Farmhouse Announces Partnership With Urbana to Feature Bored Ape Yacht Club #2186 Strain

SAN FRANCISCO, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmhouse Inc. (OTCQB: FMHS) (the "Company") announced today a partnership with Urbana to place the "Oro Blanco" Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) #2186 strain on shelves at both San Francisco locations: 4811 Geary Blvd. and 33 29th Street.

The partnership is part of the Company's expansion strategy that connects the NFT community with established cannabis brands. In partnership with Urbana, the Company will lead the development of a destination dispensary that integrates NFT culture with premium products, starting with the BAYC #2186 Oro Blanco strain.

Oro Blanco is the face of a new cannabis brand on behalf of Ape-In Productions (AIP), a ground-breaking entertainment company and virtual community. AIP is injecting the excitement of music fandom into the BAYC universe by developing NFTs such as BAYC into popular music artists in the metaverse.

"Our partnerships with Urbana and Ape-In Productions are the first step in creating a new ecosystem that combines cannabis and NFT culture. Urbana's dispensaries combined with our network and Oro Blanco's brand will push the future of NFT enabled retail experiences," said Evan Horowitz, CEO of Farmhouse.

The partnership represents the Company's ability to merge physical cannabis brands with digital assets and virtual communities. With thousands of cannabis brands and over 94,000 Twitter followers, the Company is uniquely positioned to pioneer the future intersection of cannabis and NFTs.

About Farmhouse, Inc.
Farmhouse has multiple divisions, including the WeedClub® Platform, a professional social platform, that enables professionals to connect, discover products and services to scale their businesses. The Company believes it has established itself as the trusted brand to connect the industry through the WeedClub® Platform and its @420 Twitter handle.

Forward Looking Statements
The Company cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation that any of our plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/farmhouse-announces-partnership-with-urbana-to-feature-bored-ape-yacht-club-2186-strain-301547172.html

SOURCE Farmhouse, Inc.

