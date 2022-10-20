U.S. markets closed

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. Reports Earnings of $6,075,845 or $2.00 Per Common Share for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc.
·10 min read

HAMPSTEAD, Md., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”), the parent of Farmers and Merchants Bank (the “Bank”), announced that net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $6,075,845, or $2.00 per common share (basic and diluted), compared to $6,184,341, or $2.05 per common share (basic and diluted), for the same period in 2021. The Company’s return on average equity during the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was 15.53% compared to 15.17% for the same period in 2021. The Company’s return on average assets during the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was 1.14% compared to 1.18% for the same period in 2021. Income from Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans added approximately $181,000 to net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $679,000 for the same period in 2021.

Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $1,974,310, or $0.65 per common share (basic and diluted), compared to $2,122,547, or $0.70 per common share, for the third quarter of 2021.

Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $720,061 higher than for the same period in 2021 due to a $24.9 million increase in average interest earning assets to $682.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 as compared to $657.7 million for the same period in 2021, and an increase in the taxable equivalent net yield on average net interest earning assets to 3.51% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 from 3.50% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The taxable equivalent yield on total average interest-earning assets decreased 13 basis points to 3.81% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 from 3.94% for the same period in 2021. This decrease was offset by a 17 basis point decrease in the cost of deposits and borrowings to 0.39% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 from 0.56% for the same period in 2021. There was a $95,000 provision for loan losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $430,000 for the same period in 2021.

Noninterest income decreased by $362,546 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 when compared to the same period in 2021 primarily as a result of a $508,575 decrease in mortgage banking revenue reflecting a decline in refinances due to rising interest rates, offset by a $151,206 increase in the gain on sale of SBA loans. Noninterest expense was $783,490 higher in the nine months ended September 30, 2022 when compared to the same period in 2021 due primarily to a $357,718 increase in salaries and benefits and a $428,200 increase in other expenses. The increase in salaries and benefits was due to normal annual salary increases as well as the hiring of several new employees. The increase in other expenses was due primarily to third party fees related to the hiring of new employees. Income taxes increased by $17,521 during the nine months ended September 30, 2022 when compared to the same period in 2021 due to a decrease in the amount of nontaxable income included in pretax income year-over-year. The effective tax rate increased to 22.65% during the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to 22.17% during the same period last year.

Total assets were $717 million at both September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021. Loans increased to $505 million at September 30, 2022 from $482 million at December 31, 2021 despite a $9 million decrease in PPP loans. Investments in debt securities decreased to $149 million at September 30, 2022 from $171 million at December 31, 2021 due primarily to a $24 million increase in the unrealized loss on available for sale (“AFS”) securities. Deposits increased to $639 million at September 30, 2022 from $626 million at December 31, 2021. Despite the Company’s strong earnings, the book value of the Company’s common stock decreased to $15.01 per share at September 30, 2022, compared to $18.64 per share at December 31, 2021 due to the decline in the market value of the Company’s AFS investment portfolio as a result of the significant rise in interest rates over the last nine months. Changes in the market value of the AFS investment portfolio, net of income taxes, are reflected in the Company’s equity but are not included in the income statement. Because the Company has the intent and ability to hold the investments to maturity, no actual losses in the AFS investment portfolio are anticipated and the declines in market value are considered temporary. The decline in the market value of the AFS investment portfolio did not have an impact on regulatory capital because the Bank elected many years ago to not include in the calculation of regulatory capital changes in the market value of the AFS investment portfolio regardless of whether they are positive or negative.

James R. Bosley, Jr., CEO, commented “Year to date net income has been very strong and well above our budget, however, increasing rates on deposits may negatively impact fourth quarter earnings. We are pleased with our loan portfolio annualized growth rate of 6.4% - it is exceeding our expectations for 2022 and should have a positive impact on earnings in 2023 and beyond.”

About the Company

The Company is a financial holding company and the parent of the Bank. The Bank was chartered in Maryland in 1919 and has over 100 years of service to the community. The Bank serves the deposit and financing needs of both consumers and businesses in Carroll and Baltimore Counties along the Route 30, Route 795, Route 140, and Route 26 corridors. The main office is located in Upperco, Maryland, with seven additional branches in Owings Mills, Hampstead, Greenmount, Reisterstown, Westminster, and Eldersburg. Certain broker-dealers make a market in the common stock of Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc., and trades are reported through the OTC Markets Group’s Pink Market under the symbol “FMFG”.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements (as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. These statements are evidenced by terms such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “should,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management’s good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. These projections involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the section of the periodic reports filed by Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission entitled “Risk Factors”.

