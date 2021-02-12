U.S. markets open in 8 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,907.25
    -4.75 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,345.00
    -14.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,716.75
    -12.25 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,275.50
    -5.70 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    57.87
    -0.37 (-0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,823.20
    -3.60 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    27.10
    +0.06 (+0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2130
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1580
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.25
    -0.74 (-3.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3799
    -0.0019 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    104.8090
    +0.0590 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,340.16
    +2,621.66 (+5.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    958.70
    +1.99 (+0.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,528.72
    +4.36 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,494.54
    -68.39 (-0.23%)
     

Farshid Guilak, PhD, named Kappa Delta Elizabeth Winston Lanier Award recipient for research in functional cartilage engineering for total joint resurfacing

·10 min read

ROSEMONT, Ill., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 Kappa Delta Elizabeth Winston Lanier Award was presented to Farshid Guilak, PhD and his co-authors, Bradley T. Estes, PhD, and Franklin T. Moutos, PhD, for their research and development of technology to grow bioartificial cartilage using a patient's own donor cells and seeding them on a novel scaffold that can be molded to match the shape of a patient's joint. Following a successful preclinical trial on canines with hip osteoarthritis (OA), the research is soon expected to begin a Phase I clinical trial. Additionally, Dr. Guilak's work in gene therapy to protect against joint inflammation has the potential to advance the treatment of patients with arthritis and some orthopaedic conditions. The Kappa Delta Awards recognize research in musculoskeletal disease or injury with great potential to advance patient care.

Farshid Guilak, PhD, received the 2021 Kappa Delta Elizabeth Winston Lanier Award for research and development of technology to grow bioartificial cartilage using a patient&#x002019;s own donor cells and seeding them on a novel scaffold that can be molded to match the shape of a patient&#x002019;s joint. The Kappa Delta Awards recognize research in musculoskeletal disease or injury with great potential to advance patient care.
Farshid Guilak, PhD, received the 2021 Kappa Delta Elizabeth Winston Lanier Award for research and development of technology to grow bioartificial cartilage using a patient’s own donor cells and seeding them on a novel scaffold that can be molded to match the shape of a patient’s joint. The Kappa Delta Awards recognize research in musculoskeletal disease or injury with great potential to advance patient care.

OA is a debilitating and costly disease affecting more than 32 million Americans and totaling approximately $65 billion in direct medical fees annually in the United States.i It occurs when the articular cartilage (smooth white tissue that covers the end of bones where they meet to form joints) gradually degenerates, contributing to the degeneration of the joint. Approximately 2.8 million patients with OA are between the ages of 40-65 and seek medical treatment for hip OA.ii iii Of these, 840,000 (about 30%) suffer from activity limiting hip OA, and these patients are typically recommended for hip replacement surgery.

"Due to injuries sustained from increased athletic activity and, conversely, a high prevalence of obese patients, we're seeing more hip osteoarthritis in younger patients," said Dr. Guilak, lead author, Mildred Simon Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at Washington University and director of Research at Shriners Hospitals in St. Louis.

A hip replacement is an ideal surgery for patients in their 70s and 80s to relieve pain and restore function. However, a younger patient who receives a hip replacement will likely need a revision surgery since the life span of the prosthesis is typically 15-20 years.

"This is not ideal," said Dr. Guilak. "It is traumatic to tear out an old prosthesis and the risk of infection and complications increase tremendously. We wanted to find a way to restore hip joint function in the short term (5-10 years) until the time was right for a hip replacement."

Drs. Guilak, Estes, and Moutos, along with numerous collaborators and colleagues, spent more than 15 years developing a scientific approach for extracting cells from the patient's fat or bone marrow, combining them with a biomaterial scaffold and establishing an optimal environment for the cells to multiply and form a living joint replacement. "Our goal from the beginning has been to help patients afflicted with debilitating arthritic disease. We have progressed to the point that we are now on the verge of bringing a product into the clinic. We are excited about that," said Dr. Estes, who is currently the President and Chief Operating Officer at Cytex Therapeutics, Inc.

While there had been progress in tissue engineering to repair focal defects, there was nothing available to biologically replace an entire joint surface. The challenge, however, was developing an anatomically sized and functional cartilage, and ensuring that the inflammatory environment within an arthritic joint didn't stymie the continued growth of the cartilage once implanted.

"It is easier to fill a pothole rather than repave an entire road," said Dr. Guilak. "With a background in bioengineering, we knew success was contingent upon a biomaterial scaffold that could not only hold cells but have the strength and durability to withstand joint loading after covering the entire joint surface."

Over the years, the team tried hydrogels and nonwoven fabrics (mesh of fine materials) as the base for the scaffold. However, the weak mechanical properties of these substances didn't withstand the joint loading, which can often be 10 times a person's body weight.

"At this point, we theorized that if we wove our own fabric using individual fibers of a material that was safe and resorbable, such as a dissolvable suture, we could create a scaffold that was porous enough to seed the stem cells directly into the fabric, but strong enough to withstand loading compression."

