U.S. markets open in 5 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,379.25
    -30.25 (-0.69%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,412.00
    -215.00 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,133.50
    -107.00 (-0.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,009.70
    -16.00 (-0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.96
    -0.14 (-0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,858.00
    +15.90 (+0.86%)
     

  • Silver

    23.73
    +0.36 (+1.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1311
    -0.0040 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.52
    +6.61 (+27.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3505
    -0.0062 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1050
    -0.3050 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,155.07
    -345.98 (-0.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    959.21
    -37.74 (-3.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,515.86
    -145.16 (-1.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,079.59
    -616.49 (-2.23%)
     

Faron Announces R&D Day

·5 min read

Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd

("Faron" or the "Company")

Faron announces R&D Day to be held on February 23, 2022

TURKU, Finland and BOSTON, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd (AIM: FARN, First North: FARON), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on building the future of immunotherapy by harnessing the power of the immune system to tackle cancer and inflammation, today announces plans to host a virtual R&D Day via webcast on Wednesday, February 23 at 4:00 pm EET, 2:00 pm GMT, 9:00 am EDT.

Dr. Markku Jalkanen, Chief Executive Officer, will host the event together with members of the Faron Global Management Team. In addition, the following external experts will provide additional perspectives:

  • Dr. Tyler Curiel, Professor of Medicine and Microbiology, Immunology & Molecular Genetics at The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, United States

  • Dr. Maija Hollmén, Adjunct Professor of Tumour Immunology, Group Leader and Academy Research Fellow at the MediCity Research Laboratory, Institute of Biomedicine, University of Turku, Finland

As part of the event, Faron's new Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Marie-Louise Fjällskog, will provide an update on bexmarilimab, the Company's wholly-owned novel precision cancer immunotherapy in Phase I/II development, targeting Clever-1, a receptor known to be expressed on immunosuppressive macrophages in the tumor microenvironment. Dr. Fjällskog will share updated survival data from the ongoing MATINS trial and provide an overview of the accelerated bexmarilimab development plan, including a review of the latest biomarker analysis and strategy. There will be an opportunity to ask questions during the webcast.

"I am delighted to be hosting this R&D Day with our invited speakers who will provide important insights into the immunotherapy approaches currently available to patients and work Faron is doing to potentially bring the promise of immunotherapy to a broader patient group," said Dr. Markku Jalkanen, Chief Executive Officer of Faron. "The unfortunate reality is that currently, only a small segment of cancer patients benefit from immunotherapy and there remains an urgent clinical need to identify new treatment approaches."

To register for Faron's R&D Day on February 23, 2022, please visit: https://faron.videosync.fi/r-and-d-day.

A Finnish language interview with Dr. Markku Jalkanen covering the important information shared during the R&D Day event will also take place on February 23, 2022. A link to a recording of this interview will be made available on the "Investors" section on Faron's website at: https://www.faron.com/investors.

For more information please contact:

Media Contact

Faron Pharmaceuticals

Eric Van Zanten

Head of Communications

eric.vanzanten@faron.com

Investor.relations@faron.com

Phone: +1 (610) 529-6219

Investor Contact

Stern Investor Relations

Julie Seidel

julie.seidel@sternir.com

Phone: +1 (212) 362-1200

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP, Nomad

Sandy Jamieson, Jo Turner

Phone: +44 (0) 207 213 0880

Peel Hunt LLP, Broker

Christopher Golden, James Steel

Phone: +44 (0) 20 7418 8900

Sisu Partners Oy, Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North

Juha Karttunen

Phone: +358 (0)40 555 4727

Jukka Järvelä

Phone: +358 (0)50 553 8990

Consilium Strategic Communications

Mary-Jane Elliott, David Daley, Lindsey Neville

faron@consilium-comms.com

Phone: +44 (0)20 3709 5700

About Bexmarilimab

Bexmarilimab is Faron's wholly-owned, investigative precision immunotherapy with the potential to provide permanent immune stimulation for difficult-to-treat cancers through targeting myeloid cell function. A novel anti-Clever-1 humanised antibody, bexmarilimab targets Clever-1 positive (Common Lymphatic Endothelial and Vascular Endothelial Receptor 1) tumour associated macrophages (TAMs) in the tumour microenvironment, converting these highly immunosuppressive M2 macrophages to immune stimulating M1 macrophages. In mouse models, bexmarilimab has successfully blocked or silenced Clever-1, activating antigen presentation and promoting interferon gamma secretion by leukocytes. Additional pre-clinical studies have proven that Clever-1, encoded by the Stabilin-1 or STAB-1 gene, is a major source of T cell exhaustion and involved in cancer growth and spread. Observations from clinical studies to date indicate that Clever-1 has the capacity to control T cell activation directly, suggesting that the inactivation of Clever-1 as an immune suppressive molecule could be more broadly applicable and more important than previously thought. As an immuno-oncology therapy, bexmarilimab has potential as a single-agent therapy or in combination with other standard treatments including immune checkpoint molecules. Beyond immuno-oncology, it offers potential in infectious diseases, vaccine development and more.

