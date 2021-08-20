U.S. markets closed

Farmland® Donates $100,000 To The National FFA Organization To Help Support The Future Of Farming And America's Food Supply

·5 min read

Contributions are Part of the Brand's Honoring the Heartland Tour to Strengthen Agriculture Across the Country

LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier today, Farmland® recognized the National FFA Organization and its positive impact in the agricultural industry through a check donation of $100,000. The gift is part of the 2021 Honoring the Heartland Tour, an initiative launched by Farmland in June to show appreciation for the honest work and tireless commitment in Midwest farming communities, agriculture industries, and retail establishments, and to support the next generation of farmers, which includes the more than 760,000 current FFA student members.

As part of Farmland&#x002019;s Honoring the Heartland Tour, representatives from Smithfield Foods and FFA gather at the Johnson County Fair to celebrate the $100,000 donation to strengthen agricultural programs nationally. (left to right: Bailey Robinson, Nebraska State FFA Vice President, Emma Kuss, Nebraska State FFA Secretary, Matthew Riggins, Senior Sales Account Manager for Smithfield Foods, Cassy Puskala, Regional Director for Corporate Development for National FFA Organization)
As part of Farmland’s Honoring the Heartland Tour, representatives from Smithfield Foods and FFA gather at the Johnson County Fair to celebrate the $100,000 donation to strengthen agricultural programs nationally. (left to right: Bailey Robinson, Nebraska State FFA Vice President, Emma Kuss, Nebraska State FFA Secretary, Matthew Riggins, Senior Sales Account Manager for Smithfield Foods, Cassy Puskala, Regional Director for Corporate Development for National FFA Organization)

Ending in September, the brand's 13-week mission honors the unsung heroes of our agri-food chain and highlights the fundamental role the heartland plays by delivering grab-n-go lunches and providing monetary donations to support the future of farming. The Farmland Honoring The Heartland Tour food truck completes two to three stops per week at various locations rooted in Midwestern neighborhoods, including its stop at the Johnson County Fair earlier today. In addition to distributing meals, the brand has donated $40,000 thus far to the National FFA Organization and state-level FFA Associations throughout the tour to assist them in growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture at the local, state and national levels.

This additional $100,000 donation will go toward supporting the mission of the National FFA Organization, making a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. As the category evolves to increase production, innovate for the future, and improve environmental and economic sustainability, institutions like this are vital in creating the next generation of leaders and ensuring a positive future for the critical industry.

"Over the past several months, Farmland has had the privilege to be on the ground in the heartland serving extraordinary and passionate organizations across the Midwest, providing us with endless inspiration to fuel our continued commitment," said Michael Merritt, Jr. senior director for Farmland at Smithfield Foods. "Today, we're pleased to continue our pledge with a $100,000 donation to the National FFA Organization so they may continue to focus on youth leadership development and equip the next generation of agriculture enthusiasts with valuable real-world information and opportunities, helping to ensure that America's heartland can continue to feed the world.

"As FFA continues to prepare young people for the challenges of feeding a growing population, we are grateful for the continued support from Farmland," said Cassy Puskala, regional director for the National FFA Foundation. "Their contributions provide a sustainable impact on the organization at the local, state and national levels to help carryout the mission."

The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 760,000 student members as part of 8,700 local FFA chapters in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

As part of the donation event at the Johnson County Fair in Tecumseh, Neb., the Farmland food truck also supplied bacon-filled samples to community residents.

For more information and to see where the Honoring the Heartland Tour goes next, follow us on Facebook (@FarmlandFoods), Instagram (@farmlandfoods) or Twitter (@FarmlandFoods).

About Farmland

Founded in 1959, Farmland is the maker of high-quality, flavorful meats. Rooted in rich traditions of America's heartland, Farmland is committed to a strong work ethic, community, substance over flash, and wholesome, quality food that people feel good about serving. Farmland's robust portfolio of products includes varieties of bacon, sausage, ham and lunch meat. For more information about our products and recipe inspiration, please visit www.FarmlandFoods.com or follow us on Facebook (@FarmlandFoods), Instagram (@farmlandfoods) or Twitter (@FarmlandFoods). Farmland is a brand of Smithfield Foods.

About Smithfield Foods, Inc.

Headquartered in Smithfield, Va. since 1936, Smithfield Foods, Inc. is an American food company with agricultural roots and a global reach. Our 63,000 team members are dedicated to producing "Good food. Responsibly.®" and have made us one of the world's leading vertically integrated protein companies. We have pioneered sustainability standards for more than two decades, including our industry-leading commitments to become carbon negative in U.S. company-owned operations and reduce GHG emissions 30 percent across our entire U.S. value chain by 2030. We believe in the power of protein to end food insecurity and have donated hundreds of millions of food servings to our communities. Smithfield boasts a portfolio of high-quality iconic brands, such as Smithfield®, Eckrich® and Nathan's Famous®, among many others. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About National FFA Organization
The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 760,000 student members as part of 8,700 local FFA chapters in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. For more, visit the National FFA Organization online at FFA.org and on Facebook and Twitter.

About National FFA Foundation
The National FFA Foundation builds partnerships with industry, education, government, other foundations and individuals to secure financial resources that recognize FFA member achievements, develop student leaders and support the future of agricultural education. A separately registered nonprofit organization, the foundation is governed by a board of trustees that includes the national FFA president, educators, business leaders and individual donors. For more, visit FFA.org/Give.

Farmland logo (PRNewsfoto/Smithfield Foods, Inc.)
Farmland logo (PRNewsfoto/Smithfield Foods, Inc.)
ffa (PRNewsfoto/Smithfield Foods, Inc.)
ffa (PRNewsfoto/Smithfield Foods, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/farmland-donates-100-000-to-the-national-ffa-organization-to-help-support-the-future-of-farming-and-americas-food-supply-301359923.html

SOURCE Smithfield Foods, Inc.

    A top Chinese official said Thursday that “all-round efforts” are needed to ensure Tibetans speak standard spoken and written Chinese and share the “cultural symbols and images of the Chinese nation.” Wang Yang made the remarks before a handpicked audience in front of the Potala Palace in Lhasa, the home of Tibet’s traditional Buddhist leaders, at a ceremony marking the 70th anniversary of the Chinese invasion of the vast Himalayan region. China's ruling Communist Party says it “peacefully liberated" Tibetan peasants from an oppressive theocracy and restored Chinese rule over a region under threat from outside powers.