After initial studies demonstrated the exciting potential of this new approach, Drs. Guilak, Estes, and Moutos formed a startup company, Cytex Therapeutics, Inc., so that this promising technology could ultimately be translated to the clinic to treat young patients with joint disease.

Dr. Moutos, who is now the Vice President of Technology Development at Cytex Therapeutics Inc. in Durham, N.C., previously worked in the textile industry and understood the intricacies of textile construction. His expertise was instrumental in developing a loom that could weave 600 sutures into a 3-D pattern, entwining multiple fiber layers in three orthogonal directions to form a one-piece scaffold structure with regular, interconnected pores that could be molded into the shape of a patient's joint. Tuning and perfecting this process took nearly two years.

To develop the cartilage, Dr. Estes worked to create optimal conditions to isolate the stem cells from either fat or bone marrow and then treat them with a cocktail of growth factors and supplements that allowed them to form into bone or cartilage-forming cells on the scaffold.

The result is a living joint replacement that can restore the function of an osteoarthritic hip joint. By implanting regrown cartilage started in a laboratory into the body to resurface a damaged joint, the stem cells continue to grow on a tough yet flexible scaffold which will eventually disintegrate once the cartilage is fully developed.

This approach was tested in dogs with hip OA and the implants showed success in all measured outcomes. The dogs who received the engineered implant returned to normal gait, activity levels and behavior by six months, whereas the control cohort did not return to these levels by the end of the study. The study demonstrated that the engineered implant restored the contour and functional properties of the femoral head to its native condition, providing the needed large animal data to advance this technology to the clinic. As a result, the team expects to begin a Phase I clinical trial for use in humans in the near future.

Dr. Guilak and his team continue to study the complexities of optimal cellular growth to advance the next generation of tissue engineering. They are currently conducting laboratory research utilizing gene editing and gene therapy to change the genetic makeup of the cell and program them to fight off inflammation that can inhibit cartilage growth. This includes:

  • The development of a virus to create an anti-inflammatory drug that will rewrite a cell's DNA by inserting a gene into the stem cells. This virus is coated on the scaffold, so it doesn't go anywhere else in the body. When the stem cells are added to the scaffold, they take on that viral construct. In inflamed joints, inflammatory cytokines (signaling molecules) such as TNF and Interleukin-1 cause inflammation and arthritis. The virus was developed to make biologic inhibitors (similar to those used in rheumatoid arthritis drugs) and the gene can be turned on and off simply by adding or removing a harmless compound to the cells in the laboratory or to the diet of the animals undergoing testing.

  • Utilizing the same genetic program that will turn on an anti-inflammatory drug, the team created self-regulating SMART cells (Stem Cells Modified for Autonomous Regenerative Therapy) by using CRISPR-Cas9 (removing, editing or altering sections of the DNA sequence). They edited the cells to cut out the signaling pathway in the cytokine that breaks down the cartilage, and in its place, inserted the biologic drug to shut off inflammation. Instead of remotely adding or removing inhibitors, these cells can turn on the drug when it senses inflammation and turn on and turn off when the inflammation stops. This approach is currently being tested in mouse models with rheumatoid arthritis.

"We're hopeful that as we work through this next chapter in our research, we can increase the efficacy of the joint replacement, so eventually it has a longer life span and one day could provide permanent regeneration and replacement option," said Dr. Guilak.

Dr. Guilak previously received the Kappa Delta Young Investigator Award in 1998 for "The Biomechanics of the Chondrocyte in Articular Cartilage" and was part of the team who received the 2015 Kappa Delta Ann Doner Vaughn Award for "Early Inhibition of Proinflammatory Cytokines Prevents Post-Traumatic Arthritis: Insights from the Natural History of Arthritis Developing after Intra-Articular Fracture."

About the Kappa Delta Awards
In 1947, at its golden anniversary, the Kappa Delta Sorority established the Kappa Delta Research Fellowship in Orthopaedics, the first award ever created to honor achievements in the field of orthopaedic research. The first annual award, a single stipend of $1,000, was made available to the Academy in 1949 and presented at the AAOS meeting in 1950. The Kappa Delta Awards have been presented by the Academy to persons who have performed research in orthopaedic surgery that is of high significance and impact.

The sorority has since added two more awards and increased the award amounts to $20,000 each. Two awards are named for the sorority national past presidents who were instrumental in the creation of the awards: Elizabeth Winston Lanier, and Ann Doner Vaughn. The third is known as the Young Investigator Award. For more information about the manuscript submission process, please visit aaos.org/kappadelta.

Kappa Delta Foundation
Kappa Delta Sorority is a national organization for women with nearly 260,000 members, more than 500 chartered alumnae chapters and 169 active collegiate chapters. Established in 1981, the Kappa Delta Foundation is a 501(c)3 organization whose mission is to secure funds for the educational, leadership and charitable purposes of Kappa Delta Sorority. The foundation is supported by member donations and bequests that fund programs and initiatives such as scholarships, internships, grants and more. Kappa Delta National Headquarters is in Memphis, Tennessee. For more information, visit www.kappadelta.org/foundation/.

