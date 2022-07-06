U.S. markets open in 6 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,835.50
    +1.50 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,940.00
    +4.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,824.00
    +15.50 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,741.10
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.06
    +1.56 (+1.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,766.50
    +2.60 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    19.17
    +0.04 (+0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0262
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8090
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.54
    +0.01 (+0.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1962
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.3340
    -0.5080 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,122.38
    -154.57 (-0.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.70
    -4.33 (-0.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,140.42
    +114.95 (+1.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,107.65
    -315.82 (-1.20%)
     

Farrer Park Hospital Underscores Commitment to Sustainability with Ongoing Green Initiatives

·4 min read

SINGAPORE, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainability efforts were already embedded in Farrer Park Hospital's ("FPH" or "the Hospital") DNA since its early phase of conceptualisation. Since FPH went operational in 2014, the Hospital has attained optimal energy savings of 30 per cent annually.

Farrer Park Hospital Logo (PRNewsfoto/Farrer Park Hospital)
Farrer Park Hospital Logo (PRNewsfoto/Farrer Park Hospital)

Within the Hospital, light fittings with motion sensors that are designed to switch off when not in use have been implemented to minimize wastage of energy. Energy recovery wheels are also in place to convert heat and humidity from the airstream into cool air for the building. Furthermore, the air distribution system in the Hospital is fitted with UV emitters to prevent pathogens from entering the Hospital. This provides guests, patients, and employees access to high quality indoor air; all while helping the Hospital reduce up to 52.9 per cent of energy consumption compared to average systems in the market.

In addition to energy saving, the Hospital has also implemented water efficiency management as well as environmental and recycling measures. This includes a rainwater harvesting system to irrigate landscape gardens around the property. The building's piping infrastructure is also ready to receive and take on future water development projects with NEWater, once the option opens up.

On environmental and recycling efforts, the Hospital uses products with a high percentage of pre- and post-consumer recycled content with parts that are recyclable.

FPH is housed in Connexion, a building that has been certified Green Mark Platinum by the Building and Construction Authority since 2011 and developed with sustainability in mind. One notable green feature is the iconic triangular sunshades that shield the Hospital and Farrer Park Medical Centre ("FPMC") from harsh sunlight; effectively mitigating the overall temperature of the building. It also allowed for natural ventilation and for landscaped gardens to thrive.

To promote green transportation, electric car charging stations have been introduced to priority parking lots in the Hospital's car park. Bicycle parking lots are also available to encourage employees and guests to cycle and minimise their carbon footprint.

On September 17, 2020, FPH became the first healthcare facility in Singapore to receive a green loan from United Overseas Bank Limited. As of December 2021, about S$23 million out of the green loan has been used to maintain efficiency of the abovementioned green facilities. Hospital operations will continue to be monitored and refined in the coming years with the support of the green loan.

On March 16, 2021, FPH became the first hospital in Singapore to support the Garden City Fund's Plant-A-Tree program. The sustainability event that was held in conjunction with the Hospital's fifth anniversary saw 50 trees planted along Sungei-Serangoon Park Connector. Volunteers included FPMC specialists, pioneering employees, as well as representatives from the management and board of directors.

Reflecting on the Hospital's efforts for sustainability thus far, Dr. Timothy Low, Chief Executive Officer of FPH, said: "Rising sea levels and increasing temperatures are living proof that global warming is real. While healthcare institutions' priority firmly rooted in good clinical outcomes and quality patient care, sustainability is often an overlooked area. Daily disposables and medical waste produced add on to extra waste on Earth that may take months or even years to dispose of. Through our advocacy and efforts, we hope to encourage others to do more for sustainability in healthcare."

Dr Low was one of the panellists at the ESG and Sustainability Event organised by SpeakIn on July 21, 2022 providing insights on the relevance of sustainability in a healthcare system. With a growing population of more older persons, a good quality of air and water helps keep the elderly who are physically more vulnerable from being more susceptible to diseases. Other areas that hospital can contribute is the management of waste for infection control and conscious use of earth resources like water and lighting in the clinical areas.

