
16.96
$
16.49
$
17.33
$
16.94
Tier 1 capital to average assets
8.75
%
8.51
%
8.47
%
9.45
%
8.78
%
Average Shares Outstanding
13,065,975
13,066,272
13,046,299
11,209,732
11,191,043
13,066,123
11,194,011
Loans
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
Commercial real estate
$
979,176
$
910,839
$
848,477
$
728,852
$
691,122
Agricultural real estate
199,972
196,223
198,343
179,374
189,742
Consumer real estate
410,450
410,120
395,873
202,454
194,715
Commercial and industrial
232,975
216,918
208,270
194,767
216,609
Agricultural
127,143
140,709
118,368
105,580
100,756
Consumer
55,411
57,521
57,737
55,521
56,427
Other
31,243
31,573
32,089
31,096
13,549
Less: Net deferred loan fees and costs
(1,552
)
(1,683
)
(1,738
)
(2,082
)
(4,497
)
Total loans,net
$
2,034,818
$
1,962,220
$
1,857,419
$
1,495,562
$
1,458,423
Asset quality data
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
Nonaccrual loans
$
5,247
$
8,581
$
8,076
$
6,248
$
7,031
Troubled debt restructuring
$
2,748
$
7,268
$
7,614
$
6,035
$
5,492
90 day past due and accruing
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
Nonperforming loans
$
5,247
$
8,581
$
8,076
$
6,248
$
7,031
Other real estate owned
$
-
$
-
$
159
$
167
$
198
Nonperforming assets
$
5,247
$
8,581
$
8,235
$
6,415
$
7,229
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
Allowance for loan and lease losses
$
18,424
$
16,771
$
16,242
$
15,698
$
15,087
Allowance for loan and lease losses/total loans
0.91
%
0.85
%
0.87
%
1.05
%
1.03
%
Net charge-offs:
Quarter-to-date
$
(25
)
$
51
$
(101
)
$
48
$
(21
)
Year-to-date
$
26
$
51
$
874
$
974
$
926
Net charge-offs to average loans
Quarter-to-date
0.00
%
0.00
%
-0.01
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
Year-to-date
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.06
%
0.07
%
0.07
%
Nonperforming loans/total loans
0.26
%
0.44
%
0.43
%
0.42
%
0.48
%
Allowance for loan and lease losses/nonperforming loans
351.44
%
198.29
%
201.11
%
251.26
%
214.58
%
(1) Tangible Equity = Stockholder Equity less goodwill and other intangibles (core deposit intangible, mortgage servicing rights and unrealized gain/loss on securities)
FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND RELATED YIELDS AND RATES
(in thousands of dollars, except percentages)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Interest Earning Assets:
Average Balance
Interest/Dividends
Annualized
Average Balance
Interest/Dividends
Annualized
Loans
$
1,999,357
$
22,388
4.48
%
$
1,419,531
$
16,259
4.58
%
Taxable investment securities
422,482
1,344
1.27
%
367,249
1,100
1.20
%
Tax-exempt investment securities
21,649
70
1.64
%
17,497
77
2.23
%
Fed funds sold & other
81,091
109
0.54
%
187,583
94
0.20
%
Total Interest Earning Assets
2,524,579
$
23,911
3.79
%
1,991,860
$
17,530
3.53
%
Nonearning Assets
161,031
228,036
Total Assets
$
2,685,610
$
2,219,896
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
Savings deposits
$
1,312,444
$
777
0.24
%
$
1,123,157
$
566
0.20
%
Other time deposits
435,091
602
0.55
%
250,277
710
1.13
%
Other borrowed money
39,172
218
2.23
%
17,859
115
2.58
%
Fed funds purchased & securities
sold under agreement to repurch.