About the AAOS
With more than 39,000 members, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons is the world's largest medical association of musculoskeletal specialists. The AAOS is the trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal health. It provides the highest quality, most comprehensive education to help orthopaedic surgeons and allied health professionals at every career level best treat patients in their daily practices. The AAOS is the source for information on bone and joint conditions, treatments and related musculoskeletal health care issues and it leads the health care discussion on advancing quality.

Follow the AAOS on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Disclosure
Funding This work was supported in part by grants from the National Institutes of Health (AR49294, AR057600, AG047014, AG059310, AG059313, AR055414, AR061916, AR077467, AR055042, AR066439, AR073716, AG15768, AG46927, OD10707), the Alpha Omicron Pi Foundation, the AO Foundation, the Arthritis Foundation, and the Nancy Taylor Foundation for Chronic Diseases.
Conflicts of Interest
Drs. Guilak, Estes, and Moutos have received patents that cover the technology described in this work. The patents have been licensed to a startup company Cytex Therapeutics, Inc. The authors are employees and shareholders of Cytex Therapeutics, Inc.

i United States Bone and Joint Initiative. The Burden of Musculoskeletal Diseases in the United States (BMUS). In: In. Fourth ed. Rosemont, IL. 2018: Available at https://www.boneandjointburden.org/fourth-edition. Accessed June 12, 2019.
ii Gunther KP, Puhl W, Brenner H, et al. 2002. [Clinical epidemiology of hip and knee joint arthroses: an overview of the results of the "Ulm Osteoarthrosis Study"]. Z Rheumatol 61:244-249.
iii Gunther KP, Sturmer T, Sauerland S, et al. 1998. Prevalence of generalised osteoarthritis in patients with advanced hip and knee osteoarthritis: the Ulm Osteoarthritis Study. Ann Rheum Dis 57:717-723.

(PRNewsfoto/American Academy of Orthopaedic)
(PRNewsfoto/American Academy of Orthopaedic)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/farshid-guilak-phd-named-kappa-delta-elizabeth-winston-lanier-award-recipient-for-research-in-functional-cartilage-engineering-for-total-joint-resurfacing-301227389.html

SOURCE American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons

Latest Stories

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • Biden’s Clean Energy Revolution Could Send These Stocks Soaring

    2020 was an absolutely unbelievable year for electric vehicle stocks, but with a new administration at the wheel, this year could be even bigger

  • Jim Cramer says new investors need to follow 7 rules if they want to make money

    When things get ‘biblical,’ investors should get careful, the CNBC host says,

  • The timing of your next stimulus check just got clearer

    Congress is keeping the same stimulus check formula, though that could change.

  • Warren Buffett's favorite indicator hints that stocks are significantly overvalued

    The Buffett Indicator has gone haywire of late.