He will be a panellist discussing Going Green Holistically & Sustainably for Our Business, Buildings & Cities at the upcoming HASH Innovation Asia Summit on September 1, 2022.

About Farrer Park Hospital

Farrer Park Hospital is the latest private tertiary acute care hospital in Singapore. The facility includes Farrer Park Medical Centre with specialist clinics, medical technology, nuclear medicine, and radiology services to support various surgical specialties in oncology, orthopaedic, gastroenterology, and cardiology. Designed by healthcare professionals and conveniently built above an underground train station, the hospital is a carefully created environment to enable modern yet holistic care for all its patients.

The hospital shares numerous calming gardens and inspiring artworks with its related hotel, One Farrer Hotel. Synergies between the hospital and hotel provide families and visitors with enhanced food and beverage experiences, accommodation choices, lifestyle programs, and conference facilities. Farrer Park Hospital and One Farrer Hotel are part of The Farrer Park Company Pte Ltd, a Singapore-based company.

For more information, please visit www.farrerpark.com

For media enquiries, please contact:

Farrer Park Hospital

Cho Kai En
Corporate Communications
Tel: +65 6705 2680
Email: chokaien@farrerpark.com

Joyce See
Corporate Communications
Email: joycesee@farrerpark.com

SOURCE Farrer Park Hospital

Recommended Stories

  • The EV Revolution Has Arrived. Investors Just Need to Know Where to Look.

    Electric vehicles are taking over, faster than people might assume. “Electric vehicle demand continues to be the one bright spot, as more electric cars than ever take to the road,” said SMMT CEO Mike Hawes in a news release. “With motorists facing rising fuel costs …the switch to an electric car makes ever more sense and the industry is working hard to improve supply and prioritize deliveries of these new technologies given the savings they can afford drivers.”

  • COVID hospitalizations dip for first time since mid-April, but daily deaths reach 2 1/2-month high

    While the daily average of new COVID-19 cases have settled back into a low-100K range that has lasted for about seven weeks, hospitalizations took their first dip since mid-April and deaths ticked up to a 2 1/2-month high.

  • This Blockbuster Drug from AbbVie Is Closer to Another Major Indication

    The European Medicine Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recently adopted a positive opinion that recommended the approval of AbbVie's (NYSE: ABBV) Rinvoq for what would be its fifth indication in that market. This would be to treat patients with moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis who had an inadequate response to conventional therapies or biologic agents. A decision for Rinvoq as a treatment for moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis patients from the European Commission is expected in the third quarter of this year.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy Or A Sell As Its Covid Vaccine Faces A New Lawsuit?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy or a sell after CureVac launched a patent suit against its Covid vaccine partner? Is PFE stock a buy or a sell?

  • Environmental groups want more data on U.S. Steel flaring, emissions

    The flaring occurred after a power failure around 5:30 a.m. Monday, which led to operations at the U.S. Steel plant and its coke batteries to be shut.

  • Storm Bonnie leaves deadly trail in Central America

    At least five people have died in heavy rains caused by Bonnie, which has turned into a hurricane.

  • Why Co-Diagnostics Is Running Higher Today

    Shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ: CODX) were running 4.6% higher Tuesday morning as of 10:30 a.m. ET on no company-specific news, though it may be getting a boost from an update from the World Health Organization (WHO). The World Health Organization reported this morning there are 5,322 laboratory-confirmed cases of monkeypox. Co-Diagnostics CEO Dwight Egan has said the healthcare company was founded to make low-cost, high-quality tests available wherever they're needed, and it looks "forward to eventually making this test available in affected regions as needed to help slow the spread of the virus through early and accurate detection."

