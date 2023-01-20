U.S. markets open in 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,923.75
    +8.25 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,125.00
    -14.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,426.50
    +70.00 (+0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,846.00
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.85
    +0.52 (+0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,930.10
    +6.20 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    24.10
    +0.23 (+0.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0823
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4370
    +0.0400 (+1.18%)
     

  • Vix

    20.51
    +0.17 (+0.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2348
    -0.0043 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.3110
    +1.9120 (+1.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,081.43
    +311.89 (+1.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    487.80
    +7.37 (+1.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,759.32
    +12.03 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,553.53
    +148.30 (+0.56%)
     

FARO Announces Pricing of $60 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering

·5 min read

LAKE MARY, Fla., Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FARO® Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FARO) ("FARO") announced today the pricing of $60 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.50% convertible senior notes due 2028 (the "Notes") in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). FARO expects the offering of the Notes to close on January 24, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions. FARO also granted the initial purchaser of the Notes a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $15 million in aggregate principal amount of Notes.

(PRNewsfoto/FARO)
(PRNewsfoto/FARO)

The Notes will be general, unsecured obligations of FARO, and interest will be payable semiannually in arrears at a rate of 5.50% per year on February 1 and August 1 of each year, beginning on August 1, 2023. The Notes will mature on February 1, 2028, unless repurchased, redeemed or converted prior to such date.

The initial conversion rate is 23.6072 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal amount of Notes (equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately $42.36 per share of FARO's common stock, which represents a 20% premium to FARO's closing stock price on January 19, 2023). Prior to November 1, 2027, the Notes will be convertible at the option of holders only upon satisfaction of certain conditions and during certain periods. On and after November 1, 2027, the Notes will be convertible at the option of holders at any time until the close of business on the second scheduled trading day immediately preceding the maturity date. Upon conversion of the Notes, FARO will pay or deliver, as applicable, cash, shares of its common stock or a combination of cash and shares of its common stock, at FARO's election.

FARO may redeem for cash all or (subject to certain limitations) any part of the Notes, at its option, on or after February 5, 2026, if the last reported sale price of FARO's common stock has been at least 130% of the conversion price for the Notes then in effect on (1) each of at least 20 trading days (whether or not consecutive) during the 30 consecutive trading days ending on, and including, the trading day immediately preceding the date on which FARO sends the related notice of redemption, and (2) the trading day immediately before the date FARO sends notice. The redemption price will be 100% of the principal amount of the Notes to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date.

Holders of the Notes will have the right to require FARO to repurchase for cash all or any portion of their Notes at a repurchase price equal to 100% of their principal amount, plus any accrued and unpaid interest, upon the occurrence of a fundamental change (as defined in the indenture relating to the Notes). FARO, under certain circumstances, will also be required to increase the conversion rate for holders who convert their Notes in connection with a make-whole fundamental change (as defined in the indenture relating to the Notes) occurring prior to the maturity date. The definition of make-whole fundamental change includes the calling of Notes for redemption.

FARO estimates that the net proceeds from this offering will be approximately $57.7 million (or approximately $72.2 million if the initial purchaser exercises its option to purchase additional Notes in full), after deducting the initial purchaser's discount and estimated offering expenses. FARO intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The offer and sale of the Notes and the shares of common stock issuable upon conversion of the Notes, if any, have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction, and the Notes and such shares may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as statements about the proposed terms of the Notes, the completion, timing and size of the proposed offering and the anticipated use of proceeds from the offering. Statements that are not historical facts or that describe FARO's plans, beliefs, objectives, projections, expectations, assumptions, strategies, goals or future events are forward-looking statements. In addition, words such as "is," "will," "intend," "believe," "expect," "may," "might," "would," "will," "will be," "future," "strategy," "believe," "plan," "should," "could," "seek," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "goal," "objective," "project," "forecast," "target" and similar words identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to various known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performances, or achievements to differ materially from future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Consequently, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks detailed in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in FARO's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Forward-looking statements in this release represent FARO's judgment as of the date of this release. FARO undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/faro-announces-pricing-of-60-million-convertible-senior-notes-offering-301726731.html

SOURCE FARO

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale

    The stock market has thrown out MGM Resorts (NYSE: MGM), Verizon (NYSE: VZ), and Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) recently, but I think that's a mistake. The U.S. shutdowns didn't last long, but restrictions in Macao have lasted for nearly three years. As personal and business travel in the U.S. reopened, Las Vegas made a quick recovery.

  • Here's the Worst Mistake Novavax Investors Can Make in 2023

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has taken investors on a wild ride since the start of the pandemic. The shares skyrocketed more than 2,000% back in 2020 as investors bet on Novavax bringing a vaccine to market. Before deciding what to do, let's check out the worst mistake Novavax investors can make in 2023.

  • Cathie Wood Is Crushing It This Year Thanks To 9 Stocks

    Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF is back — and back big. It's the top diversified ETF again this year so far, largely due to big winners.

  • This Might Be the Death Knell for Cannabis Stocks

    The latest update from an industry darling could signal big financial challenges for marijuana companies.