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Faron (AIM: FARN, First North: FARON) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for medical conditions with significant unmet needs caused by dysfunction of our immune system. The Company currently has a pipeline based on the receptors involved in regulation of immune response in oncology, organ damage and bone marrow regeneration. Bexmarilimab, a novel anti-Clever-1 humanized antibody, is its investigative precision immunotherapy with the potential to provide permanent immune stimulation for difficult-to-treat cancers through targeting myeloid function. Currently in Phase I/II clinical development as a potential therapy for patients with untreatable solid tumors, bexmarilimab has potential as a single-agent therapy or in combination with other standard treatments including immune checkpoint molecules. Traumakine is an investigational intravenous (IV) interferon beta-1a therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and other ischemic or hyperinflammatory conditions. Traumakine is currently being evaluated in global trials as a potential treatment for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 and with the 59th Medical Wing of the US Air Force and the US Department of Defense for the prevention of multiple organ dysfunction syndrome (MODS) after ischemia-reperfusion injury caused by a major trauma. Faron is based in Turku, Finland. Further information is available at www.faron.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/faron-pharmaceuticals-oy/r/faron-announces-r-d-day,c3505679

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/19398/3505679/1534343.pdf

Faron announces R&D Day to be held on February 23 2022

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/faron-announces-rd-day-301481408.html

SOURCE Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy

Recommended Stories

  • Stitch raises $21M for its API infrastructure and embedded finance platform

    Open finance continues to be a significant theme in the world of fintech as businesses tap APIs to access customers’ financial accounts and provide a gamut of integrated and embedded financial services. In the latest development, Stitch — one of the prominent players building and operating these APIs in Africa — confirmed to TechCrunch that it has raised $21 million in Series A funding. The South African API fintech enables businesses to build, optimize, and scale financial products.

  • Commerzbank shares fall after finance minister says govt to shed stake in future

    Shares in Commerzbank fell 5% in Lang & Schwarz pre-market trade on Monday after Germany's Finance Minister said the government would not keep its stake in the lender in the long run. "In the long run, the state will not be a shareholder in Commerzbank," Christian Lindner was quoted as saying by Handelsblatt newspaper. Lindner said he would take into consideration taxpayers' financial interest and the importance of Commerzbank for Germany's medium-sized economy when this decision is made in the future.

  • Doing This One Thing Can Lead to Omicron

    Think you've been doing everything to keep yourself safe from catching the extremely contagious Omicron variant? Maybe not. In recent days, experts have emphasized that too many Americans have made one particular oversight can lead to an Omicron infection—potentially endangering those who are at risk for severe illness. If you've made it, experts advise you to change that right away. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs COVID is

  • ‘The only logical choice’: anti-vaxxers who changed their minds on Covid vaccines

    Nearly one-third of US parents are opposed to vaccinating their kids against Covid – so one-time vaccine skeptics are helping families find evidence-based answers ‘They may not change their mind overnight, but by taking your time, you’re ensuring that they could change their minds.’ Photograph: Michele Tantussi/Reuters Alexis Danielsen sat down and rolled up her sleeve. When the shot went into her arm, one thought flooded her mind: “Finally!” It was May 2021, and she was receiving her first Covi

  • Virus Expert Just Issued This "Real" Warning

    The COVID pandemic lurches on, as we still have more than 2,000 deaths a day, even as much of the nation is tired of the virus—and of precautions (in some cases, to their detriment.) How can you stay safe? Dr. Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, said just that on MPR. Read on for 6 points that will save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs COVID is Hurting You—Eve

  • Treatment aimed at preventing COVID-19 for those at high risk now available at some Illinois hospitals

    In December 2020, just before vaccines became widely available, Todd Linna contracted a case of COVID-19 that he couldn’t get rid of. The northern Illinois man lost 50 pounds and was unable to work for five months. He rarely left the house, except to go to the hospital. His doctor found that the virus had burrowed deep into his lungs. “It’s something you wouldn’t wish on your worst enemy,” he ...