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)

 

September 30,

December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and due from banks

$

14,495,448

 

 

$

25,258,932

 

Federal funds sold and other interest-bearing deposits

 

1,536,296

 

 

 

1,203,174

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

16,031,744

 

 

 

26,462,106

 

Certificates of deposit in other banks

 

100,000

 

 

 

350,000

 

Securities available for sale, at fair value

 

128,614,033

 

 

 

149,237,916

 

Securities held to maturity, at cost

 

20,537,254

 

 

 

21,851,975

 

Equity security, at fair value

 

486,237

 

 

 

543,605

 

Restricted stock, at cost

 

695,000

 

 

 

675,400

 

Mortgage loans held for sale

 

370,000

 

 

 

126,500

 

Loans, less allowance for loan losses of $3,747,178 and $3,650,268

 

505,395,375

 

 

 

482,011,334

 

Premises and equipment, net

 

6,316,605

 

 

 

6,259,421

 

Accrued interest receivable

 

1,600,382

 

 

 

1,609,063

 

Deferred income taxes, net

 

8,347,805

 

 

 

2,177,450

 

Other real estate owned, net

 

1,242,365

 

 

 

1,242,365

 

Bank owned life insurance

 

14,535,898

 

 

 

11,556,163

 

Goodwill and other intangibles, net

 

7,044,834

 

 

 

7,051,080

 

Other assets

 

5,662,828

 

 

 

5,522,877

 

 

$

716,980,360

 

 

$

716,677,255

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

 

Noninterest-bearing

$

131,269,680

 

 

$

124,175,615

 

Interest-bearing

 

507,700,154

 

 

 

502,239,055

 

Total deposits

 

638,969,834

 

 

 

626,414,670

 

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

 

5,422,642

 

 

 

5,414,026

 

Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta advances

 

5,000,000

 

 

 

5,000,000

 

Long-term debt, net of issuance costs

 

15,566,458

 

 

 

16,978,905

 

Accrued interest payable

 

260,266

 

 

 

295,910

 

Other liabilities

 

5,918,252

 

 

 

5,952,286

 

 

 

671,137,452

 

 

 

660,055,797

 

Stockholders' equity

 

 

Common stock, par value $.01 per share,

 

 

authorized 5,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding

 

 

3,053,487 in 2022 and 3,037,137 shares in 2021

 

30,535

 

 

 

30,372

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

29,197,340

 

 

 

28,857,422

 

Retained earnings

 

34,263,001

 

 

 

29,128,600

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(17,647,968

)

 

 

(1,394,936

)

 

 

45,842,908

 

 

 

56,621,458

 

 

$

716,980,360

 

 

$

716,677,255

 

 

 

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

 

 

 

Loans, including fees

$

5,606,913

 

$

6,059,709

 

$

16,660,625

 

$

17,828,026

 

Investment securities - taxable

 

783,606

 

 

426,886

 

 

2,170,154

 

 

967,841

 

Investment securities - tax exempt

 

140,185

 

 

149,375

 

 

430,495

 

 

462,361

 

Federal funds sold and other interest earning assets

 

55,361

 

 

18,298

 

 

89,663

 

 

47,743

 

Total interest income

 

6,586,065

 

 

6,654,268

 

 

19,350,937

 

 

19,305,971

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

313,556

 

 

460,377

 

 

971,320

 

 

1,589,334

 

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

 

2,874

 

 

9,647

 

 

8,558

 

 

38,130

 

Federal Home Loan Bank advances and long-term debt

 

177,883

 

 

192,255

 

 

543,033

 

 

570,542

 

Total interest expense

 

494,313

 

 

662,279

 

 

1,522,911

 

 

2,198,006

 

Net interest income

 

6,091,752

 

 

5,991,989

 

 

17,828,026

 

 

17,107,965

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for loan losses

 

95,000

 

 

330,000

 

 

95,000

 

 

430,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

 

5,996,752

 

 

5,661,989

 

 

17,733,026

 

 

16,677,965

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest income

 

 

 

 

Service charges on deposit accounts

 

201,251

 

 

187,141

 

 

574,444

 

 

522,815

 

Mortgage banking income

 

8,155

 

 

207,471

 

 

195,829

 

 

704,404

 

Bank owned life insurance income

 

70,479

 

 

49,116

 

 

179,735

 

 

174,602

 

Fair value adjustment of equity security

 

(17,611

)

 

(2,056

)

 

(62,524

)

 

(10,214

)

Gain on call of debt security

 

-

 

 

621

 

 

-

 

 

9,190

 

Gain on sale of SBA loans

 

-

 

 

6,917

 

 

158,123

 

 

6,917

 

Other fees and commissions

 

75,211

 

 

82,768

 

 

229,326

 

 

229,765

 

Total noninterest income

 

337,485

 

 

531,978

 

 

1,274,933

 

 

1,637,479

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest expense

 

 

 

 

Salaries

 

1,987,991

 

 

1,895,780

 

 

5,656,643

 

 

5,366,854

 

Employee benefits

 

418,422

 

 

388,879

 

 

1,367,829

 

 

1,299,900

 

Occupancy

 

229,273

 

 

241,557

 

 

670,938

 

 

737,087

 

Furniture and equipment

 

203,075

 

 

198,190

 

 

642,283

 

 

578,562

 

Other

 

945,930

 

 

740,722

 

 

2,815,182

 

 

2,386,982

 

Total noninterest expense

 

3,784,691

 

 

3,465,128

 

 

11,152,875

 

 

10,369,385

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

2,549,546

 

 

2,728,839

 

 

7,855,084

 

 

7,946,059

 

Income taxes

 

575,236

 

 

606,292

 

 

1,779,239

 

 

1,761,718

 

Net income

$

1,974,310

 

$

2,122,547

 

$

6,075,845

 

$

6,184,341

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per common share - basic and diluted

$

0.65

 

$

0.70

 

$

2.00

 

$

2.05

 


FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Contact:

Mr. James R. Bosley, Jr.

 

Chief Executive Officer

 

(410) 374-1510, ext.104


