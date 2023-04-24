Faron Pharmaceuticals "confirms promising results from first cohort"
London, UK --News Direct-- Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy
Faron Pharmaceuticals Chief Medical Officer Marie-Louise Fjällskog speaks to Proactive about progress on the clinical stage biopharmaceutical company's BEXMAB study.
Fjällskog "confirms promising results from the first cohort" and highlights plans to go to the FDA "very soon" to share the company's plan for "getting into an accelerated approval pathway".