  • These 2 Penny Stocks Could Rack up Triple-Digit Gains, Say Analysts

    Is a pause to the stock market’s continued surge finally in the cards? The talk has turned to rising interest rates and the specter of inflation against the backdrop of growth powered by Covid fiscal stimulus. However, strategists say there’s no need to get alarmist just yet. According to Goldman Sachs equity strategist, Ryan Hammond, the stock market bull may stick with us for a while. Hammond notes that interest rates remain low, and sees this as the key factor. “Given the historically low level of interest rates, we expect interest rates are still well below levels that would be thought of as a ‘tipping point’ for equities,” Hammond opined. Casting his gaze at the broader markets, Hammond points out that since 2012, the S&P 500 performance has consistently been positively correlated with inflation bets. “Improving growth expectations often correspond with higher breakeven inflation, rising earnings expectations, and improving investor sentiment, which more than offset the higher discount rate,” Hammond wrote, backing his belief that inflation fears should remain low. With rates and inflation low, this makes the stock market the go-to place for investors seeking higher returns. And within the stock market, penny stocks are sure to attract attention. These names trading for under $5 per share are considered to be some of the most controversial on the Street, and divide market watchers into two factions: critics and fans. The former brings a valid argument to the table. Stocks don’t just end up trading at such low levels; typically, there’s a very real reason for their bargain price tags. As for the latter, the potential for an investment worth only pocket change to appreciate even a seemingly insignificant amount, the result of which could be massive percentage gains, is too enticing to ignore. The implication for investors? Due diligence is essential, as some penny stocks might not have what it takes to climb their way back up. Using TipRanks’ database, we pinpointed two compelling penny stocks, as determined by Wall Street pros. Each has earned a “Strong Buy” consensus rating from the analyst community and brings massive growth prospects to the table. We’re talking about triple-digit upside potential here. Checkpoint Therapeutics (CKPT) We will start with Checkpoint Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company that works in the oncology field. Checkpoint acquires, develops, and commercializes immune-enhanced combination treatments for solid tumor cancers. Checkpoint has two leading drug candidates, CK-101 and CK-301. CK-101, known as cosibelimab, is a small-molecule targeted anti-cancer agent, currently undergoing a Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of specific non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The drug candidate targets cancers susceptible to the EGFR mutation, making it applicable to approximately 20% of NSCLC patients. The drug has shown promise compared to traditional chemotherapy treatments. Further studies will test CK-101 against tumor progression due to resistance mutations. The second candidate, CK-301, is an antibody drug currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial focused on patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers. The selected cancers include NSCLC, as well as metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, head and neck cancer, and urothelial carcinoma. All of these cancers are responsive to the therapeutic action of CK-301, an anti-tumor response due to blocking the PD-1/PD-L1 interaction. CK-301 has shown a 44% objective response rate in treated patients during the Phase 1 study, along with a 10.3-month median progression-free survival rate, when compared to currently available approved treatments. Based on these results, the company is continuing its clinical phase program, including an early registration of patients for a Phase 3 study. Among the fans is Cantor analyst Jennifer Kim who writes, “We think the risk-reward is favorable heading into the full, reg-enabling Phase 1 readout for cosibelimab in metastatic CSCC in 2H21. We view this as the key near term focus for CKPT. We expect a positive readout based on what we have viewed as strong interim data that have recently been presented for cosibelimab (SITC 2020, ESMO 2020).” The analyst added “The potential peak sales opportunity for cosibelimab is underappreciated, in our view, and we expect upwards earnings estimate revisions to drive CKPT shares higher.” In line with her upbeat outlook on the cosibelimab potential, Kim rates CKPT shares an Overweight (i.e., Buy), and her $16 price target indicates confidence in a 331% upside potential for the stock. (To watch Kim’s track record, click here) Turning now to the rest of the Street, other analysts are on the same page. With only Buys assigned in the last three months, 3 to be exact, the word on the Street is that CKPT is a Strong Buy. Additionally, the $17.67 average price target brings the upside potential to 365%. (See CKPT stock analysis on TipRanks) Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) Next up we have Galmed Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biotech specializing in liver, metabolic and inflammatory diseases. The company’s lead candidate is aramchol, a liver targeted SCD‑1 modulator, designated for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), for which aramchol has been given Fast Track Designation status by the FDA. NASH is a fatty liver disease, closely correlated to obesity, for which there are currently no targeted drugs available. Due to the growing obesity rates, the market for NASH medications is expected to grow significantly over the next few years, with some estimating it could be worth $35 billion. Whoever brings a solution into play stands to cash in handsomely. Aramchol has completed Phase 2a and Phase 2b trials and is currently in Phase 3. However, the enrollment for the study was recently temporarily halted; Aramchol meglumine - an NCE (new chemical entity) with extended IP compared to aramchol, and which the company is switching to - is earmarked to take aramchol’s place in the ongoing Phase 3 ARMOR study. In Q2, Galmed expects to sit down with the FDA to discuss substituting aramchol meglumine for aramchol, and file the IND in 1H21. Raymond James analyst Steven Seedhouse thinks the company has been playing its cards right. “Of course, delaying Phase 3 by one year in a competitive NASH field is suboptimal but given all NASH trials are being delayed by COVID anyway, we think Galmed made the right decision to transition to aramchol meglumine now. At this point, FDA go-ahead remains the most important catalyst in 2021, followed by 24- week open label data from the first cohort,” the 5-star analyst opined. Galmed has also recently added a new candidate to the pipeline called Amilo-5MER, a 5 amino acid peptide that inhibits Serum Amyloid A (SAA) polymerization and aggregation. The company believes that Amilo-5MER could potentially play a role in numerous indications, such as inflammatory bowel disease, rheumatoid arthritis, and COVID-19. “Preclinical data presented by Galmed show good activity in IBD and RA mouse models… This adds an interesting new value driver for Galmed beyond NASH, which is ongoing,” Seedhouse added. To this end, Seedhouse rates GLMD an Outperform (i.e. Buy) along with a $17 price target. Should his thesis play out, a twelve-month gain of 270% could potentially be in the cards. (To watch Seedhouse’ track record, click here) Wall Street analysts are firmly on Galmed’s side; The stock’s Strong Buy consensus rating is based on Buys only - 4, in total. Like Seedhouse, other analysts are anticipating big returns; At $19, the average price target implies gains of 314% in the year ahead. (See GLMD stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Aurora Cannabis Earnings Halt Marijuana Stocks' Slide After Flameout

    Marijuana stocks rose a bit after hours on the Aurora Cannabis earnings report. Tilray led Thursday's sell-off following a huge run on U.S. legalization hopes.

  • Pot Stocks Are Getting Crushed. What You Need to Know.

    Recent action in marijuana stocks involving Reddit traders makes it hard to predict day-to-day moves, especially with the more-liquid Canadian growers.

  • Why stock market is on a ‘highway to the danger zone,’ according to CNBC’s Cramer

    Jim Cramer, host of CNBC's “Mad Money,” on his show on Wednesday described markets as on uncertain footing to say the least.

