Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. Reports Record Earnings of $6,184,341 or $2.05 Per Share for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
HAMPSTEAD, Md., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”), the parent of Farmers and Merchants Bank (the “Bank”), announced that net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $6,184,341, or $2.05 per common share (basic and diluted), both all-time nine-month records, compared to $2,264,609, or $0.76 per common share (basic and diluted), for the same period in 2020. The primary driver of the significant increase in net income was the acquisition of Carroll Bancorp, Inc. and its subsidiary, Carroll Community Bank (collectively, “Carroll”), that was completed in the fourth quarter of 2020. Also, income from Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans added approximately $679,000 to net income. As of September 30, 2021, $354,000 of deferred PPP fees, net of income taxes, have not been recognized.
Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $2,122,547, or $0.70 per common share, which was a new quarterly record, compared to $385,247, or $0.13 per common share, for the third quarter of 2020 and $2,032,219, or $0.67 per common share, for the second quarter of 2021.
The Company incurred significant one-time costs during 2020 in connection with the acquisition of Carroll. The table below provides a comparison of the Company’s results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 versus the same periods of the prior year with and without $1,267,401 and $1,612,321 of acquisition costs incurred during the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2020, respectively.
Three Months Ended (unaudited)
Nine Months Ended (unaudited)
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
Excluding
Excluding
As Reported
As Reported
Acquisition Costs
As Reported
As Reported
Acquisition Costs
Income before taxes
$
2,728,839
$
462,110
$
1,729,511
$
7,946,059
$
2,724,959
$
4,337,280
Income taxes
606,292
76,863
370,835
1,761,718
460,350
849,235
Net income
$
2,122,547
$
385,247
$
1,358,676
$
6,184,341
$
2,264,609
$
3,488,045
Earnings per share,
basic and diluted
$
0.70
$
0.13
$
0.45
$
2.05
$
0.76
$
1.17
Return on average assets
1.19%
0.31%
1.10%
1.18%
0.63%
0.97%
Return on average equity
15.15%
2.95%
10.40%
15.17%
5.88%
9.06%
Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $5,371,279 higher than for the same period in 2020 due to a $200.3 million increase in average interest earning assets to $657.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 as compared to $457.4 million for the same period in 2020, and an increase in the taxable equivalent net yield on interest earning assets to 3.50% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 from 3.46% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. While the net yield increased 4 basis points, the taxable equivalent yield on total interest-earning assets decreased 26 basis points to 3.94% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 from 4.20% for the same period in 2020. This was offset by a 42 basis point decrease in the cost of deposits and borrowings to 0.56% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 from 0.98% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The provision for loan losses totaled $430,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $475,000 for the same period in 2020.
Noninterest income increased by $239,883 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 when compared to the same period in 2020 primarily as a result of a $105,510 increase in bank owned life insurance income, a $108,314 increase in service charges on deposits, a $32,597 increase in other fees and commissions, and a $44,510 gain on the sale of Carroll’s Westminster, Maryland branch office and other equipment, offset by a $56,718 decrease in the gain on the sale of SBA loans. Noninterest expense was $435,062 higher in the nine months ended September 30, 2021 when compared to the same period in 2020 due primarily to additional personnel, locations and customers added with the acquisition of Carroll. Salaries and benefits increased $1,369,197, other expenses increased $416,069, and occupancy, furniture and equipment costs increased $262,117. These increases were offset by a decrease of $1,612,321 in one-time acquisition costs related to the Carroll acquisition. Income taxes increased by $1,301,368 during the nine months ended September 30, 2021 when compared to the same period in 2020 due to higher income before taxes. The effective tax rate increased to 22% during the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to 17% during the same period last year due to a lower percentage of tax exempt income.
Total assets increased to $717 million at September 30, 2021 from $677 million at December 31, 2020. Loans decreased to $496 million at September 30, 2021 from $522 million at December 31, 2020 due primarily to a $16 million decrease in PPP loans. Investments in debt securities increased to $143 million at September 30, 2021 from $78 million at December 31, 2020. Deposits increased to $622 million at September 30, 2021 from $573 million at December 31, 2020. The book value of the Company’s common stock was $18.62 per share at September 30, 2021, compared to $17.18 per share at December 31, 2020.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company has provided relief to our borrowers, as needed, including temporary deferral of payments. At the start of the pandemic in 2020, the Company modified loans totaling $109.2 million, or 30% of its loan portfolio. At September 30, 2021, modified loans totaled $4.3 million, or 1% of the loan portfolio. In addition, the Company has originated $60 million of PPP loans to customers, of which $38 million were made in 2020 and $22 million were made in 2021. The Company increased its loan loss reserve significantly in 2020 due to the pandemic. Management has analyzed and adjusted the loan loss reserve for loans that had payment deferrals longer than six months and for which six full monthly principal and interest payments have not yet been received.
James R. Bosley, Jr., President and CEO, commented “We are pleased that our record earnings have continued through the third quarter. The Carroll acquisition is contributing as planned and the acquired loan portfolio has performed very well. Income from PPP loans, which has been a significant addition to the bottom line in 2021, will eventually end and will adversely impact 2022 comparative results.”
