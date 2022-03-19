U.S. markets closed

Farro Market Size will grow by USD 64.82 Million | Evolving Opportunities With Agribosco SRL, Bluebird Grain Farms, and Whole Foods Market Services Inc. | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

·14 min read

NEW YORK, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The farro market potential growth difference will be USD 64.82 million from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also identifies the market to register an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 11.21% during the forecast period. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the pandemic on the farro market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Farro Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Farro Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on CAGR growth and YOY analysis, Read Free Sample Report

The growth of organized retail sector globally, ability to give good yields in mountainous regions, and increased use of farro as an ingredient in muesli will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the availability of substitutes will be a major challenge for the farro market during the forecast period. The substitutes of farro in the market are available in both conventional and organic forms, offering similar types of nutritional values.

View Report Outlook for more insights on drivers and challenges influencing the market

Farro Market Scope Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global farro market as a part of the global agricultural products market under the global food products market of the global food, beverage, and tobacco market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the farro market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period.

The report also covers the following areas:

Farro Market Segment Analysis

  • Product

  • Geography

Download Farro Market Analysis Sample to Get contribution of each segment

Farro Market Vendor Analysis and Scope

The farro market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on distinguishing their product offerings through clear and unique value propositions to compete in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the farro market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Some of the top farro companies and their offerings are:

  • Agribosco SRL: The company offers farro that contain ingredients such as spelled triticum dicoccum which are packaged in a protective atmosphere, under the brand name of Agri Bosco.

  • Bluebird Grain Farms:The company offers farro that includes Emmer which is a simple grain of 28 chromosomes and prepared like brown rice and cooks in 50-60 minutes, under the brand name of Bluebird Grain.

  • Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc.:The company offers farro that are a good source of iron and plant-based protein, under the brand name of Bob's Red Mill.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Farro Market Key Takeaways

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist farro market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the farro market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the farro market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of farro market vendors

Related Reports:

Poke Foods Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Sports Nutrition Market in Europe by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Farro Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.21%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 64.82 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

10.81

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

Europe at 36%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, UK, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Agribosco SRL, Bluebird Grain Farms, Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., CALLERIS snc DI CALLERIS GIOVANNI and C., HW Wellness Solutions Pvt Ltd., Molino Rachello Srl, Natures Earthly Choice, Poggio del Farro srl, Roland Foods LLC, Standard Process Inc., Timeless Seeds Inc., Urban Platter, Vigo Importing Co., Waitrose Ltd., Whole Foods Market Services Inc., and Woodland Foods Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Conventional farro - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Organic farro - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Agribosco SRL

  • 10.4 Bluebird Grain Farms

  • 10.5 Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc.

  • 10.6 Natures Earthly Choice

  • 10.7 Poggio del Farro srl

  • 10.8 Roland Foods LLC

  • 10.9 Vigo Importing Co.

  • 10.10 Waitrose Ltd.

  • 10.11 Whole Foods Market Services Inc.

  • 10.12 Woodland Foods Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/farro-market-size-will-grow-by-usd-64-82-million--evolving-opportunities-with-agribosco-srl-bluebird-grain-farms-and-whole-foods-market-services-inc--17-000-technavio-reports-301505287.html

SOURCE Technavio

