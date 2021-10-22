U.S. markets open in 1 hour 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,547.00
    +5.25 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,566.00
    +86.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,453.75
    -25.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,305.00
    +10.90 (+0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.24
    +0.74 (+0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.00
    +12.10 (+0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    24.40
    +0.23 (+0.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1644
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6760
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    14.94
    -0.55 (-3.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3793
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7900
    -0.1980 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,422.84
    -1,701.30 (-2.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,506.59
    -28.05 (-1.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,228.93
    +38.63 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,804.85
    +96.27 (+0.34%)
     

FARO to Announce Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LAKE MARY, Fla., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FARO® Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: FARO), a global leader of 3D measurement, imaging and realization solutions for the 3D Metrology, AEC (Architecture, Engineering & Construction), and Public Safety Analytics markets, today announced that after market close on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, the Company will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. In conjunction with the release, Michael D. Burger, President and CEO, and Allen Muhich, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

FARO logo. (PRNewsFoto/FARO Technologies, Inc.)
FARO logo. (PRNewsFoto/FARO Technologies, Inc.)

Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (877) 876-9174 (U.S.) or +1 (785) 424-1669 (International) and using the passcode FARO. A live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of FARO's website at: https://www.faro.com/about-faro/investor-relations/events

A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's web site approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

About FARO
For 40 years, FARO has provided industry-leading technology solutions that enable customers to measure their world, and then use that data to make smarter decisions faster. FARO continues to be a pioneer in bridging the digital and physical worlds through data-driven reliable accuracy, precision, and immediacy. For more information, visit FARO.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/faro-to-announce-financial-results-for-the-third-quarter-2021-301406488.html

SOURCE FARO

Recommended Stories

  • Why Snap stock tumbled after Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick breaks down the numbers to know from Snapchat's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why IBM Stock Plunged Today

    What happened Shares of IBM (NYSE: IBM) fell 9.5% on Thursday after the global technology company's third-quarter results came up short of investors' expectations. So what IBM's revenue inched up 0.

  • Cathie Wood: This one simple tailwind will push the bull market to 2038 — here are 3 stocks to ride it

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

  • Novavax Faces 1 Major Risk Right Now. Should You Buy the Stock Anyway?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) started the coronavirus vaccine race as a favorite. Manufacturing issues have delayed Novavax's submission for emergency authorization in the U.S. and other countries. A news report suggested Novavax's delays may not be over.

  • AbbVie and More Companies That Are Expected to Raise Their Dividends

    The financial data firm IHS Markit says the biopharmaceutical company, Visa, and West Pharmaceutical Services are likely to boost their payouts.

  • Why Oil Stock Kinder Morgan Sank Today

    The 5.8%-yielding oil and gas stock's third-quarter numbers failed to impress the market, but investors don't have to worry.

  • 3 of the Best Stocks to Buy Now With $500

    The best investing alternatives have a solid business model combined with tremendous growth prospects. You'll need nearly half of your initial $500 -- around $220 -- to buy one share of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). The obvious opportunity for Nvidia is in gaming.

  • Intel reports earnings as competitors rush to tout their own chips

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley talks Intel's earnings.

  • Tilray: The Most Attractive Canadian Cannabis Play

    It says something about the sorry state of publicly traded Canadian cannabis companies that despite Tilray’s (TLRY) recent tepid FQ1 results, when measured against its underperforming peers, Jefferies’ Owen Bennett finds some comfort in the display. According to Bennett’s estimates, pro-forma adult-use sequential sales declined from roughly $55 million to $52.6 million, cannabis adj. GM fell QoQ from 44.5% to 43%, and adj. EBITDA margin also exhibited a drop - from 8.7% to 7.6%. Not a good look.

  • Why BioNTech and RedHill Are Soaring This Week, While Novavax Is Sinking

    BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) was up by 15.6% for the week as of the market close on Thursday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX), meanwhile, have lost 14.3%. BioNTech benefited from two positive developments.

  • Think Everything’s Expensive Now? Wait Until You See What’s Next

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Why Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureConsumers around the world are about to get socked with even higher prices on everyday items, companies from food giant Unilever Plc to lubricant maker WD-40 Co.

  • Is Bank of America Corp. (BAC) A Great Stock to Invest In?

    Oakmark Funds, an investment management firm, published its Bill Nygren third-quarter 2021 market commentary – a copy of which can be seen here. In the letter, the fund talked about governance with a related topic about shareholders vs. stakeholders, and also discussed some great companies to invest in. You can take a look at the […]

  • Why Nio Stock Looks Set For A Trip North This Quarter

    Nio, Inc (NYSE: NIO) was trading up about 1% on Thursday, while continuing to consolidate a 17% move off the bottom of $33.17 the stock printed on Oct. 7. The EV manufacturer, which recently began shipping vehicles to Norway had a rough third quarter, losing 36% of its value between July 1 and Sept. 30. On Thursday, it was reported 110-year-old asset management firm Baillie Gifford lowered its exposure in the China-based company during the period by about 287,255 shares, reducing its original 90

  • Dow Jones Futures: Snap Crashes, Intel Tumbles On Earnings; Donald Trump Makes SPACs Great Again

    Snap dived on weak revenue, hitting rivals. Intel sold off too. Donald Trump's social media SPAC merger partner surged.

  • Why Jim Cramer Is Calling The Bottom For AT&T's Stock

    Shares of AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) are trading slightly higher—although volatile— following better-than-expected third-quarter financial results. What Happened: AT&T reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 87 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 78 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $39.92 billion, which beat the estimate of $39.14 billion. Related Link: AT&T Shares Gain After Q3 Earnings, HBO Strength, Robust Full Year Outlook Cramer's Take: 'I'm willing to say this is

  • 3 Meme Stocks That Are Actually Solid Long-Term Picks

    Just because a company's stock is getting heavy attention in internet chatrooms doesn't mean its actual business can't also have potential.

  • Intel Falls as Outlook Shows Costly Path to Regain Dominance

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger spelled out the cost of his drive to return the world’s largest chipmaker to leadership of the industry and investors weren’t pleased. Shares were down 10% in premarket trading.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Why Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in Ita

  • Potential downside impact of the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

    Kapil Rathi, CrossTower Co-Founder and CEO,&nbsp; joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the cryptocurrency space amid the launch of ProShares’ Bitcoin ETF.

  • This hot dog restaurant just saw its stock price surge more than 50% on its IPO day

    Welcome to the public markets, hot dog chain Portillo's.

  • Evergrande Staves Off Default With Last-Minute Bond Payment

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group pulled back from the brink of default by paying a bond coupon before Saturday’s deadline, giving the property giant at least another week to come to grips with a debt crisis that has rattled investor confidence in the world’s second-largest economy.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Why Americans and Br