  • Are Any Marijuana Stocks Good Buys After Wild Swings?

    Marijuana stocks have moved higher as hopes increase for wider U.S. legalization, but fell sharply on Feb. 11. Are any pot stocks good buys?

  • Why You Should Avoid Sundial Growers Stock Like the Plague

    The WallStreetBets crowd has rushed into the Canadian cannabis sector sending stocks, such as Sundial Growers (SNDL), soaring. The stock went from trading for pennies to one with a market cap hitting $3.6 billion. The big issue for investors that don’t cash out on these gains is that Sundial isn’t poised to benefit from the potential legalization of pot in the US, which is a big part of the basis for this crowed buying these cannabis stocks. The company is in a much better position now after raising a large amount of cash, but the stock's move doesn’t help change the weak financial prospects of the business. Stunning Rally Back in early November, Sundial traded at only $0.14. The stock and the company were an afterthought in the industry after reporting Q3 revenues of only C$12.9 million. In the quarter, Sundial saw revenues collapse 36% from Q2 levels as the cannabis company shifts out of the wholesale business to focus on branded cannabis products. The Canadian cannabis sector has a long history of companies shifting from product segments to only rush straight into another competitive segment without any margin power in an oversupplied market. Due to the WallSteetBets insanity, the stock almost reached the $4 level today, before giving back some of the gains it made over the past few days. With a current market cap of $3.6 billion, the valuation doesn’t match with a company struggling to generate $10 million in quarterly revenues. Better Financial Position Sundial is definitely in a better position after this stock rally, since the company has raised $175 million in the last month. On February 2, the company raised $74.5 million selling 74.5 million shares plus warrants at $1. Only a few days earlier, Sundial raised $100 million selling 133 million shares plus warrants at around $0.75 per unit. Investors should note that Sundial rushed out both offerings at $1 or less while the stock sits at $2.38 now. The management team clearly thought the lower stock prices warranted a good price to sell shares. The additional cash could help the prospects of the company where analysts were only targeting 2021 sales of $66 million. Unfortunately though, Sundial is still generating EBITDA losses due to 20% grow margins and the sector is littered with companies trying to alter the product mix to limited success. Takeaway The key investor takeaway is that the recent stock move in Sundial isn’t justified by any changes in the prospects of their cannabis business as the company is locked out of the U.S. market. Sundial has raised a lot of cash to improve the balance sheet, but the company still hasn’t proven any ability to actually sell cannabis, whether wholesale or branded, at solid profits. The WallStreetBets crowd could clearly push the stock higher in the next few days or weeks, but Sundial has no business prospects supporting the stock above $1. Investors should cash out before the stock falls like GameStop previously. The view from the Street is hardly any rosier. Not only does the stock show a Moderate Sell consensus with not a single Buy rating over the past three months, but the current consensus price target indicates ~87% downside risk. (See SNDL stock analysis on TipRanks) Disclosure: No position. Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities.

  • New tax rule could mean bigger tax refunds for some families, but only if they're savvy

    The change to the tax code could allow millions of working families to save thousands on their taxes, but only if they are savvy about how they file this year.

  • Planning 500,000 charging points for EVs by 2025, Shell becomes the latest company swept up in EV charging boom

    Shell's plan to roll out 500,000 electric charging stations in just four years is the latest sign of an EV charging infrastructure boom that has prompted investors to pour cash into the industry and inspired a few companies to become public companies in search of the capital needed to meet demand. Since the beginning of the year, three companies have been acquired by special purpose acquisition vehicles and are on a path to go public, while a third has raised tens of millions from some of the biggest names in private equity investing for its own path to commercial viability. The SPAC attack began in September when an electric vehicle charging network ChargePoint struck a deal to merge with special purpose acquisition company Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation, with a market valuation of $2.4 billion.

