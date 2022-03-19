Farro Market Size will grow by USD 64.82 Million | Evolving Opportunities With Agribosco SRL, Bluebird Grain Farms, and Whole Foods Market Services Inc. | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The farro market potential growth difference will be USD 64.82 million from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also identifies the market to register an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 11.21% during the forecast period. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the pandemic on the farro market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The growth of organized retail sector globally, ability to give good yields in mountainous regions, and increased use of farro as an ingredient in muesli will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the availability of substitutes will be a major challenge for the farro market during the forecast period. The substitutes of farro in the market are available in both conventional and organic forms, offering similar types of nutritional values.

Farro Market Scope Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global farro market as a part of the global agricultural products market under the global food products market of the global food, beverage, and tobacco market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the farro market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period.

The report also covers the following areas:

Farro Market Segment Analysis

Product

Geography

Farro Market Vendor Analysis and Scope

The farro market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on distinguishing their product offerings through clear and unique value propositions to compete in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the farro market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Some of the top farro companies and their offerings are:

Agribosco SRL: The company offers farro that contain ingredients such as spelled triticum dicoccum which are packaged in a protective atmosphere, under the brand name of Agri Bosco.

Bluebird Grain Farms :The company offers farro that includes Emmer which is a simple grain of 28 chromosomes and prepared like brown rice and cooks in 50-60 minutes, under the brand name of Bluebird Grain.

Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc.:The company offers farro that are a good source of iron and plant-based protein, under the brand name of Bob's Red Mill.

Farro Market Key Takeaways

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist farro market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the farro market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the farro market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of farro market vendors

Farro Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.21% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 64.82 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.81 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agribosco SRL, Bluebird Grain Farms, Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., CALLERIS snc DI CALLERIS GIOVANNI and C., HW Wellness Solutions Pvt Ltd., Molino Rachello Srl, Natures Earthly Choice, Poggio del Farro srl, Roland Foods LLC, Standard Process Inc., Timeless Seeds Inc., Urban Platter, Vigo Importing Co., Waitrose Ltd., Whole Foods Market Services Inc., and Woodland Foods Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

