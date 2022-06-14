U.S. markets open in 8 hours 24 minutes

Farrer Park Hospital Taps on AI to Improve Colorectal Cancer Screening Results

·3 min read

Enhanced detection allows for higher polyp detection rates and more effective screening for colorectal cancer

SINGAPORE, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Farrer Park Hospital ("FPH" or "the Hospital") today announced that it has introduced artificial intelligence ("AI") assisted colorectal screening service. It aims to improve detection, classification, screening, and surveillance for colorectal polyps and cancer.

Farrer Park Hospital Logo (PRNewsfoto/Farrer Park Hospital)
Farrer Park Hospital Logo (PRNewsfoto/Farrer Park Hospital)

Colorectal cancer is one of the top cancers among men and women in Singapore[1]. Screening should begin at age 50 years for individuals without any risk factors. However, for individuals with an increased risk, screening should begin from 40 years old for those with increased risk.[2]

To ensure that patients get the most out of their colonoscopy, FPH added the AI-assisted screening tool to allow for more accurate detection of polyps. Every frame captured during the colonoscopy will be assessed and processed using the AI in the device. As a result, the system will automatically alert doctors performing the scope in real-time if varying shapes and sizes of polyps and lesions are detected. Studies have shown that the higher polyp detection rates are, the more effective patients can be protected from colorectal cancer[3].

FPH launched the pilot service as a trial on 1 March 2022 in conjunction with Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. Officially concluding on 30 April 2022, during which more than 360 colonoscopies were conducted successfully by the hospital's practising Gastroenterologists and General Surgeons.

Sharing his thoughts on the AI-powered screening tool, Dr. Desmond Wai, Consultant Gastroenterologist, said: "With AI assistance, it helps to reduce false negative results and the polyps that are detected during each scan are highlighted clearly. Risk of missing polyps is reduced. This improves the accuracy of the scopes conducted which are essential in a patient's health journey."

In agreement with Dr. Wai, Dr. Chew Min Hoe, Senior Consultant and Colorectal Surgeon practicing at FPH added: "The utility of AI while new, has been gradually embraced internationally and locally. The enhancement of detection of polyps are especially useful for flat and sessile polyps which can often be missed. Preliminary data both locally and internationally suggest an increase in polyp detection up to 20-30%. Early detection and removal help in the overall preventive health of patients from developing cancer, and is aligned with the national healthcare policy changes made this year." He is also president of the Society of Colorectal Surgeons.

Dr. Timothy Low, Chief Executive Officer of FPH, said: "FPH is always looking at new modalities to support our patients' aspiration of quality of life. The enhanced colonoscopy service represents our ongoing commitment to improving patients' treatment outcomes from the start – early detection through screening anchored in healthcare technology."

On 1 May 2022, FPH started the AI-assisted colonoscopy service.

About Farrer Park Hospital

Farrer Park Hospital is the latest private tertiary acute care hospital in Singapore. The facility includes Farrer Park Medical Centre with specialist clinics, medical technology, nuclear medicine, and radiology services to support various surgical specialties in oncology, orthopaedic, gastroenterology, and cardiology. Designed by healthcare professionals and conveniently built above an underground train station, the hospital is a carefully created environment to enable modern yet holistic care for all its patients.

The hospital shares numerous calming gardens and inspiring artworks with its related hotel, One Farrer Hotel. Synergies between the hospital and hotel provide families and visitors with enhanced food and beverage experiences, accommodation choices, lifestyle programs, and conference facilities. Farrer Park Hospital and One Farrer Hotel are part of The Farrer Park Company Pte Ltd, a Singapore-based company.

For more information, please visit www.farrerpark.com.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Farrer Park Hospital

Cho Kai En
Corporate Communications
Tel: +65 6705 2680
Email: chokaien@farrerpark.com

Joyce See
Corporate Communications
Email: joycesee@farrerpark.com

References

[1] National Registry of Diseases Singapore. 2022. Retrieved from: https://www.nrdo.gov.sg/docs/librariesprovider3/default-document-library/scr-2019_annual-report_final.pdf?sfvrsn=fa847590_0

[2] https://www.moh.gov.sg/docs/librariesprovider4/guidelines/cpg_cancer-screening.pdf 

[3] Corley DA, Jenson CD, Marks AR JR, et al. Adenoma Detection Rate and Risk of Colorectal Cancer and Death. The New England Journal of Medicine. 2014; 370: 2539–2541.

 

SOURCE Farrer Park Hospital

