Farmland, recreational land and development land attract strong bidder interest in Schrader auctions

·2 min read

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The fall is shaping up to be a good time for selling land in Oklahoma, if three recent Schrader land auctions are a good indication.

"Just in the past week, we've had large bidder turnouts and strong sale prices on farmland, pasture, recreational land and land with development potential," said Brent Wellings, Southwest manager for Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company.

Back-to-back auctions offering diverse tracts of land in McClain and Garvin Counties resulted in sales of a combined $4.68 million. That included a $3.55 million October 14 auction of 1,061 acres in 21 tracts, including tillable cropland, pasture and recreational land. The auction attracted 50 registered bidders. "We had six different buyers in this auction, including three farmers and three investors. The highest quality land sold for $4,744 per acre, and all of the cropland did well," said Wellings.

A day earlier, Schrader auctioned 308 acres for a total of $1.13 million. The land, offered in 10 tracts, attracted 29 registered bidders and sold to three different buyers. Tracts included frontage on the South Canadian River, pasture and hunting land near Elmore City, and land with development potential along Highway 74 south of Purcell.

On Oct. 19, the auction of 250 acres with development potential in Stillwater attracted 17 registered bidders and sold for $1.426 million.

"The farmland included some very desirable soils, and bidders rewarded that with high prices for Oklahoma cropland," said R.D. Schrader, president of the company.

Those seeking additional information may visit www.schraderauction.com or call 800-451-2709.

Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company, based in Columbia City, Indiana, is a leading auctioneer of agricultural land and equipment throughout the United States. The company is a five-time USA Today/National Auctioneers Association Auction of the Year winner.

For more information:
Carl Carter, 205-910-1952

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/farmland-recreational-land-and-development-land-attract-strong-bidder-interest-in-schrader-auctions-301406735.html

SOURCE Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company

Recommended Stories

  • First signs of parity in housing market begin to emerge

    For more than a year now, many parts of the country have seen home values skyrocket more than 20 percent due to a variety of factors. Finally, signs of an equilibrium may be on the horizon.

  • KB Home buys more than $35 million in lots across three areas

    Homebuilder KB Home has scooped up hundreds of future home lots across three different areas of the Sacramento region, paying more than $35 million.

  • Inside Elon Musk’s Last Silicon Valley Home—and the Weird Reason It Hasn’t Sold Yet

    Elon Musk is a man on the move, and not just to the outer reaches of the moon. The rocket man has listed his last-known San Francisco Bay Area mansion for $31,990,000. This latest sales announcement is understandable, since last week, the billionaire CEO of Tesla announced he was moving his electric car company’s headquarters from Palo Alto, CA, to Austin, TX.

  • Factbox-China's indebted property market and the Evergrande crisis

    A string of Beijing officials have tried to reassure investors the crisis will not spiral out of control and that creditors' interests will be protected, but its long-term impact on China's property sector and economy is highly uncertain. The sector is the largest contributor to China's gross domestic product (GDP), accounting for more than a quarter when related industries are included, economists say. A vast ecosystem of suppliers and service providers has flourished around giant property developers and real estate has played a crucial role in creating jobs and generating cash for local governments.

  • My abusive ex never contributed to our home’s mortgage. Do I still owe him half the equity if his name is on the deed?

    ‘Seven years ago, we bought a house. Both of our names are on the title but only my name is on the mortgage, since I was the only one with good credit.’

  • US existing home sales rebound in September, rise 7%

    Existing home sales rose 7% to a seasonally adjusted 6.29 million units in September from a month earlier, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR).

  • Arsenio Hall Buys ‘NCIS’ Star Sean Murray’s Glitzy Tarzana Mansion

    In today’s flaming hot real estate market, even a fickle decision can prove profitable. Just take Hollywood actor Sean Murray, who over the summer paid about $4.8 million for a nearly-new Los Angeles mansion in the city’s Tarzana suburb. But only a month later — practically before the ink on the deed had dried — […]

  • This $8.2 Million English Country Estate From the 1400s Has History, Pedigree—and a DJ Booth

    The 700-year-old mega mansion even comes with an important collection of over 22,000 historic books.