  • S.Korea to start giving fourth doses of COVID vaccine by month-end

    South Korea will begin giving out fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines this month and supply millions of additional home test kits to ease shortages amid a surge in Omicron infections, authorities confirmed on Monday. The surge has pushed daily cases to records, but widespread vaccination, with first booster shots received by more than 57 percent of the population of 52 million, has helped limit deaths and serious infections. High-risk groups will be the first to get the fourth dose, in effect a second booster shot, Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol told a COVID-19 response meeting.

  • Hong Kong leader says fifth COVID wave has 'overwhelmed' city's capacity

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Hong Kong's is being overwhelmed by the "onslaught" of COVID-19 infections, its leader said on Monday, although deaths in the Chinese controlled global financial hub remain far less than similar-sized cities since the pandemic erupted two years ago. Daily infections have multiplied 13 times over the past two weeks, from about 100 cases at the start of February to over 1,300 on Feb. 13, with authorities scrambling to control the deepening outbreak. As the caseload soared, Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam issued a statement on Monday saying her administration would coordinate with Chinese officials to tackle the "aggravating situation".

  • Here's How Long COVID is Contagious

    Many states are dropping their mask mandates as COVID-19 cases continue to fall, but that doesn't mean the virus is no longer dangerous. The Delta and Omicron variants are still highly contagious and should be taken seriously. Here's how long COVID is contagious, and how to protect yourself and others from it. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs COVID is Hurting You—Even After a Negative Test. 1 Quarantine If You Get COVID-19 COVID-19 is contag

  • Physicians need to be able to change their minds | Commentary

    If we lose our mental flexibility, we become rigid and unyielding.

  • You're 3 Times More Likely to Get Sick If You Do This at Night, Study Says

    The common cold can be caused by over 200 types of viruses, but it's most often the result of rhinovirus, experts say. Once exposed to a cold virus, your body relies on its natural ability to fight it off, and certain key factors can influence just how well your immune system does the job. In particular, studies have shown that how much sleep you get can greatly help or hinder your immune function. Clocking the right amount of rest gives you a fighting chance against colds, while skimping on sle

  • It's time for a COVID-19 pandemic Plan C

    Personal choices will mark the policies and the consequences of this next phase. That may be as close to “normal” as we can get.

  • Sen. Roger Marshall questions Biden’s mental health, suggests annual cognitive test

    Marshall’s comments came in response to a question from a Fox News host asking his opinion as a medical doctor. Marshall’s medical specialty is obstetrics.

  • Hospitalized 108 days, Janie Pendergraft credits doctors, technology for COVID-19 survival

    After contracting COVID, Pendergraft continuously declined until a record 34 days on ECMO, used to oxygenate blood, brought her back.

  • COVID-19: UK monitoring hybrid delta-omicron strain called 'deltacron'

    Health officials in the United Kingdom officially began monitoring a hybrid strain of the delta and omicron coronavirus known as "deltacron" last week after it was identified in a patient in the country, according to the country's Health Security Agency.

  • Weight Loss Influencer Lexi Reed Back Home After Experiencing Organ Failure: 'Happy to Be Alive'

    "I'm back home and ready to overcome the next part of my story," Reed told her Instagram followers on Saturday

  • I'm a Doctor and Here's the #1 Sign You Have Alzheimer's

    In 2020, 5.8 million Americans were living with Alzheimer's, "a progressive disease beginning with mild memory loss and possibly leading to loss of the ability to carry on a conversation and respond to the environment. Alzheimer's disease involves parts of the brain that control thought, memory, and language, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, states. While scientists are still baffled by the disease and continue to learn about it, there are clear signs that indicate someone has Alz

  • Omicron dashboard: Catch up fast

    Health: Unlocking the mystery of the "never COVID" cohort — FDA authorizes new antibody treatment for Omicron — Cases are plummeting, and deaths could decline soon.Vaccines: Experts praise Pfizer's delay on kids' vaccines — Chicago White Sox to require COVID vaccines for minor league players — Pfizer postpones FDA request for COVID vaccine for kids under 5.Politics: Supreme Court rejects request to block vaccine mandate for NYC teachers — Nevada governor rescinds indoor mask mandate — Republican

  • Local COVID-19 cases in hospital on decline

    While the decline in positive cases each week in Madison County hasn’t decreased much the hospitalization numbers at West Tennessee Healthcare have seen a significant drop.

  • If You Notice This With Your Hair, Get a Blood Test, Experts Say

    Like a growing garden, your hair's health is all about what's happening underneath. If you notice even subtle changes, from color to texture to hair loss, it can mean that something is amiss below the roots. In fact, experts say that if your hair health diverges from the status quo in one particular way—especially if you're a woman—a blood test may be the quickest way to find out what's wrong. There are at least five common causes for such a hair change in women, and they can all be diagnosed in