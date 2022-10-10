U.S. markets open in 2 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,642.00
    -11.25 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,294.00
    -59.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,051.00
    -50.50 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,704.00
    -2.70 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.10
    -0.54 (-0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,686.10
    -23.20 (-1.36%)
     

  • Silver

    19.81
    -0.45 (-2.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9710
    -0.0033 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.92
    +2.40 (+7.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1061
    -0.0037 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.4730
    +0.1430 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,306.12
    -118.23 (-0.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.45
    -14.58 (-3.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,967.14
    -23.95 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,116.11
    -195.19 (-0.71%)
     

Farmers National Company Announces New Senior Vice President of Energy

·2 min read

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmers National Company is pleased to announce that Chace Daley has joined as senior vice president of energy, based in Tulsa, Okla.

(PRNewsfoto/Farmers National Company)
(PRNewsfoto/Farmers National Company)

Chace has 14 years of oil and gas experience in private practice and leading oil and gas companies, guiding more than $1.6 billion in oil and gas transactions. Chace served as vice president of land and general counsel of Sage Natural Resources in Tulsa, Okla., where he managed all land, division order, and legal functions of the company and organically built high-value leasehold positions and drilling inventory. Prior to Sage, Chace served as lead in-house counsel for all operational facets of Samson Resources Company in Tulsa, Okla., across 14 states. Prior to Samson, Chace served as an attorney at Hall Estill, P.C.

Chace received his MBA, with a focus in energy, from the University of Tulsa; his J.D. from Washington and Lee School of Law; and his BSBA. from the University of Missouri.

In his new role, Chace will lead Farmers National Company's Energy business, including oil and gas asset management, leasing, sales, and renewable energy. "Chace is a dynamic leader, adept at building honest and trusting relationships with clients, peers, and direct reports. He is an experienced land and legal executive who will bring operational skills and strategic perspective to help our business continue to grow." said Clayton Becker, President.

"Farmers National Company has a legacy of high performance and leadership across the land, energy and specialty asset management that is self-evident from the breadth of its services, the loyalty of its customer base and the unmatched skill and experience of its people," said Daley. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to join this company that is well-positioned to meet the ever-evolving needs of property managers everywhere. In particular, I look forward to leading our team of energy experts as we walk side-by-side with our customers to tackle the challenges and opportunities presented by the sourcing of our domestic and global energy needs today."

Farmers National Company, an employee-owned company, is one of the largest independent oil and gas management firms in the country. Located in the heart of the nation's oil and gas production region, the company's industry experts include Certified Professional Landmen, Registered Professional Landmen, Certified Mineral Managers, Certified Lease and Title Analysts, accountants and geologists. Additional services provided by the company include Farm and Ranch Management, Real Estate Sales, Appraisals, Insurance, Consultations, Hunting Lease Network, Forest Management, and FNC Ag Stock. For more information, visit the Farmers National Company website at www.FarmersNational.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/farmers-national-company-announces-new-senior-vice-president-of-energy-301644064.html

SOURCE Farmers National Company

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Electric Vehicle Stocks Down 78% to 80% That Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    In case you haven't noticed, it's been a rough year for Wall Street and everyday investors. Since each of the three major U.S. stock indexes hit their all-time highs between mid-November and the first week of January, they've all fallen by 22% to 34%, which firmly places them in a bear market. Electric vehicle (EV) stocks are a perfect example.

  • ‘This truck can’t do normal truck things’: YouTube star says towing with Ford’s new electric pickup is a ‘total disaster’ in viral video — but Wall Street still likes these 3 EV stocks

    It may not be practical — at least for now.

  • Stock Market Holidays 2022: Is Wall Street Closed For Columbus Day?

    Take a look at this list of stock market holidays in 2022 to find out whether the market will be open on days like Labor Day, Black Friday, Christmas Eve and more.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for Columbus Day 2022.

    Columbus Day arrives this year after investors navigated choppy waters last week. The marked its largest two-day gain since April 2020 on Tuesday, after a weak ISM manufacturing activity report and other economic data suggested the Federal Reserve might ease future interest-rate hikes. This week, investors can expect third-quarter earnings results, the September consumer price index reading, and other macro data to give better clues as to whether the Fed will be able to negotiate a soft landing or plunge the U.S. into a recession.