35,260
166
1.88
%
29,980
163
2.17
%
Subordinated notes
34,509
284
3.29
%
-
-
0.00
%
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
$
1,856,476
$
2,047
0.44
%
$
1,421,273
$
1,554
0.44
%
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities
545,439
549,610
Stockholders' Equity
$
283,695
$
249,013
Net Interest Income and Interest Rate Spread
$
21,864
3.35
%
$
15,976
3.09
%
Net Interest Margin
3.47
%
3.21
%
Yields on Tax exempt securities and the portion of the tax-exempt IDB loans included in loans have been tax adjusted based on a 21% tax rate in the charts
For the Six Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Interest Earning Assets:
Average Balance
Interest/Dividends
Annualized
Average Balance
Interest/Dividends
Annualized
Loans
$
1,953,671
$
42,843
4.39
%
$
1,374,302
$
31,871
4.64
%
Taxable investment securities
426,189
2,639
1.24
%
345,893
2,109
1.22
%
Tax-exempt investment securities
20,119
140
1.76
%
18,936
177
2.37
%
Fed funds sold & other
124,050
188
0.30
%
162,646
138
0.17
%
Total Interest Earning Assets
2,524,029
$
45,810
3.63
%
1,901,777
$
34,295
3.61
%
Nonearning Assets
162,949
126,533
Total Assets
$
2,686,978
$
2,028,310
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
Savings deposits
$
1,302,005
$
1,365
0.21
%
$
1,069,179
$
1,140
0.21
%
Other time deposits
447,471
1,374
0.61
%
246,155
1,476
1.20
%
Other borrowed money
51,180
553
2.16
%
17,854
337
3.78
%
Fed funds purchased & securities
sold under agreement to repurch.
32,182
318
1.98
%
30,095
329
2.19
%
Subordinated notes
34,495
553
3.12
%
-
-
0.00
%
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
$
1,867,333
$
4,163
0.44
%
$
1,363,283
$
3,282
0.48
%
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities
530,478
415,722
Stockholders' Equity
$
289,167
$
249,305
Net Interest Income and Interest Rate Spread
$
41,647
3.19
%
$
31,013
3.13
%
Net Interest Margin
3.30
%
3.27
%
Yields on Tax exempt securities and the portion of the tax-exempt IDB loans included in loans have been tax adjusted based on a 21% tax rate in the charts
FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE
Actual End of Period
Regulatory End of Period
Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value
Year to Date
Year to Date
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Shares Outstanding
13,065,825
11,189,052
13,065,825
11,189,052
Tangible Equity
Equity
$
280,872
$
250,585
$
280,872
$
250,585
Goodwill
80,434
56,066
80,434
56,066
Other Intangible
3,974
4,200
3,974
4,200
Comprehensive Adjustment*
-
-
31,261
(764
)
Tangible Equity
$
196,464
$
190,319
$
227,725
$
189,555
Shares Outstanding
13,066
11,189
13,066
11,189
Tangible Book Equity per Share
$
15.04
$
17.01
$
17.43
$
16.94
Actual Average
Regulatory Average
Year to Date
Year to Date
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Net Income
$
16,373
$
9,892
$
16,373
$
9,892
Acquisition Costs - Tax Adjusted
115
982
115
982
Average Shares Outstanding
13,066,123
11,194,011
13,066,123
11,194,011
Average Tangible Equity
Average Equity
$
289,167
$
249,305
$
289,167
$
249,305
Average Goodwill
80,434
50,191
80,434
50,191
Average Other Intangible
4,235
3,764
4,235
3,764
Average Comprehensive Adjustment*
-
-
16,893
(2,548
)
Average Tangible Equity
$
204,498
$
195,350
$
221,391
$
192,803
Average Shares Outstanding
13,066
11,194
13,066
11,194
Average Tangible Book Equity per Share
$
15.65
$
17.45
$
16.94
$
17.22
Return on Average Tangible Equity
16.01
%
10.13
%
14.79
%
10.26
%
Return on Average Tangible Equity w/o Acquisition
16.12
%
11.13
%
14.89
%
11.28
%
*The Bank has adopted the Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (AOCI) opt out election which removed AOCI from the calculation of tangible equity for regulatory purposes.
Company Contact:
Investor and Media Contact:
Lars B. Eller
Andrew M. Berger