  • A Crypto Kid Had a $23,000-a-Month Condo. Then the Feds Came

    (Bloomberg) -- Stefan Qin was just 19 when he claimed to have the secret to cryptocurrency trading.Buoyed with youthful confidence, Qin, a self-proclaimed math prodigy from Australia, dropped out of college in 2016 to start a hedge fund in New York he called Virgil Capital. He told potential clients he had developed an algorithm called Tenjin to monitor cryptocurrency exchanges around the world to seize on price fluctuations. A little more than a year after it started, he bragged the fund had returned 500%, a claim that produced a flurry of new money from investors.He became so flush with cash, Qin signed a lease in September 2019 for a $23,000-a-month apartment in 50 West, a 64-story luxury condo building in the financial district with expansive views of lower Manhattan as well as a pool, sauna, steam room, hot tub and golf simulator.In reality, federal prosecutors said, the operation was a lie, essentially a Ponzi scheme that stole about $90 million from more than 100 investors to help pay for Qin’s lavish lifestyle and personal investments in such high-risk bets as initial coin offerings. At one point, facing client demands for their money, he variously blamed “poor cash flow management” and “loan sharks in China” for his troubles. Last week, Qin, now 24 and expressing remorse, pleaded guilty in federal court in Manhattan to a single count of securities fraud.“I knew that what I was doing was wrong and illegal,” he told U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni, who could sentence him to more than 15 years in prison. “I deeply regret my actions and will spend the rest of my life atoning for what I did. I am profoundly sorry for the harm my selfish behavior has caused to my investors who trusted in me, my employees and my family.”Eager InvestorsThe case echoes similar cryptocurrency frauds, such as that of BitConnect, promising people double-and triple-digit returns and costing investors billions. Ponzi schemes like that show how investors eager to cash in on a hot market can easily be led astray by promises of large returns. Canadian exchange QuadrigaCX collapsed in 2019 as a result of fraud, causing at least $125 million in losses for 76,000 investors.While regulatory oversight of the cryptocurrency industry is tightening, the sector is littered with inexperienced participants. A number of the 800 or so crypto funds worldwide are run by people with no knowledge of Wall Street or finance, including some college students and recent graduates who launched funds a few years ago.Qin’s path started in college, too. He had been a math whiz who planned on becoming a physicist, he told a website, DigFin, in a profile published in December, just a week before regulators closed in on him. He described himself on his LinkedIn page as a “quant with a deep interest and understanding in blockchain technology.”In 2016, he won acceptance into a program for high-potential entrepreneurs at the University of New South Wales in Sydney with a proposal to use blockchain technology to speed up foreign exchange transactions. He also attended the Minerva Schools, a mostly online college based in San Francisco, from August 2016 through December 2017, the school confirmed.Crypto BugHe got the crypto bug after an internship with a firm in China, he told DigFin. His task had been to build a platform between two venues, one in China and the other in the U.S., to allow the firm to arbitrage cryptocurrencies.Convinced he had happened upon a business, Qin moved to New York to found Virgil Capital. His strategy, he told investors, would be to exploit the tendency of cryptocurrencies to trade at different prices at various exchanges. He would be “market-neutral,” meaning that the firm’s funds wouldn’t be exposed to price movements.And unlike other hedge funds, he told DigFin, Virgil wouldn’t charge management fees, taking only fees based on the firm’s performance. “We never try to make easy money,” Qin said.By his telling, Virgil got off to a fast start, claiming 500% returns in 2017, which brought in more investors eager to participate. A marketing brochure boasted of 10% monthly returns -- or 2,811% over a three-year period ending in August 2019, legal filings show.His assets got an extra jolt after the Wall Street Journal profiled him in a February 2018 story that touted his skill at arbitraging cryptocurrency. Virgil “experienced substantial growth as new investors flocked to the fund,” prosecutors said.Missing AssetsThe first cracks appeared last summer. Some investors were becoming “increasingly upset” about missing assets and incomplete transfers, the former head of investor relations, Melissa Fox Murphy, said in a court declaration. (She left the firm in December.) The complaints grew.“It is now MID DECEMBER and my MILLION DOLLARS IS NOWHERE TO BE SEEN,” wrote one investor, whose name was blacked out in court documents. “It’s a disgrace the way you guys are treating one of your earliest and largest investors.”Around the same time, nine investors with $3.5 million in funds asked for redemptions from the firm’s flagship Virgil Sigma Fund LP, according to prosecutors. But there was no money to transfer. Qin had drained the Sigma Fund of its assets. The fund’s balances were fabricated.Instead of trading at 39 exchanges around the world, as he had claimed, Qin spent investor money on personal expenses and to invest in other undisclosed high-risk investments, including initial coin offerings, prosecutors said.So Qin tried to stall. He convinced investors instead to transfer their interests into his VQR Multistrategy Fund, another cryptocurrency fund he started in February 2020 that used a variety of trading strategies -- and still had assets.‘Loan Sharks’He also sought to withdraw $1.7 million from the VQR fund, but that aroused suspicions from the head trader, Antonio Hallak. In a phone call Hallak recorded in December, Qin said he needed the money to repay “loan sharks in China” that he had borrowed from to start his business, according to court filings in a lawsuit filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission. He said the loan sharks “might do anything to collect on the debt” and that he had a “liquidity issue” that prevented him from repaying them.“I just had such poor cash flow management to be honest with you,” Qin told Hallak. “I don’t have money right now dude. It’s so sad.”When the trader balked at the withdrawal, Qin attempted to take over the reins of VQR’s accounts. But by now the SEC was involved. It got cryptocurrency exchanges to put a hold on VQR’s remaining assets and, a week later, filed suit.Asset RecoveryBy the end, Qin had drained virtually all of the money that was in the Sigma Fund. A court-appointed receiver who is overseeing the fund is looking to recover assets for investors, said Nicholas Biase, a spokesman for Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss. About $24 million in assets in the VQR fund was frozen and should be available to disperse, he said.“Stefan He Qin drained almost all of the assets from the $90 million cryptocurrency fund he owned, stealing investors’ money, spending it on indulgences and speculative personal investments, and lying to investors about the performance of the fund and what he had done with their money,” Strauss said in a statement.In South Korea when he learned of the probe, Qin agreed to fly back to the U.S., prosecutors said. He surrendered to authorities on Feb. 4, pleaded guilty the same day before Caproni, and was freed on a $50,000 bond pending his sentencing, scheduled for May 20. While the maximum statutory penalty calls for 20 years in prison, as part of a plea deal, prosecutors agreed that he should get 151 to 188 months behind bars under federal sentencing guidelines and a fine of up to $350,000.That fate is a far cry from the career his parents had envisioned for him -- a physicist, he had told DigFin. “They weren’t too happy when I told them I had quit uni to do this crypto thing. Who knows, maybe someday I’ll complete my degree. But what I really want to do is trade crypto.”The case is U.S. v Qin, 21-cr-75, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan)(Updates with comment from prosecutor and case caption)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Virgin Galactic Is About To Put Spaceplane — And Huge SPCE Stock Rally — To The Test