  • Cathie Wood Warns of ‘Serious Losses’ in Automobile Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood flagged the risk of “serious losses” in the trillion-dollar auto debt market, after statistics showed US used vehicle prices decreased in September. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Putin Calls Security Meeting, Comments on BridgeEight Years of Combat Hardened Ukraine’s Army Into a Fighting ForceRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastRussia Blitzes Ukraine After Putin Blames Kyiv for Bridge BlastThe Ark Investment Management LLC founder and c

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With High-Yielding Dividends

    For the retail investor, the only certainty of our current market environment is uncertainty. Volatility is up, and the main indexes are showing deepening losses. As if that wasn't enough, at least one market bull is turning a bit more pessimistic. JPMorgan strategist Marko Kolanovic has been one of the more bullish voices on Wall Street in recent months, but current conditions have him pushing the timeline back. While he still believes that the S&P 500 can hit 4,800, or a 32% gain from current

  • 3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy on OPEC's Latest Move

    Oil prices have bounced around quite a bit this year. Brent oil, the global-pricing benchmark, started 2022 below $80 a barrel before soaring into the $120s following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. With the prospect of higher oil prices, we asked some of our energy contributors what oil stocks they believe are best positioned to capitalize following OPEC's bold move.

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yielding Oil Stocks to Buy With $1,000

    There aren't a lot of stocks that have produced the kind of dividend income that MPLX and Petrobras have over the past year.

  • PayPal Sets Social Media Ablaze with Major Change

    PayPal is in trouble. "You are independently responsible for complying with all applicable laws in all of your actions related to your use of PayPal's services, regardless of the purpose of the use," the document, called "Acceptable Use of Policy," said.

  • Why Lumen Technologies Plunged 26.9% in September

    The company's longtime CEO announced his retirement, leading some analysts to contemplate a cut to the 14% dividend.

  • Verizon Communications Inc.'s (NYSE:VZ) Prospects Need A Boost To Lift Shares

    With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 7.4x Verizon Communications Inc. ( NYSE:VZ ) may be sending bullish...

  • 10 Best Fundamental Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we will take a look at 10 best fundamental stocks to buy. If you want to see some more of the best fundamental stocks to buy, go directly to 5 Best Fundamental Stocks To Buy. A good fundamentals stock is a stock of a company that’s profitable and that has durable competitive […]

  • 3 reasons why your money is at risk for the rest of October: Morning Brief

    It probably won't be smooth sailing for stocks the rest of October. More on that and what else to watch in markets Monday, October 10, 2022.

  • Got $1,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever.

    Investing in Warren Buffett's biggest holdings can be a winning tactic, but don't overlook the companies that occupy smaller positions in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio.

  • Is AT&T Stock a Buy Right Now?

    The company is reaping benefits from investments in 5G technology, but that's not necessarily enough to make AT&T stock a buy.

  • What Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) P/E Is Not Telling You

    Alphabet Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:GOOGL ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 17.9x might make it look like a sell right now...

  • 10 Best EV Battery Stocks to Buy in Late 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best EV battery stocks to buy in late 2022. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out the 5 Best EV Battery Stocks to Buy in Late 2022. The share of EV sales has taken up more than 5% of the total new automobile […]

  • 3 Companies That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2030

    The three stocks that stood out to me are Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM), Disney (NYSE: DIS), and Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE). The company is a third-party manufacturer for chip leaders like Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and dozens of other companies designing their own chips.

  • Credit Suisse CEO Tries to Shield Employees from the Storm

    This is the mission that Ulrich Körner set for himself at a time when Credit Suisse, founded in 1856, is going through one of the most difficult and painful periods in its history. Körner, who took over as CEO last August, wants to give the impression that all is well, that the boat is sailing smoothly, despite the fact that the waters are threatening. In his last memo sent to employees on Oct. 7, the chief executive officer tries to portray the image of a calm captain, a captain who is in control of his boat.

  • Beware: You Could Lose Your 401(k)

    Employer-sponsored retirement plans are one of the best ways for working Americans to build wealth. They offer tax advantages, allow your money to grow over time and many employers even match your contributions. But the job market is changing and … Continue reading → The post Can You Lose Your 401(k)? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.