  • Home price growth will slow dramatically in 2022, says CoreLogic

    CoreLogic foresees home prices rising 2.2% in the next 12 months—a relatively bearish take compared with other recent forecasts.

  • Update on Valleywise Health's new Phoenix hospital; another coffee shop opening and a dozen more Valley real estate deals to know

    Valleywise Health has hit the halfway mark for completing its new $596 million medical center in Phoenix. Velocis, a private equity real estate manager, has sold Kierland One as part of a three-building portfolio sale, and check out a dozen other real estate deals to know in this week's roundup.

  • How I Paid for Home Repairs and More as a New Homeowner

    In September 2020, I closed on my home, a pre-Revolution, Cape Cod-style cottage. The house had certainly stood the test of time, but it needed considerable work. Floorboards moved when…

  • Gene Simmons Lists His Las Vegas Valley Estate for $14.95 Million — See Inside!

    The property is described as a "modern desert mansion" on a nearly one-acre plot of land and features a private garden with walking trails adjacent to the house

  • Mystery Shrouds Sale of Beyoncé, Jay-Z’s Baroque New Orleans Church

    Intrigue and all the makings of a Lifetime Original Movie surround this historic church-turned-mansion that’s on the market in the Garden District of New Orleans. In fact, the place has nearly 99 problems — and transparency isn’t one! For instance, why did the asking price inexplicably jump by $1 million, from $3.5 million to nearly […]

  • U.S. existing home sales surge to 8-month high in September

    U.S. home sales surged to an eight-month high September, but higher prices as supply remains tight are squeezing out first-time buyers from the housing market. Existing home sales increased by 7.0% - the largest increase in a year - to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.29 million units last month, the highest level since January, the National Association of Realtors said on Thursday.

  • Kanye West Puts Monster Lake Ranch in Wyoming on the Market for $11M

    Kanye West made headlines in 2019, when he set his sights on thousands of acres of land in Wyoming. Yeezy made his first big splash in Wyoming when he purchased Monster Lake Ranch, located 11 miles outside Cody, WY. A couple of years ago, we looked into the properties, and came up with some theories as to why he’d buy out in the unlikely locale of Wyoming.

  • Housing Inventory Is Down 52.5% Compared to 2019

    As of September, the national inventory of active home listings was down 22.2% compared to the previous year, according to Realtor.com. If you're intent on buying a home in the near term and can afford one at today's prices, then by all means, go for it.

  • It's a Sellers' Market, but You May Want to Keep Your Home for 1 Big Reason

    A limited amount of housing inventory and low mortgage rates have combined to create a scenario that's definitely a seller's market. The glaring lack of inventory that's plagued the housing market all year goes both ways. While rent prices have risen across the country, there seems to be a reasonable amount of rental inventory.

  • Analyst Report: SL Green Realty Corp.

    SL Green is the largest Manhattan property owner and landlord, with around 46 million square feet of wholly owned and joint venture office space. The company has additional property exposure through its limited portfolio of well-located retail space. It operates as a real estate investment trust.

  • Existing home sales surge as interest rates point higher

    Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes bounced back in September to their strongest pace since January as mortgage rates tick higher, motivating buyers to get off the sidelines. The National Association of Realtors said Thursday that existing homes sales rose 7% compared with August to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 6.29 million units. “The increase in sales in the latest month I would attribute to mortgage rates,” said Lawrence Yun, the NAR’s chief economist.

  • Existing-Home Sales Soared. But First-Time Home Buyers Are Getting Priced Out.

    Mortgage rates, flexible working arrangements, and more supply may have been contributing factors to September's 7% increase in the rate of existing-home sales.