    Virgin Galactic could redo a test flight of its SpaceShipTwo as early as Saturday, a key step needed before commercial flights can start.

  • Who Will Build the Apple Car? Here Are Candidates to Watch

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s work on a car has brought to the fore several potential manufacturing partners capable of building an electric self-driving vehicle for the technology giant.The secret project has gained momentum in recent months, adding multiple former Tesla Inc. executives, gaining the supervision of Apple’s top artificial intelligence executive and ramping up road tests. The initiative, known as Project Titan inside Apple, is attracting intense interest because of its potential to upend the automotive industry and supply chains, much like the iPhone did to the smartphone market.Read more: Apple’s Car Is at Least Half a Decade AwayIf and when Apple commits to building a car, it is likely to seek multiple partners -- including a major one to assemble the vehicle and many others to supply key components. The following companies -- whose representatives declined to comment -- are possible candidates:FoxconnFoxconn Technology Group already has a close relationship with Apple. For well over a decade, it has been the U.S. company’s largest production partner, assembling the majority of the world’s iPhones and a big chunk of its Macs and iPads from vast complexes employing upwards of a million people across China.In October, Foxconn, whose main listed arm is Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., unveiled its first electric-vehicle chassis and a software platform to help carmakers bring models to market faster. It also plans to release a solid-state battery by 2024.The Taiwanese company, founded by billionaire Terry Gou, announced a plan in early 2020 to form a joint venture with Fiat Chrysler to develop and make electric vehicles in China, though Foxconn won’t be involved in any assembly itself.In January, Foxconn signed a manufacturing deal with Chinese EV startup Byton Ltd. with the goal of starting mass production of its M-Byte model by the first quarter of 2022. It also announced another venture with China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. to provide production and consulting services.MagnaMagna, based in Ontario, Canada, is the third-largest auto supplier in the world by sales, and has a contract-manufacturing operation with years of experience making entire car models for a variety of auto brands.Magna produces everything from chassis and car seats to sensors and software for driver-assistance features. Automakers including BMW AG and Jaguar Land Rover have hired its Magna Steyr unit and outsourced production to its factory in Graz, Austria.Magna also pitches its engineering and manufacturing services to EV startups. Last fall, it agreed to provide Fisker Inc. with an EV platform for its Ocean SUV and added self-driving features to the deal in January.In December, Magna put about $450 million into a joint venture with Korea’s LG Electronics Inc. to make EV powertrains. It’s also expanding its manufacturing footprint in China, the largest EV market, by building the ArcFox Alpha-T for Beijing Automotive Group Co. -- the first vehicle it’s assembled outside of Europe.It also has the benefit of a prior relationship with Apple: the two were in talks to build Apple’s car when the iPhone maker first set out on this path about five years ago.Hyundai or KiaHyundai Motor Co. and its affiliate Kia Motors Corp. have drawn the most attention so far this year, thanks in part to Hyundai initially confirming reports in Korea last month that it was in discussions with Apple. But the carmaker quickly walked that back and recently repeated that it wasn’t in talks.Hyundai and Kia both have plants in the U.S., in Alabama and Georgia. Their dedicated EV platform will deliver driving range of over 500 kilometers (311 miles) and be capable of recharging car batteries up to 80% in 18 minutes.While the two sell EVs derived from existing models, they will start selling vehicles based on the dedicated EV platform from March, helping to bring down costs and improve performance efficiency. They plan to introduce a combined 23 new EV models and sell 1 million units globally by 2025.The big disadvantage Hyundai and Kia have is the recent back-and-forth on whether they are developing a car for Apple, a notoriously secretive company. Although the two automakers have said talks aren’t happening, it’s possible discussions could restart if Apple deems them the best possible partners.NissanAlthough it’s seen as a long shot, Nissan Motor Co. brings several elements to the table that could be beneficial for Apple.Nissan already has a common EV platform developed with French partner Renault SA, which will be used for its Ariya compact SUV debuting later this year. When asked whether the Japanese company would be willing to build cars for Apple, CEO Makoto Uchida said during an earnings news conference that Nissan “has the DNA to do things others won’t do.”The automaker has been mired in a slump, reporting its biggest loss in two decades in fiscal 2019, and could get much-needed revenue from helping Apple develop or manufacture its vehicle. It also could benefit from access to Apple’s technology.After pursuing a strategy of volume at any cost that ate into profit, Nissan needs to attract higher-paying customers largely with the technology inside of its cars.StellantisOne factor in determining the suitability of a partner for Apple may be availability of production capacity. This could point to European automakers such as Stellantis NV, which has been hit by the region’s sales slump and has spare room in some plants.Stellantis is under pressure to find synergies after forming last month through the merger of PSA Group and Fiat Chrysler.Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares said during a Jan. 19 press conference that Stellantis is open to working with Apple or any tech company on EVs, “as long as it doesn’t create any technology dependence” that would jeopardize the automaker’s future.Chairman John Elkann said in 2016 that the auto industry should work with “new industry participants” like Google and Apple rather than try to compete with them.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • How much income will your 401(k) provide?