About the Company
The Company is a financial holding company and the parent of the Bank. The Bank was chartered in Maryland in 1919 and has over 100 years of service to the community. The Bank serves the deposit and financing needs of both consumers and businesses in Carroll and Baltimore Counties along the Route 30, Route 795, Route 140, and Route 26 corridors. The main office is located in Upperco, Maryland, with seven additional branches in Owings Mills, Hampstead, Greenmount, Reisterstown, Westminster, and Eldersburg. Certain broker-dealers make a market in the common stock of Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc., and trades are reported through the OTC Markets Group’s Pink Market under the symbol “FMFG”.
Forward-Looking Statements
The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements (as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. These statements are evidenced by terms such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “should,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management’s good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. These projections involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the section of the periodic reports filed by Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission entitled “Risk Factors”.
Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
September 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
39,157,850
$
39,898,557
Federal funds sold and other interest-bearing deposits
444,014
1,077,113
Cash and cash equivalents
39,601,864
40,975,670
Certificates of deposit in other banks
350,000
850,000
Securities available for sale, at fair value
121,265,582
54,477,286
Securities held to maturity, at cost
21,883,882
23,078,519
Equity security, at fair value
547,349
552,566
Restricted stock, at cost
675,400
900,500
Mortgage loans held for sale
1,757,550
1,673,350
Loans, less allowance for loan losses of $3,744,218 and $3,296,538
495,781,194
521,690,514
Premises and equipment
6,291,405
7,736,556
Accrued interest receivable
1,579,447
2,057,491
Deferred income taxes, net
1,610,156
1,219,668
Other real estate owned
1,411,605
1,411,605
Bank owned life insurance
15,230,325
11,297,342
Goodwill and other intangibles
7,053,162
7,059,408
Other assets
1,703,283
2,336,607
$
716,742,204
$
677,317,082
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing
$
125,841,422
$
103,155,113
Interest-bearing
496,091,137
470,246,434
Total deposits
621,932,559
573,401,547
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
10,475,121
24,753,972
Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta advances
5,000,000
5,000,000
Long-term debt, net of issuance costs
16,977,499
16,973,280
Accrued interest payable
323,420
409,622
Other liabilities
5,728,289
5,049,178
660,436,888
625,587,599
Stockholders' equity
Common stock, par value $.01 per share,
authorized 5,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding
3,023,487 shares in 2021 and 3,011,255 shares in 2020
30,235
30,113
Additional paid-in capital
28,557,249
28,294,139
Retained earnings
28,040,118
22,698,954
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(322,286
)
706,277
56,305,316
51,729,483
$
716,742,204
$
677,317,082
Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Interest income
Loans, including fees
$
6,059,709
$
4,489,992
$
17,828,026
$
13,205,913
Investment securities - taxable
426,886
159,277
967,841
561,038
Investment securities - tax exempt
149,375
163,522
462,361
462,305
Federal funds sold and other interest earning assets
18,298
9,563
47,743
58,362
Total interest income
6,654,268
4,822,354
19,305,971
14,287,618
Interest expense
Deposits
460,377
690,833
1,589,334
2,429,496
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
9,647
18,020
38,130
95,710
Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings
192,255
12,752
570,542
25,726
Total interest expense
662,279
721,605
2,198,006
2,550,932
Net interest income
5,991,989
4,100,749
17,107,965
11,736,686
Provision for loan losses
330,000
-
430,000
475,000
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
5,661,989
4,100,749
16,677,965
11,261,686
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
187,141
138,288
522,815
414,501
Mortgage banking income
207,471
272,297
704,404
684,664
Bank owned life insurance income
79,942
42,250
232,983
127,473
Gain on sale of premises and equipment
6,897
-
44,510
-
Fair value adjustment of equity security
(2,056
)
1
(10,214
)
13,046
Gain on premium call of debt security
621
-
9,190
-
Gain on sale of SBA loans
6,917
-
6,917
63,635
Other fees and commissions
45,045
34,532
126,874
94,277
Total noninterest income
531,978
487,368
1,637,479
1,397,596
Noninterest expense
Salaries
1,895,780
1,462,946
5,366,854
4,114,143
Employee benefits
388,879
376,860
1,299,900
1,183,414
Occupancy
241,557
183,719
737,087
552,265
Furniture and equipment
198,190
175,006
578,562
501,267
Acquisition
-
1,267,401
-
1,612,321
Other
740,722
660,075
2,386,982
1,970,913
Total noninterest expense
3,465,128
4,126,007
10,369,385
9,934,323
Income before income taxes
2,728,839
462,110
7,946,059
2,724,959
Income taxes
606,292
76,863
1,761,718
460,350
Net income
$
2,122,547
$
385,247
$
6,184,341
$
2,264,609
Earnings per share - basic and diluted
$
0.70
$
0.13
$
2.05
$
0.76
Contact:
Mr. James R. Bosley, Jr.
President
(410) 374-1510, ext.104