Farragut plays spoiler and votes down Knox County's 20-year growth plan. What now?

With the finish line in sight, Knox County's proposed plan to guide growth, prevent sprawl and make Knox County less lopsided hit major opposition that could kill the plan for good.

After Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said earlier this month he was confident Farragut leaders would approve the plan since they helped craft it, the Farragut Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted 3-2 against the Advance Knox Growth Policy Plan at its March 28 meeting.

Aldermen Drew Burnette, Scott Meyer and David White voted against the plan, while Farragut Mayor Ron Williams and Farragut Vice Mayor Louise Povlin voted in favor.

Advance Knox has been a two-year, $1.2 million initiative to update the county's 20-year development plan, which is a few decades old. It was created by Knoxville, Farragut and Knox County representatives to limit sprawl, condense development and preserve rural land.

What's next for Advance Knox after Farragut voted no?

What happens next is up to Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs.

He could reconvene the Growth Policy Coordinating Committee and create a new plan that would have to be approved by the Knox County Commission, the Knoxville City Council and the Farragut board.

Jacobs has adamantly said he would not reconvene the committee and if the plan was voted down it would die. He did not respond yet to questions Knox News sent to his communications team via email.

The Farragut board's decision could be appealed in chancery court, according to Tennessee state code.

An appeal would be heard without a jury and the petitioner would have the burden of proving the decision was incorrect. A petitioner has 60 days to appeal.

Why Farragut aldermen voted no on Advance Knox

The aldermen who voted no said they were concerned about how growth in Knox County could affect Farragut, Choto and worsen traffic on Northshore Drive.

Williams and Povlin, who voted yes, argued that traffic issues on Northshore are largely due to the current, outdated growth plan. Without a new growth plan, the growth and traffic problems would remain.

"(The Northshore) area can't adequately handle the current traffic. How could it possibly handle what's to come in the next five to 10 years?" Burnette said.

"My concern is what affects (Farragut) and this does not affect us," Williams said. "The traffic's going to be the same. You're going to see the unincorporated area developed. It'd be back to business as usual."

Williams said he was more concerned with traffic coming from Loudon County and going through Farragut.

This no vote aligns with a voting base that recently supported anti-development candidates. The room erupted in applause after the motion failed.

What part of Advance Knox failed?

The Farragut board voted down the Growth Policy Plan, half of the overall Advance Knox plan, which gives a broad sense of which parts of the county are primed for development and which should be left rural.

The other half of Advance Knox is the Future Land Use Map, specifying which parcels of land would be suitable for certain developments, like town centers, commercial spaces, subdivisions and more.

The Proposed Growth Policy Plan Map outlines plans to expand Knox County's Planned Growth Area boundary by 14.5 square miles. The red area outlines Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs' amendments to the previous proposed plan.

