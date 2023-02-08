U.S. markets open in 2 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,159.25
    -16.50 (-0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,086.00
    -120.00 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,748.50
    -28.25 (-0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,965.70
    -13.60 (-0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.83
    +0.69 (+0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,893.60
    +8.80 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    22.46
    +0.28 (+1.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0739
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6740
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.84
    -0.59 (-3.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2093
    +0.0041 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8540
    -0.2180 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,172.48
    +173.63 (+0.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    534.80
    +8.85 (+1.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,922.11
    +57.40 (+0.73%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,606.46
    -79.01 (-0.29%)
     

Farmers Roll Hundreds of Tractors to Paris to Protest Pesticide Ban

Mumbi Gitau and Jenny Che
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- French farmers drove hundreds of tractors to Paris to protest a European ban on controversial pesticides that threatens sugar output, as well as other agricultural regulations.

Most Read from Bloomberg

France has backtracked on a plan to allow the continued use of neonicotinoids — a type of pesticide considered harmful to bees — after last month’s European Union court ruling against such exemptions. Growers say that the ban and implementation of other environmental measures will make crop production more difficult.

Growers’ groups warned that without the use of such insecticides, harvests could face big losses from issues like crop viruses. That could worsen the region’s sugar deficit and leave it more reliant on imports. It’s another headache for farmers already being hit by high fuel and fertilizer prices that are squeezing their margins.

Several farmers in France, a major European sugar producer, said that despite the risk they have no option but to plant untreated seeds in the coming months because they’re already contracted to.

“The alternatives to neonicotinoids that we have in France right now had a limited impact in 2020,” said Benoit Carton, a farmer in the Seine-Maritime region of northern France. “The priority today is to reassure worried farmers and to present a compensation plan that will compensate them as soon as they see their first losses.”

Even before the recent European court ruling, French sugar-beet yields were expected to drop by 5% to 7% for the coming 2023-24 season due to smaller plantings, according to Francois Thaury, an analyst at Paris-based adviser Agritel. Losses, while hard to predict, could now reach 10% or more, he said.

Sugar producers such as France’s Cristal Union have raised prices for beets bought from farmers to encourage planting and help cushion them from losses.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Biden’s 4% buyback tax could boost stock prices and dividends

    The Biden administration’s new stock buyback tax will have little impact on the overall stock market. This tax has set off alarm bells in some corners of Wall Street, on the theory that buybacks were one of the biggest props supporting the past decade’s bull market — and anything weakening that prop could lead to much lower prices. One reason is that the new excise tax — whether 1% or 4% — is applied to net buybacks — repurchases in excess of how many shares the corporation may have issued.

  • BlackRock Bets Big on These 2 High-Quality and Profitable Stocks

    We’ve seen the markets take a breather recently and that is hardly surprising considering the year-to-date rally. Stocks charged out the gate in 2023 as if in a hurry to consign 2022’s annus horribilis to the history bins. Observing the sharp and abrupt shift in sentiment, BlackRock's bond chief Rick Rieder has called the surge "extraordinary." However, Rieder, who handles around $2.4 trillion in assets, is not quite ready to get the bull outfit on just yet. Given the widespread compression in p

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $10.92, moving -0.09% from the previous trading session.

  • The Worst Mistake AMD Investors Can Make in 2023

    The chipmaker's guidance for the current quarter isn't great, but there's more to it than meets the eye.

  • BP hikes dividend, Apollo in talks for Credit Suisse unit, SoftBank battles slumping valuations

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down notable business headlines, which include BP posting record profits and slowing its shift away from oil, Apollo Global Management exploring a stake in a Credit Suisse unit, and SoftBank's vision fund battling hit by a tech slump. (Apollo Global Management is Yahoo Finance's parent company.)

  • Tesla, Amazon, and Alphabet Split Last Year. In 2023, These Are the Top Stock-Split Candidates

    The U.S. inflation rate tipped the scales at its highest level in 40 years (9.1%), and the all three major U.S. stock indexes were, at one point, firmly entrenched in a bear market. A stock split is an event that allows a publicly traded company to alter its share price and outstanding share count without any impact to its market cap or operations. A forward stock split reduces a company's share price to make it more nominally affordable for retail investors.