    Retirement account owners have long had trouble translating the money in their 401(k) into income. Later this year, possibly in the third quarter, plan sponsors will be required to include two lifetime income illustrations on participants’ pension benefit statement at least once annually. In essence, the illustrations show how much income a participant’s account balance would produce in today’s dollars if used to purchase either a single life annuity or a qualified joint and 100% survivor annuity.

  • Robinhood shares are soaring just like the stocks that trade on Robinhood

    Shares of Robinhood jumped 50% in January despite the GameStop controversy, as investors scramble to get a piece of the brokerage before a much anticipated IPO this year. The fintech’s growing valuation is another sign that investors think the trading app is bulletproof to everything from handwringing over its business model to technology outages and fines. The latest bids in the secondary market for Robinhood shares equate to a valuation of around $40 billion, according to data from Rainmaker Securities.

  • Warren Buffett Is Getting Deeper Into EVs

    Electric-bus maker GreenPower Motor announced a deal with a Berkshire Hathaway unit planning to sell electric buses and commercial vehicles.

  • Crypto Mogul Bets on ‘Meme Investing’ With Millions in GameStop

    (Bloomberg) -- Justin Sun, the 30-year-old crypto entrepreneur who bought $10 million worth of GameStop Corp. at the height of its Reddit-fueled rally, is predicting a paradigm shift in investing as younger people swarm into financial assets.Speaking the same week Elon Musk announced he put $1.5 billion of Tesla Inc.’s cash in Bitcoin, Sun said that a new type of internet-driven investing would benefit cryptocurrencies as well as shares of companies that are able to understand and latch onto “meme culture.”Sun said he’s prepared to hold onto his GameStop shares that he purchased near the highs late last month in an effort to tap into the adrenaline-charged rush that lured retail investors into so-called meme stocks. He also bought $1 million in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and a further $1 million in silver. The GameStop position is now worth just $2 million, Sun said.“I think I’m going to hold. Even if I lose money on the GME stock, I still believe this is a paradigm shift,” Sun said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “In the past we all followed the advice from the financial analysts, and these days people are going to make their own decisions.”GameStop soared almost eightfold in the last week of January as retail investors spurred on by Reddit forums and Discord chats piled into the stock, causing pain for professional hedge funds who had shorted the video game retailer’s shares. The price of GameStop has since plunged from a peak of $483 to around $50, handing losses to retail investors who bought at the top and also sparking a wider debate about whether this type of community-driven trading can continue.Sun founded blockchain business Tron in 2017 and has since expanded into other decentralization technologies and platforms such as BitTorrent Inc., Steemit and DLive. He made headlines in 2019 by spending a record $4.6 million at Warren Buffett’s annual charity auction to have dinner with the aging investor.Sun said he advised Buffett to buy Bitcoin and Tesla when he dined with him last year.“Elon Musk is not only a company CEO, but he is also the representative of this kind of meme culture and the representative of this kind of new generation movement,” Sun said. “In the future these kind of community-driven trends require company CEOs to be more engaged with the community, with their fan base.”Sun has also been working on a Chinese version of Clubhouse, the social networking app that was recently blocked by China’s censors. Clubhouse is “a very effective way for people to expand their social networking,” Sun said, “But of course, every country has their regulations so we’re definitely going to have this kind of moderation system to help identify and moderate the content.”Sun has fallen afoul of censors before, with his Peiwo app slammed by China’s top state news agency for spreading vulgar and pornographic content. DLive, the live-streaming platform that was bought by BitTorrent late last year, has also come under scrutiny from American lawmakers for its role in broadcasting the U.S. Capitol riots. Sun declined to comment on the controversies.Meanwhile, Tron, the cryptocurrency associated with the Tron Foundation, hasn’t benefited from retail enthusiasm as much as some other digital coins in recent months, falling to 20th place in terms of market value according to a CoinMarketCap ranking. Sun said he would hire more celebrities and artists to better position Tron as a “meme-friendly” coin.“The meme is very important in the cryptocurrency world,” he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.