  • 5 Places You'll Most Likely Catch COVID, According to Experts

    Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 are driving another COVID-19 surge in the US, virus experts warn. "Our data suggest that these new Omicron subvariants will likely be able to lead to surges of infections in populations with high levels of vaccine immunity as well as natural BA.1 and BA.2 immunity," says Dr. Dan Barouch, director of the Center for Virology and Vaccine Research at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. "However, it is likely that vaccine immunity will still provide subst

  • How COVID Could Screw You Worse With Each Reinfection

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / GettyThe more times you catch COVID, the sicker you’re likely to get with each reinfection. That’s the worrying conclusion of a new study drawing on data from the U.S. Veterans Administration.Scientists stressed they need more data before they can say for sure whether, and why, COVID might get worse the second, third, or fourth time around. But with more and more people getting reinfected as the pandemic lurches toward its fourth year, the study hints at s

  • AstraZeneca to buy California biotech firm TeneoTwo for up to $1.27 billion

    The key asset to be acquired in the deal, which includes an $100 million upfront payment, is a new drug candidate that targets non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

  • Greene County resident tests positive for monkeypox, according to health department

    A Greene County resident has tested positive for monkeypox, but the general public's risk of infection is low, according to the health department.

  • The omicron subvariant now dominating the U.S. is ‘the worst version of the virus that we’ve seen’

    New immune-evading Omicron subvariant BA.5 is now dominant in the U.S., and previous heavy hitter “stealth Omicron” is now a shadow of its former self, according to federal health data released Tuesday.

  • If You Notice This at the Beach, Stay Out of the Water, Experts Warn

    Whether you live near the coast or you're taking an annual family trip, the return of summer also means that beach season is back. Besides relaxing in the sand with a great book or walking along waves in search of shells, it's also a great way to beat the heat by taking a dip in the ocean. But many fans of the shore may not realize that certain conditions can make taking a swim an extremely dangerous activity—even when the weather appears to be pristine. And according to experts, you should alwa

  • Here’s What Happens If You Eat Mold, According to Food Safety Experts

    Here, experts explain what happens if you eat mold. Accidentally eating mold in small amounts is likely not harmful—but you risk consuming dangerous mycotoxins.

  • How a potential $1.2 billion cancer drug deal helps this East Bay biotech target diseases of aging

    Roland Buelow long ago understood that a biotech company's biggest value could come from early-stage clinical trials — and Buelow proved it again Monday in lining up a potential $1.2 billion cancer drug deal with AstraZeneca plc. The deal is the third Buelow and his team have lined up with Big Pharma in two years.

  • The #1 Supplement to Reduce Dementia Risk, Nutritional Psychiatrist Says

    If you could make a simple lifestyle change to reduce your risk of developing dementia, would you do it?Surveys show that more than half of people are very afraid of a dementia or Alzheimer's disease diagnosis, suggesting that there may be strong motivation to do so. In the United Kingdom, a study on dementia worry by the Alzheimer's Society found that 62% of people think a diagnosis means "life is over." Similarly, in the United States, surveys show a 31% uptick in fear of getting dementia and

  • Sure, Tesla, a solar trailer

    Over the weekend, Tesla showed off its latest gadget: a solar trailer, featuring extendable panels, a satellite internet terminal and even a lick of matte-black paint. Tesla may have designed the trailer to add some range to electric vehicles—or, to advertise Starlink's new $25-per-month "portability" feature, which SpaceX announced in May. Whatever it's for, you probably won't see this trailer for sale any time soon.

  • Why IPO Stock Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Is Beginning To Heat Up — Again

    IPO stock Amylyx Pharmaceuticals jumped Monday as the Food and Drug Administration prepares to review its controversial ALS treatment again.

  • Virus Expert Just Issued This Important COVID Update

    He may not yet have the household name recognition of Anthony Fauci, but Ashish Jha is one of the country's most important voices on the COVID pandemic. The longtime public-health expert is the new White House COVID-19 response coordinator, responsible for synthesizing the latest science and directing it into public policy and messaging. In an interview this week with the New Yorker, Jha issued some important updates on the state of the pandemic, in particular on one of its most mysterious facet

  • Infertility Patients and Doctors Fear Abortion Bans Could Restrict IVF

    Anna Nibley Baker, a mother of four in Salt Lake City, is reasonably certain that she and her husband are done building their family. Yet for eight years, since the birth of her last child, conceived through in vitro fertilization, she has thought tenderly of the couple’s three remaining embryos, frozen and stored at a university clinic. Now, after the Supreme Court’s abortion ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, Baker, 47, like countless infertility patients and their doctors nationwide, has become