  • 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake. Are You One of Them?

    Though retirees are only required to take a certain portion of their retirement savings out as distributions each year, a study from JPMorgan Chase shows that there is likely good reason to take out more. A withdrawal approach based solely on … Continue reading → The post 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Lumen Technologies (LUMN) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN)Q4 2022 Earnings CallFeb 07, 2023, 5:00 p.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorGreetings, and welcome to the Lumen Technologies fourth quarter 2022 earnings conference call.

  • Investors' reactions to Biden's State of the Union speech

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Following are reactions from analysts and investors to U.S. President Joe Biden's State of the Union speech on Tuesday, in which he challenged Republicans to lift the debt ceiling and support tax policies that are friendlier to middle class Americans. In his first address to a joint session of Congress since Republicans took control of the House of Representatives in January, Biden hammered corporations for profiteering from the pandemic, and ran through a wish list of economic proposals, such as a minimum tax for billionaires, and a quadrupling of the tax on corporate stock buybacks.

  • Musk Prepares Tesla ‘Master Plan’ for March 1 Investor Day

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. will present a third version of Elon Musk’s “master plan” next month, almost a full year after the chief executive officer said he was working on a next edition.Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed CasePowell Says Further Rate Hikes Needed and Markets Take HeedWall Street Goes Risk-On Without Powell’s Pus

  • Russia Survived a Year of Sanctions by Investing as Never Before

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is seeking to spend its way out of the self-inflicted economic crisis that threatened to deliver the deepest recession of President Vladimir Putin’s more than two-decade rule.Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed CasePowell Says Further Rate Hikes Needed and Markets Take HeedWall Street Goes Risk-On Without Po

  • Down 45%, Is Amazon Stock a Once-In-a-Generation Buying Opportunity?

    Amazon has struggled amid the challenging economic environment, and the near-term outlook remains grim.

  • Which States Don’t Tax Social Security Benefits?

    Of the 50 U.S. states, 39 and the District of Columbia do not levy a tax on Social Security benefits.

  • PayPal Q4 Preview: Can Shares Remain Strong?

    PayPal shares have started 2023 off on the right foot, up more than 10% year-to-date. Can a strong earnings release provide more fuel?

  • Marketmind: Powell confesses 'This time it's different'

    Jerome Powell calmed the horses, a bit. In attempting to parse last week's blockbuster January jobs report, the Federal Reserve Chair on Tuesday reprised his take from last Wednesday's policy meeting - essentially that another couple of Fed rate hikes were probably needed to get across inflation fully, but that it was anyone's guess after that. Any fear of a radical Fed rethink on the back of the jobs numbers seemed wide of the mark.

  • Barclays Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 9.5% Yield

    Stocks have started 2023 with a 7% gain on the S&P 500, and 13.5% gain on the NASDAQ. It’s a solid performance to start the year, but will it last? According to Emmanuel Cau, the head of European equity strategy at Barclays, we might not be fully out of the woods yet. "Despite a still sticky labor market, softening US data (ISM down further below 50, weaker housing data) seem to matter for central banks' reaction function, which now appears more balanced between fighting inflation and preserving

  • 2 of the Fastest-Growing Stocks to Buy Now

    Overall, economic growth has slowed down over the past year or so, and many businesses are suffering as a result. In fact, some well-established businesses with clear paths to profitability are still growing at annualized rates of 50% or more -- and here are two that look especially promising. In the latest quarter, CrowdStrike's revenue grew 53% year over year despite the challenging economic climate, and while the company isn't consistently profitable yet on its bottom line, it is generating more free cash flow than ever before.

  • The economist who predicted that A.I. would replace half of all U.S. jobs now says ChatGPT is the equivalent of Uber disrupting the taxi industry—and it could lead to lower wages

    If ChatGPT is successful in creating competition like Uber did, it could drive wages down, according to Oxford economist Carl Frey.

  • Meta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or Leave

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. is asking many of its managers and directors to transition to individual contributor jobs or leave the company as it tries to become more efficient, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed CasePowell Says Further Rate Hikes Needed and Markets Take HeedWal

  • Energy Transfer LP (ET) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Energy Transfer LP (ET) closed at $12.85, marking a -1% move from the previous day.