New farmers tax laws for 2023 explained

MONROE COUNTY — Winter Solstice for the northern hemisphere is a benchmark time, as it means that for the next six months hours of daylight are increasing.

For 2023, the Winter Solstice will be on Thursday, Dec. 21 at 10:27 p.m. This marks the official beginning of astronomical winter (as opposed to meteorological winter, which runs the months of December, January and February).

The winter solstice is the day with the fewest hours of sunlight throughout the year, making it the “shortest day” of the year at nine hours, seven minutes and 50 seconds. This day is about six hours and six minutes shorter than the June summer solstice date, which has 15 hours, 13 minutes and 46 seconds of daylight. The coldest day of the year tends to be about the third week of January, depending upon the air and ground temperatures, altitude, snow cover, weather patterns and in our area the amount of open surface water of Lake Erie and to a lesser extent Lakes Michigan and Huron.

Ned Birkey

Status of agriculture: Purdue University and the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME)’s latest Ag Economic Barometer released Dec. 5 showed some improvement in farmer sentiment about the ag economy. For the second month in a row, farmer sentiment improved five points to reach an index value of 115, which is 12 percent higher than a year ago. Farmers tend to be optimistic by nature, and the index of future expectations is higher than for current conditions. 32 percent of farmers surveys said their biggest concern going forward is the higher cost of farm inputs, followed by rising interest rates and then lower crop prices. Over 80 percent of respondents who expect farmland values to rise over the next five years said the main reason for optimism is “non-farm investor demand” or inflation.

Farmers Tax Guides for use in preparing the 2023 Farm Schedule F tax returns are now available and can be picked up at most Monroe County agri-businesses. This annual IRS Publication 225 is designed to help explain how federal tax laws apply to farming. Pub 225 is a free and great guide to hep farmers calculate taxes, do some last-minute tax planning and compete the Farm Schedule F return. What’s new for 2023 includes a rise in the business standard mileage rate to 65.5 cents per mile, increases in the Social Security and Medicare payments from taxable wages and a return to the 50 percent deduction for business meals. For items qualified and placed into service in 2023, section 179 expense deduction dollar maximum is $1,160,000.

Story continues

The BIG change is the phase down of special depreciation allowance for certain qualified property squired after Sept. 27, 2017. For 2023 the special deduction is only 80 percent, dropping to 60 percent in 2024, 40 percent in 2025, 20 percent in 2025 and zero deduction starting in 2027. This assumes Congress does not change this provision in the federal tax code. This deduction only applies to certain qualified property, including bearing plants and trees. The most up-to-date information is found at: IRS.gov/Pub225.

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

2023 Monroe County Plat books make a great Christmas gift for the farmer, outdoorsman or landowner who has “everything else.” Hard-cover, spiral-spiral bound plat books cost $40 and are available at the MSU Extension office or Greenstone Farm Credit Service office in Monroe, the Farm Bureau office in Ida and the Ottawa Lake Co-operative Elevator Company south of Ottawa Lake.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: New farmers tax laws for 2023 explained