  • 5 Stand Out Oil & Energy Stocks to Buy

    Although oil prices are prone to fluctuate, the rising earnings estimate revisions for these stocks are a great sign with several of these equities offering solid dividends to support patient investors.

  • These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Are Hot Buys Right Now, Say Analysts

    The semiconductor chip industry presents investors with a difficult landscape to navigate. A combination of strong headwinds and economic-structural supports are buffeting the industry in contradictory directions, and for at least the near-term the best investment choices aren’t necessarily clear. Take the headwinds first. Some of the strongest revolve around China, the world’s second-largest economy and a major consumer of semiconductor chips. The country was under strict anti-COVID lockdown po

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Are Ridiculously Cheap Right Now

    Most stocks have more attractive valuations now than they did a year ago. Such declines also tend to push yields higher for stocks that pay dividends. Here are three dividend stocks that are ridiculously cheap right now.

  • 2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever

    The Oracle of Omaha has an impeccable track record, having led Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) for decades while generally beating the stock market. At the very least, some of Buffett's favorite stocks are worth considering. Tech giant Apple is the largest holding in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio.

  • 'NOT business as usual': Jim Cramer blasts 'dangerous' $4.3B bailout of crypto bank — here's how to prepare for a total collapse of crypto confidence

    The bailout by the Federal Home Loan Bank has critics questioning whether the government-backed enterprise has lost its way.

  • Stocks moving after the closing bell: Roblox, Procter & Gamble, Rivian, Lucid, Nexstar Media

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Seana Smith and Dave Briggs highlight several tickers making moves in after-hours trading.

  • As Markets Fall, Solar Stocks Are Cooling Off

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) all fell as much as 1% on the day. Below, you'll learn more about what's pulling down solar energy stocks and whether they can rebound in due course. Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH), which makes microinverters that allow individual solar panels to convert their energy production from direct current to alternating current, saw its stock drop 11% on Thursday.

  • ‘Volatility Will End With a Big Move Up’: Wells Fargo Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy

    Are the markets heading up or down? Frankly nobody knows, with some experts saying the next leg is down again and others calling for further upside. Finding the solution to this conundrum, one financial prognosticator thinks the markets will do both. Wells Fargo's head of equity strategy Chris Harvey thinks the S&P 500 could reach 4,200 this year, but not before it posts a decline from current levels to around 3,400. That’s a 15% drop, but from there it will swing 20% higher. Harvey’s outlook is

  • US Market Watchers Are Fretting Over the Biggest January Options Expiry in a Decade

    (Bloomberg) -- Market watchers on Wall Street attribute this week’s stock selloff to the insidious threat of recession. Yet derivatives traders see a less ominous foe: the mass expiration of options on Friday — the biggest January event in a decade.Most Read from BloombergMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesGoogle to Cut 12,000 Jobs in 6% Slash to Global WorkforceNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationHolmes Should Be in Prison, Not $13,000-a-Month Estate,

  • 2 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now That Can Help You Earn Passive Income in 2023

    Many investors, in turn, are on the hunt for ways to earn more passive income in 2023. Read on to learn about two stocks that can help you generate more cash from your investment portfolio. Both pay sizable dividends, and their value-priced shares are poised to rally in the year ahead.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Netflix, Nordstrom, Bed Bath & Beyond

    Stocks moving in after hours: Netflix, Nordstrom, Bed Bath & Beyond

  • 89% of Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Is Invested in Just 5 Stocks

    The Oracle of Omaha has a hidden $5.9 billion portfolio that's heavily concentrated in a handful of well-known stocks.

  • 3 Fintech Stocks to Buy Before the Bear Market Is Over

    There are financial technology companies that are bringing innovation to consumers, but tougher credit markets have hurt their businesses. This could be an opportunity for long-term investors; these three stocks are poised to flourish when economic conditions ease up, so consider them before the bear market ends. Rapidly rising interest rates created two problems for Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), which uses artificial intelligence to replace the traditional FICO credit score in approving consumer loans.

  • Goldman Sachs Is Shutting Down Marcus Personal Loans: 4 Stocks That Stand to Benefit

    The black sheep among big banks this earnings season was definitely Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS). The Wall Street bank saw its earnings plunge last quarter, as its core investment-banking business ground to a halt amid historically weak numbers of initial public offerings and mergers. In order to diversify away from the volatile investment banking and trading arms, Goldman has tried to cultivate its own consumer banking division under its Marcus brand.

  • 3 Growth Stocks You Can Buy Right Now With Less Than $100

    If you think a growth stock's absolute price is an indication of the underlying company's quality, think again. One only has to look at the numbers that luxury name Tapestry (NYSE: TPR) has continued to put up to see that. Tapestry is the parent to Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman.

  • Morgan Stanley Says Now Could Be the Best Time to Buy Clean Tech Stocks; Here Are 3 Names With Strong Multiyear Growth Potential

    Clean tech and green energy sectors are on the cusp of a strong multiyear growth run. That's the opinion of Morgan Stanley's 5-star analyst Stephen Byrd who notes that political will is likely to support the practical benefits of clean and renewable energy to create a favorable environment for ‘clean and green’ tech over the next few years. Outlining his view, Byrd writes: “We believe current valuations do not reflect the long-term robust growth and margin improvement that we see as a result of